The enduring legacy of Joe Cardella’s “Communication for the Creative Mind”

“Art Saves Lives” was Joe Cardella’s favorite motto.
The prolific Ventura artist gained international stature for his sculptures, assemblages, paintings, conceptual art and jewelry. Another notable accomplishment was bringing artists together in unique ways while encouraging creativity and freedom of thought.
Robert Chianese, longtime collaborator and former California State University Northridge English professor, became the founding president of the ARTLIFE Foundation, formed to preserve Cardella’s legacy following Cardella’s passing in 2018 at age 72. Chianese said Cardella lived by his motto.
“He believed and worked at proving this. That it was art that saved people from depression, despair, confusion. And if you made art and got engaged in this, your spirits would rise; your whole attitude to the world would change. And it’s true,” Chianese said.
Cardella’s eclectic home studio on Howard Street in Midtown Ventura has been maintained with no major changes and new programs have been launched in his honor. Another focus of the foundation is preserving the remaining copies of ART/LIFE Limited Editions, an influential and totally unique fine-art publication Cardella created and curated for 25 years.
ART/LIFE featured original, hand-made art and poetry from across the globe and 275 editions were assembled in Ventura between 1981 and 2006. The publication has become what Cardella is perhaps best known for, and recently got a nod from some of the world’s greatest art museums.
Putting Ventura on the conceptual art map
Cardella grew up in Connecticut and studied at Syracuse University. He was involved in the Fluxus art movement in New York, an avant-garde group that started in the 1960s, rebelling against the commercial art world and the idea that art can only be grasped by critics and art professionals.
Cardella spent time in San Francisco and Santa Barbara before settling in Ventura during the 1980s. He would live here for the rest of his life. Approaching his home studio from the outside, there are some tantalizing clues of what’s inside. The front yard is adorned with sculptures including a giant pencil emblazoned with the motto “Art Saves Lives.”
In an interview with the Ventura County Reporter shortly before his passing (“Joe Cardella: 1945-2018,” Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer, May 16, 2018), Cardella recalled that the Ventura art scene didn’t accept him initially and he decided to create a publication based on a movement that grew out of Fluxus called “mail art” that continues as a global phenomenon to this day.
Also called postal art or correspondence art, people send small-scale works through the postal service. The mail is considered art as soon as it’s sent and the works circumvent the usual art market systems like galleries and museums.
When Cardella got the word out to potential contributors, artwork and poems started showing up in the mail to fill every edition. The publication featured Cardella’s own work, many Ventura County artists and poets, people he knew from the Fluxus movement, as well as artists from around the world exchanging ideas about art by mail.
Cardella labeled ART/LIFE “Communication for the Creative Mind.”
“Through ART/LIFE I could tap into the eternal network . . . of free and democratic artists,” he explained to the Ventura County Reporter. “It’s purely the whole point of it — to share.”
ART/LIFE and its enduring mark on art history
One of Cardella’s greatest legacies is ART/LIFE. It was sold in the bookstores of famous museums including New York’s Museum of Modern Art, which also saved editions for permanent inclusion in the museum library. Other museums that sold ART/LIFE included the Guggenheim in New York and the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in Los Angeles.
Even though ART/LIFE is sometimes referred to as a monthly magazine, it’s much more than that. Every page was designed and created by hand by different artists and poets. For most of its run, ART/LIFE published 200 copies, so that’s how many nearly-identical pieces each contributor was required to make. Every edition contained between 30 and 40 works.
Since Cardella’s passing in 2018, the ARTLIFE Foundation has been working to preserve his legacy, including his home studio in Midtown Ventura where ART/LIFE was assembled. Recently the foundation has made important donations of some of the remaining ART/LIFE editions so museums have complete collections.
Museums that received editions included the Museum of Modern Art, which added 85 issues to fill in the gaps in its collection. The Whitney Museum of American Art in New York added 199 issues while the Bancroft Library at the University of California, Berkeley added over 181 issues to their permanent special collections. The Museum of Ventura County also received two editions that were missing from its set.
Jeanne LaRocco is an ARTLIFE Foundation board member and artist who contributed to several editions of Cardella’s magazine. LaRocco worked professionally as a librarian for many years and led the drive to get some of the remaining issues that remained in Ventura into the hands of museum library collections where they can be preserved and studied.
“I think art historians and researchers in the future will be very interested in work like this. There are libraries and institutions that are collecting mail art, book art and artists’ books. Anything that’s unique like this and involves evidence of the hand of the artist,” she said.
LaRocco said she and other contributors featured in the publication are happy to know complete collections will be preserved at prominent museums forever.
