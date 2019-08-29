FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190712-10012567-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GRATEFUL HEART PAINTING, 1381 E. Santa Clara #60, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, David Brown, 1381 E. Santa Clara #60, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7-12-19. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ David Brown, D B. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 12, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/8/19, 8/15/19, 8/22/19 and 8/29/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190730-10013672-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: MISSION ANIMAL HOSPITAL, 2280 Main Street, Ste A, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, 4296968 CA, JBSO PROGRESSIVE ANIMAL HEALTH, INC, 2280 Main Street, Ste A, Ventura, CA 93001. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ JBSO PROGRESSIVE ANIMAL HEALTH, INC, Sarah Oleson, Sarah Oleson, Treasurer. NOTICE – In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 30, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/8/19, 8/15/19, 8/22/19 and 8/29/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190723-10013170-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: TRIPPERS HOLLOW, 142 S. Ash St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Michael Sean Patrick Flynn, 142 S. Ash St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 07/22/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Michael Sean Patrick Flynn, Michael Sean Patrick Flynn. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 23, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/15/19, 8/22/19, 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190805-10014206-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: LUZ ROSALES CLEANING, 1931 Ribera Dr., Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, Luz A Rosales, 1931 Ribera Dr., Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2-20-2010. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Luz A Rosales, Luz A Rosales. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 5, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/15/19, 8/22/19, 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190808-10014411-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SKY HIGH TREE CARE, 888 Baldwin Rd., Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura County, Carmen Murillo, 888 Baldwin Rd., Ojai, CA 93023. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1990. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Carmen Murillo, Carmen Murillo. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 8, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/15/19, 8/22/19, 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190808-10014420-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MATT BENNETT COUNSELING & CONSULTING, 701 E Santa Clara St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Matthew Bennett, 6917 Gull Ct., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01/07/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Matthew Bennett, Matthew Bennett. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 8, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/15/19, 8/22/19, 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190809-10014590-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BUENACLEAN, 400 Forest Park Blvd., Apt. 119, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, Jacob Martinez, 400 Forest Park Blvd., Apt. 119, Oxnard, CA 93036, Francisco Sanchez, 400 Forest Park Blvd., Apt. 119, Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jacob Martinez, Jacob Martinez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 9, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/15/19, 8/22/19, 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190726-10013491-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: KEVIN HOELTZEL HOME IMPROVEMENTS, 8329 Denver St., Ventura, CA 93004, CA, Kevin Hoeltzel, 8329 Denver St., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7/26/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kevin Hoeltzel, Kevin Hoeltzel. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 26, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/22/19, 8/29/19, 9/5/19 and 9/12/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190807-10014374-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: HOPWALL DESIGN, 2641 Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Shannon Nixon, 2641 Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 8/5/19. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Shannon Nixon, Shannon Nixon. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 7, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/22/19, 8/29/19, 9/5/19 and 9/12/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190813-10014715-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GM DESIGN, 1612 E. Ocean Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Gabriela Moran, 1612 E. Ocean Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Gabriela Moran, Gabriela Moran. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 13, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/22/19, 8/29/19, 9/5/19 and 9/12/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190812-10014659-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: McMANSIONS, 169 East B St., Port Hueneme, CA 93041, Ventura County, Donald Bruce Colwell, 168 East B St., Port Hueneme, CA 93041, Julie Jean Colwell, 168 East B Street, Port Hueneme, CA 93041. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Donald B. Colwell, Donald B. Colwell. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 12, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/22/19, 8/29/19, 9/5/19 and 9/12/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190808-10014487-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ONE STOP BEAUTY 101, 2828 E. Main St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Sandeep Khinda, 809 Turquoise Ave., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Sandeep Khinda, Sandeep Khinda. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 8, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190820-10015167-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: DIGITAL IMAGES, 7249 Lemur St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Daniel Takacs, 7249 Lemur St., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Daniel Takacs, Daniel Takacs. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 20, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190821-10015291-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: NATE’S RUB BBQ, 1424 San Simeon Ct., Unit 3, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Nathan Pereira, 1424 San Simeon Ct., Unit 3, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 08/21/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Nathan Pereira, Nathan Pereira. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 21, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190821-10015280-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PATRIOT CONSULTING SERVICES, 763 Aspen Court, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Phillip Douglas Hammond, 763 Aspen Court, Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2/21/2005. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Phillip Douglas Hammond, Phillip D. Hammond, Phillip D. Hammond, Owner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 21, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190826-10015559-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: FIREWORK STUDIO, 1111 Rancho Conejo Blvd., Suite 305, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320, Ventura County, Kristin Ducharme, 1111 Rancho Conejo Blvd., Suite 305, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/1/2000. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kristin Ducharme, Kristin Ducharme. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 26, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190815-10014938-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BOUNDLESS DESIGNS, 2316 Kehala Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Nicholas Clay, 2316 Kehala Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Casey Clay, 2316 Kehala Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Nicholas Clay, Nicholas Clay. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 15, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190819-10015096-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BOONE CANDLE, 2876 Dumetz St., Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, Jerrett S. Wilson, 2876 Dumetz St., Camarillo, CA 93010, Brittany M. Wilson, 2876 Dumetz St., Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jerrett S. Wilson, Jerrett S. Wilson. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 19, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190819-10015065-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: TAMARIND THAI CUISINE, 65 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA- 4289970, THIPSAENG CORP., 97 Parkhill Circle, Ventura, CA 93003. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ THIPSAENG CORP., Pratoomporn Thipsaeng Robinson, Pratoomporn Thipsaeng Robinson, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 19, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190814-10014839-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: YUMMI SUSHI, 2938 Tapo Canyon Rd., Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, TX, GBC Food Services LLC, 2938 Tapo Canyon Rd., Simi Valley, CA 93063. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 01/01/2010. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ GBC Food Services LLC, Briana Lee, Briana Lee, Managing Member. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 14, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190819-10015088-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: OCEAN GROWN VENTURES, 960 Enchanted Way, Unit 110, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, Ocean Grown Distribution and Marketing, LLC, 960 Enchanted Way, Unit 110, Simi Valley, CA 93065. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 07/22/2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ Ocean Grown Distribution and Marketing, LLC, Jerry Alan Katz, Jerry Alan Katz, Managing Member. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 19, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19.

