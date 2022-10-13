Happenings includes community events, meetings, classes, community resources and needs. To submit an item for inclusion email to: happenings@vcreporter.com
THURSDAY
VENTURA COUNTY MOBILE LIBRARY | 9:30 a.m. The Ventura County Mobile Library is coming to Harmon Canyon Preserve on the second Thursday of every month. A storytime for children starts at 10 a.m. You can check out a book to read under Harmon’s oak trees, get a library card, pick up book holds, check out and return items. Harmon Canyon Preserve, 7511 Foothill Road, Ventura, www.venturalandtrust.org.
THE BINDING OF ART AND FAITH | 10 a.m.-12 p.m. via Zoom. In this course, we will examine the creation of art and its impact on the development of faith, religion and spirituality; and inversely how faith, religion, and spirituality influenced art. Taught by Christine Maasdam. Part of the Fifty and Better series offered by California Lutheran University’s Center for Lifelong Learning. Courses are $40 each; two-part lectures are $15 each; fall bundle (all lectures) for $180; household fall bundle (two members of the same household) for $230. More information and registration at www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/upcoming-sessions.html.
LEAVING A LASTING LEGACY: A PLANNED GIVING WEBINAR | 11 a.m. via Zoom. Are you curious about estate planning and how it can benefit your favorite charities? Are you eager to leave a lasting legacy for our community? Please join us for a one-hour webinar with Ventura Land Trust Executive Director Melissa Baffa, and Channel Island Law Group Managing Director and Senior Wealth Advisor Russ Charvonia.The webinar will contain a presentation on planned giving and
alternative ways to give, including non-cash gifts. The webinar will include a Q&A session with attendees; following the webinar will be an additional 30 minute Zoom meeting in which attendees can chat directly with Russ Charvonia. RSVP at www.venturalandtrust.org/plannedgiving.
P. LYN MIDDLETON STUDIO VISIT AT TAFT | 11:30 a.m. Clay artist P. Lyn Middleton is currently an artist in residence at Taft Gardens’ Protea Studio, developing her series “Faux Thoreau makes Faux Rocks: 5 Daily Meditations at a Garden called Taft.” She will host a studio visit during garden visiting hours. Book your time at Taft Gardens on Oct. 13 at www.TaftGardens.org/visit.
THE SOMIS THURSDAY CLUB | 11:30 a.m. Local women’s club meeting and catered lunch. This month’s program will be entertainment by Wendy Morgan Hunter singing songs from Operas and Broadway. Visitors and prospective members
are welcome. Please call 805-469-5059 or email patti.dizazzo@gmail.com to RSVP.
SENIOR MOVIE AND LUNCH | 12-3 p.m. The second Thursday of the month, the Community Center Auditorium of the Pleasant Valley Recreation and Park District features lunch and a fun activity. This month’s film will be the Halloween classic Hocus Pocus. $5 includes movie and pasta lunch. 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo, 805-482-1996. Information and registration at www.pvrpd.org/movie-lunch.
A MODERN HISTORY OF JERUSALEM | 1-3 p.m. via Zoom. Jerusalem has a complex history, both ancient and modern. This course will begin with World War II and trace the city’s modern history in an attempt to understand the political forces that have shaped it. Taught by Jason Hensley. Part of the Fifty and Better series offered by California Lutheran University’s Center for Lifelong Learning. Courses are $40 each; two-part lectures are $15 each; fall bundle (all lectures) for $180; household fall bundle (two members of the same household) for $230. More information and registration at www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/upcoming-sessions.html.
STAR WARS READS DAY: R2-D2 PENCIL HOLDER | 4-5:30 p.m. Explore a far, far away galaxy and make an R2-D2 pencil holder. For ages 13-18. Young Adult Library of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
CYBERSECURITY FOR FAMILIES | 6-7 p.m. October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Senior Deputy Victor Holmes from Camarillo Sheriff’s Community Resource Unit will update parents on important cybersecurity issues. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
FRIDAY
LEARN TO BIRD: FALL MIGRATION | 8:30 a.m. It may still be warm in California, but as cooler weather settles in over the rest of the continent, birds from as far away as Alaska and Canada begin to make their way south. This can be an awesome opportunity to see many diverse and interesting species, learn more about their behaviors, and hone your birding skills at the same time. All you’ll need is a pair of binoculars and your curiosity. The two-hour course takes place at the Ventura Settling ponds Bird Area, where we’ll walk 1-2 miles on flat terrain. Tickets are $15 for members and $25 for non-members. Ventura Settling Ponds, Angler Court, Ventura. Register at www.venturalandtrust.org/learntobird.
