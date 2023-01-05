Hanna Chudinova and Zhan Mishel Panchuk fell in love four years ago when they were both 21 and performing with the Kyiv Ballet in their native Ukraine.
Chudinova was 14 when she moved to the Ukrainian capital from her family home in Crimea to study ballet in 2011, three years before the strategic Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula was annexed into Russia. Panchuk grew up in Kyiv, a once-thriving city now so war torn that a shopping mall across the street from his parents’ apartment was destroyed by bombs and missiles.
But before last year’s major escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian War — and just prior to the upheavals to the global artistic community caused by the pandemic — Panchuk already had his sights set beyond Ukraine.
Chudinova told the Ventura County Reporter that she agreed to take Panchuk’s hand in marriage and set off with him on a global ballet adventure that lasted until he died last month at age 25.
COMING TO AMERICA
“It was always his dream to try to live in America to see if it fits,” she said. “He was just talking about, ‘I want to go to America. Do you want to go with me?’ And I’m just, ‘Okay, why not?’’’
They were married in Kyiv during September 2019 and arrived in their new country in time to celebrate Halloween, Chudinova recalled. They quickly landed roles dancing with American ballet companies. Panchuk was hired to perform with the State Street Ballet in Santa Barbara prior to the pandemic and garnered glowing reviews for his performances with the company. Montecito Journal reported last March that he won cheers for draping himself in a blue and yellow Ukrainian flag, raising it above his shoulders, and kissing it during a performance as Puss in Boots in Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty at the Granada Theatre.
With the war in Ukraine escalating this year, Panchuk was conflicted about staying in America to pursue his professional dance career or return to his home country, Chudinova said.
“It was very scary for us,” she explained. “When the war started, he was talking about, ‘I want to go to Ukraine and fight.’ He wanted to protect his country, his family. But then we just decided to stay here because here we can work, we can donate, we can support financially as much as we can.”
Ventura County Ballet hired the couple to perform the lead roles in the annual production of The Nutcracker, which was scheduled for five shows in December at Rancho Campana High School Performing Arts Center in Camarillo.
MYSTERIOUS ILLNESS REVEALED TO BE CANCER
Chudinova said her husband started feeling sick in August and they went to an emergency room for help, but doctors didn’t find anything wrong with him.
“They did an ultrasound for him and they didn’t see anything. They said, ‘You’re completely healthy. Go home, eat some good food, some salad. Don’t eat burgers and stuff like that.’ And we were just, ‘Okay, we will,’” Chudinova said.
Panchuk’s symptoms continued to get worse. He was so ill on Sept. 12 that he was forced to miss a plane ride to perform with the Kyiv Ballet in Suffolk, Virginia.
A second trip to the ER also left him with inconclusive results, as well as an appointment to see a specialist, but not until months later. After Panchuk got even sicker and went to the ER a third time, he insisted on more tests, his wife said.
“They didn’t want to do anything with him because they said, ‘You’re already for the third time here, and we did all the tests. We can’t find anything,’” she said.
Panchuk, however, continued to demand doctors perform an additional CT scan and they finally agreed. “And then they found a very big tumor,” Chudinova said. “Two days later, we found out that it is really cancer.”
Testicular cancer, in particular.
Despite the fact that the cancer had spread to his colon and back muscles, doctors still gave him a good prognosis. “They said, ‘You’ll be fine,’” Chudinova said. “You’re young, you’re strong. You just need to start your treatment.”
The couple’s confidence was growing now that they knew what was wrong, and they were optimistic that treatment would be successful. They made the decision together that Chudinova would dance in The Nutcracker with a different partner.
“We were very, very sure that he would be fine because doctors told us that. And we were planning to fight this thing. We were planning to get through it,” she said.
TURN FOR THE WORSE
Kathleen Noblin, executive director and founder of Ventura County Ballet, told the Ventura County Reporter that she knew Panchuk and Chudinova were special people shortly after they were hired to play the starring roles in The Nutcracker.
“He was the kindest, most considerate young man that we’ve ever really had,” Noblin recalled. “He was always considerate of the students, helpful. And Hanna was just the sweetest young woman.”
When Panchuk’s health began to rapidly deteriorate, Noblin said she was shocked to see how much weight he had lost and the color of his skin.
“When he came back to class, I said, ‘You know, Zhan, you’re very, very ill. You need to get some help.’ And then he got this diagnosis and was dead in three weeks. I mean, it was just horrendous,” she said of his passing at the small apartment in Canoga Park the couple shared.
Noblin is no stranger to the medical field. Her husband was a medical doctor who worked in Ventura for many years, and she herself, in addition to running a ballet academy, is also a nurse. She said she was unhappy about the speed of the treatment Panchuk received in his adopted country.
“All of us are very disappointed. I have a bachelor’s degree in nursing, I’m a registered nurse, and I knew there was something very, very wrong with him,” Noblin said. “I wanted him to be treated more aggressively . . . I kept saying, ‘When are they going to start the treatment?’ And she [Chudinova] says, ‘Well, in a few weeks.’ And I said, ‘Oh, he needs to be treated right away. And she said, ‘Well, that’s all they can do. We can’t get our gatekeeper to release us to go to the oncologist.’ You know what the government channels are like.”
BALLET COMMUNITY OFFERS SUPPORT
Jack Stewart, another dancer who had played the lead male role in a past performance of The Nutcracker, was brought in to take over Panchuk’s role as Nutcracker Prince. Noblin said the newly-paired lead performers worked very intensely in the week before the show went on and Chudinova excelled in the role.
“They had to get that timing down because everybody’s different. And, you know, Zhan Mishel was taller than Jack was, you know, so you kind of had to get used to a different kind of partner. But she did a beautiful job,” Noblin said, adding that she was amazed Chudinova could perform at such a high level while dealing with her husband’s diagnosis.
“I just think she’s heroic. You know, I don’t know if I could have done it myself,” Noblin continued. “I lost my husband and so I know the horrible trauma it is. But if I had lost my husband when I was 25 years old, I just can’t imagine. I mean, she’s alone in this country. You know, it’s just heartbreaking.”
Noblin and others with Ventura County Ballet set up a GoFundMe account for Chudinova, which quickly garnered more than $17,000 in donations. “We figured that she needed a helping hand. But I can’t believe how people have opened their hearts. I mean, the money just keeps coming in,” Noblin said.
Chudinova said she’s grateful for the outpouring of love and help from the local ballet community.
“They started to support us before his passing, since everybody knew his diagnosis. Everybody was so supportive and so kind to us,” she said. “After his passing, of course, they did an amazing thing that they collected all this money, and I’m in shock. You know, I didn’t expect that. I knew that they’re supporting us, but I never expected how many people really, really care about us. It breaks my heart and it supports me at the same time.”
Chudinova hopes her husband can be taken back to Ukraine to be laid to rest despite the challenge that will likely pose during wartime. “Because his parents, they didn’t see him for three years. And they really want to see him for the very last time and say their goodbyes.”
She said she will always remember the way her husband moved on the dance floor and the kind person he was. “He dances with his soul. He really felt what he was doing on stage. He was the best person I ever knew in my entire life. And I think he deserves everything that’s happening right now, this support and this love, and I’m so sorry he couldn’t see it.”
GoFundMe page for Hanna Chudinova:
www.gofundme.com/f/ukraine-dancer-hanna-chudinov-after-spouse-died
Ventura County Ballet: www.venturacountyballet.com