LEGAL NOTICES



SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2019-00531113- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JUL 26 2019, with the Superior Court of Calif ornia, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: JUNIOR ELDEN NESTER FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: JUNIOR ELDEN NESTER filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JUNIOR ELDEN NESTER to JUNIOR ELDEN DALTON. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 9-20-19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 41. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUL 26 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: MICHAEL ADAMS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/8/19, 8/15/19, 8/22/19 and 8/29/19.

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2019-00531136- CU-PT-VTA

Superior Court of California, County of Ventura Petition of: Gary Lane Vance for Change of Name TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner Gary Lane Vance filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: Gary Lane Vance to G Lane Vance The Court orders that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. Notice of Hearing: Date: 9/6/19, Time: 8:20 a.m., Dept.: 40 The address of the court is 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Ventura County Reporter Date: July 26, 2019 MICHAEL D PLANET Judge of the Superior Court 8/8, 8/15, 8/22, 8/29/19 CNS-3280256#

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2019-00531625- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed AUG 08 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: STANLEY CLAIBORNE PATTERSON and SANDRA PATRICIA URIBE FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: STANLEY CLAIBORNE PATTERSON and SANDRA PATRICIA URIBE filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: NATALIA SOPHIE PATTERSON to NATALIA SOPHIE PATTERSON URIBE. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 9/26/2019. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 43. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: AUG 08 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: AMBER RAMIREZ, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/15/19, 8/22/19, 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2019-00531585- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed AUG 07 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: GARNER JERAHMEEL CRUZ FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: GARNER JERAHMEEL CRUZ filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: GARNER JERAHMEEL CRUZ to GARNER MENDOZA CRUZ. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 10- 2-19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 40. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: AUG 07 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: JOAN FOSTER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/15/19, 8/22/19, 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Pursuant to the California Self Service Storage Facility Act (B & P Code 21700 et seq.), the undersigned will sell at www.Storagetreasures.com on August 30th at 12:00PM Where said property has been stored and which are located at Channel Islands Self Storage 900 E Port Hueneme Rd Port Hueneme, California 93041 of the following tenants:

Dionicio Salinaslopez: Floor polisher, Mountain bike, Floor jack, Vacuum, Kitchenware, Gun case and various electronics.

Brady Arnold: 3D printer, Model airplanes, Small fridge, File box, 10+ boxes, Luggage and clothing.

Herman Tewes: Foot pump, 3+ duffle bags, Luggage, 10+boxes, 10+tubs, Back pack and 2 crates.

Richard Banales: Clothing, Linens, Luggage, Purses, Shoes and gas can.

Aileen Acosta: Mirror, Luggage, 2 bed frames, 2 double stroller and various furniture.

