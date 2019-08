FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190715-10012711-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: FARMACIA ESTRELLA, 5020 South “C” Street, Oxnard, CA 93033, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, PHARMACY & HEALTH MANAGEMENT SERVICES, INC., 31255 Cedar Valley Dr. #301, Westlake Village, CA 91362. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ PHARMACY & HEALTH MANAGEMENT SERVICES, INC., Armond Marcarian, Armond Marcarian, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 15, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/25/19, 8/1/19, 8/8/19 and 8/15/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190722-10013089-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: INDIVIDUALIZED EDUCATIONAL SERVICES, 6600 Telephone Road #1005, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Jonathan Gush, 6600 Telephone Road #1005, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jonathan Gush, Jonathan Gush. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 22, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/25/19, 8/1/19, 8/8/19 and 8/15/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190718-10012881-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) RANCHO POTRERO COMMUNITY EQUESTRIAN CENTER, 2) RPCEC, 401 Ronel Court, Newbury Park, CA 91320, Ventura County, State of Incorporation/ Organization, California, RIDE ON L A, 401 Ronel Court, Newbury Park, CA 91320. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ RIDE ON LA, Bryan McQueeney, Bryan McQueeney, CEO. NOTICEIn accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 18, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/1/19, 8/8/19, 8/15/19 and 8/22/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190729-10013605-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: IMT WOOD RANCH, 643 Country Club Drive, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization DE, IMT CAPITAL V WOOD RANCH LLC, 15303 Ventura Blvd., Suite 200, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 07/25/2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ IMT CAPITAL V WOOD RANCH LLC, Steve Shin, Steve Shin, Associate VP. NOTICE – In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 29, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/1/19, 8/8/19, 8/15/19 and 8/22/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190729-10013585-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: RANCHO PASEO ESCONDIDO, 11260 E Las Posas Road, Santa Rosa Valley, CA 93012, Ventura County, Karen Gertrude Peyser, 11260 E Las Posas RD, Santa Rosa Valley, CA 93012, Paul Robert Sommer, 11260 E Las Posas Road, Santa Rosa Valley, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: Copartners. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Karen Gertrude Peyser, Karen Gertrude Peyser. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 29, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/1/19, 8/8/19, 8/15/19 and 8/22/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190722-10013095-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: JAVA TRUST, 2540 Peninsula Rd., Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, AL MICHAELS, 2540 Peninsula Rd., Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ AL MICHAELS, Al Michaels. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 22, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/1/19, 8/8/19, 8/15/19 and 8/22/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190726-10013489-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MAE’S BIG DAY, 5008 Amalfi Way, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Andrew Morgan, 5008 Amalfi Way, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Andrew Morgan, Andrew Morgan. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 26, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/1/19, 8/8/19, 8/15/19 and 8/22/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190712-10012567-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GRATEFUL HEART PAINTING, 1381 E. Santa Clara #60, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, David Brown, 1381 E. Santa Clara #60, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7-12-19. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ David Brown, D B. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 12, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/8/19, 8/15/19, 8/22/19 and 8/29/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190730-10013672-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: MISSION ANIMAL HOSPITAL, 2280 Main Street, Ste A, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, 4296968 CA, JBSO PROGRESSIVE ANIMAL HEALTH, INC, 2280 Main Street, Ste A, Ventura, CA 93001. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ JBSO PROGRESSIVE ANIMAL HEALTH, INC, Sarah Oleson, Sarah Oleson, Treasurer. NOTICE – In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 30, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/8/19, 8/15/19, 8/22/19 and 8/29/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190723-10013170-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: TRIPPERS HOLLOW, 142 S. Ash St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Michael Sean Patrick Flynn, 142 S. Ash St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 07/22/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Michael Sean Patrick Flynn, Michael Sean Patrick Flynn. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 23, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/15/19, 8/22/19, 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190805-10014206-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: LUZ ROSALES CLEANING, 1931 Ribera Dr., Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, Luz A Rosales, 1931 Ribera Dr., Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2-20-2010. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Luz A Rosales, Luz A Rosales. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 5, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/15/19, 8/22/19, 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190808-10014411-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SKY HIGH TREE CARE, 888 Baldwin Rd., Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura County, Carmen Murillo, 888 Baldwin Rd., Ojai, CA 93023. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1990. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Carmen Murillo, Carmen Murillo. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 8, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/15/19, 8/22/19, 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190808-10014420-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MATT BENNETT COUNSELING & CONSULTING, 701 E Santa Clara St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Matthew Bennett, 6917 Gull Ct., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01/07/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Matthew Bennett, Matthew Bennett. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 8, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/15/19, 8/22/19, 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190809-10014590-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BUENACLEAN, 400 Forest Park Blvd., Apt. 119, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, Jacob Martinez, 400 Forest Park Blvd., Apt. 119, Oxnard, CA 93036, Francisco Sanchez, 400 Forest Park Blvd., Apt. 119, Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jacob Martinez, Jacob Martinez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 9, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/15/19, 8/22/19, 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

