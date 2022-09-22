The Oxnard Performing Arts Center Corporation (OPAC) closes its two-year program Close to Home: A Community Conversation Spotlighting the People, Places and Perspectives Surrounding Homelessness with a night of storytelling on Friday, Sept. 23. Stories from the Street is a free outdoor public event that “profiles the experiences of unsheltered residents in Ventura County as told to and transcribed by writer Craig Rosen.” Directed by Juliana Acosta, the event features several firsthand accounts, some of which will be portrayed by local actors. Storytellers include Jonathan B. Cahuantzi, Arson Montoya, Ana Beatriz Rodriguez and Lea Roman.
OPAC Executive Director Carolyn Mullin explains that Close to Home was made possible with the support of California Humanities. The program featured events like a town hall on the pending eviction crisis, a photography program highlighting the work of local foster youth, a screening of Lost in America, a documentary about youth homelessness, and a Q&A with its director Rotimi Rainwater.
The program was mainly inspired by the impact of homelessness on our community. As OPAC states on its site, “Oxnard is being severely impacted by the state’s homeless crisis . . . and as it prepares to build its first 24-hour, year-round shelter, the project is meant to foster a community conversation spotlighting the people, places and perspectives surrounding homelessness. The 2019 Homeless Count identified 548 people living on the streets, in vehicles or encampments, or in shelters within the city and another 2,500 living with friends or family. COVID-19 has only exacerbated the issue.” OPAC goes on to acknowledge the “generous contributions of Dr. Sunghee Nam, Sociology Professor at CSU CI, for her incredible contributions to the project as a Humanities Advisor.”
Stories from the Street is the powerful conclusion of the program, but it in no way marks the end of the conversation. In fact, it is meant to inspire an open and compassionate dialogue.
“Homelessness is such a heated debate. People get lost in the conversation,” Mullin says.
Elevating the stories of unhoused people helps us realize that we are not so different from each other and that homelessness could happen to anyone if faced with certain circumstances. Those circumstances often, but don’t always, include mental illness or drug abuse.
“They are our neighbors,” Mullin continues. By listening to their stories, she and other organizers hope that we can understand each other better and foster empathy, not to mention build a stronger community.
Arson Montoya, whose story is one that will be featured, says, “We are homeless. Not less.”
“Now it’s someone’s grandparents,” says Acosta, who is also directing The Latinx Experience: Journey of the Skeletons, a Dia de los Muertos family play and event at The Elite Theater through Oct. 9. As Acosta explains, many of the people who find themselves without secure housing are single parents, retirees, youths who have left dangerous situations at home, and others who have endured life-altering situations like an eviction, job loss or medical issue that left them destitute.
And, of course, the issue of homelessness is not confined to Oxnard. Craig Rosen, who has taught writing to youths in juvenile detention and is the interim executive director of the Ventura County Arts Council, recalls that he once recorded the story of a man who was a mortgage broker and a homeowner in Camarillo before he lost everything and became unhoused.
“We all see people living on the streets,” Rosen says. “Most of our interactions with the homeless do not go past giving change or a bill, if that. Interviewing homeless individuals was eye-opening. At one point or another, their lives resembled our own in ways we don’t imagine, but it’s true.”
“There is such a range of stories,” Rosen adds. “There are a lot of preconceived notions about homelessness. A lot of the stereotypes aren’t true.”
“It could be anyone of us,”
Mullin says.
Stories from the Street is a one-night-only event that is a must-see. Please note that there is some adult language and the mention of drugs and abuse. However, as Acosta explains, the stories do not go into any graphic details.
Stories from the Street takes place on Friday, Sept. 23, 6-8 p.m. at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard. For more information call 805-385-8147 or visit oxnardperformingarts.com.