Abraham Lopez: Dolly, 8 bikes, Luggage, 2+ tool boxes, Wire rack, Clothing, Car stereo in the box, Speakers, Camp stove and storage bins

Miguel Mares: Speakers, Head and foot board, Refrigerator, various furniture, Artwork, Toys and mattresses.

Owners reserve the right to bid at the sale. Purchases may only be made in cash. All goods are sold “As Is” and are subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this August 2nd 2019. Channel Islands Self Storage. Phone# (805) 488-3886 Phone# 855-722-8853. Auction by: www.Storagetreasures.com PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/22/19 and 8/29/19.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that the Undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Lien Sale per California Self Storage Act Chapter 10. Undersigned will sell items at www.Storagetreasures.com sale by competitive bidding ending on September 5th 2019 at 12:00PM. Where said property has been stored and which are located at Golden State Storage 300 W Ventura Blvd Camarillo CA 93010, County of Ventura, State of California. The following units will be sold:

Kavon Shokraie: Surf board, 2 mattress sets, carpet cleaner, 2 piano dollies, 15+ boxes of unknown, wicker laundry basket, 3 coolers, various furniture, 2 area rugs, clothing / linens, luggage.

Kanika Rankin Collier: Large Mirror, crutches, camouflage, 5+boxes of unknown, various furniture, 2 duffle bags.

Catherine Rivers: Oven microwave, coffee maker, tv, dart board, bbq, luggage, chest, various furniture, singer sewing machine.

Matt May: Sports collectables, headboard, footboard, various electronics, furniture, clothing and linens, monitor, speakers, backpacks.

Danielle Magdaleno: GE refrigerator, large mirror, artwork, 8 boxes of unknown, various furniture, toaster oven, 2 lamps.

Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All purchases are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation any time up to the time of the auction. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Run on dates 08-22-19 and 08-29-19. Auction by www.storagetreasures.com Phone: 855-722-8853. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/22/19 and 8/29/19.

LIEN-SALE AUCTION

AT MEATHEAD MINI STORAGE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to the California Self-Storage Facilities Act (California Business & Professions Code Section 21700 et seq.). The undersigned will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on Monday, September 16th, 2019 at 11:00 AM. on the premises where the property has been stored and which are located at Meathead Mini Storage, 1401 Maulhardt Avenue, Oxnard, California, the following:

Rocky Adams Unit# 1110 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Kala Ajanaku Unit# 1007 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Donna Bohana Unit# 311 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Andre Latrelle Britt Unit# 115 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Steve Calderon Unit# 308 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Laureena Campos Unit# 223 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Amanda Coffey Unit# 290 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Tamika Coleman Unit# 328 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Eleanor Espinoza Unit# 286 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Lauren Keegan Unit# 259 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Theodore Lewis Unit# 713 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Kimber Mahon Unit# 1201 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Bill Ockenfels Unit# 105 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Irma Olivares Unit# 1103 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Jessica Rice Unit# 908 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Jorge Sanchez Unit# 1008 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Tyler Sutherland Unit# 238 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Laura Tanger Unit# 956 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Laura Tanger Unit# 957 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Samantha Withers Unit# 144 Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial property

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between the owner and the obligated party. Dated: 8/11/2019. Auctioneer: Kenneth D. Erpenbach dba Hitchin’ Post Auction Barn. Bond No. MS879-23-57. (805) 434-1770. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/22/19 and 8/29/19.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2019-00531871- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed AUG 14 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: JOSEPH RICHARD JR. FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: JOSEPH RICHARD JR. filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JOSEPH RICHARD JR. to JOSEPH RICHARDS JR. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 9/25/2019. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 43. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: AUG 14 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: NINA LEMOS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/22/19, 8/29/19, 9/5/19 and 9/12/19.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Ref. No. 17-1107-Monreal Trustor and Owner/Taxpayer. JAVIER E. MONREAL, 1209 JAMAICA LANE, OXNARD, CA 93030 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF LIEN DATED 10/11/2011. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A Public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state of federal savings and loan association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, an interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. The sale will be subject to a ninety (90) day right of redemption by the current owner(s) of record. TRUSTOR: JAVIER E. MONREAL Duly Appointed Trustee: JAMES GEFFNER, A Professional Corporation Recorded 11/04/2011, as Instrument No. 20111104-00166489-0 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of VENTURA County, California, Date and Time of Sale: 09/17/2019 at 11:00AM. Place of Sale: To the right of the main entrance, near the exit doors, of the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges as of 09/17/2019: $14,578.78. Street address or other common designation of real property: 1209 JAMAICA LANE, OXNARD, CA 93030 APN #: 202-0-331-315 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. Said sale will be made, in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien plus fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Date: 07/19/2019 JAMES GEFFNER, A Professional Corporation 11845 West Olympic Boulevard, Suite 1245, Los Angeles, California 90064 (310) 473-0757, JAMES GEFFNER, TRUSTEE For Sales Information Call (916) 939-0772 www.nationwideposting. com NPP0359609 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER Publish Dates: 08/22/2019, 08/29/2019, 09/05/2019

