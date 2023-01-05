Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.
OPENING THEATER
~ No Opening Theater ~
OPENING ART
~ No Opening Art ~
AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS
BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION Through Jan. 6 and Jan. 13. The BAA is currently accepting entries for three shows in three separate galleries. Submissions for the members show at SpiceTopia in Ventura are due by Dec. 30. Its Plein Air Open Show (members and nonmembers) will run Jan. 13-Feb. 25, 2023, at its main gallery in Studio 99 at the Bell Arts Factory in Ventura with a deadline of midnight on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. The deadline for the BAA members show at Harbor Village Gallery and Gifts in Ventura Harbor is Jan. 13, 2023. For submission guidelines, fees and more information, visit www.buenaventuraartassociation.org (see the Call for Entries section) and baa.wildapricot.org/EntryThingyWA.
DAB ART Ongoing. The contemporary art organization is currently seeking submissions of work in any media for group and solo exhibitions at H Gallery and Studios in Ventura. Submit three to 20 images; $35 entry fee. For submission guidelines, online application and more information, visit www.dabart.me/ventura-2.
ONGOING THEATER
ONGOING ART
AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Opened June 16: Save the Pollinators: A Youth-Led Environmental Restoration Project. Ongoing: Farm to Market, an interactive exhibit promoting healthy lifestyles through role play; plus antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive and more. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.
BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Jan. 7: Works by the American Ceramic Society will be on display. ACS includes educators, hobbyists and ceramic technicians across the U.S., and past presidents of the Southern California Chapter were influential forces in the field of ceramic art in the 20th century. Also through Jan. 1: Selections from the Ventura County Handweavers and Spinners Guild. Closing reception for both shows on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2-4 p.m. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Upper Ojai, 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.
CANVAS AND PAPER Through Feb. 5. Paintings by Keith Vaughan. 311 N. Montgomery St., Ojai, canvasandpaper.org.
CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Opened Jan. 3: Neil Brooks and the California Seascape. Through Jan. 9: Reflections, maritime prints by influential Japanese landscape artist Hasui Kawase (1883-1957). Ongoing. Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.
DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Ongoing. The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.
H GALLERY Through Dec. 31. La Gran Vida (The Big Life), large scale compositions and alternative views from the female perspective. H Gallery, 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-293-1616, www.dabart.me/la-gran-vida.
HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Jan. 7: BAA members holiday show. Ongoing: Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.
JOHN SPOOR BROOME LIBRARY Recently opened. Honoring Our Past—Building the Future, featuring a historical timeline of California State University, Channel Islands, since its inception in 2002 through photos, documents and artifacts. CSUCI, 1 University Dr., Camarillo, www.csuci.edu.
MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.
MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. Muscles and Mojo car show in the parking lot every first and third Sunday of the month. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.
MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Aug. 31, 2023: All That Glitters Is Not Gold, the Jazz Age in Ventura County; Chromatic: The Museum in Six Colors. Through Dec. 31, 2023: Always Keep Creating: The Resiliency of Carol Rosenak. Through Feb. 28, 2023: Behind the Curtain: An Insider’s Look at The George Stuart Historical Figures®. Ongoing: MVC Gallery Marketplace, exhibits devoted to the Chumash, the history of Ventura County, online exhibits and resources and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.
OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.
OLIVAS ADOBE HISTORIC PARK Ongoing. The Olivas Adobe is now open the second Sunday of each month for visitors, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The historic park invites all plein air artists to come out to the site for creative inspiration, from the rose garden and 160-year-old fuchsia to the rancho and the bell tower. In addition, Laura Jean Jespersen’s The Romance of the Adobe will be on exhibit in the small adobe. There will be raffles, historic interpreters, an al fresco gift shop and more. 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/OlivasAdobe.
POPPIES ART AND GIFTS Ongoing. Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.
RANCHO CAMULOS MUSEUM Ongoing. The 40-acre landmark and museum is one of the best surviving examples of an early California rancho and honors the area’s Spanish and Mexican heritage. “Last Sundays at the Landmark” take place the last Sunday of every month, and include docent-led tours, music and more. Open every Sunday for docent-led tours; group and special-focus tours by appointment. Situated off of Highway 126, two miles east of Piru. 805-521-1501, www.ranchocamulos.org.
realART Ongoing. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square features works by a variety of contemporary artists. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, buyrealart.com.
RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM Through Jan. 8, 2023: An American Christmas Story, a brand-new, 5,000-square-foot exhibit exploring the unique holiday traditions of all 50 states and the American territories. Includes more than 60 trees, a selection of Menorahs gifted to the Reagan family and more. Ongoing: Permanent exhibits include Air Force One, an F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter, an M-1 Abrams tank and more. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 800-410-8354, www.reaganfoundation.org.
SANDRA AND JORDAN LABY GALLERY Ongoing. An Historical Eye, oil paintings, dye sublimations and gold-leaf prints from renowned artists Michael O’Kelly, to be displayed on the newly created arts space downstairs at the Rubicon Theatre Company. 1006 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-2900, www.rubicontheatre.org.
SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through March 5: 14th Annual Art About Agriculture, a group show presented annually by the Ag Art Alliance to promote awareness of agriculture by exploring its many facets through art. Through Jan. 8, 2023: Remedios (Remedies), a solo exhibition by Conejo Valley artist John Galan. With artworks rich in symbolism and vibrant hues inspired by his Mexican heritage, Galan's exhibit explores the connections between mind, body, nature and healing. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. Free family days the first Sunday of the month. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.
SPICETOPIA Through Jan. 5. The spice and tea shop in downtown Ventura now shows works by members of the Buenaventura Art Association. 576 E. Main St., 805-628-3267, www.spice-topia.com.
VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. Starting Nov. 19, enjoy a free gift with purchase of $30 or more. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.