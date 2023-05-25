Arts Listings: May 25, 2023

Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.
OPENING THEATER
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM May 26-28. Talented young actors of Ojai Youth Entertainers Studio bring to life Shakespeare’s enchanting romantic comedy set in a magical woodland, where mischievous fairies play tricks on humans and each other. $12. OYES, 907 El Centro St., Ojai, www.oyespresents.org.
CALENDAR GIRLS May 26-June 17. A recent widow enlists the help of her friends and members of the local Women’s Institute to raise money by posing nude for an “alternative” calendar. Based on the hit film that delighted audiences in 2003…and the real-life story of a group of Yorkshire women in 1999. $20-22. Conejo Players Theatre, 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-495-3715, conejoplayers.org.
PLAYZAPALOOZA 2023 May 26-June 11. A collection of seven one-act plays that explore the human condition in all its tragic, hilarious and befuddling aspects. $15. Backstage @ Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 805-525-4645, www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.
TOOTSIE May 30-June 3. A struggling actor lands the role of a lifetime when he reinvents himself as a woman. An uproarious musical comedy based on the 1982 hit film. $45-75. Fred Kavli Theatre, Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-449--2787, bapacthousandoaks.com.
OPENING ART
ATRIUM GALLERY Through June 7. Flourish and Flow, 60+ works of art by Ventura County Asian American and Pacific Islander artists from age 17 to 52. Presented by the Ventura County Arts Council and Pimaysphere in honor of AAPI Heritage Month. Closing reception on Wednesday, June 7, 5-7 p.m. Hall of Administration, Ventura County Government Center, 800 S. Victoria Ave, Ventura, vcartscouncil.org/atrium-gallery.
BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: China painting workshop with Susan Spohr. What is needed for a China painting kit, and where to purchase supplies. The use of brushes, how to mix and apply the paints, an overview of penwork and how to fire the works will all be covered. $125 members; 150 nonmembers; materials and light vegetarian lunch included. Through June 25: Of Earth and Fire, recent work by Maryann Cord, Linda Illumanardi and Caryl St. Ama; and President’s Show, art from the Southern California Chapter of the American Ceramic Society. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.
CAMARILLO ART CENTER Saturday, May 27, 1-4 p.m. “Water and Waves in Watercolor” workshop taught by Kathy Whitesell. For more information or to reserve a space contact Kathy at: kathywhitesell@aol.com. Through May 28: May Daze.. 3150 E. Ponderosa Dr., Camarillo, www.camarilloartcenter.org.
MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY May 29-June 21: The Museum will be closed for the installation of three new exhibits. Ongoing: MVC Gallery Marketplace, exhibits devoted to the Chumash, the history of Ventura County, George Stuart Historical Figures® Collection, online exhibits and resources and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.
VITA ART CENTER May 25-29. Ventura Unified District-Wide Student Art Show, featuring more than 50 student artists. Opening reception and awards ceremony on Thursday, May 25, 5-8 p.m. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.
AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS
DAB ART Ongoing. The contemporary art organization is currently seeking submissions of work in any media for group and solo exhibitions at H Gallery and Studios in Ventura. Submit three to 20 images; $35 entry fee. For submission guidelines, online application and more information, visit www.dabart.me/ventura-2.
THE MOUSETRAP May 28-30. Conejo Players Theatre is seeking actors for this Agatha Christie whodunnit. Auditions take place at 7 p.m. each day; please arrive 5-10 minutes early to complete sign in forms. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Please bring a headshot and resume if you have one. More information at conejoplayers.org/audition/the-mousetrap/. Conejo Players Theatre, 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks.
ONGOING THEATER
THE CHILDREN’S HOUR Through June 4. Scandal erupts at a boarding school when two headmistresses are unjustly accused of having an affair. Written by Lilliam Hellman in 1934, the play was controversial in its day and today remains a relevant examination of the horrors of intolerance. Presented by Actors’ Repertory Theatre. Mature subject matter; recommended for ages 12+. ARTSpace Black Box Theater, 2956 School St., Simi Valley, www.actorsrepofsimi.org. For reservations, contact Jan Glasband at jgartdept@sbcglobal.net.
DISAPPEARING ACT Through May 28. The secrets of three people are slowly and surprisingly revealed in this original mystery play written by Peter Fox and featuring live magic. $24. Ojai ACT, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-640-8797, ojaiact.org.
ONGOING ART
643 PROJECT SPACE Through May 26. His, Hers, and Theirs, works by Marjorie and Bob Moskowitz. Marjorie’s paintings play with color and light, while Bob’s suggest aspects of the human condition. Their collaborations create mesmerizing and complicated art. 643 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, www.643projectspace.com.
AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Recently opened: Pollination Investigation, a set of 14 posters (in English and Spanish) detailing the many animals that serve as pollinators and their role in the natural world. Created and presented by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service and the Smithsonian Gardens. Ongoing: Farm to Market, an interactive exhibit promoting healthy lifestyles through role play; plus antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive and more. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.