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2019-00532108- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed AUG 19 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: LUCINA REYES MENDOZA and FELIPE GUEVARA LEAL FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: LUCINA REYES MENDOZA and FELIPE GUEVARA LEAL filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: LUCIA GUEVARA to LUCIA ASHLEY GUEVARA REYES. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 10-16-19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 40. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: AUG 19 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: JOAN FOSTER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/22/19, 8/29/19, 9/5/19 and 9/12/19.

LIEN SALE 9/9/19 10AM AT 2456 TELLER ROAD, NEWBURY PARK 08 INFI LIC# 7JIM123 VIN# JNKBV61E88M220089 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19.

LIEN SALE

Swink’s Towing, 4506 Industrial St Simi Valley, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am on 9/12/2019: 15- DODG License: 7WDW212 / CA Vin: 1C3CDFBBXFD180032 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that the Undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Lien Sale per California Self Storage Act Chapter 10. Undersigned will sell items at www.Storagetreasures. com sale by competitive bidding ending on, September 12, 2019 at 10:00AM. Where said property has been stored and which are located at Golden State Storage, 2100 Auto Center Dr., Oxnard, CA 93036. County of Ventura, State of California the following units.

Monica Santillano -guitars(2) BMX bike, drums, area rug, tools, radiator.

Mandy Hukkanen – tires, boots, salon hair dryer, boat motor.

Alfredo Cervantes – bed set, dumbbells, luggage, electric screwdriver.

Andres Rojas – pressure washer, couch, clothing, boxes conts. Unk.

Dennis Hernandez – 2 leather sofas, 4 dining chairs.

Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All purchases are sold as is and must be removed within 24 hours of the time of sale. Sale is subject to cancellation up to the time of sale. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Dated 8/29/2019 and 9/5/2019. Auction by www. storagetreasures.com Phone: 480-397-6503. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC ONSITE AUCTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700 – 21716 of the CA Business and Professions Code, CA Commercial Code Section 2328, Section 1812.600 – 1812.609 and Section 1988 of CA Civil Code, 353 of the Penal Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 17th day of September, 2019 at 10:30 A.M., on StorageTreasures.com: household goods, tools, electronics, and personal effects that have been stored and which are located at Trojan Storage of Oxnard, 1801 Eastman Avenue, Oxnard, County of Ventura, State of California, the following:

Customer Name Unit #

Katherine Bariring 620

Eva Barry 379

Lauren Cline 793

Alex Gaona 025

Michele Heintze 453

Jesus Herrera 523

Arthur Hurtado 757

Jonathan Madison 254A

Leslie Marruffo 797A

Gonzalo Michel 771

Epemenia Morales 744

Stella Ordoobegian 406

Matthew Pierce 549

Yunnuen Pineda 675

Tim Quinn 250

Denise Wear 646

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated these for the 29th day Of August and the 5th day of September, 2019. Andasol Management, Inc., Bond #: 79183C, (888) 564-7782. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the CC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 12th day of September 2019, 12:30 p.m. on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Ventura Harbor Storage at 1414 Angler Court, Ventura, in the County of Ventura, State of California, the following:

Unit Talarico Merchandise

Unit Little Merchandise

Unit Passantino Merchandise

Unit Doyel Merchandise

Unit Cardella Merchandise

Unit Neugebauer Merchandise

Unit Anderson Merchandise

Unit Tanner Merchandise

All property is sold “AS IS AND WITH ALL FAULTS” and without warranty either expressed or implied. ALL SALES ARE PAYABLE EITHER BY CASH OR MONEY ORDER ONLY, payable after the sale in full. All property purchased must be removed prior to the close of business the day of the sale. All units purchased will be given a clear bill of sale. This sale is being held pursuant to the provisions of the California Self Storage Act, section 21706 and/or 21700. Ventura Harbor Self Storage, LLC. Reserves the right to remove any or all units from this sale due to prior settlement. Ventura Harbor Self Storage, LLC. Reserves the right to bid on any or all units in this sale.PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant ot Sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the CC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 12th day of September 2019, at 11:00 am, on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Johnson Drive Self Storage at 2630 Johnson Drive, Ventura in the county of Ventura, in the State of California.

