The holidays are truly upon us. While no doubt many of us are busily trying to finalize out-of-town plans, scratch off our gift lists and get ready for the juggernaut that is Christmas, there are opportunities for simply enjoying the season as well. From classic ballet to magic to Southern California versions of Winter Wonderland, try one of these festive diversions to take your mind off your to-do lists, and create some magical memories you’ll treasure for a lifetime.
SUGAR PLUM DREAMS
Yes, the beloved Nutcracker is back, with lavish costumes, enchanting sets and the familiar strains of Tchaikovsky’s score. No fewer than three ballet companies will be bringing this Christmas classic to the stage.
Ventura County Ballet
Dec. 10, 3 p.m.
Dec. 11, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center, 4235 Mar Vista Dr., Camarillo
Footworks Youth Ballet
Dec. 16, 7 p.m.
Dec. 17, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Dec. 18, 2 p.m.
Ventura College Performing Arts Center, 4700 Loma Vista Road, Ventura
Pacific Festival Ballet
Dec. 17-18, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks
805-449-2787
World Ballet Series
Dec. 23, 7 p.m.
Oxnard Performing Arts Center
800 Hobson Way, Oxnard
wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/events/world-ballet-series-presents-nutcracker-
oxnard-dec-2022/
THE GREAT OUTDOORS
Miles of coastline, acres of farmland, typically fabulous December weather...why not head outside to find some holiday cheer?
Christmas on the Farm
Through Dec. 24
Underwood gets in the holiday spirit with decorations galore, holiday arts and crafts, sleigh rides with draft horses and more. Santa and his reindeer will pay a visit on Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 17-18, and Christmas trees will be available for purchase.
3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark
Snow N Glow Holiday Festival
4-9 p.m. Fridays-Sundays through Dec. 18 and daily Dec. 19-26
CBF Productions once again offers a winter extravaganza complete with a a walk-through light trail, firepits for making s’mores, fireworks on Saturday nights, private igloos for rent and a carousel. Plus — snow tubing! The ramp is built inside, admittedly, but one must make allowances for SoCal temps. $15-800.
Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura
Christmas Parade and Santa’s Village
Saturday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m.
Camarillo’s annual parade will celebrate “60 Years, Through the Decades,” in honor of the Pleasant Valley Recreation and Park District being formed in 1962. Parade entries will be celebrating their favorite decades, starting at Las Posas and Temple Avenue, while the Community Center will offer a merry Santa’s Village with shopping, food trucks and free activities.
1605 Burnley St., Camarillo
www.pvrpd.org/2022-12-10-2022-camarillo -christmas-parade-santa-s-village
Santa Paddle
Saturday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m.
Bring or rent (from Ventura Boat Rentals) a kayak, pedal boat or stand-up paddle board to join Santa on his annual tour around Ventura Harbor. Festive dress is encouraged.
Ventura Harbor Village, 1583 Spinnaker Dr., Ventura
www.venturaharborvillage.com/event/
santa-paddle-2022/
Winter Wonderland and
Holiday Marketplace
Saturday, Dec. 10, 12-3 p.m.
Post-Santa Paddle, Ventura Harbor Village will host an outdoor festival and pop-up makers market. Faux snow, visits with the Clauses, live reindeer and caroling are among the highlights.
Ventura Harbor Village, 1583 Spinnaker
Dr., Ventura
www.venturaharborvillage.com/event/
winter-wonderland-holiday-marketplace-2022/
15th Annual Santa to the Sea Half Marathon
Sunday, Dec. 11, 8 a.m.
Raise your heart rate and money to collect toys for underprivileged kids. This half marathon, relay race and fun run goes through Oxnard’s strawberry fields, the city and out to Channel Islands Harbor. Feel free to include the kids – there’s also a 1K and a Diaper Dash. Great exercise and prizes, all for a good cause. Registration required; more information at santatothesea.com.
Polar Bear Plunge
Sunday, Jan. 1, 9-11 a.m.
Head to Kildee Park for a brisk walk/run around the grounds, followed by a swim across the pool. Games and a hot cocoa mixer will take place on deck. A New Year’s Celebration unique to Camarillo.