ANNA’S CIDER Through May 31. De Colores Multicultural Folk Arts will host their 6th Annual Women’s Art Show. Anna’s Ciders, 801 E. Main St., Santa Paula.
BLACKBOARD GALLERY Through May 27. Dis Connection, contemporary works that explore the multigenerational trauma of forced displacement. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368,
BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION Through July 1. Nature’s Apotheosis, new views of Ventura County’s backcountry and the Channel Islands by Robert Wassell. Reception on Friday, June 2, 6-9 p.m. Studio 99 at the Bell Arts Factory, 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-648-1235, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.
CANVAS AND PAPER Through June 11. Works by Alfred Wallis. 311 N. Montgomery St., Ojai, canvasandpaper.org.
CASA BARRANCA WINERY Through June 30. Paintings by artist Sharon Russell will be on display at the Ojai winery and tasting room. 208 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, www.casabarrancawines.com.
CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Sept. 26: PORT/TRAIT, a beautiful collection of never-before-seen daguerreotypes, ambrotypes, tintypes, cabinet cards, stereographs and carte de visite. It also includes a unique collection of embroidered sailor and maritime-themed portraits. Through May 30: A pop-up exhibit of sustainability art made by Marie McKenzie, featuring work made from salvaged wood and other earth-friendly materials. Ongoing: Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.
DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Ongoing. The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.
FOX FINE JEWELRY Through July 30. Side by Side, oil, pastel and collage by Thomas Hardcaste and landscapes and seascapes by Bobbi Balderman. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800, www.foxfinejewelry.com.
H GALLERY Through July 23. Indigenous Wisdom, the art of Mariana Peirano and Carlos Grasso, and Navigating Infinity, recent work by Jason Brock. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-293-1616, www.dabart.me.
HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Ongoing. Art and artisan crafts created by 10 resident BAA members. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.
HILLCREST CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through June 19. Dreaming of Colours. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Dr., Thousand Oaks, 805-381-2747, ConejoArts.org.
KWAN FONG GALLERY Opened April 20. 2023 Dibble Art Competition and Student Art Showcase, featuring art by CLU students of any major, and Infinite Potential: A Selection of Ceramics, by Janet Neuwalder. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.
MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Opened April 20: ArTexture, automotive-themed tapestries, paintings and sculptures by Keith Collins. Ongoing: The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.
MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. Muscles and Mojo car show in the parking lot every first and third Sunday of the month. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.
OJAI ART CENTER Through June 29. S.B. Printmakers, featuring works made using monotype, woodcut, lino cuts and etching techniques. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, www.ojaiartcenter.org.
OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.
OLIVAS ADOBE HISTORIC PARK Ongoing. The Olivas Adobe is now open the second Sunday of each month for visitors, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The historic park invites all plein air artists to come out to the site for creative inspiration, from the rose garden and 160-year-old fuchsia to the rancho and the bell tower. In addition, Laura Jean Jespersen’s The Romance of the Adobe will be on exhibit in the small adobe. There will be raffles, historic interpreters, an al fresco gift shop and more. 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura,
www.cityofventura.ca.gov/OlivasAdobe.
POPPIES ART AND GIFTS Ongoing. Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033,
RANCHO CAMULOS MUSEUM Ongoing. The 40-acre landmark and museum is one of the best surviving examples of an early California rancho and honors the area’s Spanish and Mexican heritage. “Last Sundays at the Landmark” take place the last Sunday of every month, and include docent-led tours, music and more. Open every Sunday for docent-led tours; group and special-focus tours by appointment. Situated off of Highway 126, two miles east of Piru. 805-521-1501, www.ranchocamulos.org.
realART Ongoing. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square features works by a variety of contemporary artists. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, buyrealart.com.
RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM Through Aug. 13: Auschwitz. Not Long Ago. Not Far Away. bringing together hundreds of original objects, owned by both victims and perpetrators and bearing witness to the horrors of the Holocaust, from the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum and other institutions. This is the only time this exhibit will be on the West Coast. Recommended for ages 12+. Ongoing: Permanent exhibits include Air Force One, an F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter, an M-1 Abrams tank and more. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 800-410-8354, www.reaganfoundation.org.
SANDRA AND JORDAN LABY GALLERY Ongoing. An Historical Eye, oil paintings, dye sublimations and gold-leaf prints from renowned artists Michael O’Kelly, to be displayed on the newly created arts space downstairs at the Rubicon Theatre Company. 1006 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-2900, www.rubicontheatre.org.
SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Sept. 10: On the Ranch, paintings and drawings of artist Andrea Vargas’s familial homes in Santa Paula and Ventura. Through July 9: Shadow and Light: The Landscape Paintings of Bruce Everett, sweeping landscapes of Los Angeles and the Central Coast filled with drama from the San Luis Obispo artist’s 60-year career. Free family days on the first Sunday of the month. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.
SPICETOPIA Through June 15. The spice and tea shop will display original artwork by members of the Buenaventura Art Association. 576 E. Main St., Ventura, www.spice-topia.com.
VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805-644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.