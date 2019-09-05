Pictured: MARGARET ATWOOD: LIVE IN CINEMAS Tuesday, Sept. 10, 7 p.m. The acclaimed author of The Handmaid’s Tale, recently made into a popular show on Hulu, will be celebrating the release of its sequel The Testaments live from the National Theatre in London. Details in Happenings below.

THURSDAY

HEALTHY COOKING: SPICE UP YOUR LIFE AND LOWER BLOOD PRESSURE 5:30-7 p.m. Come learn from a doctor and a chef in a fun evening event to discover delicious ways to prevent and improve hypertension. FREE. Registration require: hospital@dignityhealth.org. 805-988-2865. St. John’s Regional Medical Center, Garden Level Conference Center, 1600 N. Rose Ave., Oxnard.

FRIDAY

VISITING ARTIST, POTTER MARTHA GROVER 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Ventura College Visiting Grover will discuss her functional pottery in a lecture open to the public. A resident of Bethel, Maine her thrown and porcelain pieces have been shown internationally and are found in galleries across the country. FREE. $2 parking pass. Ventura College Performing Arts Center, Room 105, 4667 Telegraph Rd., Ventura.

TEEN ART GROUP 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. FREE weekly art-making experience for teens, ages 13-18 to work with the Santa Paula Art Museum Artist in Residence, Gabriel Cardenas developing skills in design, techniques and various mediums and materials. Develop your personal artistic style working on your own project. The group will also have the chance to work on public murals in Santa Paula. Every Friday. Follow the group in Instagram @teenartgroup, Santa Paula Art Museum 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula

SATURDAY

FLY FISHING AND CASTING THE FLY ROD 9-11 a.m. Come learn how to fly fish or develop your skills. This is an intro class and a great way for experienced fly fisher’s to connect with folks interested in this great sport. FREE. All are welcome. Hosted by Sespe Flyfishers of Ventura. If you don’t have a fly rod, don’t worry, just come and use one of ours. Chumash Park at Petit and Waco, East Ventura. Questions? Bob Smith (805) 647-3522 www.sespeflyfishers.org

8th ANNUAL EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS EXPO 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Family friendly and fun, while gaining tips about preparing your home and business for emergencies. Free hydration backpacks to the first 300 expo attendees. Learn about preparing your pets for natural disasters and potential evacuations. Learn about prepping food and solar cooking in the wake of lack of power. Blood drive. FREE. Sponsored by the City of Camarillo and Camarillo LDS Church. Constitution Park, 1313 Paseo Camarillo, Camarillo.

BEAUTEOUS BOWL BONANZA AND MEET THE ARTIST, STACY ROWE 12-1 p.m. and 3-4 p.m. Ceramic artist Stacy Rowe will be on hand to demonstrate her techniques building stoneware and working with lively and full colors. And all potters will offer for sale a varied collection of bowls. Hosted by the Ventura Potter’s Guild, Gallery, 1567 Spinnaker Dr., #105, Ventura Harbor. www.venturapottersguild.org

LIVE MUSIC 7:30-10:30 p.m. Enjoy five live shows with a coffeehouse vibe, and dessert! $15 cash donation. Musicians to include: Jacob Marquez, Jeanie Flowers, Heather Max, Theresa Berg and Sean Riddle. Sandbox Coffeehouse, 204 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura.

BALLROOM DANCE AND LESSONS WITH THE DICK PARENT TRIO 6 – 10 p.m. FREE dance lessons start at 6 p.m. Dance starts at 7:30 p.m., $10 per person. Live music. www.crpd.org/gacc The Goebel Adult Community Center, 1385 East Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks.

STAND UP COMEDY, RYAN HAMILTON 7:30 p.m. Bringing a unique flare from rural Idaho and building his reputation in the tough-as-nails New York stand-up scene, Hamilton’s clean comedy is reminiscent of Jerry Seinfeld and Steven Wright. A regular on Comedy Cellar. $34. www.ticketmaster.com. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, Scherr Forum, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks.

ARTIST TALK WITH RICHARD BARNETT 1-2:30 p.m. Marine veteran Barnett will present his art influence by his time serving overseas. Hosted by Studio Channel Islands Art Center, FREE for center members. $10 nonmembers. Blackboard Gallery, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo.

