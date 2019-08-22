Photo: Large Galapagos tortoises at The Turtle Conservancy enjoy sharing an apple.

by Kimberly Rivers

A unique volunteer opportunity is being offered by The Turtle Conservancy, an Ojai-based nonprofit organization that works to protect and preserve turtle and tortoise species around the world.

The facility in Ojai is home to several threatened and critically-endangered species from Africa, Asia and Mexico. The Conservancy operates a captive breeding program with the ultimate goal of ensuring genetic diversity in wild populations, and works toward purchasing land for animal preserves in South Africa and Mexico, also collaborating with organizations in Madagascar, the Philippines and the Seychelles. It works closely with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to prevent the illegal trafficking of turtles, often rescuing sick and injured turtles.

Two types of volunteer positions are available for those over 18 years old. The animal care assistant requires the volunteer to be able to serve a four-hour shift minimum one day a week. Weekend volunteers are also needed. These positions involve feeding, cleaning habitats, moving animals between indoor and outdoor environments and watching animal behaviors. All volunteers will be trained.

Docents are also needed for small group tours on the eight-acre facility. Some interest and knowledge of turtles and tortoises is a plus.

For more information and to apply, visit: www.turtleconservancy.org, or contact ursula@turtleconservancy.org.