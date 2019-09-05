FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190723-10013170-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: TRIPPERS HOLLOW, 142 S. Ash St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Michael Sean Patrick Flynn, 142 S. Ash St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 07/22/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Michael Sean Patrick Flynn, Michael Sean Patrick Flynn. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 23, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/15/19, 8/22/19, 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190805-10014206-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: LUZ ROSALES CLEANING, 1931 Ribera Dr., Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, Luz A Rosales, 1931 Ribera Dr., Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2-20-2010. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Luz A Rosales, Luz A Rosales. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 5, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/15/19, 8/22/19, 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190808-10014411-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SKY HIGH TREE CARE, 888 Baldwin Rd., Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura County, Carmen Murillo, 888 Baldwin Rd., Ojai, CA 93023. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1990. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Carmen Murillo, Carmen Murillo. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 8, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/15/19, 8/22/19, 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190808-10014420-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MATT BENNETT COUNSELING & CONSULTING, 701 E Santa Clara St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Matthew Bennett, 6917 Gull Ct., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01/07/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Matthew Bennett, Matthew Bennett. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 8, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/15/19, 8/22/19, 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190809-10014590-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BUENACLEAN, 400 Forest Park Blvd., Apt. 119, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, Jacob Martinez, 400 Forest Park Blvd., Apt. 119, Oxnard, CA 93036, Francisco Sanchez, 400 Forest Park Blvd., Apt. 119, Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jacob Martinez, Jacob Martinez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 9, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/15/19, 8/22/19, 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190726-10013491-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: KEVIN HOELTZEL HOME IMPROVEMENTS, 8329 Denver St., Ventura, CA 93004, CA, Kevin Hoeltzel, 8329 Denver St., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7/26/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kevin Hoeltzel, Kevin Hoeltzel. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 26, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/22/19, 8/29/19, 9/5/19 and 9/12/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190807-10014374-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: HOPWALL DESIGN, 2641 Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Shannon Nixon, 2641 Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 8/5/19. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Shannon Nixon, Shannon Nixon. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 7, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/22/19, 8/29/19, 9/5/19 and 9/12/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190813-10014715-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GM DESIGN, 1612 E. Ocean Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Gabriela Moran, 1612 E. Ocean Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Gabriela Moran, Gabriela Moran. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 13, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/22/19, 8/29/19, 9/5/19 and 9/12/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190812-10014659-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: McMANSIONS, 169 East B St., Port Hueneme, CA 93041, Ventura County, Donald Bruce Colwell, 168 East B St., Port Hueneme, CA 93041, Julie Jean Colwell, 168 East B Street, Port Hueneme, CA 93041. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Donald B. Colwell, Donald B. Colwell. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 12, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/22/19, 8/29/19, 9/5/19 and 9/12/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190808-10014487-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ONE STOP BEAUTY 101, 2828 E. Main St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Sandeep Khinda, 809 Turquoise Ave., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Sandeep Khinda, Sandeep Khinda. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 8, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190820-10015167-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: DIGITAL IMAGES, 7249 Lemur St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Daniel Takacs, 7249 Lemur St., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Daniel Takacs, Daniel Takacs. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 20, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190821-10015291-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: NATE’S RUB BBQ, 1424 San Simeon Ct., Unit 3, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Nathan Pereira, 1424 San Simeon Ct., Unit 3, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 08/21/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Nathan Pereira, Nathan Pereira. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 21, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190821-10015280-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PATRIOT CONSULTING SERVICES, 763 Aspen Court, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Phillip Douglas Hammond, 763 Aspen Court, Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2/21/2005. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Phillip Douglas Hammond, Phillip D. Hammond, Phillip D. Hammond, Owner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 21, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190826-10015559-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: FIREWORK STUDIO, 1111 Rancho Conejo Blvd., Suite 305, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320, Ventura County, Kristin Ducharme, 1111 Rancho Conejo Blvd., Suite 305, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/1/2000. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kristin Ducharme, Kristin Ducharme. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 26, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190815-10014938-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BOUNDLESS DESIGNS, 2316 Kehala Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Nicholas Clay, 2316 Kehala Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Casey Clay, 2316 Kehala Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Nicholas Clay, Nicholas Clay. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 15, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190819-10015096-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BOONE CANDLE, 2876 Dumetz St., Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, Jerrett S. Wilson, 2876 Dumetz St., Camarillo, CA 93010, Brittany M. Wilson, 2876 Dumetz St., Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jerrett S. Wilson, Jerrett S. Wilson. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 19, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190819-10015065-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: TAMARIND THAI CUISINE, 65 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA- 4289970, THIPSAENG CORP., 97 Parkhill Circle, Ventura, CA 93003. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ THIPSAENG CORP., Pratoomporn Thipsaeng Robinson, Pratoomporn Thipsaeng Robinson, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 19, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190814-10014839-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: YUMMI SUSHI, 2938 Tapo Canyon Rd., Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, TX, GBC Food Services LLC, 2938 Tapo Canyon Rd., Simi Valley, CA 93063. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 01/01/2010. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ GBC Food Services LLC, Briana Lee, Briana Lee, Managing Member. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 14, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190819-10015088-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: OCEAN GROWN VENTURES, 960 Enchanted Way, Unit 110, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, Ocean Grown Distribution and Marketing, LLC, 960 Enchanted Way, Unit 110, Simi Valley, CA 93065. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 07/22/2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ Ocean Grown Distribution and Marketing, LLC, Jerry Alan Katz, Jerry Alan Katz, Managing Member. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 19, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19.

STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. 20190827-10015641-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) MICHOACANITA ICE CREAM COMPANY, 2) MICHOACANITA ICE CREAM CO. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 2550 E. Vineyard Ave. Unit 130, Oxnard, CA 93036. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: 3/13/17. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20170313-10004945-0. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura. German Eduardo Macedo, 127 Cardinal Ave., Goleta, CA 93117. This business is conducted by: An Individual. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250-6277). /s/ German Eduardo Macedo, German Eduardo Macedo. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/5/19, 9/12/19, 9/19/19 and 9/26/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190827-10015644-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) MICHOACANITA ICE CREAM COMPANY, 2) MICHOACANITA ICE CREAM CO, 2550 E. Vineyard Ave. 130, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, MICHOACANITA ICE CREAM, INC, 2550 E. Vineyard Ave. #130, Oxnard, CA 93036. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 8/27/19. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ MICHOACANITA ICE CREAM, INC, Edith M Villalobos, Edith M Villalobos, Secretary. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 27, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/5/19, 9/12/19, 9/19/19 and 9/26/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190823-10015520-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: EAGLE SELF STORAGE OF FILLMORE, 1601 Eastman Avenue, Suite #100, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, CA, William B. Kendall, 3000 Vista Linda Lane, Santa Barbara, CA 93108. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 07/06/2009. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ William B. Kendall, William B. Kendall, William B. Kendall, Owner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 23, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/5/19, 9/12/19, 9/19/19 and 9/26/19.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2019-00531625- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed AUG 08 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: STANLEY CLAIBORNE PATTERSON and SANDRA PATRICIA URIBE FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: STANLEY CLAIBORNE PATTERSON and SANDRA PATRICIA URIBE filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: NATALIA SOPHIE PATTERSON to NATALIA SOPHIE PATTERSON URIBE. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 9/26/2019. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 43. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: AUG 08 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: AMBER RAMIREZ, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/15/19, 8/22/19, 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2019-00531585- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed AUG 07 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: GARNER JERAHMEEL CRUZ FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: GARNER JERAHMEEL CRUZ filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: GARNER JERAHMEEL CRUZ to GARNER MENDOZA CRUZ. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 10- 2-19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 40. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: AUG 07 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: JOAN FOSTER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/15/19, 8/22/19, 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2019-00531871- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed AUG 14 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: JOSEPH RICHARD JR. FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: JOSEPH RICHARD JR. filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JOSEPH RICHARD JR. to JOSEPH RICHARDS JR. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 9/25/2019. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 43. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: AUG 14 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: NINA LEMOS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/22/19, 8/29/19, 9/5/19 and 9/12/19.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Ref. No. 17-1107-Monreal Trustor and Owner/Taxpayer. JAVIER E. MONREAL, 1209 JAMAICA LANE, OXNARD, CA 93030 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF LIEN DATED 10/11/2011. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A Public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state of federal savings and loan association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, an interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. The sale will be subject to a ninety (90) day right of redemption by the current owner(s) of record. TRUSTOR: JAVIER E. MONREAL Duly Appointed Trustee: JAMES GEFFNER, A Professional Corporation Recorded 11/04/2011, as Instrument No. 20111104-00166489-0 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of VENTURA County, California, Date and Time of Sale: 09/17/2019 at 11:00AM. Place of Sale: To the right of the main entrance, near the exit doors, of the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges as of 09/17/2019: $14,578.78. Street address or other common designation of real property: 1209 JAMAICA LANE, OXNARD, CA 93030 APN #: 202-0-331-315 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. Said sale will be made, in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien plus fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Date: 07/19/2019 JAMES GEFFNER, A Professional Corporation 11845 West Olympic Boulevard, Suite 1245, Los Angeles, California 90064 (310) 473-0757, JAMES GEFFNER, TRUSTEE For Sales Information Call (916) 939-0772 www.nationwideposting. com NPP0359609 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER Publish Dates: 08/22/2019, 08/29/2019, 09/05/2019

