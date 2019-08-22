FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190718-10012881-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) RANCHO POTRERO COMMUNITY EQUESTRIAN CENTER, 2) RPCEC, 401 Ronel Court, Newbury Park, CA 91320, Ventura County, State of Incorporation/ Organization, California, RIDE ON L A, 401 Ronel Court, Newbury Park, CA 91320. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ RIDE ON LA, Bryan McQueeney, Bryan McQueeney, CEO. NOTICEIn accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 18, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/1/19, 8/8/19, 8/15/19 and 8/22/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190729-10013605-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: IMT WOOD RANCH, 643 Country Club Drive, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization DE, IMT CAPITAL V WOOD RANCH LLC, 15303 Ventura Blvd., Suite 200, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 07/25/2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ IMT CAPITAL V WOOD RANCH LLC, Steve Shin, Steve Shin, Associate VP. NOTICE – In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 29, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/1/19, 8/8/19, 8/15/19 and 8/22/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190729-10013585-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: RANCHO PASEO ESCONDIDO, 11260 E Las Posas Road, Santa Rosa Valley, CA 93012, Ventura County, Karen Gertrude Peyser, 11260 E Las Posas RD, Santa Rosa Valley, CA 93012, Paul Robert Sommer, 11260 E Las Posas Road, Santa Rosa Valley, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: Copartners. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Karen Gertrude Peyser, Karen Gertrude Peyser. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 29, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/1/19, 8/8/19, 8/15/19 and 8/22/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190722-10013095-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: JAVA TRUST, 2540 Peninsula Rd., Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, AL MICHAELS, 2540 Peninsula Rd., Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ AL MICHAELS, Al Michaels. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 22, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/1/19, 8/8/19, 8/15/19 and 8/22/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190726-10013489-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MAE’S BIG DAY, 5008 Amalfi Way, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Andrew Morgan, 5008 Amalfi Way, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Andrew Morgan, Andrew Morgan. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 26, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/1/19, 8/8/19, 8/15/19 and 8/22/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190712-10012567-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GRATEFUL HEART PAINTING, 1381 E. Santa Clara #60, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, David Brown, 1381 E. Santa Clara #60, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7-12-19. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ David Brown, D B. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 12, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/8/19, 8/15/19, 8/22/19 and 8/29/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190730-10013672-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: MISSION ANIMAL HOSPITAL, 2280 Main Street, Ste A, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, 4296968 CA, JBSO PROGRESSIVE ANIMAL HEALTH, INC, 2280 Main Street, Ste A, Ventura, CA 93001. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ JBSO PROGRESSIVE ANIMAL HEALTH, INC, Sarah Oleson, Sarah Oleson, Treasurer. NOTICE – In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 30, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/8/19, 8/15/19, 8/22/19 and 8/29/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190723-10013170-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: TRIPPERS HOLLOW, 142 S. Ash St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Michael Sean Patrick Flynn, 142 S. Ash St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 07/22/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Michael Sean Patrick Flynn, Michael Sean Patrick Flynn. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 23, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/15/19, 8/22/19, 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190805-10014206-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: LUZ ROSALES CLEANING, 1931 Ribera Dr., Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, Luz A Rosales, 1931 Ribera Dr., Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2-20-2010. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Luz A Rosales, Luz A Rosales. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 5, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/15/19, 8/22/19, 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190808-10014411-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SKY HIGH TREE CARE, 888 Baldwin Rd., Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura County, Carmen Murillo, 888 Baldwin Rd., Ojai, CA 93023. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1990. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Carmen Murillo, Carmen Murillo. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 8, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/15/19, 8/22/19, 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190808-10014420-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MATT BENNETT COUNSELING & CONSULTING, 701 E Santa Clara St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Matthew Bennett, 6917 Gull Ct., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01/07/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Matthew Bennett, Matthew Bennett. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 8, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/15/19, 8/22/19, 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190809-10014590-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BUENACLEAN, 400 Forest Park Blvd., Apt. 119, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, Jacob Martinez, 400 Forest Park Blvd., Apt. 119, Oxnard, CA 93036, Francisco Sanchez, 400 Forest Park Blvd., Apt. 119, Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jacob Martinez, Jacob Martinez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 9, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/15/19, 8/22/19, 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190726-10013491-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: KEVIN HOELTZEL HOME IMPROVEMENTS, 8329 Denver St., Ventura, CA 93004, CA, Kevin Hoeltzel, 8329 Denver St., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7/26/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kevin Hoeltzel, Kevin Hoeltzel. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 26, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/22/19, 8/29/19, 9/5/19 and 9/12/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190807-10014374-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: HOPWALL DESIGN, 2641 Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Shannon Nixon, 2641 Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 8/5/19. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Shannon Nixon, Shannon Nixon. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 7, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/22/19, 8/29/19, 9/5/19 and 9/12/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190813-10014715-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GM DESIGN, 1612 E. Ocean Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Gabriela Moran, 1612 E. Ocean Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Gabriela Moran, Gabriela Moran. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 13, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/22/19, 8/29/19, 9/5/19 and 9/12/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190812-10014659-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: McMANSIONS, 169 East B St., Port Hueneme, CA 93041, Ventura County, Donald Bruce Colwell, 168 East B St., Port Hueneme, CA 93041, Julie Jean Colwell, 168 East B Street, Port Hueneme, CA 93041. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Donald B. Colwell, Donald B. Colwell. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 12, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/22/19, 8/29/19, 9/5/19 and 9/12/19.

