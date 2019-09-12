Thursday

FREELANCERS ACADEMY 10-11 a.m. Build your lifestyle business. FREE program to inspire entrepreneurs. Hub 101, 31416 Agoura Rd., #105, Westlake Village.

ARGENTINE TANGO AND LUNCHEON 11:15 a.m. Join the local women’s club while enjoying authentic Argentine food and a demo of the Tango. $15. Potential members welcome. RSVP 805-388-1275 or cruisin222@gmail.com. The Somis Thursday Club, 5380 Bell St., Somis.

PAINTING DEMONSTRATION WITH PROFESSIONAL ARTIST ANNIE HOFFMAN 2 p.m. As part of a current exhibition the Santa Paula Art Museum is hosting oil painter Annie Hoffman in a live, free painting demo. Each viewer will receive a raffle ticket and be entered in a drawing to receive the finished painting, a still life of white roses and sweet peas. Santa Paula Art Museum, 117 N 10th St., Santa Paula. More info: 805-525-5554 www.santapaulamuseum.org

“ARTIFACT” – OPENING RECEPTION OF PHOTOGRAPHY BY MONICA FURMANSKI 5-7 p.m. Photographic works exploring elements not of the material world. Originally from California, Furmanski has studied fine art at Scripps College, and received her Master of Fine Art from The Claremont Graduate School. Her pieces have been exhibited most recently in Los Angeles and Berlin. California State University, Channel Islands, Napa Hall, One University Dr., Camarillo.

OFFICIAL OPENING OF TEEN SPACE 6 p.m. Celebrate the grand opening of the new Teen Space, and National Library Card Month. Students can use the space for homework, studying, research, reading or just hanging out. FREE with a library card. Grant R. Brimhall Library, 1401 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks. Get your library card in person or visit the library online: www.tolibrary.org.

DEMOCRATIC DEBATE AND DRINKING GAMES 6-9 p.m. Watch the Democratic Presidential debate on a big screen and join with folks in celebrating or cringing. Azu Restaurant and Ojai Valley Brewery, 457 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai.

BLINK OF AN EYE 7 p.m. The thrilling documentary about the true story of NASCAR racing icons Michael Waltrip and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Century River Park 16, 2766 Seaglass Way, Oxnard.

Friday

CITY MANAGER PANEL 7:30 – 9 a.m. Four city managers from Ventura County will speak about current issues they are facing. Alex Mcintyre at Ventura, Alex Nyuyen at Oxnard, Andrew Powers at Thousand Oaks and Greg Ramirez at Agoura Hills will cover housing, transportation, climate change mitigation and more. Moderated by Dena Jenson, director of Cal Lutheran’s Center for Nonprofit Leadership, also the host of the event. RSVP Sharon Nelson, 805-493-3150 smnelso@callutheran. Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, 40 Presidential Dr., Simi Valley.

LATINA EMPOWERMENT DAY 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Part of series of workshops aimed at empowering Latinas by strengthening knowledge in a number of community issues to build community advocacy. Hosted by the Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation and Hispanas Organized for Political Equity (HOPE). $25-$35. More info: events@latinas.org. Tickets at: www.led19ventura.eventbrite.com, Courtyard by Marriott, 600 Esplanade Dr., Oxnard.

Saturday

13th ANNUAL OJAI VALLEY FAMILY SHELTER GOLF TOURNAMENT 7 a.m. Play at one of the best courses in the county for a great cause. Foursome scramble style with a $25,000 hole in one Grand Prize. $125 per player, $500 per team. The shelter provides a warm, safe and supportive place to sleep and a hot home cooked dinner throughout the winter months. Call Rod Owen to register: 805-649-1499

MAKEVENTURA MOVING SALE 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Tools, equipment and materials from the makerspace will be for sale with all proceeds supporting the move to a new space. MakeVentura, 420 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura. www.makeventura.com

NATURE DAY 9 a.m. – Noon Come learn about local wildlife with a guided nature hike and enjoying crafts. FREE. Pleasant Valley Recreation and Parks District. FREE. All ages. Camarillo Grove Park, 6968 E. Camarillo Springs Rd., Camarillo. 805-482-1996 www.pvrpd.org

TWO DIALOGUES OF PLATO – APOLOGY AND CRITO 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Part of a series of seminars hosted by The Agora Foundation, exploring and discussing great literary works. $125. Includes light breakfast, lunch. Thomas Aquinas College, 10,000 Ojai Rd., Santa Paula. Register at www.agorafoundation.org

COLORS BY THE SEA ART WALK AND CRAFT FEST 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. View, enjoy and purchase work of local artists from across Ventura County. Food trucks and more. FREE admission and parking. Oceanview Pavilion Performing Arts Theatre by the Beach, 575 E. Surfside Dr., Port Hueneme.

