Ventura County Ballet delighted the children, families and staff at Ventura County Medical Center’s Pediatric Oncology Clinic/Diagnostic Center with a special performance of beloved holiday classic The Nutcracker on Nov. 16. It’s never easy for kids to be sick and especially not at the holidays. The goal of this outreach performance was to bring joy to these families and some holiday magic that they might otherwise not be able to experience. Five pre-professional dancers — Carter Gillespie, Hailey Hall, Noelle Hall, Jonah Tillery and Ella Ullrich — danced selections from the party scene featured in Act I of the ballet.
Following the performance, the children had the opportunity to meet the dancers, learn about their training and even feel what real ballet pointe shoes were like. All families received vouchers for free tickets to Ventura County Ballet’s full production of The Nutcracker, the company’s 24th one, which will star Hanna Chudinova of the Kyiv Ballet in Ukraine and 70 other dancers enrobed in sumptuous costumes and pirouetting across a beautifully decorated stage. Shows take place Dec. 3-11 at the Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center in Camarillo.