LEGAL NOTICES



SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NO. 56-2019-00531095- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUL 25 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: ANA MARIA CASIA GARCIA aka ANA MARIA CASIA FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: ANA MARIA CASIA GARCIA aka ANA MARIA CASIA filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: ANA MARIA CASIA GARCIA aka ANA MARIA CASIA to ANA MARIA CASIA GARCIA. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 9/12/19. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 41. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUL 25 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: VANESSA OROZCO, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/1/19, 8/8/19, 8/15/19 and 8/22/19.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NO. 56-2019-00531038- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUL 24 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: JOSEPHINE MONICA GARCIA FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: LORRAINE RITA GARCIA filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JOSEPHINE MONICA GARCIA to LORRAINE RITA GARCIA. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 9-25- 19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 42. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUL 24 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: JOAN FOSTER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/1/19, 8/8/19, 8/15/19 and 8/22/19.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NO. 56-2019-00531098- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUL 25 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: JAIME ESTRADA NICOLAS Aka JAIME ESTRADA FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: JAIME ESTRADA NICOLAS Aka JAIME ESTRADA filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JAIME ESTRADA NICOLAS Aka JAIME ESTRADA to JAIME ESTRADA NICOLAS. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 9/13/2019. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 43. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUL 25 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: VANESSA OROZCO, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/1/19, 8/8/19, 8/15/19 and 8/22/19.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NO. 56-2019-00530966- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUL 23 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: JESUS JOSEFINA FLORES AKA JESSIE JOSEPHINE NAVA AKA JESSIE JOSEPHINE FRANCO et.al FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: JESUS JOSEFINA FLORES AKA JESSIE JOSEPHINE NAVA AKA JESSIE JOSEPHINE FRANCO et.al filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JESUS JOSEFINA FLORES AKA JESSIE JOSEPHINE NAVA AKA JESSIE JOSEPHINE FRANCO AKA JESSIE JOSEPHINE FLORES to JESSIE JOSEPHINE FLORES. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 9-5- 19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 42. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUL 23 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: MICHAEL ADAMS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/1/19, 8/8/19, 8/15/19 and 8/22/19.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2019-00531113- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUL 26 2019, with the Superior Court of Calif ornia, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: JUNIOR ELDEN NESTER FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: JUNIOR ELDEN NESTER filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JUNIOR ELDEN NESTER to JUNIOR ELDEN DALTON. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 9-20-19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 41. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUL 26 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: MICHAEL ADAMS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/8/19, 8/15/19, 8/22/19 and 8/29/19.

