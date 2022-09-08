OPENING THEATER
THE LATINX EXPERIENCE: FEATURING JOURNEY OF THE SKELETONS, A DIA DE LOS MUERTOS STORY Sept. 9-Oct. 9. In this touching comedy, family members trying to reconnect with loved ones during Dia de los Muertos experience adventures and challenges on their journey through the underworld. Each performance will also feature Latino dancers, poets, musicians and storytellers, as well as some workshops. $10-20. The Elite Theater, 2731 Victoria Ave., Oxnard, www.theelite.org/news/the-latinx-experience/.
OPENING ART
CAMARILLO ART CENTER Through Sept. 25: The Golden Year, celebrating the art center’s 50th anniversary. Reception on Saturday, Sept. 10, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Gourd workshop; email Kathleen at NYG745@gmail.com. 3150 Ponderosa Drive, Camarillo, www.camarilloartcenter.org.
CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Sept. 9-Dec. 19: Resilience: Art of the Channel Islands, work by five local artists inspired by the flora and fauna of the Channel Islands. Ongoing: Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.
POPPIES ART AND GIFTS Through Sept. 30: Majestic paintings by James Richman. Ongoing: Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.
AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS
DAB ART Ongoing. The contemporary art organization is currently seeking submissions of work in any media for group and solo exhibitions at H Gallery and Studios in Ventura. Submit three to 20 images; $35 entry fee. For submission guidelines, online application and more information, visit www.dabart.me/ventura-2.
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Sept. 11-13. The Santa Paula Theater Center will be holding auditions for all roles for this Agatha Christie whodunit. No appointments necessary; cold readings will be taken from the script. Non-equity; no pay. Rehearsals begin Oct. 1; performances Nov. 11-Dec. 18. For more information, email Richard Kuhlman at richardcoolman@gmail.com. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, www.santapaulatheatercenter.org/auditions.html.
ONGOING THEATER
13 THE MUSICAL Through Sept. 18. Panic! Productions presents this musical about coming of age, the struggle to be considered “cool,” and the courage to be oneself. $20-28. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, www.panicproductions.org.
ALMOST, MAINE Through Sept. 25. On one magical winter night, as the Northern Lights light up the sky, the inhabitants of the small community of Almost fall in and out of love in surprising and humorous ways. Previews Sept. 7-9; opening night on Saturday, Sept. 10. $30-$59.50. Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main Street, Ventura, 805-667-2900, www.rubicontheatre.org.
THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Through Sept. 24. A teenager trying to solve a mystery surrounding the death of the neighbor’s dog goes on an unexpected journey and uncovers unsettling facts about his family. $18-20. Conejo Players Theatre, 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-495-3715, conejoplayers.org.
ROMEO AND JULIET Through Sept. 18. Shakespeare’s tragedy about star-crossed lovers from feuding families is presented at the Hillcrest Center for the Arts by the California Shakespeare Company. $15-22. 403 W. Hillcrest Dr., Thousand Oaks, 805-307-2413, calishakespeare.org.
UNCLE VANYA Through Sept. 25. This family drama by Anton Checkhov centers on a young woman and her uncle who, in the face of the upcoming sale of their home in the countryside, find repressed feelings beginning to emerge. $22-24. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 805-525-4645, www.santapaulatheatercenter.com.
VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m. live and via Zoom: Poetry reading and open mic at the EP Foster Library (also streamed live), 651 E. Main St., Ventura. More information at vcpoetryproject.org.
ONGOING ART
643 PROJECT SPACE Through Sept. 30. Solastalgia, taken from both the Latin word for comfort and the Greek word for pain or grief, is a term that describes existential stress due to climate change. Artist Sharla Fell explores her “eco-grief” through these works. 643 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, www.643projectspace.com.
AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Opened June 16: Save the Pollinators: A Youth-Led Environmental Restoration Project. Ongoing: Farm to Market, an interactive exhibit promoting healthy lifestyles through role play; plus antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive and more. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.
BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION Through Oct. 1. Life Cycle, tapping into the flow of life with Tamiko Jordan, Michelle Nosco and Bonnie Quan. Studio 99, Bell Arts Factory, 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-648-1235, buenaventuraartassociation.org.
CANVAS AND PAPER Through Sept. 15. Works by Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot, Gustave Courbet and Jean-Francois Millet. 311 N. Montgomery St., Ojai, www.canvasandpaper.org.
DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Ongoing. The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.
FOX FINE JEWELRY Through Nov. 6. Day of the Dead, featuring work by Tricia Anders and Checkos (Sergio Martinez de Jesús) inspired by Día de los Muertos. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800, www.foxfinejewelry.com.
H GALLERY Through Oct. 16. Art in the Time of Corona, Vol. 2 (Year 2), work inspired by or made during the pandemic. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, www.dabart.me/in-the-service-of-civilization.
HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Ongoing. Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.
HILLCREST CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Sept. 12. Arts Council of the Conejo Valley Summer Open Show Art Competition, featuring works in a variety of media. 403 W. Hillcrest Dr., Thousand Oaks, www.conejoarts.org.
KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Oct. 13. On the Range: Works by Terry Spehar-Fahey, featuring art inspired by the ranching families of Idaho. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.
MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.
MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. Muscles and Mojo car show in the parking lot every first and third Sunday of the month. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.
MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Oct. 2: This exhibit features 24 works by California plein air artist Jeff Sojka, inspired by passages from the novel Tree by Melina Semlill Watts. Through Aug. 31, 2023: All That Glitters Is Not Gold, the Jazz Age in Ventura County; Chromatic: The Museum in Six Colors. Through Dec. 31, 2023: Always Keep Creating: The Resiliency of Carol Rosenak. Through Feb. 28, 2023: Behind the Curtain: An Insider’s Look at The George Stuart Historical Figures®. Ongoing: MVC Gallery Marketplace, exhibits devoted to the Chumash, the history of Ventura County, online exhibits and resources and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.
OJAI ART CENTER Through Sept. 25. The Great Art Theft, donated works of art by local artists available at “a steal” as a fundraiser for the Ojai Art Center. Gala on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 4 p.m. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, www.ojaiartcenter.org/art.html.
OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Opened July 29: Perception and Persistence, works by Ojai Studio Artists that explore the push/pull of thinking. Ongoing: Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.
OLIVAS ADOBE HISTORIC PARK Ongoing. The Olivas Adobe is now open the second Sunday of each month for visitors, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The historic park invites all plein air artists to come out to the site for creative inspiration, from the rose garden and 160-year-old fuchsia to the rancho and the bell tower. In addition, Laura Jean Jespersen’s The Romance of the Adobe will be on exhibit in the small adobe. There will be raffles, historic interpreters, an al fresco gift shop and more. 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/OlivasAdobe.
RANCHO CAMULOS MUSEUM Ongoing. The 40-acre landmark and museum is one of the best surviving examples of an early California rancho and honors the area’s Spanish and Mexican heritage. “Last Sundays at the Landmark” take place the last Sunday of every month, and include docent-led tours, music and more. Open every Sunday for docent-led tours; group and special-focus tours by appointment. Situated off of Highway 126, two miles east of Piru. 805-521-1501, www.ranchocamulos.org.
realART Ongoing. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square features works by a variety of contemporary artists. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, buyrealart.com.
RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM Through Oct. 9: The Secrets of WWII. Ongoing: Permanent exhibits include Air Force One, an F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter, an M-1 Abrams tank and more. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 800-410-8354, www.reaganfoundation.org.
SANDRA AND JORDAN LABY GALLERY Opened July 21. An Historical Eye, oil paintings, dye sublimations and gold-leaf prints from renowned artists Michael O’Kelly, to be displayed on the newly created arts space downstairs at the Rubicon Theatre Company. 1006 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-2900, www.rubicontheatre.org.
SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Nov. 6: Hiroko Yoshimoto: New Works, 40 new works in her “Biodiversity” series. Through Sept. 11: Geomorphic: The Living Earth, 42 abstract paintings inspired by nature by Kay Zetlmaier. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. Free family days the first Sunday of the month. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.
SPICETOPIA Ongoing. The spice and tea shop in downtown Ventura now shows works by members of the Buenaventura Art Association. 576 E. Main St., 805-628-3267, www.spice-topia.com.
STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through Sept. 24. The Next Big Thing, breakthrough pieces and works that take an artist to the next evolution. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.
VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.
WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Oct. 27. Cole M. James: Call Them In, images and objects offered to the artist’s ancestors which “are grounded in expression of power, the personal, and the prison industrial complex.” California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.