“It’s thrilling to me. I’m more thrilled for everyone that was involved because it was truly a community, everyone that participated,” she said. “And to me, it’s just preserving that forever and making sure people 100 years from now can see this thing.”
Friends and colleagues remember ART/LIFE
The experience of creating works for ART/LIFE and assembling the publication at Cardella’s home studio will never be forgotten by collaborators.
Chianese recalls one project where he and others traveled with a black and white flag symbolizing ART/LIFE to take photographs of it juxtaposed with interesting locations.
“It was fun because the places we tended to unfold it were places that were receptive,” Chianese explained. “I mean, we took it to Burning Man, for example. And that was a big deal and people loved it and loved the explanation. We took it to 28 national parks over a four month period. From California to Maine and back again.”
Chianese recalled a time he and his wife accidentally left the flag at the Yale University Art Gallery and were afraid Cardella would be mad about it. They made a new flag to replace the misplaced one, but it turned out the original was not lost forever.
“About two weeks later, we got this wonderful letter from someone saying, ‘You know, I think I found something of yours,’” said Chianese. And in the best tradition of mail art, the original flag was sent back to Ventura.
Friday G. Treur contributed poetry to ART/LIFE, and also helped with physically assembling the editions. Treur now serves on the ARTLIFE Foundation board while working at the Museum of Ventura County. She said watching the issues come together piece by piece was a spectacle in its own right.
“It was amazing,” Treur said. “Once a month we would meet over at Joe’s and when we arrived he would have all of the pages that had come in arranged on the table in stacks, so that all of the individual original pieces were in the stack beneath the top one. And two of us would do circles around the table, grabbing pieces and assembling each issue. And then we would come to the end and put the cover sheets on, and then we would stack them to prepare them for binding, which we also did.”
Truer said Cardella’s work is worthy of preservation and celebration for many reasons including his influence on the mail art movement. Part of what was so inspiring about each issue is how themes emerged that illustrated how people were feeling around the world, she said
“You would often see a theme develop as we were stacking the pages and we were creating each issue. You would see a theme that someone on the actual opposite side of the earth was having an experience that was similar to someone here locally. It caused a conversation that didn’t have to be spoken. It was a visual conversation and there’s a lot of beauty in that. The connective aspect of us as humans,” she said.
ARTLIFE Foundation looks to the future
Catherine Day Barroca has been teaching art at Ventura College since 1998 and became the new president of the ARTLIFE Foundation in October. She got involved in the foundation after Cardella’s passing and helped organize a new mail art show in 2019, where people from around the world mailed in 6x9 inch handmade artistic contributions that were featured in a show at Cardella’s studio.
Barroca said the pandemic did not stop them from having another show in 2020 —presented online of course — and now it’s become a tradition that will continue into the future. “It was just kind of an extension of the spirit of creativity that Joe embraced. It’s one of our main community engagement activities and it’s really wonderful. It’s been very successful and it was a great kind of palliative activity during the pandemic when we were also feeling isolated. It was a really nice way to connect with our audience all over the world.”
Thanks to the reputation of ART/LIFE in the mail art world, Barroca said they have not had a hard time getting contributions to their new mail art exhibits and usually receive around 300.
“It was just an incredible response,” she said. “Mail art is an activity that’s very popular already. And so we were kind of just joining in the mix. And because Joe has such an incredible reputation all over the world already, you know, people were responding from Turkey and Hungary and all over the world.”
The foundation’s most recent mail art show was displayed at several locations including the Museum of Ventura County, Ventura’s NAMBA Performing Arts Space and less traditional venues for art such as restaurants, a hotel and a furniture store.
For the time being, walking into Cardella’s home studio is like entering a time capsule showing what it was like when he was busy at work there. Eclectic artwork by Cardella and numerous others covers the walls. Desks are piled high with objects too numerous to count that were apparently important to his creative process. Pieces of art that were in progress are still on display.
Tours are conducted by reservation only at this point, but it’s hoped the house will be opened to the public on a more regular basis in the future for events like workshops and artist lectures. Placing many of the remaining ART/LIFE editions in museums is one of the ways the home studio is being prepared for increased visitation.
Whatever transpires at the studio in the future will reflect Cardella’s goal of encouraging artistic creativity in everyone that transcended his own amazing output of art, Barroca said. “He has just an incredible legacy of his own work, but he was an incredible art collector, the true fan of other artists, and he was one of those people who were kind of like glue, who put people together. There’s a magnetism to everything that he is and everything that he left behind. It just seems to draw creative people and all people together. And so that’s what the ARTLIFE Foundation is trying to really perpetuate, to maintain that space that is his home studio as a place where this community of artists can continue getting together, interacting and collaborating.”