GOTHIC HARBOR SUNSET CRUISE 7-9 p.m. The annual fundraiser for Quilt Project Gold Coast, a nonprofit working to raise awareness about issues related to HIV/AIDS in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties. Costume competition, and gift bags for all guests. This two hour cruise with Island Packers. $50. For more information, contact (805) 569-0561. Departing from Ventura Harbor, Island Packers, 1691 Spinnaker Dr., #105B, Ventura.

ART A LA MODE GALA 5:30 p.m. An evening of gourmet dining viewing artists engaged in their creative process. Live and silent auctions all to benefit Studio Channel Islands Art Center. The event is honoring Dr. and Mrs. Joseph and Joani Halcomb, recipients of the 2019 Medici Award for their ongoing support of the arts. Saticoy County Club, 4450 Clubhouse Dr., Somis. Info at 805-383-1368.

SUNDAY

CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING FROM HOLLYWOOD 3 p.m. A live, FREE, family friendly, wresting extravaganza. Oceanview Pavilion, 575 E. Surfside Dr., Port Hueneme.

ANNUAL KENNEDY LEGACY DINNER 6:30-10 p.m. Dinner and auction with expected guests to include- Rusty Hicks, Chair, California Democratic Party, Congresswoman Katie Hill, Senator Henry Stern, Congresswoman Julia Brownley and more. Hosted by the Ventura County Central Committee. RSVP and tickets: 805-404-5631. Crowne Plaza, 450 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura.

MONDAY

THE FOUNDATIONS OF OUR REPUBLIC 5:30-6:30 p.m. Part of The Agora Foundations series exploring the founding documents of the United States of America. This week attendees should read The Articles of Confederation to participate in the facilitated discussion. FREE. The Ojai Library, 111 East Ojai Ave., Ojai. www.agorafoundation.org.

TUESDAY

START OR EXPAND YOUR BUSINESS 12-1 p.m. Program Orientation to learn about the first steps of becoming an entrepreneur or expanding your existing small business, and learn about resources available through the Women’s Economic Ventures. FREE. Registration required: www.wevonline.org. Women’s Economic Ventures, 290 Maple Ct., #256, Ventura.

VENTURA WATER PUR 7:30 p.m. A program of the Ventura Audubon Society highlighting the City of Ventura’s project in potable water reuse and impacts on the Water Treatment Plant Wildlife Ponds. FREE. Poinsettia Pavilion – 3451 Foothill Rd., Ventura.

WILL THE REAL INDEPENDENT CONTRACTOR PLEASE STAND UP? 12- 2 p.m. Have you ever asked yourself as a business owner or board member of an organization with staff, “Do I have employees or independent contractors?” This learning luncheon will help get to the right and legal answer. Hosted by the National Association of Women Business Owners. $30-$40. Register at www.nawbovc.org.

THE BEAUTY AND BENEFITS OF THE SANTA CLARA RIVER 5:30 p.m. Featured speaker, Jim Danza, Chair of Friends of the Santa Clara River will speak about the impacts of floods and farms on the river ecosystem and plans to improve public access along the river. Park of the Ventura Sierra Club Educational Series. FREE. EP Foster Library Topping Room, 651 E. Main St., Ventura.

FIGURE DRAWING 6-8 p.m. Work with the artist in residence, Ryan Carr working in dry medium only develop skills in drawing the human figure. FREE. Every 2nd Tuesday. Museum of Ventura County, Pavilion. 100 E. Main St., Ventura.

WEDNESDAY

REAL ESTATE VENDORS EXPO. 6:30-10:30 p.m. Vendors providing info on a myriad of real estate services including tools to invest, borrow, title search, track data and more. FREE. Hosted by the Ventura County Real Estate Investors Association, Courtyard by Marriott, 600 E. Esplanade Dr., Oxnard.

VENTURA COUNTY CAMERA CLUB 6:30 p.m. The monthly meeting will start with an informative workshop, followed by a local professional photographer offering a critique and leading a discussion about a showing of images submitted by club members. All who are interested in photographer are welcome. FREE. Poinsettia Pavilion, 3451 Foothill Rd., Ventura. www.venturacountycameraclub.com

THURSDAY

ARGINTINE TANGO AND LUNCHEON 11:15 a.m. Join the local women’s club while enjoying authentic Argentine food and a demo of the Tango. $15. Potential members welcome. RSVP 805-388-1275 or cruisin222@gmail.com. The Somis Thursday Club, 5380 Bell St., Somis.

