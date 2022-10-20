Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.
OPENING THEATER
THE COVER OF LIFE Oct. 21-Nov. 21. A journalist doing a story on three brides in 1943 rural Louisiana learns something about her own self worth in a man’s world in this charming and funny production. $10-20. The Elite Theatre Company, 2731 Victoria Ave., Oxnard, www.theelite.org.
IN THE HEIGHTS Oct. 26-Nov. 13. Rubicon Theatre Company presents this Lin-Manuel Miranda musical about a multicultural, multigenerational neighborhood in Washington Heights, Upper Manhattan. The diverse cast includes international artists, Broadway veterans and local Latinx talent. Previews Oct. 26-28. Opening night on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 8 p.m. $39.50-79.50. 1006 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-2900, www.rubicontheatre.org.
OPENING ART
CAMARILLO ART CENTER Saturday, Oct. 22, 1-4 p.m.: “Colorful Fall Leaves” watercolor workshop taught by Kathy Whitesell. Through Oct. 30: Autumn Festival. 3150 Ponderosa Drive, Camarillo, www.camarilloartcenter.org.
DAB ART Oct. 22-Dec. 31. La Gran Vida (The Big Life), large scale compositions and alternative views from the female perspective. Opening reception on Saturday, Oct. 22, 6-8 p.m. H Gallery, 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-293-1616, www.dabart.me/la-gran-vida.
MCNISH GALLERY Oct. 26-Nov. 19. Fiesta Apocalypse, work by Filipino artist Eliseo Art Silva that examines the boundaries between barbarism and civilization. Live lecture on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 5:30-6:30 p.m.; reception 7-9 p.m. Oxnard College, 4000 S. Rose Ave., Oxnard, 805-678-5046, www.oxnardcollege.edu/departments/academic/art/mcnish-gallery.
UNITED METHODIST CHURCH (CAMARILLO) Wednesday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m. The Channel Islands Chapter of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America will hold an open house, exhibiting different types of embroidery and offering demonstrations. Refreshments will be served. 291 Anacapa Dr., Camarillo, www.channelislandsega.org.
AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS
DAB ART Ongoing. The contemporary art organization is currently seeking submissions of work in any media for group and solo exhibitions at H Gallery and Studios in Ventura. Submit three to 20 images; $35 entry fee. For submission guidelines, online application and more information, visit www.dabart.me/ventura-2.
STUDENT ART CONTEST Through Oct. 28. The Carnegie Art Cornerstones is currently accepting submissions for its first-ever Student Art Contest. The theme is “Emerging”, and is open to students in Oxnard Union and Ventura Unified school districts, grades 9-12. Any medium except video or audio, but submission must be in a digital format and submitted by Oct. 28. Awards as high as $500 available. Selected art will be on exhibit at the Channel Island Maritime Museum Jan. 13-29, 2023. For rules, submission guidelines and more information, visit www.carnegieartcornerstones.com/student-art-contest-2.html.
ONGOING THEATER
1776: THE MUSICAL Through Nov. 6. Actors’ Repertory Theatre of Simi presents this brilliant imagining of American history, a grand tale which manages to feel both intimate and epic all at once, bringing humor and humanity to the account of 20 men, three months and one incredible argument, in which the fate of nations is decided. Although suitable for all ages, this play may not hold the attention of audience members under 12 years of age. $22-28. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, 805-583-7900, www.simi-arts.org.
THE ADDAMS FAMILY Through Oct. 23.. They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, they’re all together ooky — the Addams family! This delightful musical based on the TV show stars Teri Hatcher as macabre matriarch Morticia, joined by her husband, Gomez, children Wednesday and Pugsley, Uncle Fester and all the rest in this silly, campy yet touching tale that’s perfect for Halloween! Presented by 5-Star Theatricals. $30-$91. Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-449-2787, bapacthousandoaks.com.
ELECTRICIDAD Through Oct. 23. This urban Chicano drama set in East Los Angeles comes to the Moorpark College Performing Arts Center with an all-Latinx student cast. Luis Alfaro’s dramatic play is based on Electra, the ancient Greek tragedy by Sophocles. It follows Electricidad as she intensely mourns the death of her dear father at the hands of her mother, Clemencia. When Electricidad seeks the revenge she deems necessary and just, her desired outcome and its effects shock her and the entire barrio. $15-20. Main stage of the Performing Arts Center on the Moorpark College campus, 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark, 805.378.1485, moorparkcollege.edu/pac.
