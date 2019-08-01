FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190625-10011472-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) SAND CANYON COUNTRY CLUB, 2) ROBINSON RANCH GOLF, 27734 Sand Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91387, Los Angeles County, State of Incorporation / Organization California, JAMISON KIA GOLF, INC., GP of the Sand Canyon Management LP, 3530 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 380, Los Angeles, CA 90010. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on __. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ JAMISON KIA GOLF, INC., GP of the Sand Canyon Management LP, Steve Y. Kim, Steve Y. Kim, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on June 25, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/11/19, 7/18/19, 7/25/19 and 8/1/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190627-10011599-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: CABOASIS, 3152 Canopy Drive, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization California, ADANAC CORPORATION, 3152 Canopy Drive, Camarillo, CA 93012. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ ADANAC CORPORATION, Darlene Camarillo, Darlene Camarillo, President / CEO. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on June 27, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/11/19, 7/18/19, 7/25/19 and 8/1/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190705-10012078-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PRESCRIPTIVE BEHAVIORAL HEALTH, 3585 Maple Street, Suite 233, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Alfredo Bimbela, 452 Shenandoah Street, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7/1/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Alfredo Bimbela, Alfredo Bimbela. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 5, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/11/19, 7/18/19, 7/25/19 and 8/1/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190702-10011925-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: FRATELLI’S PIZZA & BREW, 1559 Spinnaker Drive #100, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization CA, BENNETT BROS., INC, 119A Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, CA 93109. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 6/22/2018. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).). /s/ BENNETT BROS., INC, Susan A. Bennett, Susan A. Bennett, President. NOTICE – In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 2, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/11/19, 7/18/19, 7/25/19 and 8/1/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190625-10011469-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: RIVER RIDGE GOLF CLUB, 2401 W Vineyard Ave., Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization California, American Golf Corporation, 909 N Pacific Coast Hwy, Ste. 650, El Segundo, CA 90245. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).). /s/ American Golf Corporation, Rick Rosen, Rick Rosen, CFO & Secretary. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on June 25, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/11/19, 7/18/19, 7/25/19 and 8/1/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190701-10011840-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: YUMMI SUSHI, 1268 Madera Rd., Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization TX, GBC Food Services, LLC, 1268 Madera Rd., Simi Valley, CA 93065. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 01/01/2010. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).). /s/ GBC Food Services, LLC, Briana Lee, Briana Lee, Managing Member. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 1, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/11/19, 7/18/19, 7/25/19 and 8/1/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190701-10011899-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: AFFORDABLE CONTRACTORS RESOURCES, 5757 OLIVAS PARK DR UNIT P, VENTURA, CA 93003, Ventura County, DANIELLE JEANINE PALLISTER, 1032 SONIA DRIVE, OXNARD, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: JANUARY 10, 2000. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ DANIELLE JEANINE PALLISTER, Danielle Jeanine Pallister. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 1, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/11/19, 7/18/19, 7/25/19 and 8/1/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190625-10011498-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SHAYNE’S GEMS & TREASURES, 740 Ventura Blvd., Suite K2, Ventura, CA 93010, Ventura County, Shayne Goldfarb, 52165 Desert Spoon Court, La Quinta, CA 92253. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 06/24/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Shayne Goldfarb, Shayne Goldfarb. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on June 25, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/18/19, 7/25/19, 8/1/19 and 8/8/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190709-10012330-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ACU-PET, 516 Andorra LN., Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Nancy J. Bohman, 516 Andorra LN., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 5/15/19. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Nancy J. Bohman, Nancy J. Bohman. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 9, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/18/19, 7/25/19, 8/1/19 and 8/8/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190712-10012522-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: VIN TRADING, 708 Green River Street, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization California, AJ VIN INC, 708 Green River Street, Oxnard, CA 93036. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 7/1/2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ AJ VIN INC, Onwaree Chiaranon, Onwaree Chiaranon, Vice President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 12, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/18/19, 7/25/19, 8/1/19 and 8/8/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190709-10012337-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: SERVPRO OF VENTURA, 2646 Palma Dr., Ste. 298, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization CA, LAKEVIEW INDUSTRIES INC., 2646 Palma Dr., Ste. 298, Ventura, CA 93003. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 12/19/2008. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ LAKEVIEW INDUSTRIES INC., John Dermigny, John Dermigny, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 9, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/18/19, 7/25/19, 8/1/19 and 8/8/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190711-10012459-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: UNIFIED RELOCATION EXPERTS, 1216 N 5th Place, Port Hueneme, CA 93041, Ventura County, Luis Alberto Aguayo Iniguez, 1216 93041, David Penalosa, 226 Magnolia Ave., Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: Copartners. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7/11/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Luis Alberto Aguayo Iniguez, Luis Alberto Aguayo Iniguez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 11, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/18/19, 7/25/19, 8/1/19 and 8/8/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190708-10012229-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: EVOLUTION LIFT, 2135 N. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, CALIFORNIA, Audra Sexton, 2135 N. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, CA 93036, Noah Allen, 2135 N. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Audra Sexton, Audra Sexton. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 8, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/18/19, 7/25/19, 8/1/19 and 8/8/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190709-10012237-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MIDTOWN BARBERS VENTURA, 2124 E Thompson Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Christian Atangan, 1621 Almanor Street, Oxnard, CA 93030, Jesus Gantes, 141 E Simpson Street, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Christian Atangan, Christian Atangan. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 9, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/18/19, 7/25/19, 8/1/19 and 8/8/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190701-10011856-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PURPLE LADY BAKERY, 1326 Coventry Ave., Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Erica Lauren Walsh, 1326 Coventry Ave., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Erica Lauren Walsh, Erica Lauren Walsh. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 1, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/18/19, 7/25/19, 8/1/19 and 8/8/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190625-10011425-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: ENLIGHT TREATMENT CENTER, 11811 Darlene Lane, Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization Delaware LLC, AAA TREATMENT SOLUTIONS LLC, 3501 Ocean View Blvd., Glendale, CA 91208. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on__. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ AAA TREATMENT SOLUTIONS LLC, Arno Khachatrian, Arno Khachatrian, Manager / Member. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on June 25, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/18/19, 7/25/19, 8/1/19 and 8/8/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190715-10012711-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: FARMACIA ESTRELLA, 5020 South “C” Street, Oxnard, CA 93033, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, PHARMACY & HEALTH MANAGEMENT SERVICES, INC., 31255 Cedar Valley Dr. #301, Westlake Village, CA 91362. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ PHARMACY & HEALTH MANAGEMENT SERVICES, INC., Armond Marcarian, Armond Marcarian, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 15, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/25/19, 8/1/19, 8/8/19 and 8/15/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190722-10013089-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: INDIVIDUALIZED EDUCATIONAL SERVICES, 6600 Telephone Road #1005, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Jonathan Gush, 6600 Telephone Road #1005, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jonathan Gush, Jonathan Gush. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 22, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/25/19, 8/1/19, 8/8/19 and 8/15/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190718-10012881-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) RANCHO POTRERO COMMUNITY EQUESTRIAN CENTER, 2) RPCEC, 401 Ronel Court, Newbury Park, CA 91320, Ventura County, State of Incorporation/ Organization, California, RIDE ON L A, 401 Ronel Court, Newbury Park, CA 91320. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ RIDE ON LA, Bryan McQueeney, Bryan McQueeney, CEO. NOTICEIn accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 18, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/1/19, 8/8/19, 8/15/19 and 8/22/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190729-10013605-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: IMT WOOD RANCH, 643 Country Club Drive, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization DE, IMT CAPITAL V WOOD RANCH LLC, 15303 Ventura Blvd., Suite 200, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 07/25/2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ IMT CAPITAL V WOOD RANCH LLC, Steve Shin, Steve Shin, Associate VP. NOTICE – In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 29, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/1/19, 8/8/19, 8/15/19 and 8/22/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190729-10013585-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: RANCHO PASEO ESCONDIDO, 11260 E Las Posas Road, Santa Rosa Valley, CA 93012, Ventura County, Karen Gertrude Peyser, 11260 E Las Posas RD, Santa Rosa Valley, CA 93012, Paul Robert Sommer, 11260 E Las Posas Road, Santa Rosa Valley, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: Copartners. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Karen Gertrude Peyser, Karen Gertrude Peyser. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 29, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/1/19, 8/8/19, 8/15/19 and 8/22/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190722-10013095-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: JAVA TRUST, 2540 Peninsula Rd., Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, AL MICHAELS, 2540 Peninsula Rd., Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ AL MICHAELS, Al Michaels. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 22, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/1/19, 8/8/19, 8/15/19 and 8/22/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190726-10013489-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MAE’S BIG DAY, 5008 Amalfi Way, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Andrew Morgan, 5008 Amalfi Way, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Andrew Morgan, Andrew Morgan. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 26, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/1/19, 8/8/19, 8/15/19 and 8/22/19.

