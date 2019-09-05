by Kimberly Rivers

Whether you are an expert road rider, downhill trail blazer or about town cruiser BikeVentura is seeking your help. Come share your enthusiasm for biking with kids.

BikeVentura’s fall programs for kids include bike rodeos, PE and after schools programs. You’ll be paired up with a certified instructor helping kids develop safe biking skills that will last their whole lives.

BikeVentura is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster a safe, healthy community through bicycle-centered education, empowerment and advocacy in Ventura County. The organization runs a bike hub and second-hand bike thrift store at 420 N. Ventura Ave., in Ventura. Visit the mobile bike shop in Fillmore at community events.

Email Joey@bikeventura.org for volunteering details today. www.bikeventura.org