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2019-00532108- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed AUG 19 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: LUCINA REYES MENDOZA and FELIPE GUEVARA LEAL FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: LUCINA REYES MENDOZA and FELIPE GUEVARA LEAL filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: LUCIA GUEVARA to LUCIA ASHLEY GUEVARA REYES. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 10-16-19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 40. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: AUG 19 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: JOAN FOSTER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/22/19, 8/29/19, 9/5/19 and 9/12/19.

Notice is hereby given that the Undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Lien Sale per California Self Storage Act Chapter 10. Undersigned will sell items at www.Storagetreasures. com sale by competitive bidding ending on, September 12, 2019 at 10:00AM. Where said property has been stored and which are located at Golden State Storage, 2100 Auto Center Dr., Oxnard, CA 93036. County of Ventura, State of California the following units.

Monica Santillano -guitars(2) BMX bike, drums, area rug, tools, radiator.

Mandy Hukkanen – tires, boots, salon hair dryer, boat motor.

Alfredo Cervantes – bed set, dumbbells, luggage, electric screwdriver.

Andres Rojas – pressure washer, couch, clothing, boxes conts. Unk.

Dennis Hernandez – 2 leather sofas, 4 dining chairs.

Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All purchases are sold as is and must be removed within 24 hours of the time of sale. Sale is subject to cancellation up to the time of sale. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Dated 8/29/2019 and 9/5/2019. Auction by www. storagetreasures.com Phone: 480-397-6503. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700 – 21716 of the CA Business and Professions Code, CA Commercial Code Section 2328, Section 1812.600 – 1812.609 and Section 1988 of CA Civil Code, 353 of the Penal Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 17th day of September, 2019 at 10:30 A.M., on StorageTreasures.com: household goods, tools, electronics, and personal effects that have been stored and which are located at Trojan Storage of Oxnard, 1801 Eastman Avenue, Oxnard, County of Ventura, State of California, the following:

Customer Name Unit #

Katherine Bariring 620

Eva Barry 379

Lauren Cline 793

Alex Gaona 025

Michele Heintze 453

Jesus Herrera 523

Arthur Hurtado 757

Jonathan Madison 254A

Leslie Marruffo 797A

Gonzalo Michel 771

Epemenia Morales 744

Stella Ordoobegian 406

Matthew Pierce 549

Yunnuen Pineda 675

Tim Quinn 250

Denise Wear 646

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated these for the 29th day Of August and the 5th day of September, 2019. Andasol Management, Inc., Bond #: 79183C, (888) 564-7782. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the CC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 12th day of September 2019, 12:30 p.m. on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Ventura Harbor Storage at 1414 Angler Court, Ventura, in the County of Ventura, State of California, the following:

Unit Talarico Merchandise

Unit Little Merchandise

Unit Passantino Merchandise

Unit Doyel Merchandise

Unit Cardella Merchandise

Unit Neugebauer Merchandise

Unit Anderson Merchandise

Unit Tanner Merchandise

All property is sold “AS IS AND WITH ALL FAULTS” and without warranty either expressed or implied. ALL SALES ARE PAYABLE EITHER BY CASH OR MONEY ORDER ONLY, payable after the sale in full. All property purchased must be removed prior to the close of business the day of the sale. All units purchased will be given a clear bill of sale. This sale is being held pursuant to the provisions of the California Self Storage Act, section 21706 and/or 21700. Ventura Harbor Self Storage, LLC. Reserves the right to remove any or all units from this sale due to prior settlement. Ventura Harbor Self Storage, LLC. Reserves the right to bid on any or all units in this sale.PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant ot Sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the CC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 12th day of September 2019, at 11:00 am, on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Johnson Drive Self Storage at 2630 Johnson Drive, Ventura in the county of Ventura, in the State of California.