GHOSTWALK 2022 Through Oct. 30. It’s time for GhostWalk once again, and Santa Paula’s immersive theater experience is back with a new location and a new set of characters. The 2022 production is “Dark Tales to Tell at Isbell Middle-Ghoul,” and continues the 27-year tradition of historically based stories, real or imagined, told by ghost citizens that lived or might have lived in the Santa Clara River Valley. Guests will be led by a ghostly companion for a one-hour walking tour through this year’s chosen magical and mysterious environment. Tours are not wheelchair accessible. Tours are limited to 30 people and take place Friday-Sunday evenings, running every 15 minutes. This popular event frequently sells out, so purchasing tickets in advance is highly recommended. $10-15. Isbell Middle School, 221 S. Fourth St., Santa Paula, www.ghostwalk.com.
JIMMIE EL PAYASO HISTÓRICO DE OXNARD Through Oct. 30.. Jimmie returns to his birth place to attend the Day of the Dead festivities, but he’s a spirit, and he’s early! What to do? Entertain! Suitable for ages 10 and up. $10-25. Teatro de las Américas, 321 W. Sixth St., Oxnard, 805-983-2876, teatrodelasamericas.org.
LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL Through Nov. 13. A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored hit movie, Legally Blonde The Musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs, this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal! $23-25. High Street Arts Center, 45 East High Street, Moorpark, 805.529.8700, highstreetartscenter.com.
THE LITTLE MERMAID Through Oct. 23. Go under the sea to join in the musical adventures of mermaid Ariel, smitten with a prince that lives on land, who makes a terrible bargain to be a part of his world. Presented by Center Stage Players and Arts Repertory on an outdoor stage; there are chairs for 100 guests. Feel free to bring comfy low-profile seats or picnic blankets. $20. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, www.csparepertory.net.
ROE Through Oct. 21. The Theatre Arts and Dance Department of California Lutheran University presents this dramatization of the history of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision through the actual people involved in the case, from its inception to the recent court reversal decision. Free. CLU, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3452, www.callutheran.edu/college-arts-sciences/theatre-arts/.
THIS IS WATER Through Oct. 22. Kim Maxwell directs this workshop production of a one-woman/one-musician play written by and starring Rain Perry with accompaniment by Mark Hallman. Perry developed it in conjunction with her A White Album and features her reflections on her past and perspectives through the lens of her white privilege. Presented by The Townies and Precipitous Records. Masks required. $20. Kim Maxwell Studio, 226 W. Ojai Ave., #102, Ojai, thetowniesinc.org, www.rainperry.com.
VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Oct. 20, 6:30 p.m. live and via Zoom: Poetry reading and open mic at the EP Foster Library (also streamed live), 651 E. Main St., Ventura. More information at vcpoetryproject.org.
ONGOING ART
643 PROJECT SPACE Through Oct. 31. Channel Islands Marine Debris Art Show, an exhibit of art created by students, faculty and community members from marine debris found on Santa Cruz and Santa Rosa islands to highlight one of the most widespread pollution problems facing the world’s ocean and waterways. 643 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, www.643projectspace.com.
AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Opened June 16: Save the Pollinators: A Youth-Led Environmental Restoration Project. Ongoing: Farm to Market, an interactive exhibit promoting healthy lifestyles through role play; plus antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive and more. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.
ATRIUM GALLERY Through Nov. 14. Impact Project Art Exhibit, featuring works by immigrant, LGBTQ and Black communities in Ventura County, as well as art by K-8 students who participated in Focus on the Masters’ educational outreach program, Learning To See. Public reception on Friday, Oct. 14, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Hall of Administration, Ventura County Government Center, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, vcartscouncil.org/atrium-gallery/.
BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Oct. 29. It’s About Time, featuring work by members of the Ventura County Potters’ Guild (Beato Gallery). 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Upper Ojai, 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.
BUENAVENTURA GALLERY Through Oct. 29. One-Month Member Show, showing a selection for BAA’s Under $50 fundraiser for purchase, and compiled in memory of late BAA board member Deborah DeBono. Studio 99, Bell Arts Factory, 432 N. Ventura Ave., #99, Ventura, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.
CANVAS AND PAPER Through Dec. 4. Works by Laurence Stephen Lowry. 311 N. Montgomery St., Ojai, canvasandpaper.org.
CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 19: Resilience: Art of the Channel Islands, work by five local artists inspired by the flora and fauna of the Channel Islands. Ongoing: Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.
DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Ongoing. The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.
FOX FINE JEWELRY Through Nov. 6. Day of the Dead, featuring work by Tricia Anders and Checkos (Sergio Martinez de Jesús) inspired by Día de los Muertos. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800, www.foxfinejewelry.com.