LEGAL NOTICES



T.S. No. 18-0721-11 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED

注：本文件包含一个信息摘 要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서 에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LUU Ý: KÉM THEO ÐÂY LÁ BAN TRÁNH BÁY TÓM LUOC VETHÔNG TIN TRONG TÁI LIEU NÁY

PLEASE NOTE THAT PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(d)(1) THE ABOVE STATEMENT IS REQUIRED TO APPEAR ON THIS DOCUMENT BUT PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE ß 2923.3(a) THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION IS NOT REQUIRED TO BE RECORDED OR PUBLISHED AND THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION NEED ONLY BE MAILED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 3/22/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: TIMOTHY PATRICK KRUPA, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation Recorded 3/29/2006 as Instrument No. 20060329-0066552 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, Street Address or other common designation of real property: 641 RIVIERA COURT OXNARD, CA 93035 A.P.N.: 185-0-221-055 Date of Sale: 8/13/2019 at 11:00 AM Place of Sale: To the right of the main entrance, near the exit doors, of the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $593,855.73, estimated The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www. nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 18-0721-11. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 7/9/2019 The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation 2955 Main Street, 2nd Floor Irvine, California 92614 Foreclosure Department (949) 720-9200 Sale Information Only: 916-939- 0772 www.nationwideposting. com Sindy Clements, Foreclosure Officer PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE WOLF FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NPP0356416 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 07/18/2019, 07/25/2019, 08/01/2019

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2019-00530426- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed 07/11/2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: NANCY JEAN LAFORGE BARRON FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: NANCY JEAN LAFORGE BARRON filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: NANCY JEAN LAFORGE BARRON to NANCY JEAN BARRON; NANCY JEAN LAFORGE to NANCY JEAN BARRON; NANCY JEAN SCHAEFER to NANCY JEAN BARRON; NANCY J. BARRON to NANCY JEAN BARRON. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 8/28/19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: 07/11/2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Susanne Leon, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/18/19, 7/25/19, 8/1/19 and 8/8/19.

LIEN-SALE AUCTION AT MEATHEAD MINI STORAGE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to the California Self-Storage Facilities Act (California Business & Professions Code Section 21700 et seq.). The undersigned will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on Monday, August 19th, 2019 at 11:00 AM. on the premises where the property has been stored and which are located at Meathead Mini Storage, 1401 Maulhardt Avenue, Oxnard, California, the following:

Rocky Adams Unit# 1110 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Kala Ajanaku Unit# 1007 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Donna Bohana Unit# 311 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Lorenzo Booker Unit# 936 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Lorenzo Booker Unit# 937 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Steve Calderon Unit# 308 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Tamika Coleman Unit# 328 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Mark Joseph Colopy Unit# 507 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Eleanor Espinoza Unit# 286 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Kimber Mahon Unit# 1201 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Bill Ockenfels Unit# 105 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Irma Olivares Unit# 1103 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Jessica Rice Unit# 908 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Jorge Sanchez Unit# 1008 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Flavia Tanger Unit# 946 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Laura Tanger Unit# 956 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Laura Tanger Unit# 957 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Margaret Thiele Unit# 956 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Samantha Withers Unit# 144 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between the owner and the obligated party. Dated: 07/08/2019. Auctioneer: Kenneth D. Erpenbach dba Hitchin’ Post Auction Barn. Bond No. MS879-23-57. (805) 434-1770 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter: 7/25/19 and 8/1/19.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC ONSITE AUCTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700 – 21716 of the CA Business and Professions Code, CA Commercial Code Section 2328, Section 1812.600 – 1812.609 and Section 1988 of CA Civil Code, 353 of the Penal Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 20th day of August, 2019 at 10:30 A.M., on StorageTreasures.com: household goods, tools, electronics, and personal effects that have been stored and which are located at Trojan Storage of Oxnard, 1801 Eastman Avenue, Oxnard, County of Ventura, State of California, the following:

Customer Name Unit #

Carlos Aguilera 282

Marie Banales 220

Steve Davis 786

Desiree Fallavollita 559

Beverly Footman 656

Camila Franco 371

Anthony A Jaramilla 045

Stephanie Lee 018

Gerarda Lopez 253

Alejandro Lozano 584

Fidel Martinez 462

Bret Mclemen 062

Julie Morlaes 592

Cruz Reyes 148

Brandon Sapablo 056

Ronica Sotelo 497

Rosalinda Torres 582

Jose A. Torres V 322

Estella Velasquez 589

Deborah Young 168

Miguel Zamudio C15

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated these for the 25th day Of July and the 1st day of August, 2019. Andasol Management, Inc. Bond #: 79183C. (888) 564-7782. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/25/19 and 8/1/19.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that the Undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Lien Sale per California Self Storage Act Chapter 10. Undersigned will sell items at www.storagetreasures.com sale by competitive bidding ending on August 9, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Where said property has been stored and which are located at Golden State Storage, 161 East Gonzales Road, Oxnard, California 93036, County of Ventura, State of California the following units:

Maria Mendoza – Ban Saw, Washing Machine, Karaoke Machine, All-in-One Printer, Extension Cord, Faux Flowers, Projector screen, Microwave, 10+ Wine Glasses, Shark Hard Floor Cleaner Machine, Clothes Steamer, Miscellaneous Items

Ruth A Sullivan – Wooden Cabinet, Lazy Boy, Wheeled Backpack, Wooden Crate, 2 Wheeled Carts, 5+ Boxes of Unknown, 5+ Bags of Unknown, Miscellaneous Items

Christina Brophy – Office Chair, Ironing Board, Luggage, Camp Chair, Various Furniture, Vacuum Sealer, 5+ Boxes of Unknown, Miscellaneous Items.

