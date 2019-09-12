FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190726-10013491-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: KEVIN HOELTZEL HOME IMPROVEMENTS, 8329 Denver St., Ventura, CA 93004, CA, Kevin Hoeltzel, 8329 Denver St., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7/26/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kevin Hoeltzel, Kevin Hoeltzel. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 26, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/22/19, 8/29/19, 9/5/19 and 9/12/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190807-10014374-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: HOPWALL DESIGN, 2641 Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Shannon Nixon, 2641 Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 8/5/19. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Shannon Nixon, Shannon Nixon. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 7, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/22/19, 8/29/19, 9/5/19 and 9/12/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190813-10014715-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GM DESIGN, 1612 E. Ocean Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Gabriela Moran, 1612 E. Ocean Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Gabriela Moran, Gabriela Moran. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 13, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/22/19, 8/29/19, 9/5/19 and 9/12/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190812-10014659-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: McMANSIONS, 169 East B St., Port Hueneme, CA 93041, Ventura County, Donald Bruce Colwell, 168 East B St., Port Hueneme, CA 93041, Julie Jean Colwell, 168 East B Street, Port Hueneme, CA 93041. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Donald B. Colwell, Donald B. Colwell. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 12, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/22/19, 8/29/19, 9/5/19 and 9/12/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190808-10014487-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ONE STOP BEAUTY 101, 2828 E. Main St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Sandeep Khinda, 809 Turquoise Ave., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Sandeep Khinda, Sandeep Khinda. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 8, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190820-10015167-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: DIGITAL IMAGES, 7249 Lemur St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Daniel Takacs, 7249 Lemur St., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Daniel Takacs, Daniel Takacs. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 20, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190821-10015291-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: NATE’S RUB BBQ, 1424 San Simeon Ct., Unit 3, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Nathan Pereira, 1424 San Simeon Ct., Unit 3, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 08/21/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Nathan Pereira, Nathan Pereira. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 21, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190821-10015280-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PATRIOT CONSULTING SERVICES, 763 Aspen Court, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Phillip Douglas Hammond, 763 Aspen Court, Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2/21/2005. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Phillip Douglas Hammond, Phillip D. Hammond, Phillip D. Hammond, Owner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 21, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190826-10015559-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: FIREWORK STUDIO, 1111 Rancho Conejo Blvd., Suite 305, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320, Ventura County, Kristin Ducharme, 1111 Rancho Conejo Blvd., Suite 305, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/1/2000. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kristin Ducharme, Kristin Ducharme. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 26, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190815-10014938-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BOUNDLESS DESIGNS, 2316 Kehala Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Nicholas Clay, 2316 Kehala Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Casey Clay, 2316 Kehala Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Nicholas Clay, Nicholas Clay. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 15, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190819-10015096-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BOONE CANDLE, 2876 Dumetz St., Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, Jerrett S. Wilson, 2876 Dumetz St., Camarillo, CA 93010, Brittany M. Wilson, 2876 Dumetz St., Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jerrett S. Wilson, Jerrett S. Wilson. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 19, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190819-10015065-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: TAMARIND THAI CUISINE, 65 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA- 4289970, THIPSAENG CORP., 97 Parkhill Circle, Ventura, CA 93003. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ THIPSAENG CORP., Pratoomporn Thipsaeng Robinson, Pratoomporn Thipsaeng Robinson, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 19, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190814-10014839-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: YUMMI SUSHI, 2938 Tapo Canyon Rd., Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, TX, GBC Food Services LLC, 2938 Tapo Canyon Rd., Simi Valley, CA 93063. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 01/01/2010. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ GBC Food Services LLC, Briana Lee, Briana Lee, Managing Member. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 14, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190819-10015088-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: OCEAN GROWN VENTURES, 960 Enchanted Way, Unit 110, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, Ocean Grown Distribution and Marketing, LLC, 960 Enchanted Way, Unit 110, Simi Valley, CA 93065. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 07/22/2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ Ocean Grown Distribution and Marketing, LLC, Jerry Alan Katz, Jerry Alan Katz, Managing Member. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 19, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19.

STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. 20190827-10015641-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) MICHOACANITA ICE CREAM COMPANY, 2) MICHOACANITA ICE CREAM CO. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 2550 E. Vineyard Ave. Unit 130, Oxnard, CA 93036. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: 3/13/17. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20170313-10004945-0. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura. German Eduardo Macedo, 127 Cardinal Ave., Goleta, CA 93117. This business is conducted by: An Individual. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250-6277). /s/ German Eduardo Macedo, German Eduardo Macedo. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/5/19, 9/12/19, 9/19/19 and 9/26/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190827-10015644-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) MICHOACANITA ICE CREAM COMPANY, 2) MICHOACANITA ICE CREAM CO, 2550 E. Vineyard Ave. 130, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, MICHOACANITA ICE CREAM, INC, 2550 E. Vineyard Ave. #130, Oxnard, CA 93036. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 8/27/19. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ MICHOACANITA ICE CREAM, INC, Edith M Villalobos, Edith M Villalobos, Secretary. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 27, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/5/19, 9/12/19, 9/19/19 and 9/26/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190823-10015520-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: EAGLE SELF STORAGE OF FILLMORE, 1601 Eastman Avenue, Suite #100, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, CA, William B. Kendall, 3000 Vista Linda Lane, Santa Barbara, CA 93108. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 07/06/2009. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ William B. Kendall, William B. Kendall, William B. Kendall, Owner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 23, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/5/19, 9/12/19, 9/19/19 and 9/26/19.

STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. FILE NO.20190905-10016244-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ALL DAY CAR WASH. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 740 Seneca St., Ventura, CA 93001. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: 11/7/2016. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20161107-10021151-0. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura. Alejandro Martinez, 740 Seneca St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250-6277). /s/ Alejandro Martinez, Alejandro Martinez. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/12/19, 9/19/19, 9/26/19 and 10/3/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190820-10015184-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: ECOMEDS, 521 W. Channel Island Blvd., Suite 13, Port Hueneme, CA 93041, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, FRONT DOOR ENTERPRISES LLC, 521 W. Channel Island Blvd., Suite 13, Port Hueneme, CA 93041. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ FRONT DOOR ENTERPRISES LLC, Jon Burga, Jon Burga, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 20, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/12/19, 9/19/19, 9/26/19 and 10/3/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190823-10015498-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: HIP KEY CASTING, 4887 Templeton St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Jennifer Layton, 4887 Templeton St., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 8/23/19. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jennifer Layton, Jennifer Layton. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 23, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/12/19, 9/19/19, 9/26/19 and 10/3/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190829-10015900-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VENTURA TEESHIRT & MC ACC., 60 Park Row, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Gerald Wayne Jeffreys Jr., 61 Mckee St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Gerald Wayne Jeffreys Jr., Gerald Wayne Jeffreys Jr. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 29, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/12/19, 9/19/19, 9/26/19 and 10/3/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190904-10016180-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MULHOLLAND BOOKKEEPING SERVICES, 1048 Offshore St., Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Kristin Diane Mulholland, 1048 Offshore St., Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7/1/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kristin Diane Mulholland, Kristin Diane Mulholland. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 4, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/12/19, 9/19/19, 9/26/19 and 10/3/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190904-10016148-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: KARIN LUCERO-MARTINEZ LMFT, 674 County Square Drive #106D, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Karin Lucero-Martinez, 6968 Swan Street, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 9/4/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Karin Lucero-Martinez, Karin Lucero-Martinez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 4, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/12/19, 9/19/19, 9/26/19 and 10/3/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190906-10016302-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SEASIDE ESTHETICS, 211 Palomares Ave., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Heather Warren, 211 Palomares Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Heather Warren, Heather WarrenNOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 6, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/12/19, 9/19/19, 9/26/19 and 10/3/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190909-10016449-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) QUEEN OF COMPOST, 2) WILD N WELL, 2415 Ocean Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Camila Mercedes Guzman, 2415 Ocean Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 4/18/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Camila Mercedes Guzman, Camila Mercedes Guzman. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 9, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/12/19, 9/19/19, 9/26/19 and 10/3/19.