AMERICAN CIVICS 101+ | 10 a.m.-12 p.m. via Zoom. A timely six-part discussion that provides a simple but comprehensive path to understanding what every person applying for U.S. citizenship today needs to know. Taught by Alan Perper. Part of the Fifty and Better series offered by California Lutheran University’s Center for Lifelong Learning. Courses are $40 each; two-part lectures are $15 each; fall bundle (all lectures) for $180; household fall bundle (two members of the same household) for $230. More information and registration at www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/upcoming-sessions.html.
ASTRONOMICAL LIGHT: UNLOCKING THE SECRETS TO STARS AND GALAXIES | 1-3 p.m. via Zoom. For most of human history all that we knew about the universe was discovered by studying the light that has traveled from far away objects like stars and galaxies. In this two-part lecture, we’ll discuss the history of the observations that changed how we view the makeup of the Universe and what we can discover simply by studying light. Taught by Mary Oksala. Part of the Fifty and Better series offered by California Lutheran University’s Center for Lifelong Learning. Courses are $40 each; two-part lectures are $15 each; fall bundle (all lectures) for $180; household fall bundle (two members of the same household) for $230. More information and registration at www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/upcoming-sessions.html.
BOOTS AND BREWS COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL | 3-10 p.m. Tim McGraw headlines this spectacular afternoon and evening of country music, craft beer and more. Also performing will be Michael Ray and Bailey Zimmerman. Grab your best dancing boots and get ready to party! $149-3,500. Surfer’s Point Live at Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, www.bootsandbrews.com.
JACKBOX PARTY GAMES FOR TEENS | 3:30-4:45 p.m. Bring your own device and play Jackbox Party Games with other teens in the Young Adult Center. YA Library at the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
STARGAZING AT TAFT | 6:30-10 p.m. Taft Gardens invites you to explore the night sky with visiting artist and astronomy enthusiast Russell Crotty, along with assistance from his wife Laura Gruenther. Russell will begin with a little background on astronomy and the basics of night sky observing, then describe the celestial objects as we view them. We encourage you to bring warm clothes, a flashlight, binoculars, if you have them. This event is open to 12 years and older. Chairs will be provided. $35. 805-649-2333, www.taftgardens.org/events/2022/10/14/stargazing-at-taft-gardens.
FIRE OF LOVE | 7:30 p.m. Co-sponsored by the city of Ojai, the Ojai Film Society will be showing the stunning new, award-winning documentary Fire of Love at Libbey Bowl. Bring the family out to the Bowl as we gear up for Ojai Day the following day. The film is rated PG and is a stunning look at volcanoes and people who love them, including French volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft who died in the 1991 explosion of Japan’s Mt. Unzen. In French and English with subtitles. By donation. Libbey Bowl, 210 S. Signal St., Ojai. More information at www.ojaifilmsociety.org.
SATURDAY
FALL HARVESTING AND SURVIVAL WORKSHOP | 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Join author-herbalist Lanny Kaufer and special guest author-forager-survivalist Christopher Nyerges in Ojai to learn seasonal harvesting and survival skills. Participants will process acorns and black walnuts for eating over a fire made with primitive skills, learn to identify edible and medicinal plants, learn basics of navigation and orienteering (finding your direction), and practice making cordage from yucca leaves. There may be other activities, depending on seasonal foods and supplies available. The outdoor workshop will begin with a foraging walk on the fringes of Euterpe Farms followed by the afternoon class under a live oak. Workshop, including all materials, is $85 for adults and $45 for children under 18. Rain or shine; heavy downpours will cancel. Registration and more information at HerbWalks.com or 805-646-6281.