Unit Absmeier Merchandise

Unit Mendoza Merchandise

Unit Carrillo Merchandise

Unit Gleeson Merchandise

Unit Moore Merchandise

Unit Ruggiero Merchandise

Unit Inocando Merchandise

Unit Beabout Merchandise

Unit Holgate Merchandise

Unit Hurtado Merchandise

Unit Garcia Merchandise

Unit Kelly Merchandise

Unit Evans Merchandise

Unit York Merchandise

All property is sold “AS IS AND WITH ALL FAULTS” and without warranty either expressed or implied. ALL SALES ARE PAYABLE EITHER BY CASH OR MONEY ORDER ONLY, payable after the sale in full. All property purchased must be removed prior to the close of business the day of the sale. All units purchased will be given a clear bill of sale. This sale is being held pursuant to the provisions of the California Self Storage Act, section 21706 and/or 21700. Johnson Drive Self Storage reserves the right to remove any or all units from this sale due to prior settlement. Johnson Drive Self Storage reserves the right to bid on any or all units in this sale. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the CC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 12th day of September 2019, at 9:00 a.m. on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Esplanade Mini Storage at 2180 Craig Drive, Oxnard, in the County of Ventura, State of California, the following:

Unit Parra Merchandise

Unit Mauricio Merchandise

Unit Perez Merchandise

Unit Jones Merchandise

Unit Reid Merchandise

Unit Cervantes Merchandise

Unit Banks Merchandise

Unit Hassler Merchandise

Unit Castruita Merchandise

Unit Council Merchandise

Unit Reed Merchandise

Unit Miller Merchandise

All property is sold “AS IS AND WITH ALL FAULTS” and without warranty either expressed or implied. ALL SALES ARE PAYABLE EITHER BY CASH OR MONEY ORDER ONLY, payable after the sale in full. All property purchased must be removed prior to the close of business the day of the sale. All units purchased will be given a clear bill of sale. This sale is being held pursuant to the provisions of the California Self Storage Act, section 21706 and/or 21700. Esplanade Mini Storage reserves the right to remove any or all units from this sale due to prior settlement. Esplanade Mini Storage reserves the right to bid on any or all units in this sale. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the CC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 12th day of September 2019, at 2:00 p.m., on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Santa Paula Self Storage at 326 W. Santa Maria Street, Santa Paula, in the County of Ventura, State of California, the following:

Unit Sandoval Merchandise

Unit Osuna Merchandise

Unit Atilano Merchandise

Unit Calvillo Merchandise

Unit Morales Merchandise

Unit Perdue Merchandise

Unit Sanchez Merchandise

Unit Paniagua Merchandise

Unit Atilano Merchandise

Unit Allee Merchandise

Unit Duenas Merchandise

Unit Fareras Merchandise

Unit Arnold Merchandise

All property is sold “AS IS AND WITH ALL FAULTS” and without warranty either expressed or implied. ALL SALES ARE PAYABLE EITHER BY CASH OR MONEY ORDER ONLY, payable after the sale in full. All property purchased must be removed prior to the close of business the day of the sale. All units purchased will be given a clear bill of sale. This sale is being held pursuant to the provisions of the California Self Storage Act, section 21706 and/ or 21700. Santa Paula Self Storage Reserves the right to remove any or all units from this sale due to prior settlement. Santa Paula Self Storage Reserves the right to bid on any or all units in this sale. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the CC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 12th day of September, 2019, at 4:00 p.m., on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Ventura Avenue Self Storage at 2261 N. Ventura Avenue, Ventura, in the County of Ventura, State of California, the following:

Unit Tirabassi Merchandise

Unit Escamilla Merchandise

Unit Harris Merchandise

Unit Jaurigui Merchandise

Unit Christian Merchandise

Unit Sanchez Merchandise

Unit Castillo Merchandise

Unit Aragon Merchandise

Unit Gonzalez Merchandise

Unit Bondoc Merchandise

Unit Sevilla Merchandise

Unit Verrastro Merchandise

Unit Watkins Merchandise

Unit Pruitt Merchandise

Unit Barrios Merchandise

Unit Leon Merchandise

Unit Noe Merchandise

Unit Franks Merchandise

Unit Adams Merchandise

All property is sold “AS IS AND WITH ALL FAULTS” and without warranty either expressed or implied. ALL SALES ARE PAYABLE EITHER BY CASH OR MONEY ORDER ONLY, payable after the sale in full. All property purchased must be removed prior to the close of business the day of the sale. All units purchased will be given a clear bill of sale. This sale is being held pursuant to the provisions of the California Self Storage Act, section 21706 and/or 21700. Ventura Avenue Self Storage reserves the right to remove any or all units from this sale due to prior settlement. Ventura Avenue Self Storage reserves the right to bid on any or all units in this sale. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