Unit Absmeier Merchandise

Unit Mendoza Merchandise

Unit Carrillo Merchandise

Unit Gleeson Merchandise

Unit Moore Merchandise

Unit Ruggiero Merchandise

Unit Inocando Merchandise

Unit Beabout Merchandise

Unit Holgate Merchandise

Unit Hurtado Merchandise

Unit Garcia Merchandise

Unit Kelly Merchandise

Unit Evans Merchandise

Unit York Merchandise

All property is sold “AS IS AND WITH ALL FAULTS” and without warranty either expressed or implied. ALL SALES ARE PAYABLE EITHER BY CASH OR MONEY ORDER ONLY, payable after the sale in full. All property purchased must be removed prior to the close of business the day of the sale. All units purchased will be given a clear bill of sale. This sale is being held pursuant to the provisions of the California Self Storage Act, section 21706 and/or 21700. Johnson Drive Self Storage reserves the right to remove any or all units from this sale due to prior settlement. Johnson Drive Self Storage reserves the right to bid on any or all units in this sale. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the CC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 12th day of September 2019, at 9:00 a.m. on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Esplanade Mini Storage at 2180 Craig Drive, Oxnard, in the County of Ventura, State of California, the following:

Unit Parra Merchandise

Unit Mauricio Merchandise

Unit Perez Merchandise

Unit Jones Merchandise

Unit Reid Merchandise

Unit Cervantes Merchandise

Unit Banks Merchandise

Unit Hassler Merchandise

Unit Castruita Merchandise

Unit Council Merchandise

Unit Reed Merchandise

Unit Miller Merchandise

All property is sold “AS IS AND WITH ALL FAULTS” and without warranty either expressed or implied. ALL SALES ARE PAYABLE EITHER BY CASH OR MONEY ORDER ONLY, payable after the sale in full. All property purchased must be removed prior to the close of business the day of the sale. All units purchased will be given a clear bill of sale. This sale is being held pursuant to the provisions of the California Self Storage Act, section 21706 and/or 21700. Esplanade Mini Storage reserves the right to remove any or all units from this sale due to prior settlement. Esplanade Mini Storage reserves the right to bid on any or all units in this sale. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the CC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 12th day of September 2019, at 2:00 p.m., on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Santa Paula Self Storage at 326 W. Santa Maria Street, Santa Paula, in the County of Ventura, State of California, the following:

Unit Sandoval Merchandise

Unit Osuna Merchandise

Unit Atilano Merchandise

Unit Calvillo Merchandise

Unit Morales Merchandise

Unit Perdue Merchandise

Unit Sanchez Merchandise

Unit Paniagua Merchandise

Unit Atilano Merchandise

Unit Allee Merchandise

Unit Duenas Merchandise

Unit Fareras Merchandise

Unit Arnold Merchandise

All property is sold “AS IS AND WITH ALL FAULTS” and without warranty either expressed or implied. ALL SALES ARE PAYABLE EITHER BY CASH OR MONEY ORDER ONLY, payable after the sale in full. All property purchased must be removed prior to the close of business the day of the sale. All units purchased will be given a clear bill of sale. This sale is being held pursuant to the provisions of the California Self Storage Act, section 21706 and/ or 21700. Santa Paula Self Storage Reserves the right to remove any or all units from this sale due to prior settlement. Santa Paula Self Storage Reserves the right to bid on any or all units in this sale. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the CC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 12th day of September, 2019, at 4:00 p.m., on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Ventura Avenue Self Storage at 2261 N. Ventura Avenue, Ventura, in the County of Ventura, State of California, the following:

Unit Tirabassi Merchandise

Unit Escamilla Merchandise

Unit Harris Merchandise

Unit Jaurigui Merchandise

Unit Christian Merchandise

Unit Sanchez Merchandise

Unit Castillo Merchandise

Unit Aragon Merchandise

Unit Gonzalez Merchandise

Unit Bondoc Merchandise

Unit Sevilla Merchandise

Unit Verrastro Merchandise

Unit Watkins Merchandise

Unit Pruitt Merchandise

Unit Barrios Merchandise

Unit Leon Merchandise

Unit Noe Merchandise

Unit Franks Merchandise

Unit Adams Merchandise

All property is sold “AS IS AND WITH ALL FAULTS” and without warranty either expressed or implied. ALL SALES ARE PAYABLE EITHER BY CASH OR MONEY ORDER ONLY, payable after the sale in full. All property purchased must be removed prior to the close of business the day of the sale. All units purchased will be given a clear bill of sale. This sale is being held pursuant to the provisions of the California Self Storage Act, section 21706 and/or 21700. Ventura Avenue Self Storage reserves the right to remove any or all units from this sale due to prior settlement. Ventura Avenue Self Storage reserves the right to bid on any or all units in this sale. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

Notice is hereby given that Pursuant to the California Self-Service Storage Facility Act, (B&P Code 21700 et. seq.), the undersigned will sell at public auction; personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools, and/or other misc. items. Auction to be held at 12PM On September 12th, 2019 at www.selfstorageauction.com The property is stored at: A To Z Self Storage, 5060 Goldman Ave, Moorpark, CA 93021.