VISIT A PAST LIFE AND MEET YOUR SPIRIT GUIDE 1-4:30 p.m. Curious about hypnosis? Vondie Lozano, M.Div., Ph.D., CHt will share how hypnosis can help access the soul’s journey through the afterlife. Past Life Hypnosis included for participants. $45-$55. Emerging Spirits Center, 4601 Telephone Rd., #113, Ventura. Info and registration: www.lovebetweenlives.com

PREVIEW RECEPTION FOR 2019 AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MARINE ARTISTS WEST REGIONAL EXHIBITION 5-7 p.m. Maritime artists founded this group in 1978 to encourage and support the work of new artists and record the history of American marine art. Dozens of member artists from across the country will be bringing their art to the Channel Islands Maritime Museum for this juried exhibit. Reception is FREE to the public with museum entrance fee. $3-$7. CIMM, Gary and Brenda Farr Gallery, 3900 Bluefin Cir., Oxnard. www.americansocietyofmarineartists.com

FOR THE LOVE OF ART GALA 6-10 p.m. A fundraising event celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Focus on the Masters and the work of bringing arts education programs and patrons of the arts together at one time. Live and silent auctions for original works of art. Live music, food and wine. $20-$125. Four Points by Sheraton, 1050 Schooner Dr., Ventura. Tickets at www.focusonthemasters.com

FULL MOON STAR PARTY 8 – 10 p.m. Bring your smart phone and learn how to use its tiny camera to take a photograph through a telescope of the full moon. Hosted by the Ventura County Astronomical Society. FREE. All ages. Moorpark College Observatory, 7075 Campus Dr., Moorpark. www.vcas.org

THE SUSIE GLAZE NEW FOLK ENSEMBLE 7:30 p.m. A performance of the Camarillo Cafe Concert Series. Come hear this talented group play songs from their recently released album, “Live at McCabe’s.” $25 suggested donation for the band. The night will also celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Camarillo Cafe. Camarillo Community Center, 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo.

Sunday

GRAND OPENING OF THE PHARM 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. The public is invited for a day of free yoga, mat Pilates, meditation and mindfulness. Enjoy some refreshments starting at 10 a.m. The Pharm, 1899 E. Main St., Ventura. Questions? 805-628-9320 hello@thepharm.love

RIDE READY 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Come build your bicycle safety skills. Learn proper bike and helmet fit, safety tips for riding in traffic, emergency maneuvers on a closed course, your rights and responsibilities on the road and more. Even long time riders will learn something new. FREE. All ages. Everyone will take home a free patch kit and tire levers. Bring your bike and helmet. RSVP and those without access to a bike contact: joey@bikeventura.org. Ventura Family YMCA, 3760 Telegraph Rd., Ventura.

SPAYghetti – NO BALLS 12-3 p.m. Smile at the name and support the cause. The Humane Society of Ventura County’s fall fundraiser will help fund the low-cost spay and neuter efforts so vital to controlling unwanted pet populations in the county and reducing the need to euthanize dogs and cats. Italian food from LC Imports Pizza and dessert from Danny’s Deli and Grill. $75. Buy tickets online or by phone: www.hsvc.org 805-646-6505. Four Brix Winery, 2290 Eastman Ave., 109, Ventura.

UTILIZING YOUR INNATE POWER 11a.m.-2 p.m. A devotional retreat with Rev. Karen S. Wylie welcoming people of all traditions or no traditions to explore meditation, sharing, quiet walks in nature. $20 suggested donation. More info/register: 310-968-8928, www.karenwylie.com. The Ojai Retreat, 160 Besant Rd., Ojai.

Monday

SENIOR AND RECREATION FACILITY FINAL DESIGN PRESENTATION 6 p.m. A public hearing before the Camarillo City Council and Pleasant Valley Recreation and Park District provides an opportunity for the public to review and weigh in on the design of this new facility. Questions? Contact Megan Hamlin at PVRPD 805-589-9109 www.pvrpd.org Camarillo City Hall, 601 Carmen Dr., Camarillo.

Tuesday

DRIVE ELECTRIC VENTURA, RIDE AND DRIVE 10am – 2pm. Come view and drive electric cars. Talk with owners of EVs. Sponsored by Ventura County Regional Energy Alliance. Ventura County Government Center, 800 S. Victoria Ave. www.driveelectricweek.org/1976

ARTIST TALK, PHOTOGRAPHY BY MONICA FURMANSKI 1 p.m. The photographer will discuss her work in exploring the “perceptions and expectations” of the viewer. Her work also touches on a resurrection of the photographic image in today’s digital world, and building beyond the “traditional application” of the medium of photography. California State University Channel Islands, Napa Hall, One University Dr., Camarillo.

PFLAG VENTURA MEETING 7 p.m. A supportive environment for family, friends and allies of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, non-binary and queer individuals. Community Resource Center, 2471 Portola Rd., Ventura. www.pflagventura.wordpress.com.