Gloria Houston – Dryer, 5+ Storage Tubs, 10+ Boxes of Unknown, 2+ Bags of Unknown, Miscellaneous Items.

Christina Moorin – Power Wrench Set, Speaker Set, Clothing, Duffle Bag, Miscellaneous Items.

Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All purchases are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation up to the time of sale. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Dated July 25 and August 1, 2019. Auction by www.storagetreasures.com. Phone: 855-722-8853. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/25/19 and 8/1/19.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2019-00530708-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUL 18 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: MIGUEL AMBRIZ GONZALES aka MIGUEL A. GONZALES FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: MIGUEL AMBRIZ GONZALES aka MIGUEL A. GONZALES filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: MIGUEL AMBRIZ GONZALES aka MIGUEL A. GONZALES to MIGUEL BRIZ. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 09- 03-2019. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 41. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUL 18 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: ELIZABETH MULLER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/25/19, 8/1/19, 8/8/19 and 8/15/19.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2019-00530709-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUL 18 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: ANA MARIA CASIA GARCIA AKA ANA MARIA CASIA FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: ANA MARIA CASIA GARCIA AKA ANA MARIA CASIA filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JAIME ESTRADA to JAIME ESTRADA CASIA; ANA LISA ESTRADA to ANA LISA ESTRADA CASIA . THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 09/05/2019. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 41. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUL 18 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: AMBER RAMIREZ, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/25/19, 8/1/19, 8/8/19 and 8/15/19.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2019-00530688-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUL 18 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: KIMANH THI LE FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: KIMANH THI LE filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JENNIFER PHAN to JENNIFER LE; VY KHANH BAO to VY LE. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 9/9/19. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 43. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUL 18 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: NINA LEMOS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/25/19, 8/1/19, 8/8/19 and 8/15/19.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NO. 56-2019-00531095- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUL 25 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: ANA MARIA CASIA GARCIA aka ANA MARIA CASIA FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: ANA MARIA CASIA GARCIA aka ANA MARIA CASIA filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: ANA MARIA CASIA GARCIA aka ANA MARIA CASIA to ANA MARIA CASIA GARCIA. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 9/12/19. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 41. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUL 25 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: VANESSA OROZCO, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/1/19, 8/8/19, 8/15/19 and 8/22/19.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NO. 56-2019-00530688- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUL 18 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: KIMANH THI LE FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: KIMANH THI LE filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JENNIFER PHAN to JENNIFER LE; VY KHANH BAO to VY LE. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 9/9/19. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 43. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUL 18 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: NINA LEMOS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/25/19, 8/1/19, 8/8/19 and 8/15/19.

A.P.N.: 189-0-370-335 Trustee Sale No.:2017-1037 Title Order No: 170027455 Reference No:048- 000020 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER A NOTICE OF A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF LIEN. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 10/25/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Notice is hereby given that on 8/22/2019 at 11:00 AM, S.B.S. Lien Services, As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 11/4/2016, as Document No. 20161104-00163795-0, Book , Page of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, The original owner: AILEEN ESPERANZA FULLER The purported new owner: ASIM JAMAL SHAKIR, JR WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by a cashier’s check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or a savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.): AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CALIFORNIA All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, as more fully described on the above referenced assessment lien. The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 307 SHARON LANE, PORT HUENEME CA 93041. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to wit: $14,070.97 accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant: SANDPIPER VILLAGE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell Under Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call FOR SALE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (855)986-9342, or visit this Internet Web site www.superiordefault. com using the file number assigned to this case 2017-1037. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO THE NINETY DAY RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CONTAINED IN CIVIL CODE SECTION 5715(b). PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date:7/19/19. S.B.S LIEN SERVICES, 31194 La Baya Drive, Suite 106, Westlake Village, California, 91362. By: Annissa Young, Trustee Sale Officer (08/01/19, 08/08/19, 08/15/19| TS#2017-1037 SDI-15595)

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. #: 02019-061 LOAN #: GQF00- 0637-F APN #: 1330120685 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under the pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be as set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: SANDI FERGUSON, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN Duly Appointed Trustee: GUILD ADMINISTRATION CORP., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION Trust Deed Date: 04/20/2010 Recording Date: 05/10/2010 Instrument Number: 0510-00069596-0 Book: —- Page Recorded in County: VENTURA State of CA Date and Time of Sale: 08/22/2019 at: 11:00AM Place of Sale: To the right of the main entrance, near the exit doors, of the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 Estimated Sale Amount: $238,869.76 Legal Description of Property: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST. Street Address of Property (or Other Common Designation, if any): 3378 MOSS LANDING BOULEVARD, OXNARD, CA 93036 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939- 0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 02019-061. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 07/19/2019 GUILD ADMINISTRATION CORPORATION AS SAID TRUSTEE 5898 COPLEY DRIVE, SAN DIEGO, CA 92111 (858) 492-5890 BY: GAIL WINDUS, ASSISTANT SECRETARY NPP0356996 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 08/01/2019, 08/08/2019, 08/15/2019

