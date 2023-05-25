After Dark: Week of May 25, 2023

H = Highly recommended
THURSDAY, 5/25
Live Music
The 1901: Mac and D Duo, 8:30 p.m.
Boatyard Pub: Bluegrass Thursday
The Canyon: Throwback Thursday with Blue Sky Revival, 7 p.m.
Copper Blues: Latin Night, 8 p.m.
Crown and Anchor: Teresa Russell, 5-8 p.m.
The Grape: Happy Hour with Tom Etchart and friends, 5-7 p.m.; Lyman Medeiros Quartet, 7-10 p.m.
The Greek: Kenny Devoe, 3-6 p.m.
Tony’s Pizzaria: Reggae Thursdays, 6:30-
9:30 p.m.
Winchester’s: Doc Ventura, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
DJs
The Greek: Reverse Happy Hour with 80s Music by DJ Jerome, Lazer Light Show, 9:30 p.m.-
1:30 a.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club:Jerry Garcia, 8 p.m.
Other
Anna’s Cider: Trivia night,
7 p.m.
El Rey Cantina (Camarillo): Karaoke with Leigh Balton,
8-11 p.m.
The Garage: Tiki Thursday
GiGi’s: Karaoke with Steve Luke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Hangar Bar: Karaoke with Susan, 6-9 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: Open Mic Jam, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Lookout: Tommy Fotyek Variety Show,
7-10 p.m.
The Manhattan: Trivia night, 7 p.m.
Oceanview Pavilion: Top of the Food Chain Amateur Boxing Show, 12-5 p.m.
Outlaws: Sing Time Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
The Shores: Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
Sportsman Lounge (Camarillo): Sing Time Karaoke, 7-10 p.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Camarillo): Head Games Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Colt): Head Games Trivia, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, 5/26
Live Music
The 1901: Teresa Russell, 8-11 p.m.
Black Angus: Square Cow Live Series, 7-10 p.m.
The Canyon: Super Soul Groove, 7 p.m.
Copper Blues: Power Syndicate, 7 p.m.
Deer Lodge: Alex Dunn Duo and Stephanie Anne Johnson, 9 p.m.
The Garage: Breaking Board, 8 p.m.
The Grape: Fred Kaplan Trio, 5-7 p.m.; Knick Smith, 8-11 p.m.
The Greek: Jim on guitar, 3-6 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: CRV, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Leashless Brewing: Summer Kick Off Reggae Festival, 4 p.m.; Bombafiya 7 p.m.
The Manhattan: Tour Support, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Ojai Underground Exchange: Nathan and Jessie, 7 p.m.
Ojai Valley Brewery: Jacob Cole Band, 6-8 p.m.
The Raven Tavern: Brandon Ragan Project,
7-10 p.m.
The Shores: Jake McClelland, 4-7 p.m., Checkpoint, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Twist on Main: LIVE on Main, 5 p.m.; Brobots, 8-11 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Noche de Paranda, 7-9 p.m.
Ventura Music Hall: Twisted Gypsy (Fleetwood Mac tribute), 8 p.m.
Winchester’s: Doc Rodgers Trio, 7-10 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Marcello Hernandez, 7 and 9:15 p.m. H
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Graham Elwood, 7 p.m.
DJs
Copper Blues: DJ BNSKE, 10 p.m.
The Greek: Reverse Happy Hour with 80s Music by DJ Jerome, Lazer Light Show, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.
Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Salsa and Bachata Night, 6:30-12 a.m.
Other
GiGi’s: Karaoke with Steve Luke,
9 p.m.
NAMBA Performing Arts Space:
The Listening Room, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, 5/27
Live Music
805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.
1901 Speakeasy: Harlan Spector Trio, 8-11 p.m.
Cantara Cellars: The Renegades, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Copper Blues: Honky Tonk Brunch with Los Amigos, 11 a.m.; NDR CVR, 7 p.m.
Deer Lodge: Ardi and Die Healing, 9 p.m.
The Garage: Robert Heft, 8 p.m.
The Grape: Dr. T and the Blues
Criminals, 2-5 p.m.; Barrelhouse Wailers, 8-11 p.m. H
The Greek: Danos sings international tunes, 6-9 p.m.
Leashless Brewing: Summer Kick Off Reggae Festival with Jacob Marquez and the Good Vibes, 7 p.m.
The Manhattan: Lisa Ritner Duo, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Ojai Underground Exchange: Bernie Larsen and Cassidy Linder with Randy Ray Mitchell and Waldo Bliss, 7 p.m.
Ojai Valley Brewery: Anchor and Bear, 6-8 p.m. H
The Raven Tavern: Jayden Secor,
6-9 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Eclipsed by the Wall and Synyrd Reloaded (Pink Floyd and Lynyrd Skynyrd tributes), 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Santa Paula Theater Center: TD Lind and the Aviators, 7 p.m. H
The Shores: The Riffs, 8-11 p.m.
