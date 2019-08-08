The Commanders Jazz Ensemble of the United States Air Force Band of the Golden West will perform a free concert this weekend in Port Hueneme. The only active-dutyAir Force band west of the Rockies, it will offer local audiences a showcase featuring jazz, swing, Broadway favorites, patriotic music and more at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Oceanview Pavilion Performing Arts Theatre by the Beach.

“The Band of the Golden West is proud to represent the excellence of Air Mobility Command and the 680,000 airmen in over 130 career fields serving around the world, protecting our freedoms and delivering hope to those in need,” said Sharon Kloeris, vice president of the Oceanview Pavilion.

This group of highly-trained professional musicians is formed from 18 active airmen under the direction of Master Sergeant Ricky Sweum. The goal of the performance is to bring communities together, as well as celebrate and pay tribute to veterans, military families and the thousands of men and women serving our country today.

Additional event highlights include guest speaker Jeremiah Pauley from the Wounded Warrior Project, a charity and veterans service organization that offers programs, services and events for wounded veterans of the military actions following 9/11.

“He’s proud to have served his country for 11 years in the United States Army,” said Kloeris, noting that Pauley’s journey in the airborne infantry ultimately took him to Tal Afar, Iraq, where he was injured by a road side bomb. Due to his wounds, he was medically retired from the Army in 2007 as a staff sergeant. His awards include the Purple Heart and Combat Infantry Badge.

“Jeremiah’s story is one of turning negative events in to positive actions that serve others,” Kloeris said. “And he will no doubt tell you about the biggest inspirations in his life . . . to educate the American public on the struggles our nation’s service members overcome through the extraordinary and inspiring stories shared by wounded warriors and caregivers.”

The Band of the Golden West performs on Sunday, Aug. 11, at 3 p.m. at Oceanview Pavilion, 575 E. Surfside Drive, Port Hueneme. Four free tickets are available per household. For more information, call the box office at 805-986-4818 or visit oceanviewinfo.com.