OJAI DAY | 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Celebrate all things Ojai during Ojai Day! Opening ceremonies take place at 10:30 a.m. around the fountain – beautifully decorated with a mandala! – at Libbey Park. Chumash Elder Julie Tumamait will share her wisdom, Ojai O’Daiko Drummers will open and close the gathering and Isha Rerrez’s Dance Troupe will perform three dances, including one in which the community is invited to join in. Kids’ activities, classic cars, exhibits, live music and entertainment on two stages and so much more! Free concert at Libbey Bowl with Spencer the Gardener, 5-8:30 p.m. Libbey Park and Bowl, 210 S. Signal St., Ojai. Full schedule and information at www.ojaiday.com.
BANK OF BOOKS VENTURA AUTHOR STORY TIME | 1-3 p.m. Author Dilek Mir will read her children’s book, Baby Palm, in which children will learn about the deep connection between humans and trees, how palm trees grow, their history, geography and more. For ages 2-8. Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St., Ventura, www.bankofbooks.com.
BANK OF BOOKS VENTURA BOOK SIGNING | 1-3 p.m. Kelly Conway, My Dad’s Funnier Than Your Dad: Growing Up With Tim Conway in the Funniest House in America.. Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St., Ventura, www.bankofbooks.com.
GENEALOGY FAIR | 1-3 p.m. Do you have questions about your family history? Visit the Ventura County Genealogical Society’s Genealogy Fair, where volunteers will answer your questions. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS PAPER MACHÉ WORKSHOP | 2:30-5:30 p.m. Local sculptor Jose Galvan will lead this workshop to make two large-scale sculptures of El Catrin and La Catrina for Día de Los Muertos. No registration required – just stop by. Adults and children welcome. Free. Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard, oxnardperformingarts.com.
BANK OF BOOKS SANTA PAULA BOOK SIGNING | 4-7 p.m. Tony Baker, Begin Rumble Strip and Neath. Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St., Ventura, www.bankofbooks.com.
STEP UP VENTURA FALL FESTIVAL FUNDRAISER | 3-5:30 p.m. Let’s have fun for a cause! The Fall Festival event aims to help children experiencing homelessness in Ventura County. Please join us by attending or sponsoring our event. We will have a rockin’ bluegrass band, dancing, silent auction, wine pull and yummy food and desserts. All we need is you! $30 and up. Easterseals Child Development Center, 10730 Henderson Road, Ventura, 805-798-3213, www.stepupventura.org.
FUTURE LEADERS OF AMERICA EL REENCUENTRO | 5 p.m. Reencuentro was founded in 2014 to bring the FLAmilia together. What started in Ventura County as a backyard barbeque has become FLA’s largest alumni gathering and fundraiser of the year. This year will be our biggest Reencuentro Celebration yet as FLA turns 40! As a tribute to the 40 years of FLA’s legacy, we are fundraising $40,000 in alumni donations, corporate sponsorships, and matching gifts for a total of $120,000 to continue delivering leadership development and empowerment opportunities to youth living on the Central Coast. $85. Top of the Harbor Ballroom, Crowne Plaza Hotel, 450 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, 805-642-6208, futureleadersnow.org.
HOUSE CONCERT FOR VENTURA LAND TRUST | 5-8 p.m. Ventura Land Trust presents a rare opportunity to enjoy an exclusive performance by Ventura legends Jodi Farrell and Jim Rankin. Hosted in a private home overlooking Harmon Canyon Preserve (address provided after ticket purchase), this memorable musical experience will feature an eclectic array of musical styles. Proceeds support Ventura Land Trust’s mission to protect Ventura County’s natural spaces. $100. www.venturalandtrust.org/events.
SUNDAY
5K RIVER RUN AND 1K TROUT TROT | 8 a.m. Support Friends of the Santa Clara River in realizing the vision of a river trail from “Inland to the Sea”. The 5K River Run is your chance to run (or walk) along the river and get a preview of our vision. Bring the kids for the 1K Trout Trot held after the 5K run. Entry is $25 per participant, $40 with t-shirt. 1K Trout Trot is free for children 12 and under. Adult supervision is required.We encourage you to walk or ride to the event. Parking around Windrow Park. We suggest you bring a filled reusable water bottle for yourself. Light snacks and water refills will be available. Windrow Park, 802 Owens River Drive, Oxnard. Register at fscr.org/5krun/.