“ARTIFACT” – OPENING RECEPTION OF PHOTOGRAPHY BY MONICA FURMANSKI 5-7 p.m. Photographic works exploring elements not of the material world. Originally from California Furmanski has studied fine art at Scripps College, and received her Master of Fine Art from The Claremont Graduate School. Her pieces have been exhibited most recently in Los Angeles and Berlin. California State University, Channel Islands, Napa Hall, One University Dr., Camarillo.

BLINK OF AN EYE 7 p.m. The thrilling documentary about the true story of NASCAR racing icons Michael Waltrip and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Showing in select theatres. Century River Park 16, 2766 Seaglass Way, Oxnard.

OPENING THEATER

BLESS YOUR HEART Sept. 6-29. The world premiere of a new play by Richard Camp, about an evolutionary biology teacher who returns home to the South to try to prevent his young brother from marrying a preacher’s daughter. $10-25. Ojai ACT, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-640-8797 or www.ojaiact.org.

ONGOING THEATER

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK Through Sept. 15. The comedic trials and tribulations of newlyweds — a straight-laced attorney and an adventurous free spirit — in early 1960s New York City. $10-20. Camarillo Skyway Playhouse, 330 Skyway Drive, Camarillo, 805-388-5716, skywayplayhouse.org.

SEASCAPE Through Oct. 6. Edward Albee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy about a couple on a remote beach who have a fascinating conversation with two lizard-like creatures that emerge from the deep. $22-24. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 805-525-4645, www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

SWEET CHARITY Through Sept. 8. A musical about the turbulent love life of a dance-hall hostess, inspired by Fellini’s Nights of Cabiria and set in 1960s New York City. $18-20. Conejo Players Theatre, 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-495-3715, www.conejoplayers.org.

TO GILLIAN ON HER 37TH BIRTHDAY Through Sept. 15. Grief, loss, love, letting go and moving on are explored in this story about a widower who continues to take beach walks with the “ghost” of his deceased wife. $17-20. Elite Theatre Company, 2731 Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-483-5118, www.elitetheatre.org.

OPENING ART

643 PROJECT SPACE Sept. 6-29. Streetwise, a solo exhibition by silkscreen printer and graphic designer Most. Opening reception on Friday, Sept. 6, 5-9 p.m. 643 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, www.643projectspace.com.

ONGOING ART

481 NORTH VENTURA AVENUE Through Dec. 2019. Eyes on the Westside, a temporary art installation by De Anza Academy of Technology and the Arts students celebrating the Westside’s diversity and community. www.insideoutproject.net/en/group-actions/united-states-ventura.

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through Dec. 2019: Throwing Shade, the coast live oak tree and its woodland community. Ongoing: Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Oct. 8. Essence, intrinsic nature, indispensable quality. Reception on Friday, Sept. 6, 5:30-7 p.m. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. More information at www.VCArtscouncil.org.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Oct. 12. Natasha Dikareva (ceramics) and Porfirio Gutiérrez (Oaxacan weaving). 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Upper Ojai, 805-646-3381 or www.beatricewood.com.

BELL ARTS FACTORY STUDIO #79 Through Dec. 2019. Prism, a large-scale painting/immersive art installation by Aliza J. Bejarano that captures the inner child. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-836-2787, bellartsfactory.org.

BLACKBOARD GALLERY Through Sept. 21. Light and Space Through Time, the art of L.A.-based contemporary artist Karrie Ross inspired by light, space, location, nature and water. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION GALLERY Through Sept. 22. Abstractions, nonrepresentational works by BAA members. Reception on Friday, Sept. 6, 6-9 p.m. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Studio 30, Ventura, 805-648-1235 or www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Through Nov. 17: Discovering Flight: Exploring Remote and Model Aviation. Through Sept. 9: Earth from Space, 20-poster exhibition of imagery captured by satellites. Ongoing: Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Ongoing. Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard, 805-984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL Through Oct. 27. Aqua Adventures, bodies of water and water-themed getaways. 147 N. Brent St., Ventura, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

FIRST FRIDAYS VENTURA The first Friday of every month, several local galleries open their doors to celebrate and promote Ventura’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.firstfridaysventura.com.