NAME OF TENANT:

Jonathon Griffin

Ellen Paiva

Lauren Lipman

Olivia Cabeza

Ronald Holder

Diane Besand

Victor Moreira

Marie La Breche

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

Notice is hereby given that a closed bid public auction will be held at MARINA SELF STORAGE 2600 W WOOLEY ROAD OXNARD, CALIFORNIA 93035 on 09/13/19 at 9:45 AM to satisfy the lien on the property stored at the address above in the units listed. Tenants notated the inventories listed at the time of rental. Landlord makes no representation or warranty that the units contain said inventories.

C081 Bobby Pearson

C032 Bobby Pearson

B066 Christian P. Prado

B241 Elizabeth Muniz

A081 Gloria Estrada

B069 Graciela I. Cota

A063 John C. Beesley

A076 Kashia C. Nelsonloyd

B081 Margarita Alcala

B079 Margarita Alcala

B129 Rosa Smith

All units must be paid for at the time of sale. No checks accepted. No one under the age of 18 is allowed to attend the sale. Each person attending must sign in and agree to follow all Rules and Regulations of the sale. The landlord reserves the right to bid at the sale. All purchased goods are sold “as is” and must be removed by 5:00 PM on the day following the sale. Shelving is property of landlord; do not remove unless authorized. Buyers must provide a current, original or a photocopy of their original resale permit at time of sale in lieu of sales tax. This sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between landlord and obligated party. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2019-00532181- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed AUG 21 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: ROBERTA KATHLEEN REEL CHANDLER FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: ROBERTA KATHLEEN REEL CHANDLER filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: ROBERTA KATHLEEN REEL CHANDLER to KATHLEEN REEL CHANDLER THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 10- 9-19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: AUG 21 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: MICHAEL ADAMS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19.

To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on September 13, 2019, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20627, 4568 E Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93063, (805) 285- 7018 A006 – Johnson-Krol, Sherri; C103 – Johnson, Kevin; C146 – Lushaba, Thulisile; C163 – Arnold, Cameron; D046 – Thomas, Dawn; D075 – BROOKER, LINDA; D116 – Miller, Kristen; D201 – Menges, Lisa; D254 – McLendon, James PUBLIC STORAGE # 24322, 2167 First Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 285-7073 B041 – Pham, Chris; B087 – Flynn, Erin; D013 – Wright, Candace; D024 – Ward, Emmanuel PUBLIC STORAGE # 26607, 120 West Easy Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 285-7067 033 – Nall, Terry; 162 – Niblett, Karla; 215 – Bonesteel, Herbert; 251 – Mora, Jonathan; 390 – Higginbotham, Michael; 395 – Mohammed, Isam; 433 – Korey, Hope; 451 – Armstrong, Melissa; 522 – Dulaff, Penny PUBLIC STORAGE # 25753, 875 W Los Angeles Ave, Moorpark, CA 93021, (805) 298-1384 393 – alsop, cynthia; 569 – Meza, Brian; 614 – Obrien, Cory; 679 – Neff, Lupe Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. Dated this 29th of August 2019 and this 5th of September 2019 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080. Bond No. 5908365.

8/29, 9/5/19

CNS-3287299#

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE Notice is Hereby Given that the contents of the following storage units and vehicle(s)/vessel(s) will be offered for sale by public auction to the highest bidder for enforcement of Storage Lien. AIRPORT SELF STORAGE, 3551 W. Fifth St., Oxnard, CA 93030. (805) 985-3315. Auction will take place on Thursday September 19, 2019 at 9:00 AM.

C051 – Kassandra Arambua: Boxes, Furniture, Landscaping Tools

C056 – Rachel Dombkowski: Boxes, Dog Crate, Crutches

I170 – Lozetta Hughes: Utility shed, screen door, arc light

K203 – Carole Wayne: Boxes, Trash Cans, Frames

L400 – Genevieve Ramos-Avila: Rug, Bedding, Holiday Decor.

Airport Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. All sales are subject to prior cancellation. Terms, rules and regulations are available at sale. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/5/19 and 9/12/19.

