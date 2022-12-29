The Art+Culture retrospective in 2021 saw institutions dipping their toes in the water to get back on track after the pandemic upended everything in 2020. Now, looking back on 2022, it seems like artists of all kinds have been making up for lost time. Theater stages never seemed so busy, every festival in the county was excited to announce its return and galleries were throwing all kinds of artwork up on their walls for in-house viewing. It’s not clear if things will ever be the same following COVID-19, but as the Ventura County art world rights itself, it feels more exciting than ever.
DIVERSITY MATTERS
One trend that became increasingly clear as we looked back on our Art+Culture articles: The diversity of artists featured in our pages grew markedly. On stage and screen, through the camera lens or along gallery walls, the experiences of people of color and members of the LGBTQIA+ community were being shared like never before.
In January, we featured an Ojai Art Center exhibit of work by two very different artists who inhabit the same body. Paul Whitehead/Trisha van Cleef enjoyed consecutive shows, with Whitehead’s “paintstakingly detailed” works shown in January, followed by the “gloriously abstract” paintings of his female alter ego in February. Ventura’s Westside unveiled a beautiful new mural, Pura Avenida, celebrating the Indigenous and Mexican American culture of “The Avenue,” while Santa Paula’s De Colores Festival celebrated art, Latinx culture and social justice.
Racism, sexism and injustice stirred the plot of the brilliant Lobby Hero at the Elite, while the Rubicon brought the multicultural world of Washington Heights to vibrant life with its production of In the Heights. The Ojai Playwrights Conference showcased a wide range of diverse talent for its New Works Festival in August, and during our VC Pride coverage, we took a look at JEST Improv and its all-inclusive comedy. The experiences of unhoused residents of Ventura County were examined during the storytelling event Stories from the Street. And the Kingsmen Shakespeare Festival made history by naming its first Black director, Warren C. Bowles.
WOMEN ON STAGE
In 2022, women were a force to be reckoned with — particularly in the world of theater.
NAMBA Performing Arts Space hosted a number of compelling productions by and/or about women. The great opera star Maria Callas was the subject of January’s La Divina, but it was a trio of Hollywood Fringe productions — The Queen of Fishtown, Made in America and Emergence: First Flight — that anchored the Women’s Voices Festival in July and left a lasting mark on audiences who had the opportunity to view these heart-wrenching yet comical gems.
Also in 2022, three separate theater companies — The Elite in Oxnard, Ojai Art Center Theater and Santa Paula Theater Center — named three powerful, creative women as artistic director. We talked to Angela DeCicco, Tracey Williams Sutton and Jessi May Stevenson about their visions for their respective stages in an illuminating cover story. For our People Issue at the end of June, we also profiled Jan Glasband, the founder and artistic director of the Actors’ Repertory Theatre of Simi Valley. Ojai’s Rain Perry followed up her wildly popular Cinderblock Bookshelves with This Is Water, in which she revisited her life and memories through a racial lens.
Ventura County theater bid adieu to one very special woman: Karyl Lynn Burns, longtime artistic director of the Rubicon Theatre Company. She retired after the fall production of In the Heights, and, as our theater reviewer said with warmth and fondness, “she will be leaving on a very high note.”
VC JUST WANTS TO HAVE FUN
Examining our prejudices and amplifying the voices of those that have too often gone unheard is important, necessary work. But sometimes, entertainment is all about having fun — and there was plenty of that in 2022.
Disney princesses and Blippi both delighted young audiences at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center. BAPAC also hosted the hilarious antics of Piff the Magic Dragon, an episode of Dancing With the Stars Live!, and the delightfully campy The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy (starring none other than Teri Hatcher).
There was plenty of laughter to be found in other parts of the county, too. Ojai ACT’s Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike (a spoof of the dark, brainy Chekhov) had audiences laughing out loud, while Santa Paula Theater Center’s adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express gave the Agatha Christie classic a brilliantly entertaining update. And who didn’t smile when Spider-Man swung by Ventura to grace a limited-edition cover for the Amazing Spider-Man #900, available exclusively at Arsenal Comics and Games?
WEIRD AND WONDERFUL
There were a few entertainment offerings in 2022 that stood out for their unusual nature.
In April, dance-illusionist group MOMIX came to Thousand Oaks, wowing audiences with the strange and surreal Alice. All things strange and supernatural could be found at the Majestic (some say haunted) Ventura Theater in June, which hosted a weekend with psychics, ghost hunters, mediums and more for Pacific Coast Paracon. And the Speakeasy Project returned to “Sweet Jay’s” (ie Suite J Theater at the Liminal Church of Ventura) with tales from the Southwest . . . and beyond.
Channel Islands Harbor got into the spooky spirit with its first-ever Parade of Frights, rumored to be the only Halloween-themed boat parade on the West Coast. The following November saw the debut of Paranormal Cirque, a one-of-a-kind production marrying traditional circus with horror, humor and emotive theatre, at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.
FOND FAREWELLS
New West Symphony mourned the passing of Boris Brott, its founding music director and conductor laureate, in April 2022. A native of Canada, Brott passed away in Hamilton, Ontario, at the age of 78. As NWS music director for 15 years, he helped establish the orchestra as one of the most respected in Southern California.
Ventura County also said goodbye to the California Museum of Art Thousand Oaks, a haven for Conejo Valley art lovers since its first public exhibition in 2015. While CMATO successfully weathered a 2018 move from its original location near the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza to a 5,500-square-foot space at The Oaks mall, the art institution ultimately could not overcome the significant revenue losses it incurred as a result of the pandemic. CMATO officially closed up shop on June 19.
And on Dec. 2, the art world was rocked by the news of the passing of Julia Frances Campbell Namba. An outgoing personality, nurturing spirit and longtime advocate of the arts, the philanthropist had supported numerous Ventura County organizations, including the Ventura Music Festival, the Museum of Ventura County, the Rubicon Theatre Company and the NAMBA Performing Arts Space.
Despite these losses, and a tumultuous couple of years, the arts continue to be a dynamic force in Ventura County. But it is our support — as viewers, buyers, subscribers and audience members — that help keep the arts alive and well in the community. Here’s to 2023 and a new year of exciting, engaging and entertaining shows and events springing from passionate and creative minds. I hope you’ll find every opportunity to embrace them.