FIRST SATURDAYS STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS The first Saturday of every month, artists at Studio Channel Islands welcome visitors into their studios to watch them create art. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through Sept. 8. Oceans, Elements and Allure, works that celebrate the beach by Jan Harrington and Connie Tunick. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

GARDENS OF THE WORLD Through Sept. 29. Momentary Contact — A Call to the Heart, floral works by Adonna Ebrahimi. 2001 Thousand Oaks Blvd., 805-557-1135, www.gardensoftheworld.info.

H GALLERY Through Oct. 31: POPular, pop art by Janet Milhomme, and I Will Never Love Again (Dab Art Quarterly). Through Sept. 30: Golightly, a group exhibition. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-626-8876 or www.dabart.me.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Sept. 8. Exhibition of the work of Buenaventura Art Association members. 1559 Spinnaker Drive, #106, Ventura, 805-644-2750, or www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

HILLCREST CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Oct. 21. The Great Outdoors, nature-oriented work from eight outstanding artists. 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-2747, hillcrestarts.com.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME LIBRARY GALLERY Through Sept. 19. Diversity of Mexico/Diversidad de Mexico, work by Jose Antonio Aguirre and Rafael Perea de la Cabada. Through Sept. 23: work by Shannon Chestnut (Grad Wall). CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Oct. 23. Multiple Ones: Contemporary Perspectives in Printmedia, artists that challenge the boundaries of printmaking by printing on everything from porcelain to wood to melted ice. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Closed for remodeling through Sept. 20. Ongoing: Fine art, historical artifacts, an interactive Chumash Gallery and the George Stuart Historical Figures Collection®. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

NAPA HALL GALLERY Through Sept. 29. Artifact, conspicuous elements in photographs taken by Monica Furmanski that do not exist in the material world. Reception on Thursday, Sept. 12, 5-7 p.m. Artist lecture on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 1 p.m. CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Sept. 30. Art show benefitting the Ojai Raptor Center, with works by photographers Jennifer MaHarry and Leila Jeffries and fine artists Katie Van Horne and Josie Morway. Reception on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2-4 p.m. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through Oct. 14: Origins, an eclectic body of work by members of Ojai Studio Artists exploring origins through personal, biological, psychological and other lenses. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave., 805-640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Fine art and contemporary crafts by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans. 238 Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-646-5682 or ojaivalleyartists.com.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

PLAZA PARK Through Nov. 2019. Animal sculptures from Santa Barbara County artist Morris Squire, on loan from the Morris B. Squire Foundation. 500 S. C St., Oxnard.

RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM Through Sept. 8: The World of da Vinci, rare folios of the 500-year-old Codex Atlanticus along with reconstructions of his machines and digitally restored art. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 805-522-2977, www.reaganfoundation.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Nov. 3: On Location in the Santa Monica Mountains and Seashore, selections from the plein air painting club known as Allied Artists of the Santa Monica Mountains and Seashore. Talks and demonstrations will be offered throughout the exhibit’s run. Through Sept. 15: Faces of California, diverse works by 33 artists. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SESPE CREEK COLLECTIVE Ongoing. The Pot Lifer Museum presents letters, stories, photographs and more showcasing a dozen people serving life sentences for non-violent cannabis crimes. Must be 21+ with a valid ID or 18+ with a valid recommendation. 408 Bryant Circle, Suite C, Ojai, 855-722-9333 or sespe.org.

THIRD FRIDAYS OJAI The third Friday of every month, local galleries and shops open their doors to celebrate and promote Ojai’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.facebook.com/OjaiVillageExperience/.

VITA ART CENTER Through Sept. 26. Night Flights, new works by Joanne Julian. Public opening on Friday, Sept. 6, 6-9 p.m. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214 or www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Oct. 23. Multiple Ones: Contemporary Perspectives in Printmedia, artists that challenge the boundaries of printmaking by printing on everything from porcelain to wood to melted ice. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.