A.P.N.: 189-0-132-185 FC # 8294.00053 NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND FORECLOSURE SALE WHEREAS, on August 1, 2005, a certain Mortgage Deed of Trust in the amount of $469,342.50 was executed by ALFRED A. SOEDER AND JEAN H. SOEDER, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS as trustor(s) in favor of WELLS FARGO BANK N.A. as beneficiary, and was recorded on August 9, 2005, as Instrument No. 20050809-0196436, in the Office of the Recorder of VENTURA COUNTY, California; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest in the Mortgage Deed of Trust is now owned by the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (“Secretary” or “HUD”), pursuant to the following assignments: Assignment of Deed of Trust from WELLS FARGO BANK N .A. in favor of THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT dated July 6, 2012, recorded on July 19,2012, as Instrument No. 20120719- 00126631-0, in the office of the Recorder of VENTURA COUNTY, California; and Assignment of Deed of Trust from WELLS FARGO BANK N.A. in favor of THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT dated November 19, 2012, recorded on December 5, 2012, as Instrument No. 20121205- 00217505-0, in the office of the Recorder of VENTURA COUNTY, California; and WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of July 22, 2019 is $382,568.71; and WHEREAS, by virtue of this default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Mortgage Deed of Trust to be immediately due and payable; NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single-Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B (the “Act”), and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, which is recorded herewith, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on August 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM local time, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises (“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder: LEGAL DESCRIPTION: PARCEL I PARCEL 2, IN THE CITY OF PORT HUENEME, AS SHOWN ON LICENSED SURVEYOR’S MAP RECORDED IN BOOK 28, PAGE 37 OF RECORD OF SURVEY, IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID COUNTY EXCEPT ALL OIL, GAS, MINERALS AND OTHER HYDROCARBON SUBSTANCES IN AND UNDER SUBJECT PROPERTY, BUT WITHOUT THE RIGHT TO ENTER UPON THE SURFACE THEREOF OR WITHIN 500 FEET BENEATH THE SURF ACE FOR THE PURPOSE OF EXTRACTING OR EXPLORING FOR SUCH OIL, GAS, HYDROCARBON SUBSTANCES OR MINERALS. PARCEL 2 AN UNDIVIDED l/119TH INTEREST IN AND TO THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LAND PARCEL 1, IN THE CITY OF PORT HUENEME, AS SHOWN ON EACH OF THE LICENSED SURVEYOR’S MAPS RECORDED IN BOOK 28, PAGES 32, 33, 34, 35, 37, AND 45 OF RECORD OF SURVEY, IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID COUNTY EXCEPT ALL OIL, GAS, MINERALS AND OTHER HYDROCARBON SUBSTANCES IN AND UNDER SUBJECT PROPERTY, BUT WITHOUT TEE RIGHT TO ENTER UPON THE SURF ACE THEREOF OR WITHIN 500 FEET BENEATH THE SURF ACE FOR THE PURPOSE OF EXTRACTING OR EXPLORING FOR SUCH OIL, GAS, HYDROCARBON SUBSTANCES OR MINERALS. Purportedly known as: 2 WEST ELFIN GREEN, PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, 93041 The sale will be held at: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE VENTURA, CA 93003 Per the Secretary, the estimated opening bid will be $383,845.91. There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his pro rata share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale. When making their bids, all bidders, except the Secretary, must submit a deposit totaling ten percent (10%) of the Secretary’s estimated bid amount in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Ten percent of the estimated bid amount for this sale is $38,884.59. A deposit need not accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $38,884.59 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them. The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15- day increments for a fee of: $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due. If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extensions of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the Foreclosure Commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder. There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant. The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this Notice of Default and Foreclosure Sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary, before public auction of the property is completed. The amount that must be paid if the Mortgage Deed of Trust is to be reinstated prior to the scheduled sale is based on the nature of the breach, this loan is not subject to reinstatement. A total payoff is required to cancel the foreclosure sale or the breach must otherwise be cured, if applicable. A description of the default is as follows: FAILURE TO PAY THE PRINCIPAL BALANCE WHICH BECAME ALL DUE AND PAYABLE BASED UPON THE DEATH OF ALL MORTGAGORS AND THE PROPERTY IS NOT THE PRINCIPAL RESIDENCE OF AT LEAST ONE SURVIVING BORROWER. Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below. The sale date shown on this Notice of Default and Foreclose Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Secretary, the Foreclosure Commissioner or a court. For Sales Information please call (855) 986- 9342 or visit the website www.superiordefault.com using the file number assigned to this case FC # 8294.00053. Your ability to obtain sales information by Internet Website or phone is provided as a courtesy to those not present at the sale and neither Nemovi Law Group, APC nor the website host makes any representations or warranties as to the accuracy or correctness of the information provided thereby. Nemovi Law Group, APC and its agents do not assume any responsibility for reliance on any information received by telephone or website. THIS INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AT ANY TIME. It will be necessary for you to attend all sales in order to obtain the most current infonnation. Neither Nemovi Law Group, APC nor its agents will be liable for any loss you may sustain in using or receiving any information obtained online or by phone. Date July 18, 2019: Genail M. Anderson, Attorney NEMOVI LAW GROUP, APC Foreclosure Commissioner 1902 Wright PI, Suite 234 Carlsbad, CA 92008 Phone: 760-918-5843 Sales Info: (855)986-934 (08/01/19, 08/08/19, 08/15/19 | FC#8294.00053 SDI-15647)