NATURE IMMERSION WALK WITH ELENA RIOS | 9-11 a.m. Taking place within the almost 200 acres of California open space, past the Taft’s cultivated gardens and grounds. This will be a slow walk with a moderate incline on uneven terrain; less than two miles. Slow down, relax, and connect with nature while connecting with interesting like-minded people. $35. More information and registration at www.taftgardens.org/events.
OCTOBERFEST AT CALIFORNIA COASTAL HORSE RESCUE | 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon of family fun at California Coastal Horse Rescue in Ojai! Meet CCHR horses, take a pony cart ride, eat from food trucks and drink in the beer garden, enjoy kids’ crafts and live music and more. Free. 600 W. Lomita Ave., Ojai. For more information call 805-758-8312 or visit www.calcoastalhorserescue.com.
TECHNOLOGY HELP | 2-4 p.m. Technology can be confusing, let us help! Stop by the second floor Tech Lab on Sundays for assistance with your tech questions. Tech Lab of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
CHAMBER ON THE MOUNTAIN | 3 p.m. Chamber On The Mountain celebrates its 10th season this fall, honoring the traditional while celebrating the innovative and the intermingling of nascent talent with venerated masters. Cellist Anita Graef and pianist Louise Chan offer a stunning program that includes Gershwin (“Three Preludes for Cello and Piano), Beethoven (“Cello Sonata No. 4, Op. 102, No. 2), Mendelssohn, Beach and Franck. A reception for the artists will be held on the patio immediately following the performance. Tickets: $30. Beatrice Wood Center for the Arts, 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Upper Ojai, 805.646.3381, www.chamberonthemountain.com.
JOHN BIGGS’ 90TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION CONCERT | 3 p.m. Musician and composer John Biggs is consistently hailed as a true and eloquent American voice. Among the eleven featured performers on the concert are the composer’s two daughters and grandson, and performances will include music for piano, voice, flute, clarinet, violin, viola, and cello. Composer and friend JAB will debut a new work “Soliloquy for trumpet alone.” Also featured will be 10-minute film by Mr. Biggs. $20 at the door; please arrive early. Seventh Day Adventist Church, 6300 Telephone Road, Vetura, 805-642-5387, www.venturasda.org.
MONDAY
THE OTHER SIDE OF NASHVILLE | 10 a.m.-12 p.m. via Zoom. In this class, we will explore the incredible and mostly unknown secret of Nashville: the wealth and variety of non-country music that has its roots there. Taught by Tony Moon. Part of the Fifty and Better series offered by California Lutheran University’s Center for Lifelong Learning. Courses are $40 each; two-part lectures are $15 each; fall bundle (all lectures) for $180; household fall bundle (two members of the same household) for $230. More information and registration at www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/upcoming-sessions.html.
ECONOMICAL CHALLENGES FOR CREATING A SUSTAINABLE ECONOMY IN THE 21ST CENTURY | 1-3 p.m. via Zoom. This two-part lecture looks at a number of economic issues which will enable us to understand deindustrialization, decoupling of wages and productivity, widening gap in distribution of income and wealth, erosion of trust in our government and its cost in the form of loss of a vital social capital. Taught by Jamshid Damooei. Part of the Fifty and Better series offered by California Lutheran University’s Center for Lifelong Learning. Courses are $40 each; two-part lectures are $15 each; fall bundle (all lectures) for $180; household fall bundle (two members of the same household) for $230. More information and registration at www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/upcoming-sessions.html.
FIRE OF LOVE | 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Oxnard Film Society presents this 2022 documentary about French volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft who died in a pyroclastic flow on Mt. Unzen, Japan, in 1991. Runtime: 1 hour, 33 mins. Not rated. In French and English with subtitles. $8 seniors, $11.25 general admission. Plaza Cinemas 14, 255 West Fifth St., Oxnard, www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.
