Happenings includes community events, meetings, classes, community resources and needs. To submit an item for inclusion email to: happenings@vcreporter.com
THURSDAY
THE BINDING OF ART AND FAITH | 10 a.m.-12 p.m. via Zoom. In this course, we will examine the creation of art and its impact on the development of faith, religion and spirituality; and inversely how faith, religion, and spirituality influenced art.. Part of the Fifty and Better series offered by California Lutheran University’s Center for Lifelong Learning. Courses are $40 each; two-part lectures are $15 each; fall bundle (all lectures) for $180; household fall bundle (two members of the same household) for $230. More information and registration at www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/upcoming-sessions.html.
A MODERN HISTORY OF JERUSALEM | 1-3 p.m. via Zoom. Jerusalem has a complex history, both ancient and modern. This course will begin with World War II and trace the city’s modern history in an attempt to understand the political forces that have shaped it. Taught by Jason Hensley. Part of the Fifty and Better series offered by California Lutheran University’s Center for Lifelong Learning. Courses are $40 each; two-part lectures are $15 each; fall bundle (all lectures) for $180; household fall bundle (two members of the same household) for $230. More information and registration at www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/upcoming-sessions.html.
JACKBOX PARTY GAMES FOR TEENS | 4-5:30 p.m. Bring your own device and play Jackbox Party Games with other teens in the Young Adult Center. YA Library at the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
FRIDAY
AMERICAN CIVICS 101+ | 10 a.m.-12 p.m. via Zoom. A timely six-part discussion that provides a simple but comprehensive path to understanding what every person applying for U.S. citizenship today needs to know. Taught by Alan Perper. Part of the Fifty and Better series offered by California Lutheran University’s Center for Lifelong Learning. Courses are $40 each; two-part lectures are $15 each; fall bundle (all lectures) for $180; household fall bundle (two members of the same household) for $230. More information and registration at www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/upcoming-sessions.html.
UNDER THE OPEN SKY | 5:15 p.m. Join the Ojai Valley Land Conservancy for a locally sourced farm-to-table dinner by Lorraine Lim Catering, live music by Dave Cipriani, beer by Topa Topa Brewing, beverages by Ventura Spirits Co. and more. When the sun sets, attendees will enjoy a selection of films including North Shore Betty followed by a Q&A with Betty Birrell. All attendees will also receive a complimentary ticket to Mountainfilm on Tour. $225. Ventura River Steelhead Preserve, 9458 Santa Ana Road, Ventura. For tickets and more information, visit ovlc.org/undertheopensky22/.
RISE UP SINGING | 7 p.m. The third Friday of every month, the Universalist Unitarian Church of Santa Paula hosts an evening of communal singing with rounds, freedom songs, songs of summer solstice and more. Singers and instrumentalists of all ages welcome. $5 suggested free will offering. UUCSP, 740 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-525-4620, uucsp.org.
FORUM TO EXAMINE BATTLES OVER WATER SUPPLIES | 7 p.m. via Zoom. The constant battles over uncertain water supplies and the impacts of moneyed interests will be the topic of an online Community Forum. The discussion will be based on the documentary film River’s End: California’s Latest Water War, which explores the state’s complex struggle over who gets fresh water and, according to the film’s website, how well-heeled interests game the system. Registrants for the forum will receive a link to a free viewing of the film in advance of the discussion. Topics will include California’s Delta Tunnel project, impacts of animal agriculture andindustrial farming, local water concerns and projects, and what we all can do. Presented by the Chalice Community Forum of the Chalice Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of the Conejo Valley. Registration and more information at www.chaliceuu.org/justice/community-forum/.
SATURDAY
VENTURA BEACH CLEANUP | 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Bring your sun hats, water bottles and closed toed shoes to help Surfrider and the city of Ventura keep the beach clean. Buckets, grabbers and gloves will be provided. Volunteer waivers need to be signed in advance, but walk ups are welcome. Please check in on the Promenade at California Street next to the Crowne Plaza Hotel; look for the blue Surfrider tent. Details and waivers are online at ventura.surfrider.org/beach-cleanups/. Email beachcleanups@ventura.surfrider.org with any questions.