LIEN SALE AUCTION ADVERTISEMENT

Notice is hereby given that Pursuant to the California Self-Service Storage Facility Act, (B&P Code 21700 et. seq.), the undersigned will sell at public auction; personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools, and/or other misc. items. Auction to be held at 12PM On September 12th, 2019 at www.selfstorageauction.com The property is stored at: A To Z Self Storage, 5060 Goldman Ave, Moorpark, CA 93021.

NAME OF TENANT:

Jonathon Griffin

Ellen Paiva

Lauren Lipman

Olivia Cabeza

Ronald Holder

Diane Besand

Victor Moreira

Marie La Breche

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF LIENED PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given that a closed bid public auction will be held at MARINA SELF STORAGE 2600 W WOOLEY ROAD OXNARD, CALIFORNIA 93035 on 09/13/19 at 9:45 AM to satisfy the lien on the property stored at the address above in the units listed. Tenants notated the inventories listed at the time of rental. Landlord makes no representation or warranty that the units contain said inventories.

C081 Bobby Pearson

C032 Bobby Pearson

B066 Christian P. Prado

B241 Elizabeth Muniz

A081 Gloria Estrada

B069 Graciela I. Cota

A063 John C. Beesley

A076 Kashia C. Nelsonloyd

B081 Margarita Alcala

B079 Margarita Alcala

B129 Rosa Smith

All units must be paid for at the time of sale. No checks accepted. No one under the age of 18 is allowed to attend the sale. Each person attending must sign in and agree to follow all Rules and Regulations of the sale. The landlord reserves the right to bid at the sale. All purchased goods are sold “as is” and must be removed by 5:00 PM on the day following the sale. Shelving is property of landlord; do not remove unless authorized. Buyers must provide a current, original or a photocopy of their original resale permit at time of sale in lieu of sales tax. This sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between landlord and obligated party. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2019-00532181- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed AUG 21 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: ROBERTA KATHLEEN REEL CHANDLER FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: ROBERTA KATHLEEN REEL CHANDLER filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: ROBERTA KATHLEEN REEL CHANDLER to KATHLEEN REEL CHANDLER THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 10- 9-19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: AUG 21 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: MICHAEL ADAMS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE AND OF INTENTION TO TRANSFER ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE LICENSE

(U.C.C. 6101 et seq. and B & P 24073 et seq.)

Escrow No. CEG103896-BW

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a bulk sale of assets and a transfer of alcoholic beverage license is about to be made. The name(s) and address of the Seller(s)/ Licensee(s) are: KAMLESH KANTILAL PRAJAPATI and ASHMITA KAMLESH PRAJAPATI, 2071 Ventura Boulevard, Camarillo, CA 93010- 7936 Doing Business as: LUCKY’S QUICK & EASY All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the Seller( s)/licensee(s) within the past three years, as stated by the Seller(s)/licensee(s), is/are: None The name(s) and address of the Buyer(s)/applicant(s) is/are: LUCKY QUICK AND EASY, LLC, 982 Eston Street, Camarillo, CA 93010 The assets being sold are generally described as: FOOD STORE and is/are located at: 2071 Ventura Boulevard, Camarillo, CA 93010-7936 The type of license to be transferred is/are: OFF-SALE BEER AND WINE, License #20-427266 now issued for the premises located at: Same as Above The bulk sale and transfer of alcoholic beverage license(s) is/ are intended to be consummated at the office of: Central Escrow Group, Inc., 515 West Garvey Ave., Suite 118, Monterey Park, CA 91754 and the anticipated date is 09/18/19. The purchase price or consideration in connection with the sale of the business and transfer of the license, is the sum of $34,000.00, including inventory estimated at $—-, which consists of the following: DESCRIPTION: AMOUNT: PROMISSORY NOTE $34,000.00 It has been agreed between the seller(s)/licensee(s) and the intended buyer(s)/transferee(s), as required by Sec. 24073 of the Business and Professions Code, that the consideration for the transfer of the business and license is to be paid only after the transfer has been approved by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Dated: August 16, 2019 Buyer LUCKY QUICK AND EASY, LLC S/ GAURANG D. PRAJAPATI, Manager Sellers KAMLESH KANTILAL PRAJAPATI S/ ASHMITA KAMLESH PRAJAPATI 8/29/19 CNS-3287646#

