TV personality Ross Mathews dishes ahead of his live show

Television host, red carpet interviewer and reality show star Ross Mathews is one busy guy. After getting his start as an intern on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 2001, he’s amassed a list of credits a mile long: Olympics and Academy Awards commentator, judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race, appearances on several talks shows and, since 2020, co-anchor on The Drew Barrymore Show. Amidst all this, he’s also put out two books and created his Dragtastic Bubbly Brunch (starring some of the most popular performers in the drag scene). His latest endeavor is a live comedy-and-more show, “I Gotchu, Gurl!” that opened on May 11 on Long Island and will soon be coming to Thousand Oaks.
The always-on-the-move Mathews answered some questions for the Ventura County Reporter between projects and ahead of his performance at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center on June 1.
VCR: You grew up in a small town in Washington state. Were you as outgoing as a young person as you are now on television? What were you like as a kid?
ROSS MATHEWS: I was exactly the same as I am now — totally curious, outgoing and excited to meet everyone.
Who did you idolize growing up?
Talk show hosts. Regis, Rosie, Oprah, Sally Jesse — I watched them all. And I just knew I’d be doing what they did one day.
What were some of the biggest surprises that came from working in television? How did the reality compare to the fantasy?
It’s even better than I imagined because it’s a collaborative process. It’s so fun to work with such creative people every day!
You’ve covered a lot of events as a correspondent. What were some of your most memorable?
I love red carpets most of all, although they’re exhausting and such hard work because you never know who you’ll interview next, so you have to have an encyclopedic knowledge of all the stars who may show up.
When did you meet RuPaul?
On a red carpet years before Drag Race. I had read one of his books in college and was so starstruck I just said, “Hi.” I had no idea we’d one day be coworkers and great friends!
Was it a big transition to go from talk show correspondent to judge?
Not at all. My job on both types of shows is to be confident, give my opinion with love and make people laugh. I can do that all day!
As a co-host on The Drew
Barrymore Show, you’ve enjoyed an even more high-profile role. What do you do to prepare for each episode?
Although Drew and I are great friends, when it comes to our news on the show, Drew and I research the stories separately and never speak about them until we’re on set and the camera is rolling. We want to keep our convo fresh, unrehearsed and totally real.
Your newest endeavor is your own show, which you’re bringing on tour, “I Gotchu, Gurl!” What inspired you to create this?
After the past few years, I just wanted to get back out with the people. So this new tour is a chance for me to interact with people, shut the door on the outside world and have fun again. Remember fun?!?
Who was part of the team that helped you put it together?
I wrote the show and memorized it by going on walks with my best friend from high school, Taya, and my husband, Wellinthon. I have the best support system ever!
It debuted a few weeks ago in Long Island — how was
the reception?
Beyond! Seven hundred people came out on a Thursday to laugh until they cried! It surpassed all of my expectations!
What’s most challenging about putting together a show like this? What’s
most rewarding?
The challenging part is traveling across the country while I’m still shooting TV shows. But it’s worth it when I meet people who get a babysitter, get dressed up, buy a ticket and then tell me they haven’t laughed like that in years. It’s the most rewarding thing ever.
What can audiences expect from “I Gotchu, Gurl!”? What makes it different from a sheer standup performance?
We call it “standup and so much more” because that’s exactly what it is. I do my standup and then I come into the audience to play games and interact with everyone and NOTHING is off limits! Each show is unique and one of a kind. It’s so fun!
You’ve had a lot of irons in the fire the past decade: co-host, Drag Race judge, author of two books, creator of a drag brunch show and now your own touring show. Where do you find the time to take on so many projects?
I’m just so grateful. This is what I always dreamt of doing. So I just keep chugging. I’m taking some time off in August, though. My husband is in charge of where we go. I told him to just prop me up like Weekend At Bernie’s and put a cocktail in my hand.
What do you love most about what you do?
Creating and connecting. It’s my purpose on this planet.
What’s on the horizon for you?
I’d love to write a cookbook and do a game show next!
What’s something you wish you could say to the young Ross Mathews growing up in Mount Vernon?
Everything you knew would happen totally will. And even more!
“I Gotchu, Gurl!” takes place on Thursday, June 1, at 7:30 p.m. at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Tickets start at $44.50 and can be purchased by calling 805-449-2787 or visiting bapacthousandoaks.com.