Ultimately 35 aircraft will be arriving at Navy Base Ventura County, Point Mugu, for a Large Force Exercise in August. Models of the planes will include F/A-18s, E-2Ds and F-35s.

The exercise is aimed at “unit-force training,” which, according to the U.S. Navy Surface Force Training Manual, will ensure that pilot and crew are familiar with “basic command and control, weapons employment, mobility (navigation, seamanship, damage control, engineering, and flight operations) and warfare specialty,” with a focus on the Point Mugu Sea Range.

Residents in and around Camarillo and Oxnard could hear additional noise from the jets, but statements from the base say all operations will take place during daylight hours. Most activity is expected between Aug. 19 and 24. The operation is set to conclude by Aug. 25.