VENTURA COUNTY

WATERSHED PROTECTION

DISTRICT

NOTICE INVITING

INFORMAL BIDS

Sealed bids will be received in the bid box at the County Surveyor’s Public Counter, 3rd Floor, Administration Building, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California 93009-1670, until 2:00 p.m. on September 24, 2019 and afterwards publicly opened, for Tapo Hills Diversion Unit I Repair 2019, for Specification No. WP19-13(I), which consists of removal and replacement of approximately 48 feet of 8 feet wide by 4 feet high reinforced concrete channel and approximately 36 feet of 2.5 feet wide reinforced concrete swale. The estimated cost of construction is $150,000.00. The plans, specifications and proposal forms for this project are filed in the office of the Ventura County Surveyor and are, by reference, made a part of this Notice. Construction bidding documents, including plans, specifications, addenda and any supplementary documents are now available on the Ventura County Web Site at: http s: //www.vc pub-licworks.org/esd/contracting/#1531868106823-ed-8b7ab0-6a8d

then

click on “eBidBoard Website” where the documents may be viewed, downloaded and printed. Printed copies of the document can be purchased at most commercial printing companies that have internet access. Printed copies may also be purchased for a non-refundable fee of $15.39, including tax and shipping, ($5.39 if picked up) Make checks payable to the County of Ventura and send to the attention of, or bring to, the County Surveyor’s Office at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 South Victoria Ave, Ventura, CA 93009-1670 (Surveyor’s Public Counter on 3rd floor). A List of Plan Holders is available on the Website shown above. An abstract of bids received will be available at the same web site under Bids & Subs. When projects are awarded, the award notification to the State will be posted under Awarded Contracts. Bids must be submitted on the proposal form furnished with said documents. Subcontractor list must include a valid Contractor’s License Number. Contractor and any subcontractors must be registered with the Department of Industrial Relations prior to bid time and shall be verified during bid verification processes. Each bid must be accompanied by a bid guarantee in the amount of not less than 10% of the amount bid, PAYABLE TO THE VENTURA COUNTY WATERSHED PROTECTION DISTRICT and guaranteeing that the bidder will enter into a contract in accordance with the terms of the bidding documents if award is made. The bid guarantee shall be in one of the following forms: a bid bond written by an admitted surety insurer on the form included with the Proposal form, a cashier’s check drawn by a National bank, a check certified by a National bank or cash. An electronically transmitted copy of the bid bond form, included in the Proposal form, may be used but the form must have the original signatures of the principal and surety. Copies of the completed bond will not be accepted. Bidders must have a Class A California Contractors license, and will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond, each in the amount of 100% of the contract price. In accordance with Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, securities may be substituted for funds withheld. Bidders, contractors, and other interested parties can obtain wage rates pertaining to Ventura County projects at the link provided below. California general prevailing wage rates for construction can be obtained from the following Web site: http://www.dir.ca.gov/ DLSR/PWD /index.htm. The awarded contractor must post copies of the prevailing wage determinations at each job site. 8/29/19 CNS-3287540#

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE

(Sections. 6104-6105 U.C.C.)

Escrow No. 62529-HH

Notice is hereby given to creditors of the within named seller that a bulk sale is about to be made of the assets described below. The name(s) and business address( es) of the seller are: Vahue Here, Co, 365 E. Avenida De Los Arboles, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 The location in California of the chief executive office of the seller is: Same as above As listed by the seller, all other business names and addresses used by the seller within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the buyer are: “NONE” The name(s) and business address of the buyer are: Heather Gibson, 3057 Moonstone Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065 The assets to be sold are described in general as: Furniture, fixtures, equipment, goodwill, tradename, leasehold, improvement and interest, and covenant not to compete and is located at: 365 E. Avenida De Los Arboles, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 The business name used by the seller(s) at that location is: The Mail Center. The anticipated date of the bulk sale is 09/18/19 at the office of United Escrow Co., 3440 Wilshire Blvd., #600, Los Angeles, CA 90010. This bulk sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2. If so subject, the name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is United Escrow Co., 3440 Wilshire Blvd., #600, Los Angeles, CA 90010, and the last date for filing claims shall be 09/17/19, which is the business day before the sale date specified above. Dated: August 9, 2019 S/ Heather Gibson 8/29/19 CNS-3288137#

