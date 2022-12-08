OPENINGTHEATER
~ No openings this week ~
OPENING ART
SANTA PAULA SOCIETY OF THE ARTS Sunday, Dec. 11, 12-4 p.m. The arts organization invites the public to a Christmas Party which will include an Open Studio for artists to work on or share their work. Members will bring snacks and goodies to share. In addition, SPSA celebrates the opening of the Gunderson Collection, donated by the family of late artist Virginia Gunderson. Proceeds from sales of these stunning works of fine art will go to the SPSA Scholarship Foundation. Old Train Depot, 963 Santa Barbara St., Santa Paula.
BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Saturday, Dec. 10, 1-4 p.m.: Abstract Tree Painting Workshop with Amy Lynn Stevenson. Indulge yourself in an afternoon of self expression, learning a variety of abstract painting techniques with acrylic paint. No experience necessary. $60; includes all materials and canvas. Through Jan. 1, 2023: Works by the American Ceramic Society will be on display. ACS includes educators, hobbyists and ceramic technicians across the U.S., and past presidents of the Southern California Chapter were influential forces in the field of ceramic art in the 20th century. Also through Jan. 1: Selections from the Ventura County Handweavers and Spinners Guild. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Upper Ojai, 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.
AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS
DAB ART Ongoing. The contemporary art organization is currently seeking submissions of work in any media for group and solo exhibitions at H Gallery and Studios in Ventura. Submit three to 20 images; $35 entry fee. For submission guidelines, online application and more information, visit www.dabart.me/ventura-2.
LATINX ARTS PROJECT MURAL DESIGNS Through Dec. 31. The Latinx Arts Project/Artes de Proyecto Latinx - Carpinteria is opening up its formal call for regional artists to submit designs for a mural incorporating the theme “Past, Present, Future” of the Latinx community in Carpinteria. The design can incorporate one, two, or all three aspects of this theme, as envisioned and interpreted by the submitting artist. This call is open to residents of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. A $2,500 cash honorarium will be provided to the winning entry, and the final design will be depicted on a public wall in Carpinteria. More information and submission guidelines at www.latinxartsproject.org. Artists can find more information on the www.latinxartsproject.org website.
ONGOING THEATER
AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ Through Dec. 18. It’s 1930’s Harlem, and the joint is jumpin’! Nightclubs like the Cotton Club and the Savoy Ballroom are the playgrounds of high society, and dive bars on Lenox Avenue pulse with piano players banging out new tunes that are a wild mix of raucous, rowdy and mournful. At home on the keyboard is Thomas “Fats” Waller – the big-hearted, bigger-than-life impresario and international jazz pianist who helped create and define American swing. Ain’t Misbehavin’ is a musical tribute to Waller’s passion for pleasure and play. Previews Nov. 30-Dec. 2. Tickets start at $39.50. Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006
East Main Street, Ventura, 805.667.2900,
CHRISTMAS CONTIGO Through Dec. 18. As the Cuban American Delgado-Piñeura family gathers for the holidays in Florida, they welcome daughter Iris, who returns from California with a special guest in tow. Presented in Spanglish by Teatro de las Américas. $10-25. 321 W. Sixth St., Oxnard, www.teatrodelasamericas.org.
CHRISTMAS MAGIC! Through Dec. 11. High Street Arts Center’s joyful holiday show features teen and adult cast members from seasons past returning to the stage to sing your favorite holiday songs and tell the stories behind them. Don’t miss this beloved theatrical tradition! $23-25. High Street Arts Center, 45 E. High St., Moorpark, 804-529-8700, highstreetartscenter.com.
ELF THE MUSICAL Through Dec. 18. Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. To spread Christmas cheer among those in need, Ojai ACT invites audience members to bring canned goods to donate to Help of Ojai. $10-25. Ojai ACT, 113 South Montgomery Street, Ojai, 805.640.8797, ojaiact.org.
ELF THE MUSICAL Through Dec. 23. Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. $20-28. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, 805-583-7900, www.simi-arts.org.
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Through Dec. 18. Agatha Christie’s best-selling whodunit centers on a cast of eccentric characters traveling by train who become suspects overnight when a passenger is found dead. A murder mystery filled with glamour, intrigue, suspense and even a healthy dose of humor. $22-24. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 805-525-4645, www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.
STUDENT ONE ACTS Through Dec. 10. One-act plays written, produced and directed by Moorpark College students offers something for everyone – and is a unique opportunity to see the next generation of great playwrights and screenwriters! $10. Moorpark College Performing Arts Center, 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark, 805-378-1485, moorparkcollege.edu/pac.
ONGOING ART
AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Opened June 16: Save the Pollinators: A Youth-Led Environmental Restoration Project. Ongoing: Farm to Market, an interactive exhibit promoting healthy lifestyles through role play; plus antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive and more. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.