Pleasant Valley Aquatic Center, 1030 Temple Ave., Camarillo
www.pvrpd.org/2023-01-01-polar-
bear-plunge
LIGHTS LIGHTS AND MORE LIGHTS
Christmas lights make winter nights bright during the holiday season, and Ventura
County has some very special ways to put them on display. Don’t miss these sparkling local traditions!
Holiday Harbor Lights Cruises
Through Dec. 23
Enjoy a mellow one-hour cruise through Ventura Harbor and the Ventura Keys to see decorated boats and homes. $12-18; free for children 2 and under.
Island Packers, 1691 Spinnaker Dr.,
#105B, Ventura
805-642-1393
islandpackers.com/harbor-cruises/
Channel Islands Parade of Lights
Saturday, Dec. 10, 7 p.m.
Vessels decked out in lights and other decorations will cruise the harbor starting in front of the Channel Islands Maritime Museum. 2022 marks the 56th anniversary of this boat parade, and the theme is “Let It Glow” — meaning this should be a particularly bright event! Be sure to check out the event website for map and viewing locations.
Channel Islands Harbor
www.channelislandsharbor.org/event/
56th-annual-parade-of-lights/
Wild Lights and Jungle Nights
6-8:30 p.m., Dec. 11, Dec. 16-23, Dec. 26-30
America’s Teaching Zoo at Moorpark College is all aglow with dynamic lights, immersive interactive experiences and seasonal magic — all throughout a wild wonderland boasting exotic birds, tigers, reptiles, Ira the Lion and more. You’ve never seen the zoo quite like this before! $3-15.
7075 Campus Road, Moorpark
zoo.moorparkcollege.edu/holiday-lights/
Christmas Tree Lane
6-10 p.m., Dec. 11-26
Ten blocks of shimmering radiance, courtesy of dozens of homeowners who get into the holiday spirit in a big, bright, beautiful way. The best option to enjoy all these house and yard displays is by parking and walking, but the ever-popular Holly Trolley (Dec. 13-16; downtownoxnard.org/holidays/) will give your feet a break.
F and G Streets, Downtown Oxnard
visitoxnard.com/directory/christmas-tree-lane/
Ventura Harbor Parade of Lights
Dec. 16 and 17, 6:30 p.m.
Ventura Harbor, of course, has its own after-dark boat parade — offered on both a Friday and Saturday night. The theme for 2022 is “Out of This World,” so expect a star-studded, alien-invaded galaxy of seasonal merriment for this one.
Ventura Harbor Village, 1583 Spinnaker Dr., Ventura
www.venturaharborvillage.com/parade-of-lights/?2022-12-16/
HOLIDAYS ON STAGE
Curtains are rising on seasonal stage shows and peppermint-scented productions all month long!
Christmas Magic!
Through Dec. 11
Actors from past seasons return to High Street Arts Center to for this annual production where the players sing holiday songs, tell stories and more. $23-25.
High Street Arts Center, 45 E. High St., Moorpark, 804-529-8700,
Christmas Contigo
Through Dec. 18
Teatro de las Américas offers up this Spanglish tale about a Cuban American family gathering for the holidays. $10-25.
321 W. Sixth St., Oxnard
Elf the Musical
Through Dec. 23
The modern-day classic based on a 2003 movie is now a musical, with all the humor and heart-warming charm of the original. Ventura County has two productions running, in Ojai and Simi Valley.
Ojai ACT, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-640-8797, ojaiact.org (through Dec. 18).
Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, 805-583-7900, www.simi-arts.org (through Dec. 23).
An Irish Christmas
Dec. 21-22, 7:30 p.m.
Basically, Riverdance . . . but for Christmas. Traditional Irish dancing, holiday music with Celtic flair and a celebration of Irish culture — what’s not to love about this rhythmic, high-stepping, energetic and exciting evening of entertainment? $50-75.
Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks
805-449-2787
The Illusionists: Magic of the Holidays
Thursday, Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m.
There’s holiday magic . . . and then there’s the real thing, courtesy of some of the most talented magicians, illusionists and sleight-of-hand artists in the world. $52-72.
Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks
805-449-2787