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2019-00531136- CU-PT-VTA

Superior Court of California, County of Ventura Petition of: Gary Lane Vance for Change of Name TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner Gary Lane Vance filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: Gary Lane Vance to G Lane Vance The Court orders that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. Notice of Hearing: Date: 9/6/19, Time: 8:20 a.m., Dept.: 40 The address of the court is 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Ventura County Reporter Date: July 26, 2019 MICHAEL D PLANET Judge of the Superior Court 8/8, 8/15, 8/22, 8/29/19 CNS-3280256#

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2019-00531625- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed AUG 08 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: STANLEY CLAIBORNE PATTERSON and SANDRA PATRICIA URIBE FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: STANLEY CLAIBORNE PATTERSON and SANDRA PATRICIA URIBE filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: NATALIA SOPHIE PATTERSON to NATALIA SOPHIE PATTERSON URIBE. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 9/26/2019. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 43. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: AUG 08 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: AMBER RAMIREZ, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/15/19, 8/22/19, 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2019-00531585- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed AUG 07 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: GARNER JERAHMEEL CRUZ FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: GARNER JERAHMEEL CRUZ filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: GARNER JERAHMEEL CRUZ to GARNER MENDOZA CRUZ. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 10- 2-19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 40. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: AUG 07 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: JOAN FOSTER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/15/19, 8/22/19, 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

LIEN SALE

Platinum Tow & Transport, 938 Verdulera St Camarillo, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am on 9/3/2019: 07-MAZD License: 5XTD603 / CA Vin:1YVHP80D675M23351 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/22/19.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Pursuant to the California Self Service Storage Facility Act (B & P Code 21700 et seq.), the undersigned will sell at www.Storagetreasures.com on August 30th at 12:00PM Where said property has been stored and which are located at Channel Islands Self Storage 900 E Port Hueneme Rd Port Hueneme, California 93041 of the following tenants:

Dionicio Salinaslopez: Floor polisher, Mountain bike, Floor jack, Vacuum, Kitchenware, Gun case and various electronics.

Brady Arnold: 3D printer, Model airplanes, Small fridge, File box, 10+ boxes, Luggage and clothing.

Herman Tewes: Foot pump, 3+ duffle bags, Luggage, 10+boxes, 10+tubs, Back pack and 2 crates.

Richard Banales: Clothing, Linens, Luggage, Purses, Shoes and gas can.

Aileen Acosta: Mirror, Luggage, 2 bed frames, 2 double stroller and various furniture.

Abraham Lopez: Dolly, 8 bikes, Luggage, 2+ tool boxes, Wire rack, Clothing, Car stereo in the box, Speakers, Camp stove and storage bins

Miguel Mares: Speakers, Head and foot board, Refrigerator, various furniture, Artwork, Toys and mattresses.

Owners reserve the right to bid at the sale. Purchases may only be made in cash. All goods are sold “As Is” and are subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this August 2nd 2019. Channel Islands Self Storage. Phone# (805) 488-3886 Phone# 855-722-8853. Auction by: www.Storagetreasures.com PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/22/19 and 8/29/19.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that the Undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Lien Sale per California Self Storage Act Chapter 10. Undersigned will sell items at www.Storagetreasures.com sale by competitive bidding ending on September 5th 2019 at 12:00PM. Where said property has been stored and which are located at Golden State Storage 300 W Ventura Blvd Camarillo CA 93010, County of Ventura, State of California. The following units will be sold:

Kavon Shokraie: Surf board, 2 mattress sets, carpet cleaner, 2 piano dollies, 15+ boxes of unknown, wicker laundry basket, 3 coolers, various furniture, 2 area rugs, clothing / linens, luggage.

Kanika Rankin Collier: Large Mirror, crutches, camouflage, 5+boxes of unknown, various furniture, 2 duffle bags.

Catherine Rivers: Oven microwave, coffee maker, tv, dart board, bbq, luggage, chest, various furniture, singer sewing machine.