APPROACHES TO STREET PHOTOGRAPHY WITH CHRISTOPHER BROUGHTON 7 p.m. Join the Ojai Photography Community in listening to master photographer Christopher Broughton speaking about his passion and techniques developed while working and educating at Brooks Institute. His approach pulls from the tradition of Parisian masters, Henri Cartier-Bresson and Robert Doisneau. Broughton will share 15 approaches you can apply on any street, anywhere. FREE. Help of Ojai’s Kent Hall, 111 W. Santa Ana St., Ojai.

Wednesday

WE WANT YOU! LOCAL POLITICS 101 5:30-7 p.m. The Ventura County Chamber of Commerce and the Young Professionals Group are hosting this event for anyone interested in getting involved in local politics, understanding how local issues may impact them, and where to find good information. Speakers include Ventura Mayor Matt Lavere, Ventura City Councilmember Jim Friedman and Ventura City Manager Alex McIntyre. FREE. RSVP to heather@ventura-chamber.org. Ventura College, Guthrie Hall, 4667 Telegraph Rd, Ventura.

THE PLASTICENE 6-7 p.m. Explore “the hidden social and economic costs of plastics in the modern age,” with Henry N. Mooney. Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai. www.vencolibrary.org

Thursday

LIVING WITH ALZHEIMER’S, TWO PART SERIES 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. First of a two-part series to help caregivers of those with late stages dementia. This event will focus on approaches to the disease, cognitive changes, activities, eating and physical changes. FREE. Hosted by The Alzheimer’s Association. South Oxnard Senior Center, 200 E. Bard Rd., Oxnard. RSVP in advance: 800-272-3900

EXPLORING THE CHAPARRAL 7 p.m. And rediscovering yourself through nature, a presentation by Rick Halsey, director of the California Chaparral Institute. Part of the ongoing series hosted by Ventura Land Trust aimed at connecting local residents with the natural world in our area. $10 suggested donation. RSVP at www.venturalandtrust.org/enviro_lec . Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura.

ARTS LISTINGS

OPENING THEATER

MAMMA MIA! Sept. 14-Oct. 20. A daughter searches for her father ahead of her wedding on a remote Greek island, with the music of ABBA providing momentum. $20-28. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi, 805-583-7900, simi-arts.org.

ONGOING THEATER

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK Through Sept. 15. The comedic trials and tribulations of newlyweds — a straight-laced attorney and an adventurous free spirit — in early 1960s New York City. $10-20. Camarillo Skyway Playhouse, 330 Skyway Drive, Camarillo, 805-388-5716, skywayplayhouse.org.

BLESS YOUR HEART Through Sept. 29. The world premiere of a new play by Richard Camp, about an evolutionary biology teacher who returns home to the South to try to prevent his young brother from marrying a preacher’s daughter. $10-25. Ojai ACT, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-640-8797 or www.ojaiact.org.

SEASCAPE Through Oct. 6. Edward Albee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy about a couple on a remote beach who have a fascinating conversation with two lizard-like creatures that emerge from the deep. $22-24. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 805-525-4645, www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

TO GILLIAN ON HER 37TH BIRTHDAY Through Sept. 15. Grief, loss, love, letting go and moving on are explored in this story about a widower who continues to take beach walks with the “ghost” of his deceased wife. $17-20. Elite Theatre Company, 2731 Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-483-5118, www.elitetheatre.org.

OPENING ART

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Sept. 14-Dec. 15: Unbridled with the Compton Cowboys, Courtney Ellzey’s photographs of modern-day urban cowboys working with at-risk youth. Includes artifacts from the Compton Junior Posse Youth Equestrian Program. Opening reception on Saturday, Sept. 14, 5-7 p.m. Through Dec. 2019: Throwing Shade, the coast live oak tree and its woodland community. Ongoing: Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Sept. 14-Dec. 30: 2019 American Society of Marine Artists West Juried Regional Exhibition, the finest in contemporary marine art. Opening reception on Saturday, Sept. 14, 5-7 p.m. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard, 805-984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Sept. 12-Nov. 11. Synergy, Mary-Gail King’s intuitive paintings and works by Gerald Zwers that spread goodness and joy. Reception on Saturday, Sept. 14, 6-8 p.m. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

ONGOING ART

481 NORTH VENTURA AVENUE Through Dec. 2019. Eyes on the Westside, a temporary art installation by De Anza Academy of Technology and the Arts students celebrating the Westside’s diversity and community. www.insideoutproject.net/en/group-actions/united-states-ventura.

643 PROJECT SPACE Through Sept. 29. Streetwise, a solo exhibition by silkscreen printer and graphic designer Most. 643 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, www.643projectspace.com.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Oct. 8. Essence, intrinsic nature, indispensable quality. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. More information at www.VCArtscouncil.org.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Oct. 12. Natasha Dikareva (ceramics) and Porfirio Gutiérrez (Oaxacan weaving). 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Upper Ojai, 805-646-3381 or www.beatricewood.com.