ZINE MONDAYS FOR TEENS | 4-5:30 p.m. Pronounced like magazine, without the “mag,” zines are self-published and independently made. Make your own and connect with others. Materials provided. Aimed at ages 13-18. Young Adult Library of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
TUESDAY
ITALIAN BAROQUE OF BERNINI, CARAVAGGIO AND GENTILESCHI | 10 a.m.-12 p.m. via Zoom and HyFlex. The Baroque art style in Italy emerges as part of the Catholic Counter-Reformation’s effort to reinspire the faithful back to the Church. Understanding the power of art, the Church began to commission grand scale works of art to communicate directly with the public. This class will give an overview of the development of this distinctive style. Taught by Katherine Zoraster. Part of the Fifty and Better series offered by California Lutheran University’s Center for Lifelong Learning. Courses are $40 each; two-part lectures are $15 each; fall bundle (all lectures) for $180; household fall bundle (two members of the same household) for $230. More information and registration at www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/upcoming-sessions.html.
CYBERSECURITY AND YOU | 11 a.m.-12 p.m. October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Local Team Logic IT owner Dana Profeta will give a 30-minute presentation on cybersecurity fundamentals and best practices, followed by a Q&A session. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
GLOBAL CLIMATE CHANGE: PRINCIPLES, IMPLICATIONS AND CHALLENGES | 1-3 p.m. via Zoom. The goal of this six-week course is to present the audience with not only the most accurate scientific information, but also an explanation of how these principles come together using real-world examples and predictive computer models. Taught by Grady Hanrahan. Part of the Fifty and Better series offered by California Lutheran University’s Center for Lifelong Learning. Courses are $40 each; two-part lectures are $15 each; fall bundle (all lectures) for $180; household fall bundle (two members of the same household) for $230. More information and registration at www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/upcoming-sessions.html.
TEEN CRAFTERNOON: MUMMY ROCKS | 4-5:30 p.m. Add a bit of Halloween spirit to your garden with Mummy Rocks! Materials provided. Ages 13-18. YA Library of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
INKTOBER: STAYING INSPIRED TO CREATE ART | 5-6 p.m. October is known as Inktober, where participants draw an image every day throughout the month based on a list of prompts. Have you been participating in Inktober or are interested in creating more art? Local artist MB Hanrahan will share tips on staying motivated and inspired to keep creating art, along with tips for people just getting started. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
DISTINGUISHED SPEAKER SERIES: MISTY COPELAND | 8 p.m. This series includes presentations by remarkable artists, scientists and more, six powerful evenings guaranteed to inspire, enlighten, entertain and inform. In October, the featured speaker will be American Ballet Theatre dancer Misty Copeland. $228-618. Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-449-2787, bapacthousandoaks.com.
WEDNESDAY
BRIDGING YOUR INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL COMMUNICATIONS | 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Communication is a critical component of any organization’s success. A lack of information sharing can result in distrustful employees, dissatisfied donors, and prolonged conflict between staff, volunteers, and other constituents. Communications practitioner Stephanie Dufner leads this workshop on how to align your nonprofit’s internal and external communications. Stephanie will share tips on how you can integrate internal and external communications to the benefit of employees, board members and other valued stakeholders that allow your nonprofit to thrive. CLU’S Oxnard Satellite Campus, 2201 Outlet Center Dr., Oxnard. Free for Center for Nonprofit Leader-ship members; $55 for non-members.
More information and registration at
www.callutheran.edu/centers/nonprofit/.
RELIGIOUS ARCHITECTURE AND DESIGN: FROM THE ROMAN CATACOMBS TO MODERN TIMES | 10 a.m.-12 p.m. via Zoom. Beginning with the Early Christian and Jewish period during Roman times, we explore the influences of symbolism and pictorial representations of religious images in Europe and the Middle East, ending our journey with sleek contemporary structures. Taught by Eleanor Schrader. Part of the Fifty and Better series offered by California Lutheran University’s Center for Lifelong Learning. Courses are $40 each; two-part lectures are $15 each; fall bundle (all lectures) for $180; household fall bundle (two members of the same household) for $230. More information and registration at www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/upcoming-sessions.html.