BUENAVENTURA GALLERY Through Dec. 24. Holiday season show, with works by BAA members. Reception on Friday, Dec. 2, 6-9 p.m. Studio 99, Bell Arts Factory, 432 N. Ventura Ave., #99, Ventura, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.
CAMARILLO ART CENTER Through Jan. 2: Let the Holidays Begin. 3150 Ponderosa Drive, Camarillo, www.camarilloartcenter.org.
CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 19: Resilience: Art of the Channel Islands, work by five local artists inspired by the flora and fauna of the Channel Islands. Ongoing: Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.
DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Ongoing. The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.
H GALLERY Through Dec. 31. La Gran Vida (The Big Life), large scale compositions and alternative views from the female perspective. H Gallery, 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-293-1616, www.dabart.me/la-gran-vida.
HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Jan. 10: BAA members holiday show. Ongoing: Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.
JOHN SPOOR BROOME LIBRARY Recently opened. Honoring Our Past—Building the Future, featuring a historical timeline of California State University, Channel Islands, since its inception in 2002 through photos, documents and artifacts. CSUCI, 1 University Dr., Camarillo, www.csuci.edu.
MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.
MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. Muscles and Mojo car show in the parking lot every first and third Sunday of the month. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.
MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Dec. 19: A Year Without You, a collection of one hundred floral mixed media canvas paintings by Julie Dahl-Nicolle that speak to the sense of loss that all have experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through Aug. 31, 2023: All That Glitters Is Not Gold, the Jazz Age in Ventura County; Chromatic: The Museum in Six Colors. Through Dec. 31, 2023: Always Keep Creating: The Resiliency of Carol Rosenak. Through Feb. 28, 2023: Behind the Curtain: An Insider’s Look at The George Stuart Historical Figures®. Ongoing: MVC Gallery Marketplace, exhibits devoted to the Chumash, the history of Ventura County, online exhibits and resources and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.
NAPA HALL GALLERY AT CSUCI Through Dec. 9. Kathleen Quaife: A Portrait of the Artist, animation, film clips, drawings and landscape paintings by the pioneering animator who did groundbreaking work for Disney, Hanna-Barbera and Warner Bros. California State University, Channel Islands, 1 University Dr., Camarillo, www.csuci.edu.
OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.
OLIVAS ADOBE HISTORIC PARK Ongoing. The Olivas Adobe is now open the second Sunday of each month for visitors, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The historic park invites all plein air artists to come out to the site for creative inspiration, from the rose garden and 160-year-old fuchsia to the rancho and the bell tower. In addition, Laura Jean Jespersen’s The Romance of the Adobe will be on exhibit in the small adobe. There will be raffles, historic interpreters, an al fresco gift shop and more. 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/OlivasAdobe.
POPPIES ART AND GIFTS Ongoing. Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033,
RANCHO CAMULOS MUSEUM Ongoing. The 40-acre landmark and museum is one of the best surviving examples of an early California rancho and honors the area’s Spanish and Mexican heritage. “Last Sundays at the Landmark” take place the last Sunday of every month, and include docent-led tours, music and more. Open every Sunday for docent-led tours; group and special-focus tours by appointment. Situated off of Highway 126, two miles east of Piru. 805-521-1501, www.ranchocamulos.org.
realART Ongoing. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square features works by a variety of contemporary artists. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, buyrealart.com.
RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM Through Jan. 8, 2023: An American Christmas Story, a brand-new, 5,000-square-foot exhibit exploring the unique holiday traditions of all 50 states and the American territories. Includes more than 60 trees, a selection of Menorahs gifted to the Reagan family and more. Ongoing: Permanent exhibits include Air Force One, an F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter, an M-1 Abrams tank and more. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 800-410-8354, www.reaganfoundation.org.
SANDRA AND JORDAN LABY GALLERY Opened July 21. An Historical Eye, oil paintings, dye sublimations and gold-leaf prints from renowned artists Michael O’Kelly, to be displayed on the newly created arts space downstairs at the Rubicon Theatre Company. 1006 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-2900, www.rubicontheatre.org.
SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through March 5: 14th Annual Art About Agriculture, a group show presented annually by the Ag Art Alliance to promote awareness of agriculture by exploring its many facets through art. Through Jan. 8, 2023: Remedios (Remedies), a solo exhibition by Conejo Valley artist John Galan. With artworks rich in symbolism and vibrant hues inspired by his Mexican heritage, Galan’s exhibit explores the connections between mind, body, nature and healing. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. Free family days the first Sunday of the month. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.
SPICETOPIA Through Jan. 5. The spice and tea shop in downtown Ventura now shows works by members of the Buenaventura Art Association. 576 E. Main St., 805-628-3267, www.spice-topia.com.
VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. Starting Nov. 19, enjoy a free gift with purchase of $30 or more. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.