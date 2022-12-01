Murder on the Orient Express, onstage through Dec. 18 at the Santa Paula Theater Center, is not your grandmother’s Agatha Christie. And that is one of the reasons why I loved it. Nothing against Ms. Christie — she is the queen of mystery, after all — but this production isn’t locked in nostalgia. It is a vibrant, funny and swiftly paced ride and tickets are going fast.
When one thinks of Murder on the Orient Express, one usually thinks of opulence. Playwright Ken Ludwig’s adaptation is often produced with elaborate sets and with actors who play it straight and leave most of the heavy lifting to the set and costumes. Here, director Richard Kuhlman wisely and daringly eschews a lavish set in favor of creating an atmosphere fueled by the energy of a terrific cast fully engaged in the moment and with each other. Kuhlman and the actors’ experience in improvisational theater is evident in the production’s physicality and humor. Seeing Christie’s war horse come to life in this way is a delight.
The marvelous cast includes Timothy Arlon, who brings out elements of the brilliant detective Hercule Poirot that often go overlooked. Arlon’s Poirot is a genius, a gentleman, a bit of a Lothario, a sentimentalist and a man of his time as well as ahead of it. Arlon makes Poirot a fully fleshed character instead of the caricature that he is so often portrayed to be.
John Webber is hilarious as Poirot’s friend Monsieur Bouc and his interactions, especially those with Arlon and Peggy Steketee, are inspired. Steketee makes Helen Hubbard a lovable broad with brass and bourbon in her veins. Emily Redman Hall and Taylor Marr bring sexy, silly fun to their roles as Mary Debenham and Colonel Arbuthnot. (Redman Hall’s singing voice earned spontaneous applause.) Sarah Boughton strikes gold again as Countess Andrenyi. Eric Austin makes a very welcome Ventura County stage debut as Hector MacQueen. As Michel, Bill Walthall’s comic timing is spot on. Denise Heller imbues Princess Dragomiroff with elegance and wit. The always great Brian Robert Harris makes Samuel Ratchett the liveliest corpse ever. And who knew the nurse Greta Ohlsson could be so funny? The wonderful Leslie Upton sure makes her so!
Signature Orient Express opulence is found in the fabulous costumes by Barbara Pedziwaitr. Wig master Elixeo Flores triumphs with looks for Mrs. Hubbard and Ms. Debenham. Scenic designer Mike Carnahan keeps things cleverly minimal with only background paintings by Amy Lynn Stevenson as set décor. Done in black and white, presumably to evoke a classic film, the paintings are beautifully reminiscent of the Art Deco work of Tamara de Lempicka with a dash of humor thrown in. Props mistresses Leslie Nichols and Jessi May Stevenson (who together also produced the show) deftly appoint this madcap adventure. Lighting designer Gary Richardson and sound designer Allan Noel work their usual magic. The expert crew is rounded out by Carlita Mead and Joy Gee on tech support, stage manager Leticia Mattson and John Webber, who does double duty as both actor (Monsieur Bouc) and stunt coordinator.
With a classic like Murder on the Orient Express, many people already know whodunit. It doesn’t matter. Kuhlman, his cast and crew make us see the old girl with fresh eyes and she’s never been more enchanting.
Murder on the Orient Express through Dec. 18 at Santa Paula Theater Center,
125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula. For more information, call 805-525-4645 or visit