LEGENDS OF ISRAEL’S KINGS | 1-3 p.m. via Zoom. The legends of Israel’s kings have been preserved through the writings of the Hebrew Scriptures and Jewish tradition. This course will dive deep into these rarely-told stories, will enliven them through context, and will examine the depth of ancient folklore and the messages that they convey, even to today. Taught by Jason Hensley. Part of the Fifty and Better series offered by California Lutheran University’s Center for Lifelong Learning. Courses are $40 each; two-part lectures are $15 each; fall bundle (all lectures) for $180; household fall bundle (two members of the same household) for $230. More information and registration at www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/upcoming-sessions.html.
EXPLORERS OF THE DEEP STEM CHALLENGE FOR KIDS 7-12 | 4-5 p.m. Ocean Expedition Board Game helps kids learn foundational STEM skills. Kids will learn key ocean concepts, including aquaculture, climate change, innovation, human impact and the ocean ecosystem. Register on our online event calendar. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
THURSDAY
THE BINDING OF ART AND FAITH | 10 a.m.-12 p.m. via Zoom. In this course, we will examine the creation of art and its impact on the development of faith, religion and spirituality; and inversely how faith, religion, and spirituality influenced art. Taught by Christine Maasdam. Part of the Fifty and Better series offered by California Lutheran University’s Center for Lifelong Learning. Courses are $40 each; two-part lectures are $15 each; fall bundle (all lectures) for $180; household fall bundle (two members of the same household) for $230. More information and registration at www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/upcoming-sessions.html.
CAMARILLO STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS | 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The West Ventura County Business Alliance presents Camarillo Mayor Shawn Mulchay’s 2022 State of the City address. The mayor will reflect on accomplishments from the past year and highlight initiatives focused on innovation, process improvement and sustainability. Lunch included. $65. Spanish Hills Club, 999 Crestview Ave., Camarillo. Register at web.wvcba.org/events/Camarillo-State-of-the-City-9624/details.
A MODERN HISTORY OF JERUSALEM | 1-3 p.m. via Zoom. Jerusalem has a complex history, both ancient and modern. This course will begin with World War II and trace the city’s modern history in an attempt to understand the political forces that have shaped it. Taught by Jason Hensley. Part of the Fifty and Better series offered by California Lutheran University’s Center for Lifelong Learning. Courses are $40 each; two-part lectures are $15 each; fall bundle (all lectures) for $180; household fall bundle (two members of the same household) for $230. More information and registration at www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/upcoming-sessions.html.
OAK REGENERATION IN THE TIME OF CLIMATE CHANGE | 7 p.m. Arborist Dave Muffly joins Ventura Land Trust at the Museum of Ventura County for a special OAKtober Environmental Speaker Series presentation. Dave is a partner in Ventura Land Trust’s coast live oak care and restoration in Harmon Canyon Preserve. For more than 30 years, he has been on the forefront of oak tree regeneration in California. With nearly 4,000 oaks established, oak regeneration at Stanford University and in the Bay area has been a resounding success, deeply founded in science. In this talk, Dave covers the details — techniques, lessons and warnings — that have made this project a success, where so many others fail. $10 suggested donation. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. More information at www.venturalandtrust.org/events.
INHABITANTS: AN INDIGENOUS PERSPECTIVE | 7 p.m. The Channel Islands Maritime Museum will host a screening of this film that follows five Native American tribes across deserts, coastlines, forests and prairies as they restore their traditional land management practices. $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and active military, $7 for museum members. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, www.cimmvc.org/event-details/film-event-inhabitants.
COMMUNITY NEEDS, OPPORTUNITIES AND RESOURCES
CHANNEL ISLANDS CHORAL ASSOCIATION | Community singers are needed! Audition now for the California State University, Channel Islands University Chorus, composed of CSUCI students, faculty, staff and alumni as well as community singers. Auditions are by appointment with Dr. KuanFen Liu. The chorus meets Monday evenings, 6:30-9:15 p.m., in Malibu Hall 100. Concerts on Dec. 2 and 4. To request an audition, email downbeatplus@gmail.com. More information at cicachoir.org.