LEGAL NOTICES



SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2019-00530708-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUL 18 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: MIGUEL AMBRIZ GONZALES aka MIGUEL A. GONZALES FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: MIGUEL AMBRIZ GONZALES aka MIGUEL A. GONZALES filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: MIGUEL AMBRIZ GONZALES aka MIGUEL A. GONZALES to MIGUEL BRIZ. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 09- 03-2019. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 41. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUL 18 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: ELIZABETH MULLER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/25/19, 8/1/19, 8/8/19 and 8/15/19.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2019-00530688-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUL 18 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: KIMANH THI LE FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: KIMANH THI LE filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JENNIFER PHAN to JENNIFER LE; VY KHANH BAO to VY LE. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 9/9/19. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 43. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUL 18 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: NINA LEMOS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/25/19, 8/1/19, 8/8/19 and 8/15/19.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NO. 56-2019-00531095- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUL 25 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: ANA MARIA CASIA GARCIA aka ANA MARIA CASIA FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: ANA MARIA CASIA GARCIA aka ANA MARIA CASIA filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: ANA MARIA CASIA GARCIA aka ANA MARIA CASIA to ANA MARIA CASIA GARCIA. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 9/12/19. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 41. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUL 25 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: VANESSA OROZCO, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/1/19, 8/8/19, 8/15/19 and 8/22/19.

A.P.N.: 189-0-370-335 Trustee Sale No.:2017-1037 Title Order No: 170027455 Reference No:048- 000020 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER A NOTICE OF A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF LIEN. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 10/25/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Notice is hereby given that on 8/22/2019 at 11:00 AM, S.B.S. Lien Services, As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 11/4/2016, as Document No. 20161104-00163795-0, Book , Page of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, The original owner: AILEEN ESPERANZA FULLER The purported new owner: ASIM JAMAL SHAKIR, JR WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by a cashier’s check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or a savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.): AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CALIFORNIA All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, as more fully described on the above referenced assessment lien. The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 307 SHARON LANE, PORT HUENEME CA 93041. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to wit: $14,070.97 accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant: SANDPIPER VILLAGE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell Under Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call FOR SALE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (855)986-9342, or visit this Internet Web site www.superiordefault. com using the file number assigned to this case 2017-1037. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO THE NINETY DAY RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CONTAINED IN CIVIL CODE SECTION 5715(b). PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date:7/19/19. S.B.S LIEN SERVICES, 31194 La Baya Drive, Suite 106, Westlake Village, California, 91362. By: Annissa Young, Trustee Sale Officer (08/01/19, 08/08/19, 08/15/19| TS#2017-1037 SDI-15595)

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. #: 02019-061 LOAN #: GQF00- 0637-F APN #: 1330120685 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under the pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be as set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: SANDI FERGUSON, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN Duly Appointed Trustee: GUILD ADMINISTRATION CORP., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION Trust Deed Date: 04/20/2010 Recording Date: 05/10/2010 Instrument Number: 0510-00069596-0 Book: —- Page Recorded in County: VENTURA State of CA Date and Time of Sale: 08/22/2019 at: 11:00AM Place of Sale: To the right of the main entrance, near the exit doors, of the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 Estimated Sale Amount: $238,869.76 Legal Description of Property: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST. Street Address of Property (or Other Common Designation, if any): 3378 MOSS LANDING BOULEVARD, OXNARD, CA 93036 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939- 0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 02019-061. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 07/19/2019 GUILD ADMINISTRATION CORPORATION AS SAID TRUSTEE 5898 COPLEY DRIVE, SAN DIEGO, CA 92111 (858) 492-5890 BY: GAIL WINDUS, ASSISTANT SECRETARY NPP0356996 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 08/01/2019, 08/08/2019, 08/15/2019