LEGAL NOTICES



SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2019-00531871- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed AUG 14 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: JOSEPH RICHARD JR. FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: JOSEPH RICHARD JR. filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JOSEPH RICHARD JR. to JOSEPH RICHARDS JR. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 9/25/2019. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 43. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: AUG 14 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: NINA LEMOS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/22/19, 8/29/19, 9/5/19 and 9/12/19.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2019-00532108- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed AUG 19 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: LUCINA REYES MENDOZA and FELIPE GUEVARA LEAL FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: LUCINA REYES MENDOZA and FELIPE GUEVARA LEAL filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: LUCIA GUEVARA to LUCIA ASHLEY GUEVARA REYES. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 10-16-19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 40. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: AUG 19 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: JOAN FOSTER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/22/19, 8/29/19, 9/5/19 and 9/12/19.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2019-00532181- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed AUG 21 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: ROBERTA KATHLEEN REEL CHANDLER FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: ROBERTA KATHLEEN REEL CHANDLER filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: ROBERTA KATHLEEN REEL CHANDLER to KATHLEEN REEL CHANDLER THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 10- 9-19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: AUG 21 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: MICHAEL ADAMS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE Notice is Hereby Given that the contents of the following storage units and vehicle(s)/vessel(s) will be offered for sale by public auction to the highest bidder for enforcement of Storage Lien. AIRPORT SELF STORAGE, 3551 W. Fifth St., Oxnard, CA 93030. (805) 985-3315. Auction will take place on Thursday September 19, 2019 at 9:00 AM.

C051 – Kassandra Arambua: Boxes, Furniture, Landscaping Tools

C056 – Rachel Dombkowski: Boxes, Dog Crate, Crutches

I170 – Lozetta Hughes: Utility shed, screen door, arc light

K203 – Carole Wayne: Boxes, Trash Cans, Frames

L400 – Genevieve Ramos-Avila: Rug, Bedding, Holiday Decor.

Airport Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. All sales are subject to prior cancellation. Terms, rules and regulations are available at sale. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/5/19 and 9/12/19.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that the Undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Lien Sale per California Self Storage Act Chapter 10. Undersigned will sell items at www.Storagebattles. com sale by competitive bidding ending on September 19, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Where said property has been stored and which are located at Golden State Storage, 161 East Gonzales Road, Oxnard, California 93036, County of Ventura, State of California the following units: Yolanda Forseca: Art Work, rocking chair, Various Furniture, wash basin, purse, star wars memorabilia, Boxes of unknown, shoes, clothing, linens, hose with caddy. Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All purchases are sold as is and must be removed within 24 hours of the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation up to the time of sale. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Auction by www.storagebattles.com Phone: 855-722-8853. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/5/19 and 9/12/19.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2019-00532181- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed AUG 21 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: ROBERTA KATHLEEN REEL CHANDLER FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: ROBERTA KATHLEEN REEL CHANDLER filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: ROBERTA KATHLEEN REEL CHANDLER to KATHLEEN REEL CHANDLER THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 10-9- 19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: AUG 21 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: MICHAEL ADAMS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19.

NOTICE OF WAREHOUSE LIEN SALE

I am an attorney at law retained to collect these debts. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the mobilehome described below will be sold as is at public sale on September 20, 2019 at the hour of 10:00 a.m., at Space 104-A, Santa Paula West Mobile Home Park located at 265 Beckwith Road, Santa Paula, California in order to satisfy the lien claimed by the owner of the above mentioned mobilehome park for storage and other related charges incurred by Max Abbiatti, Nova Abbiatti, Marlin Abbiatti, Csherie Abbiatti, Claire Abbiatti and Amy Abbiatti. The mobilehome park owner may participate in the public sale.