Matt May: Sports collectables, headboard, footboard, various electronics, furniture, clothing and linens, monitor, speakers, backpacks.

Danielle Magdaleno: GE refrigerator, large mirror, artwork, 8 boxes of unknown, various furniture, toaster oven, 2 lamps.

Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All purchases are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation any time up to the time of the auction. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Run on dates 08-22-19 and 08-29-19. Auction by www.storagetreasures.com Phone: 855-722-8853. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/22/19 and 8/29/19.

LIEN-SALE AUCTION

AT MEATHEAD MINI STORAGE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to the California Self-Storage Facilities Act (California Business & Professions Code Section 21700 et seq.). The undersigned will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on Monday, September 16th, 2019 at 11:00 AM. on the premises where the property has been stored and which are located at Meathead Mini Storage, 1401 Maulhardt Avenue, Oxnard, California, the following:

Rocky Adams Unit# 1110 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Kala Ajanaku Unit# 1007 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Donna Bohana Unit# 311 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Andre Latrelle Britt Unit# 115 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Steve Calderon Unit# 308 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Laureena Campos Unit# 223 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Amanda Coffey Unit# 290 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Tamika Coleman Unit# 328 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Eleanor Espinoza Unit# 286 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Lauren Keegan Unit# 259 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Theodore Lewis Unit# 713 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Kimber Mahon Unit# 1201 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Bill Ockenfels Unit# 105 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Irma Olivares Unit# 1103 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Jessica Rice Unit# 908 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Jorge Sanchez Unit# 1008 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Tyler Sutherland Unit# 238 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Laura Tanger Unit# 956 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Laura Tanger Unit# 957 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Samantha Withers Unit# 144 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between the owner and the obligated party. Dated: 8/11/2019. Auctioneer: Kenneth D. Erpenbach dba Hitchin’ Post Auction Barn. Bond No. MS879-23-57. (805) 434-1770. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/22/19 and 8/29/19.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2019-00531871- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed AUG 14 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: JOSEPH RICHARD JR. FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: JOSEPH RICHARD JR. filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JOSEPH RICHARD JR. to JOSEPH RICHARDS JR. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 9/25/2019. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 43. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: AUG 14 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: NINA LEMOS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/22/19, 8/29/19, 9/5/19 and 9/12/19.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Ref. No. 17-1107-Monreal Trustor and Owner/Taxpayer. JAVIER E. MONREAL, 1209 JAMAICA LANE, OXNARD, CA 93030 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF LIEN DATED 10/11/2011. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A Public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state of federal savings and loan association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, an interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. The sale will be subject to a ninety (90) day right of redemption by the current owner(s) of record. TRUSTOR: JAVIER E. MONREAL Duly Appointed Trustee: JAMES GEFFNER, A Professional Corporation Recorded 11/04/2011, as Instrument No. 20111104-00166489-0 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of VENTURA County, California, Date and Time of Sale: 09/17/2019 at 11:00AM. Place of Sale: To the right of the main entrance, near the exit doors, of the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges as of 09/17/2019: $14,578.78. Street address or other common designation of real property: 1209 JAMAICA LANE, OXNARD, CA 93030 APN #: 202-0-331-315 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. Said sale will be made, in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien plus fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Date: 07/19/2019 JAMES GEFFNER, A Professional Corporation 11845 West Olympic Boulevard, Suite 1245, Los Angeles, California 90064 (310) 473-0757, JAMES GEFFNER, TRUSTEE For Sales Information Call (916) 939-0772 www.nationwideposting. com NPP0359609 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER Publish Dates: 08/22/2019, 08/29/2019, 09/05/2019

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2019-00532108- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed AUG 19 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: LUCINA REYES MENDOZA and FELIPE GUEVARA LEAL FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: LUCINA REYES MENDOZA and FELIPE GUEVARA LEAL filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: LUCIA GUEVARA to LUCIA ASHLEY GUEVARA REYES. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 10-16-19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 40. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: AUG 19 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: JOAN FOSTER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/22/19, 8/29/19, 9/5/19 and 9/12/19.