Notice is hereby given that the Undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Lien Sale per California Self Storage Act Chapter 10. Undersigned will sell items at www.Storagebattles. com sale by competitive bidding ending on September 19, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Where said property has been stored and which are located at Golden State Storage, 161 East Gonzales Road, Oxnard, California 93036, County of Ventura, State of California the following units: Yolanda Forseca: Art Work, rocking chair, Various Furniture, wash basin, purse, star wars memorabilia, Boxes of unknown, shoes, clothing, linens, hose with caddy. Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All purchases are sold as is and must be removed within 24 hours of the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation up to the time of sale. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Auction by www.storagebattles.com Phone: 855-722-8853. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/5/19 and 9/12/19.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2019-00532181- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed AUG 21 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: ROBERTA KATHLEEN REEL CHANDLER FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: ROBERTA KATHLEEN REEL CHANDLER filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: ROBERTA KATHLEEN REEL CHANDLER to KATHLEEN REEL CHANDLER THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 10-9- 19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: AUG 21 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: MICHAEL ADAMS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on September 13, 2019, the personal property in the below- listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20627, 4568 E Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93063, (805) 285- 7018 A006 – Johnson-Krol, Sherri; C103 – Johnson, Kevin; C146 – Lushaba, Thulisile; C163 – Arnold, Cameron; D046 – Thomas, Dawn; D075 – BROOKER, LINDA; D116 – Miller, Kristen; D201 – Menges, Lisa; D254 – McLendon, James PUBLIC STORAGE # 24322, 2167 First Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 285-7073 B041 – Pham, Chris; B087 – Flynn, Erin; D013 – Wright, Candace; D024 – Ward, Emmanuel PUBLIC STORAGE # 26607, 120 West Easy Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 285-7067 033 – Nall, Terry; 162 – Niblett, Karla; 215 – Bonesteel, Herbert; 251 – Mora, Jonathan; 390 – Higginbotham, Michael; 395 – Mohammed, Isam; 433 – Korey, Hope; 451 – Armstrong, Melissa; 522 – Dulaff, Penny PUBLIC STORAGE # 25753, 875 W Los Angeles Ave, Moorpark, CA 93021, (805) 298-1384 393 – alsop, cynthia; 569 – Meza, Brian; 614 – Obrien, Cory; 679 – Neff, Lupe Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. Dated this 29th of August 2019 and this 5th of September 2019 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080. Bond No. 5908365.

8/29, 9/5/19

CNS-3287299#

Double R Towing, Inc., 2619 N Ventura Ave Ventura, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am, on 9/17/2019: 85-GREGOR CF#: 0238JE Hull#: GBC32667B585. 86-TRAIL License: NONE / CA Vin: 1T0BS11S4GS086258. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/5/19.

I am an attorney at law retained to collect these debts. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the mobilehome described below will be sold as is at public sale on September 20, 2019 at the hour of 10:00 a.m., at Space 104-A, Santa Paula West Mobile Home Park located at 265 Beckwith Road, Santa Paula, California in order to satisfy the lien claimed by the owner of the above mentioned mobilehome park for storage and other related charges incurred by Max Abbiatti, Nova Abbiatti, Marlin Abbiatti, Csherie Abbiatti, Claire Abbiatti and Amy Abbiatti. The mobilehome park owner may participate in the public sale.

Rent & Storage $ 9,139.20

Electricity – $ 886.59

Gas – $ 345.98

Water – $ 153.21

Sewer – $ 926.52

Sewer Cons – $ 35.84

Trash – $ 253.80

Admin Fee – $ 24.00

Total Claim – $11,765.14

The sale will be free and clear of all claims, liens and encumbrances of record except for possible liens of unpaid mobilehome registration fees and unpaid taxes, if any. The Mobile Home Park owner has enforced a judgment for possession of the premises. Presently there is no right to keep this unit on Space 104-A. However, after the sale is concluded, the management may entertain offers of financial consideration from the buyer in exchange for granting the buyer permission to leave the unit on-site in the future. Any prospective buyer wishing to reside in the unit must qualify for that right via the application and approval process. If the management approves this unit to remain on Space 104-A, then the successful bidder will be responsible for discovering and correcting all violations of Community Rules and State Regulations. Details are available at the Mobile Home Park on-site office. In the event that a post-sale agreement re: future occupancy is not reached, then the Mobile Home Park owner reserves the right to require the removal of the mobilehome within 48 hours after the sale. Prospective purchasers must tender a cashier’s check for the full amount of the purchase immediately at the conclusion of the sale. Except for the warranty that this sale is authorized by law, absolutely no warranties of sale are made. The park reserves the right to postpone and reschedule the sale without further notice. The general public will have access to the Mobilehome Park premises for purposes related to this sale. This sale does not include any contents of the unit and the successful bidder is responsible for the lawful disposition of all remaining contents of the unit. The Mobilehome is described as: One (1) 1971 Imperial Single Family Mobile Home; California HCD Decal No.: AAF7198; Serial Nos.: S50093U/X; HUD Label/ Insignia Nos.: 517578 & 517579; Length: 40’; Width: 20’. Santa Paula West Mobile Home Park’s claim for sums unpaid for September 1, 2018 through August 31, 2019, is set forth above and must be paid by the registered owner or other party in interest within 10 days of this notice in order to redeem the mobilehome, remove it from Space 104-A and stop the sale. The Registered Owner’s payment of the sums demanded by this Notice will not reinstate the tenancy (and sub-tenancy, if any) under a rental agreement in default. NOTICE TO CONSUMER: The law gives you the thirty (30) days after you receive this Notice to dispute the validity of the debt or any part of it. If you do not dispute it within that period, I will assume the debt is valid. If you do dispute it – by notifying me in writing to that effect – I will, as required by law, obtain and mail to you proof of the debt. The law does not require me to wait until the end of the 30 day period before proceeding to collect this debt. If, however, you request proof of the debt within the thirty (30) day period that begins with your receipt of this Notice, the law requires me to suspend my efforts (through litigation or otherwise) to collect the debt until I mail the requested information to you. DATED: 08/27/19 /s/ Michael W. Mihelich, Attorney for Santa Paula West Mobile Home Park (951) 786- 3605