FREE FLU SHOT CLINICS | Saturdays, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., through Oct. 22. Community Memorial Health System’s Centers for Family Health and Midtown Medical Group, in conjunction with Ventura County Public Health, will provide free flu shots to people over 6 months of age. For the health and wellbeing of our community, it is recommended that all people over the age of 6 months receive the flu vaccine every year. Clinics are held from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Walk-ins are encouraged. LOCATIONS: Oct. 15: 852 W. Ventura St., Fillmore; 120 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura. Oct. 22: 2361 E. Vineyard Ave., Oxnard; 242 E. Harvard Blvd., Suite C, Santa Paula; 138 W. Main St., Suite E, Ventura. For more information call 805-652-6353.
INFORMATION ON THE HIGH SCHOOL AT MOORPARK COLLEGE | Through March 28. The High School at Moorpark College allows students to earn both their high school diploma and college credits at the same time. HSMC is located on the Moorpark College campus where high schoolers, beginning their freshman year, take both high school and college-level classes. The school is open to any student in Ventura or Los Angeles counties. HSMC will host in-person information nights on Nov. 1, Jan, 24 and Feb. 28. Virtual sessions are offered Nov. 29 and March 28. For more information, call Dr. Shirleen Oplustic at 805-378-6312 or contact her via email at soplustic@mrpk.org. Additional information can also be found at www.hsmc.mrpk.org.
INKTOBER FOR TEENS | Through Oct. 31. The month of October is known as Inktober, where participants draw an image every day in October based on a list of prompts. Want to participate? Stop by the Young Adult Desk and pick up an Inktober assignment. Turn in five drawings inspired by the prompts by Oct. 31 for a chance to win a prize. Young Adult Desk of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
LANDLORD ENGAGEMENT PROGRAM | Are you a Ventura County property owner/housing provider seeking stable tenancies, rental income, and a way to help our neighbors who need a home? Do you have a housing unit to lease in the near or immediate future? We are seeking studios to 3+ bedrooms. United Way will provide financial and supportive services to ensure a smooth and mutually beneficial housing process. Join the effort and receive a leasing bonus of up to two times the rent charged for the unit! This incentive is available for landlords and is separate from any costs incurred by program participants. For more information or to learn more about the Landlord Engagement Program, contact Carie Bristow at carie.bristow@vcunitedway.org or 805.485.6288 x235.
MENTORS NEEDED FOR WOMEN UNITED EDUCATION AWARD RECIPIENTS | Women United is seeking potential mentors in professional positions who would like to guide a single mother college student and help her reach her career goals. Anyone who has professional experience in a business environment and is willing to meet with a mentee for 2-3 sessions during the semester (in person or via Zoom) is encouraged to apply. To learn more, contact Leslie Osuna at leslie.osuna@vcunitedway.org or 805.485.6288, ext. 224.
QUILT RAFFLE | Through Oct. 15. The Ojai Valley Museum is holding a raffle for a beautiful quilt made by the Ojai Community Quilters. Tickets are on sale now; the winner will be drawn on Ojai Day, Oct. 15. Tickets are available at the museum. All proceeds benefit museum programs. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, info@OjaiValleyMuseum.org, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.
TEEN CENTER BATTLE OF THE BANDS APPLICATIONS | Through Oct. 28. The Thousand Oaks Teen Center is currently recruiting high school age bands to play in its annual Battle of the Bands on Dec. 3. Qualifying bands will be judged by industry professionals and compete for several prizes. Interested bands must provide application, a demon CD and/or link to music. Completed applications should be returned to teencenterprograms@crpd.org no later than Friday, Oct. 28. Online application, guidelines and more information available at
www.thousandoaksteencenter.com/events.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR FREE TAX PREPARATION | Help low-income families and individuals improve their financial stability by joining our Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) team of tax preparers and interviewers for the 2022 Tax Year. Volunteers prepare federal and state tax returns at no cost at multiple sites across Ventura County and are asked to commit four hours per week during the VITA tax season, Feb. 1-April 30, 2023. No experience is necessary; training is provided. A two-session training course (in-person and virtual) will be offered on Nov. 12 and 19, 2022 at Moorpark College. To learn more or to register, visit volunteerventuracounty.org/need/detail/?need_id=372430.