Rent & Storage $ 9,139.20

Electricity – $ 886.59

Gas – $ 345.98

Water – $ 153.21

Sewer – $ 926.52

Sewer Cons – $ 35.84

Trash – $ 253.80

Admin Fee – $ 24.00

Total Claim – $11,765.14

The sale will be free and clear of all claims, liens and encumbrances of record except for possible liens of unpaid mobilehome registration fees and unpaid taxes, if any. The Mobile Home Park owner has enforced a judgment for possession of the premises. Presently there is no right to keep this unit on Space 104-A. However, after the sale is concluded, the management may entertain offers of financial consideration from the buyer in exchange for granting the buyer permission to leave the unit on-site in the future. Any prospective buyer wishing to reside in the unit must qualify for that right via the application and approval process. If the management approves this unit to remain on Space 104-A, then the successful bidder will be responsible for discovering and correcting all violations of Community Rules and State Regulations. Details are available at the Mobile Home Park on-site office. In the event that a post-sale agreement re: future occupancy is not reached, then the Mobile Home Park owner reserves the right to require the removal of the mobilehome within 48 hours after the sale. Prospective purchasers must tender a cashier’s check for the full amount of the purchase immediately at the conclusion of the sale. Except for the warranty that this sale is authorized by law, absolutely no warranties of sale are made. The park reserves the right to postpone and reschedule the sale without further notice. The general public will have access to the Mobilehome Park premises for purposes related to this sale. This sale does not include any contents of the unit and the successful bidder is responsible for the lawful disposition of all remaining contents of the unit. The Mobilehome is described as: One (1) 1971 Imperial Single Family Mobile Home; California HCD Decal No.: AAF7198; Serial Nos.: S50093U/X; HUD Label/ Insignia Nos.: 517578 & 517579; Length: 40’; Width: 20’. Santa Paula West Mobile Home Park’s claim for sums unpaid for September 1, 2018 through August 31, 2019, is set forth above and must be paid by the registered owner or other party in interest within 10 days of this notice in order to redeem the mobilehome, remove it from Space 104-A and stop the sale. The Registered Owner’s payment of the sums demanded by this Notice will not reinstate the tenancy (and sub-tenancy, if any) under a rental agreement in default. NOTICE TO CONSUMER: The law gives you the thirty (30) days after you receive this Notice to dispute the validity of the debt or any part of it. If you do not dispute it within that period, I will assume the debt is valid. If you do dispute it – by notifying me in writing to that effect – I will, as required by law, obtain and mail to you proof of the debt. The law does not require me to wait until the end of the 30 day period before proceeding to collect this debt. If, however, you request proof of the debt within the thirty (30) day period that begins with your receipt of this Notice, the law requires me to suspend my efforts (through litigation or otherwise) to collect the debt until I mail the requested information to you. DATED: 08/27/19 /s/ Michael W. Mihelich, Attorney for Santa Paula West Mobile Home Park (951) 786- 3605

9/5, 9/12/19 CNS-3289000#

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on September 25, 2019, the personal property in the below- listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.

PUBLIC STORAGE # 23411, 740 Arcturus Ave, Oxnard, CA 93033, (805) 248-7083 F047 – Ciarelli, Denise; F102 – Briden, Lynette “Lyny”; F269 – Marrufo, Arturo; F315 – Holmes, Donya; F449 – Schauer, Kellie; F571 – Cole, Natasha

PUBLIC STORAGE # 23050, 4400 McGrath St, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 324-6011 B300 – Craig, Donald; C049 – Vargas-Marple, Audra; C052 – Mcvicker, Patrick John; H056 – Doan, Terry; H076 – Blazek, Cassandra; K001 – Miranda, Yvonne

PUBLIC STORAGE # 26812, 6435 Ventura Blvd, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 329-5384 A004 – Shelton, Cynthia; C118 – Yerena, Marcos; C129 – Castaneda, Isvi; C183 – Rohlfs II, Richard; D097 – Fries, Chris; D276 – Sim, Lauren; D323 – Abraham, Nathlye; P006 – Mojsiewicz, Cas PUBLIC STORAGE # 24110, 5515 Walker Street, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 312-9304 A058 – McClouf, Malaysia; A067 – Smith, Tamara; B111 – Hanneman, Eric; B199 – Farrell, Debor; B208 – Appel, Eric; D298 – Ek, Andrew; D362 – Navarro, Eudaldo; D401 – Hanneman, Eric; E442 – Curtis, Aaron