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NO. 56-2019-00531038- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUL 24 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: JOSEPHINE MONICA GARCIA FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: LORRAINE RITA GARCIA filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JOSEPHINE MONICA GARCIA to LORRAINE RITA GARCIA. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 9-25- 19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 42. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUL 24 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: JOAN FOSTER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/1/19, 8/8/19, 8/15/19 and 8/22/19.

LIEN SALE 8/13/19 10AM AT 2456 TELLER ROAD, NEWBURY PARK 62 CADIL LIC# 6DWA317 VIN# 62L154718 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/1/19.

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California that Cal Coast Motorsports, located at 5455 Walker Street, Ventura, CA 93003, will sell at public auction on August 9, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. the following: 2012 Yamaha YZF-R6C, Lic. # 20X1464; VIN.# JJYARJ16Y7CA004905; Engine # J516E030367. Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying a lien of Cal Coast Motorsports, in the amount of $11,491.00 together with the costs of advertising and expenses of sale. 8/1/19 CNS-3277744#

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on August 21, 2019, the personal property in the belowlisted units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.

PUBLIC STORAGE # 20627, 4568 E Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93063, (805) 285- 7018 B006 – Simpson, Douglas; B014 – LETOURNEAU,M.D., GLENN; B020 – Baxter, Kawena; C059 – Bondy, Bill; D122 – Simoni, Tony; D129 – KAPLAN, RORY

PUBLIC STORAGE # 24322, 2167 First Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 285-7073 A053 – Camacho, Shane; B015 – Palushaj, Taylor; C005 – jacoby, john; D020 – Collet-Sagner, Teresa; D034 – Murphey, Anna Marie; E003 – Harris, Bronson; E022 – Milinazzo, Peter; E023 – Bradbury, Alexander; F081 – Colbert, Pamela

PUBLIC STORAGE # 26607, 120 West Easy Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 285-7067 028 – MATA, MICHAEL; 102 – Hayes, Jason; 119 – Schneider, Tyler; 214 – Speer, John; 235 – Rodriguez, Laura; 269 – Constante, Beverly; 296 – Ackermann, Brian; 302 – Hernandez, Marco; 334 – Lawson, Andrew

PUBLIC STORAGE # 25753, 875 W Los Angeles Ave, Moorpark, CA 93021, (805) 298-1384 033 – Edelman, Brian; 481 – Diaz, Ana; 486 – Martinez, Diana; 610 – Meyer, Stacy; J155 – Rios, Sara

Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. Dated this 1st of August 2019 and this 8th of August 2019 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244- 8080. Bond No. 5908365. 8/1, 8/8/19 CNS-3278197#

MOBILEHOME LIEN SALE.

Sale location: 5150 Los Angeles Avenue, Space 10, Simi Valley, California 93063

Sale date/time: August 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

Mobilehome description: 1967 Vagabond, Decal No. ABI4212, Serial Nos. S1250XX & S1250XXU, HUD Label A149277 & A149278 Lien sale on account for Deanie Glasgow & Debra Glasgow. Mobilehome sold in “as is” condition. Interested parties may contact Guzman Law Firm, APC at (760) 650-1077 or erin@guzmanfirm. com for further information. The successful bidder shall be responsible for all costs, fees, liens and/or penalties incurred in or associated with transferring title of the listed mobilehome into his/her/its name. In addition, the successful bidder may be liable to the State of California for any lien attached to the listed mobilehome provided for in California Health and Safety Code §18116.1. Payment in full is due immediately upon sale. No personal or business checks accepted. Sale does not include any items of personal property that may be located in or about the mobilehome at the time of sale. Sale is FOR REMOVAL ONLY Names published per Commercial Code §§7206 & 7210. View coach at 10:30 on date of sale. ABAMEX Auctioneers, Bond No. MS 273-80-15, www.abamex.com. 8/1, 8/8/19 CNS-3275935#

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on August 21, 2019, the personal property in the below listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.