The Twist on Main: Morrison Drive, 12-3 p.m.; Dive Bar Messiahs, 4-7 p.m.; Shaky Feelin’, 8-11 p.m.
Ventura Music Hall: GBH with MDC, NIIS and Romper, 8 p.m. H
Ventura Theater: The Exploited, Conflict, Total Chaos, 8-11:30 p.m. H
Winchester’s: Adam and Sam, 3-6 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Marcello Hernandez, 6 and 8:30 p.m. H
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Graham Elwood, 7 p.m.
DJs
The Greek: Reverse Happy Hour with 80s Music by DJ Jerome, Lazer Light Show, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.
Keynote Lounge: DJ Spinobi, 8 p.m.-
12 a.m.
Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean
Other
The Canyon: Australia’s Thunder From Down Under, 9 p.m.
GiGi’s: Karaoke with Steve Luke, 9 p.m.
Harbor Cove Cafe: Ukulele Jam with Gary Ballen and Kool Hand Ukes, 10 a.m.
SUNDAY, 5/28
Live Music
The Canyon: John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band with Circle the
Earth, 7 p.m.
Copa Cubana: House Arrest, 4 p.m.
Copper Blues: Mariachi brunch, 12 p.m.; Los Amigos Band, 7 p.m.
Four Brix Winery: Teresa Russell,
1-3:30 p.m.
Leashless Brewing: Summer Kick Off Reggae Festival with One People, 2 p.m.
The Lookout: Gary Ballen, 3-6 p.m.
The Raven Tavern: Brittney and Ben, 1-4 p.m.
Ric’s Restaurant: Live music, 2:30 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Reggae Sunday, 5-7 p.m.
The Shores: Pull the Trigger, 1-4 p.m.
Strey Cellars: 805 Social Club, 2-5 p.m.
Tony’s Pizzaria: Live music, 2-5 p.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Thompson): The Trivia Omdobble’s Grateful Jambeeree, 1-5 p.m.
The Twist on Main: JETLEMONS, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Kris Simeons, 4-7 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Mariachi Brunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Winchester’s: San Roque Trio, 3-6 p.m.
Zin Bistro: Jason Bourne, 4 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Marcello Hernandez, 6 p.m. H
Oxnard Performing Arts Center: La India Yuridia, 7 p.m.
DJs
Bombay: VC Day Party (DJs and outdoor games), 2-10 p.m. H
Other
Fatty Vegan: Ska brunch, 10:30 a.m.
GiGi’s: Karaoke with Steve Luke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Harbor Cove Cafe: Yacht Rock Sunday
MONDAY, 5/29
Live Music
Conejo Community Park: Kenny Metcalf as Elton the Early Years (Elton John tribute), 5-7 p.m.
Leashless Brewing: Summer Kick Off Reggae Festival with Morie and the Heavy Hitters, 2 p.m.
Libbey Bowl: Memorial Day Concert (all day)
Other
The Garage: Margarita Mondays and free pool
Paddy’s: Free pool and darts, open to close
Q Club: Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-
12 a.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Thompson): Trivia Night, 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, 5/30
Live Music
Copa Cubana: Hot Roux, 7-9 p.m. H
Prime Steakhouse: Danny Delurgio sings Sinatra, 6 p.m.
Ric’s Restaurant: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Sea Hunters, 4-7 p.m.
Winchester’s: Fundraiser for Music and Arts for Youth with Saint Pierre and friends, 5:30 p.m.
Other
The Garage: Tacos and Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Grape: The Gratitude Jazz Jam, 7-10 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-
12 a.m.
The Lookout: Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-11:59 p.m.
Star Lounge: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
The Vine: Tuesday Night Trivia, 7-
8:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, 5/31
Live Music
The Canyon: Country Night, 8 p.m.
The Grape: Jim Fox Trio, 7-10 p.m.
The Six Social House: Bone Maggot Presents Wicked Wednesdays,
8:30 p.m. H
Surfside Seafood: Teresa Russell, 5-7:30 p.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Camarillo):
Giana Bella, 5-7 p.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Thompson): Jazz Night, 6-9 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Tribal Me Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m.
Comedy
Copper Blues: Copper Queen’s,
7:30 p.m.
GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.
Other
Keynote Lounge: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-
12 a.m.
The Lookout: Garyoke with Gary Ballen, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Paddy’s: Be the Star Karaoke Night,
9 p.m.
The Shores: Trivia Night, 8-10 p.m.
Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-
12 a.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Colt): Cornhole Wednesdays
The Twist on Main: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Open Mic with Kiana Marquez, 7 p.m.