ONGOING/UPCOMING EVENTS
DEPRESSION AND BIPOLAR SUPPORT ALLIANCE MEETING | Tuesdays, 6:30-8 p.m. This Ventura-based peer support group for those experiencing depression and bipolar disorder will resume its free weekly meetings at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Ventura. Enter by way of the main door. Please bring your own N95 mask. For more information, contact Wendell Jones at 805-640-6472, wenj16630@sbcglobal.net or DBSAlliance.org. 5654 Ralston St., Ventura.
FALL HARVEST FESTIVAL AT UNDERWOOD FAMILY FARMS | Through Oct. 31. We invite all to celebrate the season with us at our 25th Annual Fall Harvest Festival, featuring a corn maze, labyrinth, gourd tunnel, photo ops, pumpkin playhouse and more. Pick out a jack-o-lantern at the enormous pumpkin patch! Open daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m. $14 per person, Monday-Friday; weekend tickets available online only. Free for children under 2; $2 discount for seniors 65+, military, veterans and emergency first responders. Themed weekends throughout the month. Oct. 15-16: Antique Tractors. Oct. 22-23: Wild West. Oct. 29-30: All About Pumpkins. 3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark and 5696 E. Los Angeles Ave., Somis, underwoodfamilyfarms.com.
FAMILY STORYTIME | Mondays, 4 p.m. Every Monday the South Oxnard Library hosts an all-ages storytime with Miss Joanne in the Children’s Area. South Oxnard Branch Library, 4300 Saviers Road, Oxnard, 805-385-8129, www.oxnard.org/library/south-oxnard-branch-library/.
FREE RANGE COMEDY IMPROV CLASS | Fridays, 7-9 p.m. through Nov. 11. Students will learn the basics of comedy improv through improv exercises and games, then perform their own showcase at completion. $125 for the six-week class held at the Camarillo Academy of Performing Arts, 2460 Las Posas Road, Camarillo. For more information, call 413-862-2433, email freerangecomedy@gmail.com or visit freerangecomedy.com.
HOPE AND HELP FOR OVEREATERS | Saturdays, 10-11 a.m. Is your eating out of control? Are you feeling fat? Overeaters Anonymous can help. 133 S. Laurel St., Ventura (building next to the church). For more information call Amy at 805-340-5882. Donations only.
JEST IMPROV | Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Need to laugh or be silly? JEST Improv holds weekly, improv drop-in classes for beginners and all experience levels, Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. at Diversity Collective, 2471 Portola Road, Ventura. Classes are $15 each, or $10 each with JEST membership. More information at www.jestimprov.com.
PUMPKIN PATCH AT LIMONEIRA RANCH | 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30. The Limoneira Ranch, with wide open green vistas framed by mountains is the site of our fall fun in October. Each year our we strive to make our Pumpkin Patch bigger and better with great food, crafts, live entertainment, FFA Petting Zoo, famous 5.5 acre Corn MAiZE and of course our Pumpkin Chucker. Presented by the Rotary Club of Santa Paula. $12 general admission; $5-15 for attractions. Free admission for ages 2 and under and free parking. Please no dogs. 12471 Foothill Road, Santa Paula, 888-522-1884, sppumpkinpatch.com.
SOUND MEDITATION | Fridays and Sundays. Morning and sunset sound meditation sessions will take place weekly in person at the Viewpoint at Meditation Mount. Sunday morning sessions 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with Suburbanoid. Friday evening sessions 6:15-8:15 p.m. with Trinity of Sound. $25; registration is required. 10340 Reeves Road, Ojai. For exact dates and times, visit meditationmount.org/events.
SUNSET YOGA AND SOUND MEDITATION | Thursdays, 6:30-8 p.m. Connect with your mind, heart and body in a picturesque outdoor garden setting overlooking the beautiful Ojai Valley. Please bring your own yoga mat and props, and a blanket (optional) for closing meditation, which will be accompanied by crystal singing bowls. $20; registration is required. 10340 Reeves Road, Ojai. For exact dates and times, visit meditationmount.org/events.
SWAP MEET | Wednesdays, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Every week, the Ventura County Fairgrounds hosts dozens of vendors selling a wide array of antiques and collectibles. Vendor space available; contact Sue Adams at 818-590-5435. $2 admission.10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, www.snaauctions.com.