BELL ARTS FACTORY STUDIO #79 Through Dec. 2019. Prism, a large-scale painting/immersive art installation by Aliza J. Bejarano that captures the inner child. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-836-2787, bellartsfactory.org.

BLACKBOARD GALLERY Through Sept. 21. Light and Space Through Time, the art of L.A.-based contemporary artist Karrie Ross inspired by light, space, location, nature and water. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Through Nov. 17: Discovering Flight: Exploring Remote and Model Aviation. Ongoing: Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL Through Oct. 27. Aqua Adventures, bodies of water and water-themed getaways. 147 N. Brent St., Ventura, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

FIRST FRIDAYS VENTURA The first Friday of every month, several local galleries open their doors to celebrate and promote Ventura’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.firstfridaysventura.com.

FIRST SATURDAYS STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS The first Saturday of every month, artists at Studio Channel Islands welcome visitors into their studios to watch them create art. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

GARDENS OF THE WORLD Through Sept. 29. Momentary Contact — A Call to the Heart, floral works by Adonna Ebrahimi. 2001 Thousand Oaks Blvd., 805-557-1135, www.gardensoftheworld.info.

H GALLERY Through Oct. 31: POPular, pop art by Janet Milhomme, and I Will Never Love Again (Dab Art Quarterly). Through Sept. 30: Golightly, a group exhibition. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-626-8876 or www.dabart.me.

HILLCREST CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Oct. 21. The Great Outdoors, nature-oriented work from eight outstanding artists. 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-2747, hillcrestarts.com.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME LIBRARY GALLERY Through Sept. 19. Diversity of Mexico/Diversidad de Mexico, work by Jose Antonio Aguirre and Rafael Perea de la Cabada. Through Sept. 23: work by Shannon Chestnut (Grad Wall). CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Oct. 23. Multiple Ones: Contemporary Perspectives in Printmedia, artists that challenge the boundaries of printmaking by printing on everything from porcelain to wood to melted ice. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Opened Aug. 29: “Beneath the Surface: Bugatti of Lake Maggiore,” a collage by conceptual artist and car enthusiast Heidi Mraz inspired by the Mullin’s 1925 Bugatti Type 22 Brescia Roadster, nicknamed “Lady of the Lake” after spending 75 years submerged in Lake Maggiore, Italy. Ongoing: The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Closed through October 2019. Ongoing: More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. Car show every first Sunday of the month. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Closed for remodeling through Sept. 20. Ongoing: Fine art, historical artifacts, an interactive Chumash Gallery and the George Stuart Historical Figures Collection®. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

NAPA HALL GALLERY Through Sept. 29. Artifact, conspicuous elements in photographs taken by Monica Furmanski that do not exist in the material world. Reception on Thursday, Sept. 12, 5-7 p.m. Artist lecture on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 1 p.m. CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Sept. 30. Art show benefitting the Ojai Raptor Center, with works by photographers Jennifer MaHarry and Leila Jeffries and fine artists Katie Van Horne and Josie Morway. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through Oct. 14: Origins, an eclectic body of work by members of Ojai Studio Artists exploring origins through personal, biological, psychological and other lenses. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave., 805-640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Fine art and contemporary crafts by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans. 238 Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-646-5682 or ojaivalleyartists.com.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

PLAZA PARK Through Nov. 2019. Animal sculptures from Santa Barbara County artist Morris Squire, on loan from the Morris B. Squire Foundation. 500 S. C St., Oxnard.

PORCH GALLERY Through Dec. 1. Beatrice Wood: Bed Stories and More, hand-painted etchings made by the famed ceramicist in her 90s, which provide insight into her creative process. 310 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Nov. 3: On Location in the Santa Monica Mountains and Seashore, selections from the plein air painting club known as Allied Artists of the Santa Monica Mountains and Seashore. Talks and demonstrations will be offered throughout the exhibit’s run. Through Sept. 15: Faces of California, diverse works by 33 artists. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SESPE CREEK COLLECTIVE Ongoing. The Pot Lifer Museum presents letters, stories, photographs and more showcasing a dozen people serving life sentences for non-violent cannabis crimes. Must be 21+ with a valid ID or 18+ with a valid recommendation. 408 Bryant Circle, Suite C, Ojai, 855-722-9333 or sespe.org.

THIRD FRIDAYS OJAI The third Friday of every month, local galleries and shops open their doors to celebrate and promote Ojai’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.facebook.com/OjaiVillageExperience/.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Oct. 23. Multiple Ones: Contemporary Perspectives in Printmedia, artists that challenge the boundaries of printmaking by printing on everything from porcelain to wood to melted ice. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.