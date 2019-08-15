by Kimberly Rivers

Lili is an American Bulldog mix and has spent the last six years of her life at the Santa Paula Rescue Center (SPARC) after being surrendered by her previous owners who had to move out of town and were unable to take her along.

Through no fault of her own Lili has been at SPARC longer than any other dog or cat. On Tuesday, Aug. 13 in recognition of Lili and in an effort to raise awareness of the need of all dogs and cats at SPARC, GreaterGood.org has awarded the no-kill rescue group a $10,000 grant.

The funds are given in partnership with iHeartDogs and The Animal Rescue Site. Funds will provide shelter supplies and Lili’s kennel will be remade with new toys, a bed and more as she waits to meet a fabulous forever-home family who will take her home.

“GreaterGood.org supports the dedicated and passionate staff at SPARC who works tirelessly to find new adoptive homes for Ventura County homeless pets year-round,” said Noah Horton, chief marketing officer at GreaterGood.org. He said they also wanted to highlight Lili to help her find a forever home during the Clear the Shelter event.

Clear the Shelter is a national campaign started in 2015 by NBC/Telemundo and has helped find homes for over a quarter-million shelter pets.

GIVE A PET A FOREVER HOME –

Local Clear the Shelter/Desocupar Los Albergues events:

SPARC, Saturday, Aug. 17 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Come adopt at NO COST! Dogs, cats and kittens available. Our mission is to get as many animals out of the shelter, and into new homes! Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center, 711 E. Santa Barbara Street, Santa Paula; also at SPARC Second Chance Thrift Store, 374 E. Main St., Ventura

VENTURA COUNTY ANIMAL SERVICES, Monday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. At both locations animals adopted ($20 fee, plus license fee if applicable) will receive $998 in services, coupons and goodies. Adoption line starts forming at 8 a.m. Camarillo Animal Shelter, 600 Aviation Drive, Camarillo and Simi Valley Animal Shelter, 670 West Los Angeles Avenue, Simi Valley.