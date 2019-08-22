Photo: Department of Defense photo: A variation of a Tomahawk cruise missile, capable of carrying a nuclear warhead was launched from San Nicolas Island.

by Kimberly Rivers

The U.S. Department of Defense announced that on Sunday, Aug. 18, a mid-range cruise missile was launched from San Nicolas Island and successfully hit the intended test target approximately 310 miles away.

San Nicholas is part of the Channel Islands chain and is located 65 miles south of Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu. The island serves as a launch and observation site for missile testing activities associated with the base.

Lt. Colonel Robert Carver, spokesperson with the Department of Defense, said the missile launched was “a variant of the Tomahawk Land Attack Cruise Missile Block IV.”

Specs of the Tomahawk are nearly identical to a type of cruise missile — BGM-109G Gryphon Ground Launched Cruise Missile — that was banned as part of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty signed by the United States and Soviet Union in 1987. The treaty signaled a major shift in the Cold War as it was the first time the superpowers agreed to both stop building and destroy existing nuclear weapons and missiles and launch equipment designed to deploy nuclear warheads.

The Tomahawk missile can carry a W80 thermonuclear warhead. For the test, the missile was equipped with a conventional, non-nuclear explosive ordinance.

Since 2014 the U.S. and Russia have traded allegations that each nation was violating the treaty. On Aug. 2, 2019, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. was officially withdrawing from the treaty, citing claims that Russia was in violation. Russia has also withdrawn from the treaty.

When asked how many missiles similar to the one launched on Sunday the U.S. has on hand, Carver responded, “I’m not able to give you that level of detail.”

Update below: August 22, 2019, 11:30 am.: Lt. Col. Carver responded via email to inquiries about specs of the missile launched compared to the missile prohibited by the INF treaty:

“The missile tested was not a variation of the BGM-109G Ground Launched Cruise Missile. The missile launched was a RGM-109E, a ship variant of a Tomahawk Cruise Missile. Though the designations are similar the missiles are not related,” stated Carver.

He also was able to provide specific information about when this particular missile was manufactured.

Carver said, “The missile was manufactured in 2005 as part of Tactical Tomahawk (TACTOM) BLK IV Full Rate Production (FRP) Lot 1. It was inducted into the Flight Test Program in 2018 and received modifications (inert warhead, flight termination system, and paint scheme).”