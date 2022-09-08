The kids are more than alright, and they are lighting up the night in 13: The Musical, onstage through Sept. 18 at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center.
Director Barry Pearl helms the show, produced by Panic! Productions, and does a wonderful job of giving every cast member a chance to shine. 13: The Musical, written by Dan Eilish and Robert Horn, with music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, feels like a classic 1980s John Hughes movie with singing and dancing mixed in. It is populated with antiheroes and antagonists who will be familiar to anyone who ever went to middle school.
The musical revolves around Evan Goldman (Ethan Demitri Daugherty), a New York City kid who is looking forward to his bar mitzvah when his life suddenly goes to hell — or to Indiana, to be exact. His parents announce they are getting divorced, and Evan and his mom move to a small town. Evan makes friends with the pretty girl next door, Patrice (Mia Akemi Brown), and Archie (Peter Umipig), a smart-aleck classmate. They’re sweet and nerdy, and not the popular kids.
Trouble is, Evan wants his bar mitzvah to be epic, which means getting the most popular kids, like Brett, Kendra and Lucy, to attend.
Actors Lucas Panczel, Olivia Zenetzis and Calista Loter (as the popular kids) offer up a potent mix of humor and middle-school menace. What happens next is a series of gaffs and missteps that result in high jinx and lessons learned. Alexa Margolis, Anna Cardino, Brennan Lewis, Callula Sawyer, Emerson Julian, Harrington Gwin, Jake McDermott, Kirsten Adler, Lucy Bollier, Maddie Ragsdale, Marissa Margolis, Oliver Stellan, Sophie Gray, Weston Walker-Pardee and David Shukiar as Evan’s rabbi round out the exuberant cast. (Some roles, including that of Patrice and Kendra, are split between various cast members, depending on the date of the performance.)
Each and every member of the cast looks like they are having the time of their lives and the enthusiasm is contagious. The dancing, choreographed by Michelle Elkin and assistant choreographers Madison Aisanaye and Morgan Lavin, is of-the-moment and upbeat. The live band, led by Music Director Lloyd Cooper and a live band featuring Steve Clift on bass guitar, Ryan Detlefsen on guitar, Jeff Gibson on keyboard and Satoshi Kirisawa on drums, offers professional-level accompaniment.
The minimal set, designed by Rei Yamamoto, painted by Paige Loter and constructed by Herber Villalta, works brilliantly as it quickly changes from New York City to an Indiana field and more, thanks to a digital backdrop. Costumer Angelique Daugherty dresses the teens so authentically that it looks like someone knows her way around an Urban Outfitters. Lighting designer Ian Kelley sets the right tone, and props by Barry Pearl and Paul Panico complete the realistic picture. Technical director Nick Caisse deftly orchestrates the sound and backgrounds, including a handmade horror movie clip that cleverly sets a tone rather than elicits fear.
The play, aimed at the young at heart, celebrates having the courage to honor true friends as well as one’s true self, and acknowledges that it isn’t so easy sometimes. As Pearl writes, “I believe the message of the play rings so profoundly true for all of us . . . not just the 13-year-olds who the play is centered around . . . but ALL of us, and that is that we all (still) have a little more homework to do.”
13:The Musical through Sept. 18 at Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley. For tickets and more information, call 805-583-7900 or visit www.svvac.org.