9/5, 9/12/19

CNS-3289000#

To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on September 25, 2019, the personal property in the below- listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.

PUBLIC STORAGE # 23411, 740 Arcturus Ave, Oxnard, CA 93033, (805) 248-7083

F047 – Ciarelli, Denise; F102 – Briden, Lynette “Lyny”; F269 – Marrufo, Arturo; F315 – Holmes, Donya; F449 – Schauer, Kellie; F571 – Cole, Natasha

PUBLIC STORAGE # 23050, 4400 McGrath St, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 324-6011

B300 – Craig, Donald; C049 – Vargas-Marple, Audra; C052 – Mcvicker, Patrick John; H056 – Doan, Terry; H076 – Blazek, Cassandra; K001 – Miranda, Yvonne

PUBLIC STORAGE # 26812, 6435 Ventura Blvd, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 329-5384

A004 – Shelton, Cynthia; C118 – Yerena, Marcos; C129 – Castaneda, Isvi; C183 – Rohlfs II, Richard; D097 – Fries, Chris; D276 – Sim, Lauren; D323 – Abraham, Nathlye; P006 – Mojsiewicz, Cas

PUBLIC STORAGE # 24110, 5515 Walker Street, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 312-9304

A058 – McClouf, Malaysia; A067 – Smith, Tamara; B111 – Hanneman, Eric; B199 – Farrell, Debor; B208 – Appel, Eric; D298 – Ek, Andrew; D362 – Navarro, Eudaldo; D401 – Hanneman, Eric; E442 – Curtis, Aaron

PUBLIC STORAGE # 25779, 161 E Ventura Blvd, Oxnard, CA 93036, (805) 456-6430

B593 – Singh, Ramona; B595 – Ducker, Dolores; B633 – Wallace, Monique; B657 – Brush, Nicholas; R290 – Alvarado-Guzman, yazmin; R311 – Trejo, Stephanie; R321 – Johnson, Andrea; R366 – Guron, Joel & Latoya; R382 – Johnson, Margaret; R404 – Gonzales, Jesus; R430 – Kennedy-Hammond, Christopher; W174 – Harris, Martha; W204 – Moorin, Katrina

Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080. Bond No. ALL SALES ARE SUBJECT TO PRIOR CANCELLATION. TERMS, rules and regulations available at sale. Dated this 5th& 12th of September 2019 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Ave., Glendale, CA 91201, (818) 244-8080, Bond No. 6052683.

9/5, 9/12/19

CNS-3288124#

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA AMENDED SUMMONS ON FIRST AMENDED COMPLAINT (CITACION JUDICIAL) Case No. (Numero del Caso): 56-2017-00493345- CU-PA-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): ALEJANDRO HERNANDEZ-MENDEZ; MARTIN JALPILLO; DOES 1 TO 50. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): FRANCISCO HERNANDEZ