A.P.N.: 189-0-132-185 FC # 8294.00053 NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND FORECLOSURE SALE WHEREAS, on August 1, 2005, a certain Mortgage Deed of Trust in the amount of $469,342.50 was executed by ALFRED A. SOEDER AND JEAN H. SOEDER, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS as trustor(s) in favor of WELLS FARGO BANK N.A. as beneficiary, and was recorded on August 9, 2005, as Instrument No. 20050809-0196436, in the Office of the Recorder of VENTURA COUNTY, California; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest in the Mortgage Deed of Trust is now owned by the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (“Secretary” or “HUD”), pursuant to the following assignments: Assignment of Deed of Trust from WELLS FARGO BANK N .A. in favor of THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT dated July 6, 2012, recorded on July 19,2012, as Instrument No. 20120719- 00126631-0, in the office of the Recorder of VENTURA COUNTY, California; and Assignment of Deed of Trust from WELLS FARGO BANK N.A. in favor of THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT dated November 19, 2012, recorded on December 5, 2012, as Instrument No. 20121205- 00217505-0, in the office of the Recorder of VENTURA COUNTY, California; and WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of July 22, 2019 is $382,568.71; and WHEREAS, by virtue of this default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Mortgage Deed of Trust to be immediately due and payable; NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single-Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B (the “Act”), and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, which is recorded herewith, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on August 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM local time, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises (“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder: LEGAL DESCRIPTION: PARCEL I PARCEL 2, IN THE CITY OF PORT HUENEME, AS SHOWN ON LICENSED SURVEYOR’S MAP RECORDED IN BOOK 28, PAGE 37 OF RECORD OF SURVEY, IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID COUNTY EXCEPT ALL OIL, GAS, MINERALS AND OTHER HYDROCARBON SUBSTANCES IN AND UNDER SUBJECT PROPERTY, BUT WITHOUT THE RIGHT TO ENTER UPON THE SURFACE THEREOF OR WITHIN 500 FEET BENEATH THE SURF ACE FOR THE PURPOSE OF EXTRACTING OR EXPLORING FOR SUCH OIL, GAS, HYDROCARBON SUBSTANCES OR MINERALS. PARCEL 2 AN UNDIVIDED l/119TH INTEREST IN AND TO THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LAND PARCEL 1, IN THE CITY OF PORT HUENEME, AS SHOWN ON EACH OF THE LICENSED SURVEYOR’S MAPS RECORDED IN BOOK 28, PAGES 32, 33, 34, 35, 37, AND 45 OF RECORD OF SURVEY, IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID COUNTY EXCEPT ALL OIL, GAS, MINERALS AND OTHER HYDROCARBON SUBSTANCES IN AND UNDER SUBJECT PROPERTY, BUT WITHOUT TEE RIGHT TO ENTER UPON THE SURF ACE THEREOF OR WITHIN 500 FEET BENEATH THE SURF ACE FOR THE PURPOSE OF EXTRACTING OR EXPLORING FOR SUCH OIL, GAS, HYDROCARBON SUBSTANCES OR MINERALS. Purportedly known as: 2 WEST ELFIN GREEN, PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, 93041 The sale will be held at: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE VENTURA, CA 93003 Per the Secretary, the estimated opening bid will be $383,845.91. There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his pro rata share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale. When making their bids, all bidders, except the Secretary, must submit a deposit totaling ten percent (10%) of the Secretary’s estimated bid amount in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Ten percent of the estimated bid amount for this sale is $38,884.59. A deposit need not accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $38,884.59 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them. The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15- day increments for a fee of: $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due. If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extensions of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the Foreclosure Commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder. There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant. The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this Notice of Default and Foreclosure Sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary, before public auction of the property is completed. The amount that must be paid if the Mortgage Deed of Trust is to be reinstated prior to the scheduled sale is based on the nature of the breach, this loan is not subject to reinstatement. A total payoff is required to cancel the foreclosure sale or the breach must otherwise be cured, if applicable. A description of the default is as follows: FAILURE TO PAY THE PRINCIPAL BALANCE WHICH BECAME ALL DUE AND PAYABLE BASED UPON THE DEATH OF ALL MORTGAGORS AND THE PROPERTY IS NOT THE PRINCIPAL RESIDENCE OF AT LEAST ONE SURVIVING BORROWER. Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below. The sale date shown on this Notice of Default and Foreclose Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Secretary, the Foreclosure Commissioner or a court. For Sales Information please call (855) 986- 9342 or visit the website www.superiordefault.com using the file number assigned to this case FC # 8294.00053. Your ability to obtain sales information by Internet Website or phone is provided as a courtesy to those not present at the sale and neither Nemovi Law Group, APC nor the website host makes any representations or warranties as to the accuracy or correctness of the information provided thereby. Nemovi Law Group, APC and its agents do not assume any responsibility for reliance on any information received by telephone or website. THIS INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AT ANY TIME. It will be necessary for you to attend all sales in order to obtain the most current infonnation. Neither Nemovi Law Group, APC nor its agents will be liable for any loss you may sustain in using or receiving any information obtained online or by phone. Date July 18, 2019: Genail M. Anderson, Attorney NEMOVI LAW GROUP, APC Foreclosure Commissioner 1902 Wright PI, Suite 234 Carlsbad, CA 92008 Phone: 760-918-5843 Sales Info: (855)986-934 (08/01/19, 08/08/19, 08/15/19 | FC#8294.00053 SDI-15647)