PUBLIC STORAGE # 23411, 740 Arcturus Ave, Oxnard, CA 93033, (805) 248-7083 A013 – Sandoval, Francisco; B070 – Martinez, Lisa; C043 – Medina, Gene; F029 – Brown, Fred; F102 – Briden, Lynette “Lyny”; F131 – Arcuti, Judi; F168 – Jenkins, Audrey; F177 – Smith, Rebecca; F292 – Campos, Jose; F296 – Dixon, Ronald; F366 – Durazo, Melissa; F398 – Griffin, Ken; F422 – Aaron, Tanisha; F443 – Irwin, Shaun

PUBLIC STORAGE # 23050, 4400 McGrath St, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 324-6011 C244 – Young, Cori Ann; C268 – Martin, Garrett; E099 – Croll, Kirsten; F083 – Brown, Kevin; H070 – DeSario, Calvin; H250 – Hata, Jeff; H306 – Klocow, William; K050 – Farid Ahmad, Niazi

PUBLIC STORAGE # 26812, 6435 Ventura Blvd, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 329-5384 A004 – Shelton, Cynthia; C085 – Bonhomme, Kevin; C111 – Rostami, Allen; C133 – Chi, Tony; C183 – Rohlfs II, Richard; C188 – Mclucas, Margaret; C200 – Echevarria, Robert; C205 – Aguilera, Manuel; C207 – Bueno, Niurka; D010 – Gaona, Alejandro; D073 – Pizano, Ricardo; D129 – Ivanov, Ruth PUBLIC STORAGE # 24110, 5515 Walker Street, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 312-9304 B081 – Hellewell, Reade; B111 – Hanneman, Eric; B148 – Rinkovsky, Akym; B209 – De La Torre, Jose; C271 – Guy, James; D298 – Ek, Andrew; D401 – Hanneman, Eric; E545 – Camarena, Isaac

PUBLIC STORAGE # 25779, 161 E Ventura Blvd, Oxnard, CA 93036, (805) 456-6430 B690 – Mora, David; R282 – Silva, Gabriel; W140 – Jones, Sherine; W215 – Ramirez, Adrian PUBLIC STORAGE # 24529, 30921 Agoura Rd, Westlake Village, CA 91361, (818) 332- 3029 1063 – MAZIBUKO, Paige; 1117 – Mazibuko, Paige; 3296 – Evans, sheryl

PUBLIC STORAGE # 20154, 23811 Ventura Blvd, Calabasas, CA 91302, (818) 226-2864 F050 – Ochoa, Mayra; F183 – Demarinis, Kyle; G058 – Wardak, Lemar; G073 – Tanner, Shannon; G095 – Russak, Derek; G101 – Rigby, Crystal; G122 – kirkorian, kirk; G202 – scott, lori; G216 – Roberts, Shane; G337 – Harris, Terri

Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim taxexempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080. Bond No. ALL SALES ARE SUBJECT TO PRIOR CANCELLATION. TERMS, rules and regulations available at sale. Dated this 1st & 8thof August 2019 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Ave., Glendale, CA 91201, (818) 244-8080, Bond No. 6052683. 8/1, 8/8/19 CNS-3276301#

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NO. 56-2019-00531098- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUL 25 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: JAIME ESTRADA NICOLAS Aka JAIME ESTRADA FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: JAIME ESTRADA NICOLAS Aka JAIME ESTRADA filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JAIME ESTRADA NICOLAS Aka JAIME ESTRADA to JAIME ESTRADA NICOLAS. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 9/13/2019. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 43. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUL 25 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: VANESSA OROZCO, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/1/19, 8/8/19, 8/15/19 and 8/22/19.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NO. 56-2019-00530966- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUL 23 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: JESUS JOSEFINA FLORES AKA JESSIE JOSEPHINE NAVA AKA JESSIE JOSEPHINE FRANCO et.al FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: JESUS JOSEFINA FLORES AKA JESSIE JOSEPHINE NAVA AKA JESSIE JOSEPHINE FRANCO et.al filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JESUS JOSEFINA FLORES AKA JESSIE JOSEPHINE NAVA AKA JESSIE JOSEPHINE FRANCO AKA JESSIE JOSEPHINE FLORES to JESSIE JOSEPHINE FLORES. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 9-5- 19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 42. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUL 23 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: MICHAEL ADAMS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/1/19, 8/8/19, 8/15/19 and 8/22/19.