PUBLIC STORAGE # 25779, 161 E Ventura Blvd, Oxnard, CA 93036, (805) 456-6430 B593 – Singh, Ramona; B595 – Ducker, Dolores; B633 – Wallace, Monique; B657 – Brush, Nicholas; R290 – Alvarado-Guzman, yazmin; R311 – Trejo, Stephanie; R321 – Johnson, Andrea; R366 – Guron, Joel & Latoya; R382 – Johnson, Margaret; R404 – Gonzales, Jesus; R430 – Kennedy-Hammond, Christopher; W174 – Harris, Martha; W204 – Moorin, Katrina.

Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080. Bond No. ALL SALES ARE SUBJECT TO PRIOR CANCELLATION. TERMS, rules and regulations available at sale. Dated this 5th& 12th of September 2019 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Ave., Glendale, CA 91201, (818) 244-8080, Bond No. 6052683. 9/5, 9/12/19 CNS-3288124#

LIEN SALE

Jim’s Fillmore Towing, 1575 Ventura St Fillmore, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am on 9/24/2019: 09-DODG License: 8EQY335 / CA Vin: 2B3KA43D79H531721. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/12/19.

LIEN SALE

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 3071 of the Civil Code of the State of California, the undersigned will sell the following vehicle(s) at lien sale at said time(s) on: Thursday, September 19, 2019 to wit: YEAR: 11 MAKE: TOYT VIN: 4T1BF3EK6BU120864 LIC#: STATE: NY. To be sold by: DONATAS JANUSEVICIUS, 752 FOREST PARK BLVD #201, OXNARD, VENTURA COUNTY, CA 93036 (10:00 AM). Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying lien(s) of the above for towing, storage, labor, materials, and lien charges. Together with costs of advertising and expenses of sale. PUBLISHED:Ventura County Reporter; 9/12/19.

A.P.N.: 155-0-030-035 Trustee Sale No.: 2018-2404 Order No: 8748194 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/3/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Will sell at a public auction sale to the highest bidder, payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor:BESORAT INVESTMENTS INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION Duly Appointed Trustee: S.B.S. TRUST DEED NETWORK, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION Deed of Trust recorded 11/7/2017 as Instrument No. 20171107-00144679-0 in book XX, page XX of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, Date of Sale: 10/8/2019 at 11:00 AM Place of Sale: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CALIFORNIA Amount of unpaid balance and other reasonable estimated charges: $600,366.27 Street Address or other common designation of purported real property:95 WEST HIGHLAND DRIVE CAMARILLO, CA 93010 A.P.N.:155-0-030-035. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the trustee within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you shouldunderstand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call FOR SALES INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (855) 986-9342 or visit this Internet Web site www.superiordefault.com, using the file number assigned to this case 2018-2404. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 9/6/2019. S.B.S TRUST DEED NETWORK, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 31194 La Baya Drive, Suite 106, Westlake Village, California, 91362. By: Colleen Irby, Trustee Sale Officer (09/12/19, 09/19/19, 09/26/19 | TS#2018-2404 SDI-16083)

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA.

NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION WELFARE & INSTITUTIONS CODE §366.26

J 072003

HEARING DATE: 11/20/2019

TIME: 08:30 am

COURTROOM: J1

In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Ricardo Mendoza, a child. To: Martha Mendoza, Ricardo Meza Sr., and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the above-named person who is described as follows: name Ricardo Mendoza, Date of Birth: 06/09/2004, Place of Birth: Oxnard, CA, Father’s name: Ricardo Meza Sr., Mother’s name: Martha Mendoza. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 11/20/2019, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 11/20/2019, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty-day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 08/30/2019 by: Ericka Bigger Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker.