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on September 13, 2019, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20627, 4568 E Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93063, (805) 285- 7018 A006 – Johnson-Krol, Sherri; C103 – Johnson, Kevin; C146 – Lushaba, Thulisile; C163 – Arnold, Cameron; D046 – Thomas, Dawn; D075 – BROOKER, LINDA; D116 – Miller, Kristen; D201 – Menges, Lisa; D254 – McLendon, James PUBLIC STORAGE # 24322, 2167 First Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 285-7073 B041 – Pham, Chris; B087 – Flynn, Erin; D013 – Wright, Candace; D024 – Ward, Emmanuel PUBLIC STORAGE # 26607, 120 West Easy Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 285-7067 033 – Nall, Terry; 162 – Niblett, Karla; 215 – Bonesteel, Herbert; 251 – Mora, Jonathan; 390 – Higginbotham, Michael; 395 – Mohammed, Isam; 433 – Korey, Hope; 451 – Armstrong, Melissa; 522 – Dulaff, Penny PUBLIC STORAGE # 25753, 875 W Los Angeles Ave, Moorpark, CA 93021, (805) 298-1384 393 – alsop, cynthia; 569 – Meza, Brian; 614 – Obrien, Cory; 679 – Neff, Lupe Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. Dated this 29th of August 2019 and this 5th of September 2019 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080. Bond No. 5908365.

8/29, 9/5/19

CNS-3287299#

PROBATE

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: MELVIN RAY WHITE CASE NO. 56-2019- 00525312-PR-PL-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of MELVIN RAY WHITE. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by HAYDEN EARL WHITE in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that HAYDEN EARL WHITE be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 09/11/19 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner EDWARD TERZIAN, ESQ. – SBN 245132 THE INHERITANCE RECOVERY ATTORNEYS, LLP 727 FOOTHILL BLVD. LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE CA 91011 8/15, 8/22, 8/29/19 CNS-3283500#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARGARET H. DOMERCQ, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2019-00531558-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: MARGARET H. DOMERCQ. A Petition for Probate has been filed by DONALD LEE SCHNEIDER in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: DONALD LEE SCHNEIDER be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: SEP 18 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Randolph W. Andell, SBN 180706, Benton, Orr, Duval and Buckingham, 39 North California Street, Ventura, CA 93001, Telephone: (805) 648- 5111. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/15/19, 8/22/19 and 8/29/19.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MICHAEL JONES, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2019-00531552-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: MICHAEL JONES. A Petition for Probate has been filed by STEPHEN JONES in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: STEPHEN JONES be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 09/18/2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Robert E. Jeppson, Esq., SBN 295383, 2311 Lake Tahoe Blvd., Suite 9, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150, (530) 600-2338. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/15/19, 8/22/19 and 8/29/19.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF WOODROW WILSON HOLMES, JR.; WOODROW WILSON MICHAEL HOLMES, JR.; WOODY HOLMES, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2019-00531451-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: WOODROW WILSON HOLMES, JR.; WOODROW WILSON MICHAEL HOLMES, JR.; WOODY HOLMES. A Petition for Probate has been filed by ANNE MARIE HOLMES in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: ANNE MARIE HOLMES be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Sept. 19, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Katherine E. Wells, Esq., (SBN 252789), Edsall Law, A Professional Law Corporation, 400 Camarillo Ranch Road, Suite 102, Camarillo, CA 93012, (805) 484-9002. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/15/19, 8/22/19 and 8/29/19.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JUAN BLANCO RAMOS, JUAN B. RAMOS, JUAN RAMOS, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2019-00532048- PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: JUAN BLANCO RAMOS, JUAN B. RAMOS, JUAN RAMOS. A Petition for Probate has been filed by AURELIA RAMOS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: AURELIA RAMOS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 10/03/2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: LAURA V. BARTELS, SBN: 188000, TAYLOR, SCOLES & BARTELS, 540 SESPE AVENUE, SUITE #2, FILLMORE, CA 93015, (805) 524-1934. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/22/19, 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MICHAEL LEE LUXTON, aka MICHAEL LUXTON Case No: 56-2019-00532132-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: MICHAEL LEE LUXTON, aka MICHAEL LUXTON. A Petition for Probate has been filed by LARRY L. LUXTON in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: LARRY L. LUXTON be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: October 3, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: John C. Orr, (State Bar# 58840), Ferguson Case Orr Paterson LLP, 1050 S. Kimball Rd., Ventura, CA 93004, (805) 659-6800. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19 and 9/12/19.