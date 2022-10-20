From the moment the house lights went down, the audience at Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks was ready to have some fun. The wonderful live orchestra played the beginning bars of the familiar theme from The Addams Family, and we literally all snapped to attention. Right on cue: Duh-duh-duh-duh snap snap.
That set the tone for the 5-Star Theatricals production of The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy, onstage through Oct. 23. With book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, the family-friendly show is filled with humor, gorgeous sets and costumes, and a cast that is clearly having a great time bringing the classic characters to life.
The curtains open to reveal a luscious set of a graveyard (what else?) and the ghoulish family we all know so well. The plot (pun intended) finds Wednesday Addams wanting to marry her “normal” boyfriend Lucas and dreading having to introduce their families. The meeting of the parents sets up the musical that celebrates family, weirdness and universal truths like this one: Whether you’re a suburban mom or a guy who can power a lightbulb with his mouth, everyone loves love.
Teri Hatcher, the star of TV’s Desperate Housewives and Lois and Clark, is Morticia Addams, the seductive and intelligent matriarch. Hatcher is stunning as Morticia, and she brings her star power to the role. Edward Staudenmayer, who plays Morticia’s husband Gomez with rakish wit and a gorgeous voice, is a joy to watch.
Janelle Villas brings strength and vulnerability to the role of an adult Wednesday who fully embraces her identity. Andrew Metzger is wonderful as Uncle Fester, and he skillfully breaks the fourth wall to let the audience in on the joke. Leander Lewis’s Pugsley is equal parts all-American boy and ghoul. Samantha Wynn Greenstone plays Grandma with creepy glee. Aaron LaPlante is perfectly deadpan as the monstrous butler Lurch, which makes a show-stopping surprise he gives in the second act all the more amazing.
Tristan Turner plays Wednesday’s boyfriend Lucas with charm while hinting that maybe Lucas isn’t that normal. The golden-voiced Trisha Rapier plays Lucas’ mom, Alice. Benjamin Perez is great as his dad, Mal.
Rounding out the cast is a chorus of ghostly “Addams Ancestors” played by Luis Anduaga, Bernadette Bentley, Amanda Boutaud, Cole Fletcher, Dahlya Glick, Lauren Han, Marlon James Magtibay, David Wesley Mitchell, Mazie Rudolph, Landen Starkman, Dekontee Tucrkile and Rianny Vasquez. The excellent 5-Star orchestra is led by music director and conductor Ryan O’Connell. The musicians include Gary Rautenburg, Matt Germaine, Bill Barrett, Nathan Stearns, Sharon Cooper, Bang-Eunn Lee, Gary Solt, Lloyd Cooper, Tom Griffin, Shane Harry, Alan Peck and Tyler Smith.
Director Kirsten Chandler helms the exuberant production. The dances, including a sexy tango, are choreographed by Darby Epperson. The impressive set, costumes and props were provided by 3-D Theatricals. The lighting design by Jared A. Sayeg beautifully augments every setting, from chilly graveyard to sumptuous mansion. The props by designer Alex Choate are spot on. Sound designer Jonathan A. Burke and technical director Jack Allaway work their magic, while costume coordinator Lori Lee Jacobson deserves accolades for the brilliant costumes including THAT dress.
A sweet treat for the Halloween season, The Addams Family goes beyond just spooky fun; it celebrates the weird and wonderful in everyone.
The Addams Family: A Musical Comedy onstage through Oct. 23 at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. For tickets and more information call 805-449-2787 or visit bapacthousandoaks.com or 5startheatricals.com.