Pictured: Laine Lyzak tosses a dart at a recent VCDA event. She heads up the Dart Club at California State University, Channel Islands.

by Kimberly Rivers

If you’re looking for a fun and simple activity, step up to the throw line and learn darts. The Ventura County Dart Association (VCDA) is hosting a clinic for aspiring players to learn to play in a low-key environment.

“The purpose of this clinic is to instruct new players on proper technique and rules for the more popular games played in the league,” said Blake Monson, a member of the VCDA. He said a goal is to help new players “overcome some of the intimidation factor.” The VCDA in a nonprofit organization that runs tournaments around the county. There are teams who practice together, helping new players learn the game and improve.

While it’s considered a bar game, VCDA has and encourages players under 21 to get involved. Monson also encourages folks who might already be dart players to come out. “If you love to play darts, this event looks like a great way to get involved with like-minded individuals,” said Monson.

The clinic will also include a “no money” tournament and raffle for darting supplies; proceeds benefit VCDA.

Dart Clinic, Saturday, August 31, 2 p.m. at The Bench Warmer, 1855 E. Main Street, Ventura. This venue is 21 and over; underage players should contact VCDA directly at VCDA@VCDA.ORG..