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NO. 56-2019-00531038- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUL 24 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: JOSEPHINE MONICA GARCIA FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: LORRAINE RITA GARCIA filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JOSEPHINE MONICA GARCIA to LORRAINE RITA GARCIA. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 9-25- 19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 42. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUL 24 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: JOAN FOSTER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/1/19, 8/8/19, 8/15/19 and 8/22/19.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NO. 56-2019-00531098- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUL 25 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: JAIME ESTRADA NICOLAS Aka JAIME ESTRADA FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: JAIME ESTRADA NICOLAS Aka JAIME ESTRADA filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JAIME ESTRADA NICOLAS Aka JAIME ESTRADA to JAIME ESTRADA NICOLAS. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 9/13/2019. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 43. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUL 25 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: VANESSA OROZCO, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/1/19, 8/8/19, 8/15/19 and 8/22/19.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NO. 56-2019-00530966- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUL 23 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: JESUS JOSEFINA FLORES AKA JESSIE JOSEPHINE NAVA AKA JESSIE JOSEPHINE FRANCO et.al FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: JESUS JOSEFINA FLORES AKA JESSIE JOSEPHINE NAVA AKA JESSIE JOSEPHINE FRANCO et.al filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JESUS JOSEFINA FLORES AKA JESSIE JOSEPHINE NAVA AKA JESSIE JOSEPHINE FRANCO AKA JESSIE JOSEPHINE FLORES to JESSIE JOSEPHINE FLORES. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 9-5- 19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 42. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUL 23 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: MICHAEL ADAMS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/1/19, 8/8/19, 8/15/19 and 8/22/19.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2019-00531113- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUL 26 2019, with the Superior Court of Calif ornia, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: JUNIOR ELDEN NESTER FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: JUNIOR ELDEN NESTER filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JUNIOR ELDEN NESTER to JUNIOR ELDEN DALTON. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 9-20-19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 41. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUL 26 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: MICHAEL ADAMS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/8/19, 8/15/19, 8/22/19 and 8/29/19.

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2019-00531136- CU-PT-VTA

Superior Court of California, County of Ventura Petition of: Gary Lane Vance for Change of Name TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner Gary Lane Vance filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: Gary Lane Vance to G Lane Vance The Court orders that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. Notice of Hearing: Date: 9/6/19, Time: 8:20 a.m., Dept.: 40 The address of the court is 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Ventura County Reporter Date: July 26, 2019 MICHAEL D PLANET Judge of the Superior Court 8/8, 8/15, 8/22, 8/29/19 CNS-3280256#

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the CC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 22nd day of August 2019, at 9:00 a.m. on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Esplanade Mini Storage at 2180 Craig Drive, Oxnard, in the County of Ventura, State of California, the following:

Unit Perez Merchandise

Unit Jones Merchandise

Unit Reid Merchandise

Unit Cervantes Merchandise

Unit Banks Merchandise

Unit Hassler Merchandise

Unit Castruita Merchandise Unit Council Merchandise

Unit Reed Merchandise

Unit Miller Merchandise

All property is sold “AS IS AND WITH ALL FAULTS” and without warranty either expressed or implied. ALL SALES ARE PAYABLE EITHER BY CASH OR MONEY ORDER ONLY, payable after the sale in full. All property purchased must be removed prior to the close of business the day of the sale. All units purchased will be given a clear bill of sale. This sale is being held pursuant to the provisions of the California Self Storage Act, section 21706 and/ or 21700. Esplanade Mini Storage reserves the right to remove any or all units from this sale due to prior settlement. Esplanade Mini Storage reserves the right to bid on any or all units in this sale. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/8/19 and 8/15/19.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the CC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 22nd day of August, 2019, at 4:00 p.m., on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Ventura Avenue Self Storage at 2261 N. Ventura Avenue, Ventura, in the County of Ventura, State of California, the following:

Unit Jaurigui Merchandise

Unit Christian Merchandise

Unit Sanchez Merchandise Unit Castillo Merchandise

Unit Aragon Merchandise

Unit Gonzalez Merchandise

Unit Bondoc Merchandise

Unit Sevilla Merchandise

Unit Verrastro Merchandise

Unit Watkins Merchandise

Unit Pruitt Merchandise

Unit Barrios Merchandise

Unit Leon Merchandise

Unit Noe Merchandise

Unit Franks Merchandise

Unit Adams Merchandise

All property is sold “AS IS AND WITH ALL FAULTS” and without warranty either expressed or implied. ALL SALES ARE PAYABLE EITHER BY CASH OR MONEY ORDER ONLY, payable after the sale in full. All property purchased must be removed prior to the close of business the day of the sale. All units purchased will be given a clear bill of sale. This sale is being held pursuant to the provisions of the California Self Storage Act, section 21706 and/or 21700. Ventura Avenue Self Storage reserves the right to remove any or all units from this sale due to prior settlement. Ventura Avenue Self Storage reserves the right to bid on any or all units in this sale. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/8/19 and 8/15/19.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the CC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 22nd day of August 2019, at 2:00 p.m. on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Santa Paula Self Storage at 326 W. Santa Maria Street, Santa Paula, in the County of Ventura, State of California, the following:

Unit Garcia-Hernandez Merchandise

Unit Osuna Merchandise

Unit Atilano Merchandise

Unit Calvillo Merchandise

Unit Morales Merchandise

Unit Perdue Merchandise

Unit Sanchez Merchandise

Unit Paniagua Merchandise

Unit Atilano Merchandise

Unit Allee Merchandise

Unit Duenas Merchandise

Unit Fareras Merchandise

Unit Arnold Merchandise

All property is sold “AS IS AND WITH ALL FAULTS” and without warranty either expressed or implied. ALL SALES ARE PAYABLE EITHER BY CASH OR MONEY ORDER ONLY, payable after the sale in full. All property purchased must be removed prior to the close of business the day of the sale. All units purchased will be given a clear bill of sale. This sale is being held pursuant to the provisions of the California Self Storage Act, section 21706 and/ or 21700. Santa Paula Self Storage Reserves the right to remove any or all units from this sale due to prior settlement. Santa Paula Self Storage Reserves the right to bid on any or all units in this sale.. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/8/19 and 8/15/19.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the CC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 22nd day of August 2019, 12:30 p.m. on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Ventura Harbor Storage at 1414 Angler Court, Ventura, in the County of Ventura, State of California, the following:

Unit Little Merchandise

Unit Passantino Merchandise

Unit Doyel Merchandise

Unit Cardella Merchandise

Unit Neugebauer Merchandise

Unit Anderson Merchandise

Unit Tanner Merchandise

All property is sold “AS IS AND WITH ALL FAULTS” and without warranty either expressed or implied. ALL SALES ARE PAYABLE EITHER BY CASH OR MONEY ORDER ONLY, payable after the sale in full. All property purchased must be removed prior to the close of business the day of the sale. All units purchased will be given a clear bill of sale. This sale is being held pursuant to the provisions of the California Self Storage Act, section 21706 and/ or 21700. Ventura Harbor Self Storage, LLC. Reserves the right to remove any or all units from this sale due to prior settlement. Ventura Harbor Self Storage, LLC. Reserves the right to bid on any or all units in this sale.PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/8/19 and 8/15/19.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant ot Sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the CC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 22nd day of August 2019, at 10:30 am, on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Johnson Drive Self Storage at 2630 Johnson Drive, Ventura in the county of Ventura, in the State of California.