H GALLERY Through Oct. 16. Art in the Time of Corona, Vol. 2 (Year 2), work inspired by or made during the pandemic. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, www.dabart.me/in-the-service-of-civilization.
HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Nov. 7: Under $50 Fundraiser, over 60 8x8 works made and donated by BAA members; all proceeds will support BAA. Ongoing: Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.
JOHN SPOOR BROOME LIBRARY Recently opened. Honoring Our Past—Building the Future, featuring a historical timeline of California State University, Channel Islands, since its inception in 2002 through photos, documents and artifacts. CSUCI, 1 University Dr., Camarillo, www.csuci.edu.
KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Oct. 23. On the Range: Works by Terry Spehar-Fahey, featuring art inspired by the ranching families of Idaho. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.
MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.
MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. Muscles and Mojo car show in the parking lot every first and third Sunday of the month. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.
MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Aug. 31, 2023: All That Glitters Is Not Gold, the Jazz Age in Ventura County; Chromatic: The Museum in Six Colors. Through Dec. 31, 2023: Always Keep Creating: The Resiliency of Carol Rosenak. Through Feb. 28, 2023: Behind the Curtain: An Insider’s Look at The George Stuart Historical Figures®. Ongoing: MVC Gallery Marketplace, exhibits devoted to the Chumash, the history of Ventura County, online exhibits and resources and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.
OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through Nov. 6: Ojai Day Mandalas, a pop-up exhibit which explores the making of the yearly mandala in celebration of Ojai Day through drawings, photos and videos provided by the “Mandala Mavens.” Opened July 29: Perception and Persistence, works by Ojai Studio Artists that explore the push/pull of thinking. Ongoing: Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Walking tours of Historic Ojai resume Oct. 22. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.
OLIVAS ADOBE HISTORIC PARK Ongoing. The Olivas Adobe is now open the second Sunday of each month for visitors, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The historic park invites all plein air artists to come out to the site for creative inspiration, from the rose garden and 160-year-old fuchsia to the rancho and the bell tower. In addition, Laura Jean Jespersen’s The Romance of the Adobe will be on exhibit in the small adobe. There will be raffles, historic interpreters, an al fresco gift shop and more. 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/OlivasAdobe.
POPPIES ART AND GIFTS Ongoing. Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.
RANCHO CAMULOS MUSEUM Ongoing. The 40-acre landmark and museum is one of the best surviving examples of an early California rancho and honors the area’s Spanish and Mexican heritage. “Last Sundays at the Landmark” take place the last Sunday of every month, and include docent-led tours, music and more. Open every Sunday for docent-led tours; group and special-focus tours by appointment. Situated off of Highway 126, two miles east of Piru. 805-521-1501, www.ranchocamulos.org.
realART Ongoing. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square features works by a variety of contemporary artists. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, buyrealart.com.
RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM Ongoing. Permanent exhibits include Air Force One, an F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter, an M-1 Abrams tank and more. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 800-410-8354, www.reaganfoundation.org.
SANDRA AND JORDAN LABY GALLERY Opened July 21. An Historical Eye, oil paintings, dye sublimations and gold-leaf prints from renowned artists Michael O’Kelly, to be displayed on the newly created arts space downstairs at the Rubicon Theatre Company. 1006 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-2900, www.rubicontheatre.org.
SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Jan. 8, 2023: Remedios (Remedies), a solo exhibition by Conejo Valley artist John Galan. With artworks rich in symbolism and vibrant hues inspired by his Mexican heritage, Galan’s exhibit explores the connections between mind, body, nature and healing. Through Nov. 6: Hiroko Yoshimoto: New Works, 40 new works in her “Biodiversity” series. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. Free family days the first Sunday of the month. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.
SIMI VALLEY CULTURAL ARTS CENTER Through Nov. 6. Not of the Hands, But of the Heart, with photographs by artists that exhibited at the center nearly a decade ago and who studied with Retired Professor Emeritus John Gray of Moorpark College. 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, 805-583-7900, www.simi-arts.org.
SPICETOPIA Ongoing. The spice and tea shop in downtown Ventura now shows works by members of the Buenaventura Art Association. 576 E. Main St., 805-628-3267, www.spice-topia.com.
STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through Nov. 19. Colorspace, vibrant works by Carlos Grasso, Ariane Leiter, Margaret Korisheli and Barry Frantz. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.
VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.
VITA ART CENTER Through Nov. 2 The New Normal: Art and Politics, exploring artists’ engagement with politics and their vision of the world. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.
WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Oct. 27. Cole M. James: Call Them In, images and objects offered to the artist’s ancestors which “are grounded in expression of power, the personal, and the prison industrial complex.” California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.