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 d’as, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO después de que se entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entre una copia al contante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no está protegida. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en un formato legal correcto si desea procesar su caso en la corte. Es posible que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y la información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o la corte que le guste mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a un tiempo, puede perder el caso, el error y los bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que se llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a los abogados. No se puede pagar con un abogado, es posible cumplir con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de los Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $ 10,000 o más de valor a través de un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el n˙mero de telÈfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Law Offices of Jacob Emrani, APC, 714 W. Olympic Blvd., Ste. 300, Los Angeles, CA 90015, (213) 748-7734. DATE: (Fecha): AUG 19 2019. /s/: Michael D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario), By Michael Adams, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal]. NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served ALEJANDRO HERNANDEZ-MENDEZ as an individual defendant. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/5/19, 9/12/19, 9/19/19 and 9/26/19.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA AMENDED SUMMONS ON FIRST AMENDED COMPLAINT (CITACION JUDICIAL) Case No. (Numero del Caso): 56-2017-00493345- CU-PA-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): ALEJANDRO HERNANDEZ-MENDEZ; MARTIN JALPILLO; DOES 1 TO 50. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): FRANCISCO HERNANDEZ

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 d’as, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO después de que se entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entre una copia al contante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no está protegida. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en un formato legal correcto si desea procesar su caso en la corte. Es posible que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y la información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o la corte que le guste mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a un tiempo, puede perder el caso, el error y los bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que se llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a los abogados. No se puede pagar con un abogado, es posible cumplir con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de los Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $ 10,000 o más de valor a través de un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el n˙mero de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Law Offices of Jacob Emrani, APC, 714 W. Olympic Blvd., Ste. 300, Los Angeles, CA 90015, (213) 748-7734. DATE: (Fecha): AUG 19 2019. /s/: Michael D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario), By Michael Adams, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal]. NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served MARTIN JALPILLO as an individual defendant. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/5/19, 9/12/19, 9/19/19 and 9/26/19.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JUAN BLANCO RAMOS, JUAN B. RAMOS, JUAN RAMOS, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2019-00532048- PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: JUAN BLANCO RAMOS, JUAN B. RAMOS, JUAN RAMOS. A Petition for Probate has been filed by AURELIA RAMOS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: AURELIA RAMOS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 10/03/2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: LAURA V. BARTELS, SBN: 188000, TAYLOR, SCOLES & BARTELS, 540 SESPE AVENUE, SUITE #2, FILLMORE, CA 93015, (805) 524-1934. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/22/19, 8/29/19 and 9/5/19.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MICHAEL LEE LUXTON, aka MICHAEL LUXTON Case No: 56-2019-00532132-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: MICHAEL LEE LUXTON, aka MICHAEL LUXTON. A Petition for Probate has been filed by LARRY L. LUXTON in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: LARRY L. LUXTON be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: October 3, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: John C. Orr, (State Bar# 58840), Ferguson Case Orr Paterson LLP, 1050 S. Kimball Rd., Ventura, CA 93004, (805) 659-6800. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19 and 9/12/19.

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,

contingent creditors, and

persons who may otherwise be

interested in the WILL or estate,

or both of MELVIN RAY WHITE.

A PETITION FOR PROBATE has

been filed by HAYDEN EARL

WHITE in the Superior Court of

California, County of VENTURA.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE

requests that HAYDEN EARL

WHITE be appointed as personal

representative to administer

the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s

WILL and codicils, if any, be

admitted to probate. The WILL and

any codicils are available for examination

in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority

to administer the estate under the

Independent Administration of Estates

Act. (This authority will allow

the personal representative to take

many actions without obtaining

court approval. Before taking certain

very important actions, however,

the personal representative

will be required to give notice to

interested persons unless they

have waived notice or consented

to the proposed action.) The independent

administration authority

will be granted unless an interested

person files an objection to the petition

and shows good cause why the

court should not grant the authority.

A HEARING on the petition will

be held in this court as follows:

10/23/19 at 9:00AM in Dept.

J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD

AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036.

IF YOU OBJECT to the granting

of the petition, you should appear

at the hearing and state your

objections or file written objections

with the court before the

hearing. Your appearance may

be in person or by your attorney.

IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a

contingent creditor of the decedent,

you must file your claim with

the court and mail a copy to the

personal representative appointed

by the court within the later of

either (1) four months from the

date of first issuance of letters to

a general personal representative,

as defined in section 58(b)

of the California Probate Code,

or (2) 60 days from the date of

mailing or personal delivery to you

of a notice under section 9052

of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and

legal authority may affect your

rights as a creditor. You may

want to consult with an attorney

knowledgeable in California law.

YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept

by the court. If you are a person interested

in the estate, you may file

with the court a Request for Special

Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of

an inventory and appraisal of estate

assets or of any petition or account

as provided in Probate Code section

1250. A Request for Special Notice

form is available from the court

clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner

EDWARD TERZIAN, ESQ. – SBN

245132

THE INHERITANCE RECOVERY ATTORNEYS

275 E. CALIFORNIA BLVD.

PASADENA CA 91106

9/5, 9/12, 9/19/19

CNS-3289963#