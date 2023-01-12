Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.
OPENING THEATER
DON’T DRINK THE WATER Jan. 13-Feb. 4. Hijinks and romance ensue when an American tourist and his family flee to the American embassy behind the Iron Curtain when they are suspected of spying. $20-22. A delightful and madcap comedy presented by the Conejo Players Theatre. 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-495-3715, conejoplayers.org.
THEATRE GHOSTS Jan. 14-15. Backstage@SPTC presents staged readings of two one-act works, Haunting Rights and Off Book, by local playwright Michael Perlmutter. Adult themes and language. Masks encouraged. Pay what you can at the door. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 805-525-4645, www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.
THE WIZARD OF OZ Jan. 13-29. Ojai Youth Entertainers Studio presents this Broadway Junior production of the Frank Oz classic about a humble girl from Kansas who goes on a magical adventure as she follows the yellow brick road to the Emerald City, shod in enchanted ruby slippers and pursued by a wicked witch. $10-15. 907 El Centro St., Ojai, 805-646-4300, www.oyespresents.org.
OPENING ART
BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION Jan. 13-Feb. 25. Plein Air Open Competition, with work by BAA members and nonmembers. Reception and awards ceremony on Friday, Feb. 3, 6-9 p.m. Studio 99 at the Bell Arts Factory, 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-648-1235, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.
FOX FINE JEWELRY Jan. 12-April 16. All About Light, acrylics and pastels by Jannene Behl and Susan Marcelletti. Reception on Saturday, Jan. 14, 5-7 p.m. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800, www.foxfinejewelry.com.
H GALLERY Through March 5. STARMAN, large-scale, high-impact photos of David Bowie and other celebrities by award-winning fashion and music photographer Markus Klinko. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-293-1616, www.dabart.me/starman-markus-klinko.
HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Jan. 18-March 14: Original artwork by members of the Buenaventura Art Association, presented in a brand new show for 2023. Ongoing: Art and artisan crafts created by 10 resident members. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.
OJAI ART CENTER Through Feb. 1. Duo show featuring the work of Ocho Libre (abstract paintings on wood and fine art prints on canvas, metal, wood, paper and more) and Mark Tovar (abstract portraits, figures and faces on canvas and glass). The Beato Gallery will display beadwork by Mara Colecchia. Reception on Saturday, Jan. 14, 4-6 p.m. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, www.ojaiartcenter.org.
SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Jan. 14-May 7: Field Trip: 30 Days at a Higher Elevation, abstract paintings and works on paper by mixed media artist Mary Neville, who recently spent a month-long residence at New Mexico’s Ghost Ranch. Opening reception on Saturday, Jan. 14, 4-6 p.m. Through March 5: 14th Annual Art About Agriculture, a group show presented annually by the Ag Art Alliance to promote awareness of agriculture by exploring its many facets through art. Free family days the first Sunday of the month. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.
SPICETOPIA Through Feb. 16. The spice and tea shop in downtown Ventura shows art and artisan crafts by members of the Buenaventura Art Association, as well as cooking ingredients, recipes, subscription boxes and more. 576 E. Main St., 805-628-3267, www.spice-topia.com.
AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS
BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION Through Jan. 13. The BAA is currently accepting entries for its BAA members show at Harbor Village Gallery and Gifts in Ventura Harbor, with a deadline of Jan. 13, 2023. For submission guidelines, fees and more information, visit www.buenaventuraartassociation.org (see the Call for Entries section) and baa.wildapricot.org/EntryThingyWA.
CONEJO PLAYERS THEATRE Jan. 15-17. Auditions will be held for all roles needed for The Secret Garden under the direction of Dana Marley-Kolb. In this musical production, an orphan girl is sent to live with her uncle and cousin in Yorkshire. Please prepare one minute of song and bring headshot and resume. Performances March 24-April 16. Non-union; no pay. For audition guidelines and more information, visit conejoplayers.org/audition/the-secret-garden/.
DAB ART Ongoing. The contemporary art organization is currently seeking submissions of work in any media for group and solo exhibitions at H Gallery and Studios in Ventura. Submit three to 20 images; $35 entry fee. For submission guidelines, online application and more information, visit www.dabart.me/ventura-2.
ONGOING THEATER
~ No Ongoing Theater ~
ONGOING ART
AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Opened June 16: Save the Pollinators: A Youth-Led Environmental Restoration Project. Ongoing: Farm to Market, an interactive exhibit promoting healthy lifestyles through role play; plus antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive and more. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.
CANVAS AND PAPER Through Feb. 5. Paintings by Keith Vaughan. 311 N. Montgomery St., Ojai, canvasandpaper.org.
CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Opened Jan. 3: Neil Brooks and the California Seascape. Ongoing: Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.
DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Ongoing. The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.
JOHN SPOOR BROOME LIBRARY Recently opened. Honoring Our Past—Building the Future, featuring a historical timeline of California State University, Channel Islands, since its inception in 2002 through photos, documents and artifacts. CSUCI, 1 University Dr., Camarillo, www.csuci.edu.
MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.
MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. Muscles and Mojo car show in the parking lot every first and third Sunday of the month. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.
MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Aug. 31, 2023: All That Glitters Is Not Gold, the Jazz Age in Ventura County; Chromatic: The Museum in Six Colors. Through Dec. 31, 2023: Always Keep Creating: The Resiliency of Carol Rosenak. Through Feb. 28, 2023: Behind the Curtain: An Insider’s Look at The George Stuart Historical Figures®. Ongoing: MVC Gallery Marketplace, exhibits devoted to the Chumash, the history of Ventura County, online exhibits and resources and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.
OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.
OLIVAS ADOBE HISTORIC PARK Ongoing. The Olivas Adobe is now open the second Sunday of each month for visitors, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The historic park invites all plein air artists to come out to the site for creative inspiration, from the rose garden and 160-year-old fuchsia to the rancho and the bell tower. In addition, Laura Jean Jespersen’s The Romance of the Adobe will be on exhibit in the small adobe. There will be raffles, historic interpreters, an al fresco gift shop and more. 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/OlivasAdobe.
POPPIES ART AND GIFTS Ongoing. Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.
RANCHO CAMULOS MUSEUM Ongoing. The 40-acre landmark and museum is one of the best surviving examples of an early California rancho and honors the area’s Spanish and Mexican heritage. “Last Sundays at the Landmark” take place the last Sunday of every month, and include docent-led tours, music and more. Open every Sunday for docent-led tours; group and special-focus tours by appointment. Situated off of Highway 126, two miles east of Piru. 805-521-1501, www.ranchocamulos.org.
realART Ongoing. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square features works by a variety of contemporary artists. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, buyrealart.com.
RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM Ongoing. Permanent exhibits include Air Force One, an F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter, an M-1 Abrams tank and more. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 800-410-8354, www.reaganfoundation.org.
SANDRA AND JORDAN LABY GALLERY Ongoing. An Historical Eye, oil paintings, dye sublimations and gold-leaf prints from renowned artists Michael O’Kelly, to be displayed on the newly created arts space downstairs at the Rubicon Theatre Company. 1006 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-2900, www.rubicontheatre.org.
VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.