LIEN SALE

Quick Fix Auto Dent, 700 Mountain View Ave Suite D Oxnard, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am on 8/13/2019: 17-TOYT License: 39291K2 / CA Vin: 3TMAZ5CN8HM052094. 14-KIA License: 7HSV939 / CA Vin: KNAFX6A85E5221579. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/1/19.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

OF ABANDONED PROPERTY APPROXIMATELY 20,000 BOXES OF BOOKS 5960 VALENTINE ROAD VENTURA, CA 93003 UNIT 10 WEDNESDAY AUGUST 14, 2019 PREVIEW AT 10:00 AM AUCTION AT 10:30 AM TERMS: CASH ONLY 10% BUYERS PREMIUM FOR QUESTIONS CONTACT: BILL HOFFER 805-527-4532. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/1/19 and 8/8/19.

SUMMONS

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) Case No. (Numero del Caso): 56-2018-00521937- CU-PA-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): SAMUEL RUSH WATKINS, an individual; and Does 1 to 25, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): JOHN ROBERT ELLIS, an individual. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO después de que se entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entre una copia al contante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no está protegida. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en un formato legal correcto si desea procesar su caso en la corte. Es posible que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y la información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/ espanol/), la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o la corte que le guste mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a un tiempo, puede perder el caso, el error y los bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que se llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a los abogados. No se puede pagar con un abogado, es posible cumplir con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de los Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/ espanol/) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $ 10,000 o más de valor a través de un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): James W. Vititoe, Esq., (CSBN 75164), VITITOE LAW GROUP, 5707 Corsa Ave. 2nd Floor, Westlake Village, CA 91362, (818) 991-8900. DATE: (Fecha): DEC 20 2018. Signed: Michael D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario), By ELIZABETH MULLER, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal]. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/18/19, 7/25/19, 8/1/19 and 8/8/19.

PROBATE

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF SHELDON MURRAY MILLER, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2019-00530243- PR-PL-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: SHELDON MURRAY MILLER. A Petition for Probate has been filed by LINDA ALBALA in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: LINDA ALBALA be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 08/22/19 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: Brandon P. Johnson 210958, 1200 Paseo Camarillo, Suite 280, Camarillo, CA 93010, 805-482-2282. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/18/19, 7/25/19 and 8/1/19.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: DOUGLAS WILLIAM BOLDER CASE NO. 56-2019- 00530335-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of DOUGLAS WILLIAM BOLDER. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by JULIE KAREN BOLDER in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that JULIE KAREN BOLDER be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 08/22/19 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner ROBERT A. COHEN, ESQ, – SBN 209971 COHEN LAW, A PROFESSIONAL LAW CORPORATION 28039 SMYTH DR., SUITE 200 VALENCIA CA 91355 7/18, 7/25, 8/1/19 CNS-3273179#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: JACQUELINE DEWITT AKA JACQUELINE BELLE DEWITT CASE NO. 56-2019- 00529167-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of JACQUELINE DEWITT AKA JACQUELINE BELLE DEWITT. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by RION DEWITT in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that RION DEWITT be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 08/29/19 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner MARSHAL A. OLDMAN, ESQ. – SBN 72149 OLDMAN, COOLEY, SALLUS, BIRNBERG, COLEMAN & GOLD, LLP 16133 VENTURA BLVD., PENTHOUSE ENCINO CA 91436 8/1, 8/8, 8/15/19 CNS-3278032#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARGARET SUSAN SHIPP AKA MARGARET SHIPP, AKA MARGARET S. SHIPP, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2019-00530512- PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: MARGARET SUSAN SHIPP AKA MARGARET SHIPP, AKA MARGARET S. SHIPP. A Petition for Probate has been filed by MARK SHIPP in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: MARK SHIPP be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: August 28, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: Mark A. Lester, Esq. / Theresa A. Loss, Esq., SBN 96521/146920, JONES, LESTER, SCHUCK, BECKER & DEHESA, LLP, 771 E. Daily Drive, Suite 230, Camarillo, CA 93010, (805) 604-2655. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/1/19, 8/8/19 and 8/15/19.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JOHN ANDREW MORS, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2019-00530816- PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: JOHN ANDREW MORS. A Petition for Probate has been filed by LYNDA MORS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: LYNDA MORS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: August 29, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: LYNDA MORS, PO BOX 25210, VENTURA, CA 93002, 805-218-1980. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/1/19, 8/8/19 and 8/15/19.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF WILLIAM PHILLIP MILLER, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2019-00530957- PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: WILLIAM PHILLIP MILLER. A Petition for Probate has been filed by LOUIS BULDAIN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: LOUIS BULDAIN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: SEP 04, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: Kevin G. Staker SBN: 101400, Staker Law Tax and Estate Planning Law Corporation, 1200 Paseo Camarillo, Suite 280, Camarillo, CA 93010, 805-482-2282. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/1/19, 8/8/19 and 8/15/19.