PROBATE

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF NANCY CARROLL WARPACK, aka NANCY C. WARPACK, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00521943- PR-LS-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: NANCY CARROLL WARPACK, aka NANCY C. WARPACK. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: DONNA TARDIVE in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: DONNA TARDIVE be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: September 4, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: James C. Fedalen / Michael J. Fedalen, SBN: 89184, HFL Law Group, LLP, 23945 Calabasas Rd., Suite 207, Calabasas, CA 91302, (818) 377-9000. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/8/19, 8/15/19 and 8/22/19.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JOHN ANDREW MORS, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2019-00530816- PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: JOHN ANDREW MORS. A Petition for Probate has been filed by LYNDA MORS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: LYNDA MORS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: August 29, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: LYNDA MORS, PO BOX 25210, VENTURA, CA 93002, 805-218-1980. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/8/19, 8/15/19 and 8/22/19.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF GINA LYNN DONNELLY THEISING, aka GINA L. DONNELLY, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2019-00531372- PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: GINA LYNN DONNELLY THEISING, aka GINA L. DONNELLY. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: BRANDON P. THEISING in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: BRANDON P. THEISING be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: September 12, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: Jesse E. Cahill (State Bar# 227154), Ferguson Case Orr Paterson LLP, 1050 S. Kimball Rd., Ventura, CA 93004, (805) 659-6800. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/8/19, 8/15/19 and 8/22/19.





NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: MELVIN RAY WHITE CASE NO. 56-2019- 00525312-PR-PL-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of MELVIN RAY WHITE. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by HAYDEN EARL WHITE in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that HAYDEN EARL WHITE be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 09/11/19 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner EDWARD TERZIAN, ESQ. – SBN 245132 THE INHERITANCE RECOVERY ATTORNEYS, LLP 727 FOOTHILL BLVD. LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE CA 91011 8/15, 8/22, 8/29/19 CNS-3283500#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARGARET H. DOMERCQ, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2019-00531558-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: MARGARET H. DOMERCQ. A Petition for Probate has been filed by DONALD LEE SCHNEIDER in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: DONALD LEE SCHNEIDER be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: SEP 18 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Randolph W. Andell, SBN 180706, Benton, Orr, Duval and Buckingham, 39 North California Street, Ventura, CA 93001, Telephone: (805) 648- 5111. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/15/19, 8/22/19 and 8/29/19.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MICHAEL JONES, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2019-00531552-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: MICHAEL JONES. A Petition for Probate has been filed by STEPHEN JONES in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: STEPHEN JONES be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 09/18/2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Robert E. Jeppson, Esq., SBN 295383, 2311 Lake Tahoe Blvd., Suite 9, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150, (530) 600-2338. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/15/19, 8/22/19 and 8/29/19.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF WOODROW WILSON HOLMES, JR.; WOODROW WILSON MICHAEL HOLMES, JR.; WOODY HOLMES, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2019-00531451-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: WOODROW WILSON HOLMES, JR.; WOODROW WILSON MICHAEL HOLMES, JR.; WOODY HOLMES. A Petition for Probate has been filed by ANNE MARIE HOLMES in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: ANNE MARIE HOLMES be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Sept. 19, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Katherine E. Wells, Esq., (SBN 252789), Edsall Law, A Professional Law Corporation, 400 Camarillo Ranch Road, Suite 102, Camarillo, CA 93012, (805) 484-9002. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/15/19, 8/22/19 and 8/29/19.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JUAN BLANCO RAMOS, JUAN B. RAMOS, JUAN RAMOS, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2019-00532048- PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: JUAN BLANCO RAMOS, JUAN B. RAMOS, JUAN RAMOS. A Petition for Probate has been filed by AURELIA RAMOS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: AURELIA RAMOS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 10/03/2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: LAURA V. BARTELS, SBN: 188000, TAYLOR, SCOLES & BARTELS, 540 SESPE AVENUE, SUITE #2, FILLMORE, CA 93015, (805) 524-1934. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/22/19, 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.