Unit Absmeier Merchandise

Unit Mendoza Merchandise

Unit Carrillo Merchandise

Unit Gleeson Merchandise

Unit Moore Merchandise

Unit Ruggiero Merchandise

Unit Inocando Merchandise

Unit Beabout Merchandise

Unit Holgate Merchandise

Unit Hurtado Merchandise

Unit Garcia Merchandise

Unit Kelly Merchandise

Unit Evans Merchandise

Unit York Merchandise

All property is sold “AS IS AND WITH ALL FAULTS” and without warranty either expressed or implied. ALL SALES ARE PAYABLE EITHER BY CASH OR MONEY ORDER ONLY, payable after the sale in full. All property purchased must be removed prior to the close of business the day of the sale. All units purchased will be given a clear bill of sale. This sale is being held pursuant to the provisions of the California Self Storage Act, section 21706 and/ or 21700. Johnson Drive Self Storage reserves the right to remove any or all units from this sale due to prior settlement. Johnson Drive Self Storage reserves the right to bid on any or all units in this sale.. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/8/19 and 8/15/19.

LIEN SALE

Bob Carlson’s Towing, 1300 Fleet Ave Ventura, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am on 8/27/2019: 17-COUGR License: 1MM9481 / CA Vin: 4YDT29R24HC507166

McCoy’s Towing, 151 N 12th St Santa Paula, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am, on 8/27/2019: 14-NISS License: 7PTP847 / CA Vin:1N4AL3AP8EN334592 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/15/19.

COUNTY OF VENTURA

NOTICE INVITING BIDS

Sealed bids will be received in the bid box at the County Surveyor’s Public Counter, 3rd Floor, Administration Building, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California 93009-1670, until 2:00 p.m. on September 10, 2019, and afterwards publicly opened, for Well No. 2 – Iron and Manganese Removal Facilities, for Specification No. WW13-02, which consists of modifications to the existing well No. 2 site and construction of certain facilities. Proposed new facilities include: chemical injection; filters; backwash supply, storage, and sludge disposal system; reclaim system; and electrical and control facilities. The estimated cost of construction is $ 2,300,001. The plans, specifications and proposal forms for this project are filed in the office of the Ventura County Surveyor and are, by reference, made a part of this Notice. Construction bidding documents, including plans, specifications, addenda and any supplementary documents are now available on the Ventura County Web Site at: https://www.vcpublicworks.org/ esd/contracting/ then click on “Contract Bidding Opportunities” and then “eBidBoard Website” where the documents may be viewed, downloaded and printed. Printed copies of the document can be purchased at most commercial printing companies that have internet access. Printed copies may also be purchased for $35.26 including tax and shipping, non-refundable ($25.26 if picked up) Make checks payable to the County of Ventura and send to the attention of, or bring to, the County Surveyor’s Office at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 South Victoria Ave, Ventura, CA 93009- 1670 (Surveyor’s Public Counter on 3rd floor). A List of Plan Holders is available on the Website shown above. An abstract of bids received will be available at the same web site under Bids & Subs. Bids must be submitted on the proposal form furnished with said documents. Each bid must be accompanied by a bid guarantee in the amount of not less than 10% of the amount bid, PAYABLE TO THE VENTURA COUNTY WATERWORKS DISTRICT NO. 19 and guaranteeing that the bidder will enter into a contract in accordance with the terms of the bidding documents if award is made. The bid guarantee shall be in one of the following forms: a bid bond written by an admitted surety insurer on the form included with the Proposal form, a cashier’s check drawn by a National bank, a check certified by a National bank or cash. An electronically transmitted copy (FAX) of the bid bond form included in the Proposal form may be used, but the form must have the original signatures of the principal and surety. A FAX of the completed bond will not be accepted. Bidders must have a Class A California Contractors license, and will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond, each in the amount of 100% of the contract price. In accordance with Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, securities may be substituted for funds withheld. The contractor must post copies of the prevailing wage schedule at each job site. California general prevailing wage rates for construction can be obtained from the following Web site: http://www.dir.ca.gov/DLSR/ PWD/index.htm. This public works project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Agency, in addition to the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR). Please Note: This contract requires an electronic Labor Compliance Monitoring Program. (LCP Tracker) For questions or assistance with regards to using the LCP Tracker Program, or any other Labor questions, please contact the LCP Officer at 805- 654-2086. The limited exemption from prevailing wages pursuant to Labor Code Section 1771.5(a) does not apply. Contractors and subcontractors shall keep accurate payroll records in accordance with Labor Code Section 1776. Contractors shall furnish weekly certified payrolls for the workers of the contractor and all subcontractors to the LCP Officer within 7 days following the end of the preceding week through LCP Tracker (See General Requirements Section 01000-1.25). NOTE: This requirement is in addition to the State requirement to upload payrolls into the State DIR electronic system, but LCP Tracker has a function to submit payrolls entered into that program to DIR. The successful bidder shall comply with all other requirements of Division 2, Part 7, Chapter 1 of the California Labor Code. Bidder and all subcontractors shall hold a valid California Contractor License and be registered with the Department of Industrial Relations prior to bid time and will be confirmed during bid verification processes. In bidding on the project, it shall be bidder responsibility to evaluate the cost of complying with the above-referenced LCP oversight and Labor Code requirements. The bidder shall include all costs of this compliance in the contract amount as no additional compensation shall be provided. Bidders, contractors, and other interested parties requiring current wage rates pertaining to Ventura County projects, please refer to the DIR link provided above. 8/15/19 CNS-3282813#

