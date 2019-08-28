Shawn Michael Shirck, a 25-year-old man has been charged in the stabbing deaths of two women, Margaret Dahl and Phyllis Porter. Their bodies were found by police following a 911 call at approximately 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Dahl’s residence on Valley Ridge Street in Oak View.

Porter is a resident of Georgia and was in town visiting.

“The time of death was shortly after midnight on Aug. 24,” said Catherine Voelker, prosecutor with the Ventura County District Attorney. Shirck was arrested on Aug. 25. Voelker said details about any connections between the victims and Shirck are not a matter of public record yet, and cannot yet be released because of the active investigation.

Shirck is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 18, Ventura County Superior Court, where he will be represented by an assigned Public Defender in entering a plea. If he pleads guilty the matter will proceed to sentencing, with a maximum possible sentence of 52 years to life if he is convicted on all charges for both deaths. The sentence includes an added year, for each murder because of the “special allegation” that Shirck used a knife. If he pleads not guilty, the case will move to trial.

Bail for Shirck has been set at $1.08 million