9/12, 9/19, 9/26, 10/3/19 CNS-3290583#

SUMMONS

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA AMENDED SUMMONS ON FIRST AMENDED COMPLAINT (CITACION JUDICIAL) Case No. (Numero del Caso): 56-2017-00493345- CU-PA-VTA NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): ALEJANDRO HERNANDEZ-MENDEZ; MARTIN JALPILLO; DOES 1 TO 50. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): FRANCISCO HERNANDEZ NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 d’as, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO después de que se entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entre una copia al contante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no está protegida. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en un formato legal correcto si desea procesar su caso en la corte. Es posible que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y la información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o la corte que le guste mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a un tiempo, puede perder el caso, el error y los bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que se llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a los abogados. No se puede pagar con un abogado, es posible cumplir con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de los Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $ 10,000 o más de valor a través de un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el n˙mero de telÈfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Law Offices of Jacob Emrani, APC, 714 W. Olympic Blvd., Ste. 300, Los Angeles, CA 90015, (213) 748-7734. DATE: (Fecha): AUG 19 2019. /s/: Michael D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario), By Michael Adams, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal]. NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served ALEJANDRO HERNANDEZ-MENDEZ as an individual defendant. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/5/19, 9/12/19, 9/19/19 and 9/26/19.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA AMENDED SUMMONS ON FIRST AMENDED COMPLAINT (CITACION JUDICIAL) Case No. (Numero del Caso): 56-2017-00493345- CU-PA-VTA NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): ALEJANDRO HERNANDEZ-MENDEZ; MARTIN JALPILLO; DOES 1 TO 50. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): FRANCISCO HERNANDEZ NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 d’as, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO después de que se entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entre una copia al contante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no está protegida. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en un formato legal correcto si desea procesar su caso en la corte. Es posible que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y la información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o la corte que le guste mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a un tiempo, puede perder el caso, el error y los bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que se llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a los abogados. No se puede pagar con un abogado, es posible cumplir con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de los Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $ 10,000 o más de valor a través de un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el n˙mero de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Law Offices of Jacob Emrani, APC, 714 W. Olympic Blvd., Ste. 300, Los Angeles, CA 90015, (213) 748-7734. DATE: (Fecha): AUG 19 2019. /s/: Michael D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario), By Michael Adams, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal]. NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served MARTIN JALPILLO as an individual defendant. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/5/19, 9/12/19, 9/19/19 and 9/26/19.

PROBATE

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MICHAEL LEE LUXTON, aka MICHAEL LUXTON Case No: 56-2019-00532132-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: MICHAEL LEE LUXTON, aka MICHAEL LUXTON. A Petition for Probate has been filed by LARRY L. LUXTON in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: LARRY L. LUXTON be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: October 3, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: John C. Orr, (State Bar# 58840), Ferguson Case Orr Paterson LLP, 1050 S. Kimball Rd., Ventura, CA 93004, (805) 659-6800. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19 and 9/12/19.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MELVIN RAY WHITE CASE NO. 56-2019-00525312- PR-PL-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of MELVIN RAY WHITE. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by HAYDEN EARL WHITE in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that HAYDEN EARL WHITE be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 10/23/19 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner EDWARD TERZIAN, ESQ. – SBN 245132 THE INHERITANCE RECOVERY ATTORNEYS 275 E. CALIFORNIA BLVD. PASADENA CA 91106 9/5, 9/12, 9/19/19 CNS-3289963#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF PETER PAGANO CASE NO. 56-2019-00532178- PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: PETER PAGANO.

A Petition for Probate has been filed by JOANNE CAMARA in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests that: JOANNE CAMARA be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: October 3, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Mark A. Lester, Esq. SBN: 96521, JONES, LESTER, SCHUCK, BECKER & DEHESA, LLP, 771 E. Daily Drive, Suite 230, Camarillo, CA 93010, 805-604-2655. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/12/19 9/19/19 and 9/26/19.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF FUSAKO BLAKE CASE NO.56-2019-00532740- PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: FUSAKO BLAKE.

A Petition for Probate has been filed by CORY BLAKE in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests that: CORY BLAKE be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: October 16, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, JJC-Probate Court.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Kelly Murphy Berlingeri, Esq., 1051 N. Agusta Avenue, Camarillo, CA 93010, (805) 389-3041. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/12/19 9/19/19 and 9/26/19.