LIEN SALE VEHICLE UNDER CIVIL CODE SECT 3071 WILL BE SOLD AT: ANACAPA TOWING 1300 E FlFTH ST OXNARD CA 93030 AT 10 AM ON THURSDAY AUGUST 29TH 2019 2018 NISS 8CTW782 (3N1CN7AP7JL845471)=8750.00 FOR TOWING,STORAGE, LIEN COSTS. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/15/19.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2019-00531625- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed AUG 08 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: STANLEY CLAIBORNE PATTERSON and SANDRA PATRICIA URIBE FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: STANLEY CLAIBORNE PATTERSON and SANDRA PATRICIA URIBE filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: NATALIA SOPHIE PATTERSON to NATALIA SOPHIE PATTERSON URIBE. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 9/26/2019. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 43. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: AUG 08 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: AMBER RAMIREZ, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/15/19, 8/22/19, 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2019-00531585- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed AUG 07 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: GARNER JERAHMEEL CRUZ FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: GARNER JERAHMEEL CRUZ filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: GARNER JERAHMEEL CRUZ to GARNER MENDOZA CRUZ. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 10- 2-19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 40. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: AUG 07 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: JOAN FOSTER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/15/19, 8/22/19, 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

PROBATE

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: JACQUELINE DEWITT AKA JACQUELINE BELLE DEWITT CASE NO. 56-2019- 00529167-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of JACQUELINE DEWITT AKA JACQUELINE BELLE DEWITT. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by RION DEWITT in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that RION DEWITT be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 08/29/19 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner MARSHAL A. OLDMAN, ESQ. – SBN 72149 OLDMAN, COOLEY, SALLUS, BIRNBERG, COLEMAN & GOLD, LLP 16133 VENTURA BLVD., PENTHOUSE ENCINO CA 91436 8/1, 8/8, 8/15/19 CNS-3278032#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARGARET SUSAN SHIPP AKA MARGARET SHIPP, AKA MARGARET S. SHIPP, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2019-00530512- PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: MARGARET SUSAN SHIPP AKA MARGARET SHIPP, AKA MARGARET S. SHIPP. A Petition for Probate has been filed by MARK SHIPP in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: MARK SHIPP be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: August 28, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: Mark A. Lester, Esq. / Theresa A. Loss, Esq., SBN 96521/146920, JONES, LESTER, SCHUCK, BECKER & DEHESA, LLP, 771 E. Daily Drive, Suite 230, Camarillo, CA 93010, (805) 604-2655. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/1/19, 8/8/19 and 8/15/19.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JOHN ANDREW MORS, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2019-00530816- PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: JOHN ANDREW MORS. A Petition for Probate has been filed by LYNDA MORS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: LYNDA MORS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: August 29, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: LYNDA MORS, PO BOX 25210, VENTURA, CA 93002, 805-218-1980. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/1/19, 8/8/19 and 8/15/19.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF WILLIAM PHILLIP MILLER, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2019-00530957- PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: WILLIAM PHILLIP MILLER. A Petition for Probate has been filed by LOUIS BULDAIN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: LOUIS BULDAIN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: SEP 04, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: Kevin G. Staker SBN: 101400, Staker Law Tax and Estate Planning Law Corporation, 1200 Paseo Camarillo, Suite 280, Camarillo, CA 93010, 805-482-2282. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/1/19, 8/8/19 and 8/15/19.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF NANCY CARROLL WARPACK, aka NANCY C. WARPACK, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00521943- PR-LS-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: NANCY CARROLL WARPACK, aka NANCY C. WARPACK. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: DONNA TARDIVE in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: DONNA TARDIVE be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: September 4, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: James C. Fedalen / Michael J. Fedalen, SBN: 89184, HFL Law Group, LLP, 23945 Calabasas Rd., Suite 207, Calabasas, CA 91302, (818) 377-9000. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/8/19, 8/15/19 and 8/22/19.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JOHN ANDREW MORS, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2019-00530816- PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: JOHN ANDREW MORS. A Petition for Probate has been filed by LYNDA MORS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: LYNDA MORS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: August 29, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: LYNDA MORS, PO BOX 25210, VENTURA, CA 93002, 805-218-1980. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/8/19, 8/15/19 and 8/22/19.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF GINA LYNN DONNELLY THEISING, aka GINA L. DONNELLY, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2019-00531372- PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: GINA LYNN DONNELLY THEISING, aka GINA L. DONNELLY. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: BRANDON P. THEISING in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: BRANDON P. THEISING be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: September 12, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: Jesse E. Cahill (State Bar# 227154), Ferguson Case Orr Paterson LLP, 1050 S. Kimball Rd., Ventura, CA 93004, (805) 659-6800. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/8/19, 8/15/19 and 8/22/19.





NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: MELVIN RAY WHITE CASE NO. 56-2019- 00525312-PR-PL-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of MELVIN RAY WHITE. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by HAYDEN EARL WHITE in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that HAYDEN EARL WHITE be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 09/11/19 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner EDWARD TERZIAN, ESQ. – SBN 245132 THE INHERITANCE RECOVERY ATTORNEYS, LLP 727 FOOTHILL BLVD. LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE CA 91011 8/15, 8/22, 8/29/19 CNS-3283500#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARGARET H. DOMERCQ, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2019-00531558-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: MARGARET H. DOMERCQ. A Petition for Probate has been filed by DONALD LEE SCHNEIDER in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: DONALD LEE SCHNEIDER be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: SEP 18 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Randolph W. Andell, SBN 180706, Benton, Orr, Duval and Buckingham, 39 North California Street, Ventura, CA 93001, Telephone: (805) 648- 5111. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/15/19, 8/22/19 and 8/29/19.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MICHAEL JONES, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2019-00531552-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: MICHAEL JONES. A Petition for Probate has been filed by STEPHEN JONES in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: STEPHEN JONES be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 09/18/2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Robert E. Jeppson, Esq., SBN 295383, 2311 Lake Tahoe Blvd., Suite 9, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150, (530) 600-2338. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/15/19, 8/22/19 and 8/29/19.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF WOODROW WILSON HOLMES, JR.; WOODROW WILSON MICHAEL HOLMES, JR.; WOODY HOLMES, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2019-00531451-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: WOODROW WILSON HOLMES, JR.; WOODROW WILSON MICHAEL HOLMES, JR.; WOODY HOLMES. A Petition for Probate has been filed by ANNE MARIE HOLMES in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: ANNE MARIE HOLMES be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Sept. 19, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Katherine E. Wells, Esq., (SBN 252789), Edsall Law, A Professional Law Corporation, 400 Camarillo Ranch Road, Suite 102, Camarillo, CA 93012, (805) 484-9002. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/15/19, 8/22/19 and 8/29/19.