VENTURA COUNTY OUT OF THE DARKNESS WALK | 9 a.m. Volunteers from Ventura County will be joining a quarter of a million people who will be walking in towns across the United States to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention. This approx. two-mile walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs and its bold goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20% by the year 2025. Check in begins at 9 a.m.; walk starts at 10 a.m. Promenade Park next to the Ventura Pier. For more information, call Jeanette Zollinger at 562-547-1877 or jzollinger.afsp@gmail.com or visit afsp.org/vc/.
HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH: CHILDREN’S AUTHOR MARIANA GALVEZ | 1-2 p.m. Children’s author and illustrator Mariana Galvez will discuss her new bilingual board book, Little Astrology Catrinas. Participants will learn about La Catrina, reigning queen of Día de Muertos, and about astrological signs. Register on our online Event Calendar. Sponsored by the Friends of the Camarillo Library. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
BANK OF BOOKS SANTA PAULA BOOK SIGNING | 1-3 p.m. Bobette Stanbridge (various books) and Katy Hoover, Changing Tides. Bank of Books, 820 E. Main St., Santa Paula, www.bankofbooks.com.
BANK OF BOOKS VENTURA BOOK SIGNING | 1-3 p.m. Claudia Martial, Lumpy Socks, Allergic to Mornings and Can Elephants Wear Masks? Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St., Ventura, www.bankofbooks.com.
GONG YOGA NIDRA | 2-4 p.m. Release, relax, and let go with gentle Yoga and gong Yoga Nidra, led by Carrie Gorrell and Lida Martin at Meditation Mount. The session will begin with a Creative Meditation, peaceful Yoga flow, integrating breath with gentle movement, and continue with a beautiful gong Yoga Nidra experience. $35. Meditation Mount, 10340 Reeves Road, Ojai, meditationmount.org/calendar/.
AUTHOR TALK WITH SANDIE MOORE | 3 p.m. Sandie Moore will discuss her book Linked Lives, a fictionalized account made up of Moore’s own life history as well as that of famous Oxnard resident Lucy Hicks Anderson. Oxnard Library, Downtown Main Branch, 251 S. A St., Oxnard, 805-240-7344, www.oxnard.org/library.
RED LETTER AWARDS: THE LOVE OF JESUS | 3 p.m. Red Letter Awards is called to bring the family of God together through gifts and talents that He has blessed us with. This passionate production from the heart will bring tears of laughter with quick witted comedy and amazing ventriloguists. Performers with angelic vocals will touch your heart and soul,while inspiring you to spontaneously raise your hands in worship. Plus, hear newly released recordings and see a sneak preview of an upcoming movie. $35-55. Fred Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-449-2787, bapacthousandoaks.com.
MOUNTAINFILM ON TOUR | 5 p.m. Mountainfilm is a dynamic organization and festival of films, people, stories and ideas that celebrate indomitable spirit, educate and inspire audiences, and motivate individuals and communities to advance solutions for a livable world. Dig out your low-back chairs and blankets and join us on the field at Ojai Valley School for another fantastic year of films and fun! There will be films, live music, food trucks, beer provided by Topa Topa Brewing Company, kombucha donated by Revel, and wine donated by Bonny Doon Vineyard, Lapis Luna Wines, The Big Red Monster, and Bubble Butt Rosé Seltzer. We are excited to announce that we will have an open beer garden! Purchased alcohol will be allowed throughout the entire event space this year. Tickets $10-40. 723 El Paseo Road, Ojai. For tickets and more information, visit ovlc.org/mountainfilmontour22/.
HALFWAY TO SAINT PATRICK’S DAY EVENING OF IRISH CULTURE | 6 p.m. Music, dancing and dinner to take place at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 3175 Telegraph Road, Ventura. Benefits the Ventura Hibernians. Tickets: $25-35. For more information, call John McNally at 805-804-7558 or email mcnally.realtor@gmail.com.
AUTHOR TALK AT BART’S BOOKS | 6 p.m. Join us for a conversation in the courtyard to discuss Girly Drinks: A World History of Women and Alcohol by Mallory O’Meara and Sarah Gailey. Free; RSVP strongly recommended. 302 W. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-646-3755, bartsbooksojai.com.
WE CAUGHT A FALLING STAR | 6:30-11 p.m. Dr. Kevin D. McKeegan, Professor of Cosmochemistry in UCLA’s Dept. of Earth, Planetary, and Space Sciences, will bring actual meteorites to display and talk about their origin and composition. Professor Hal Jandorf will also talk about the autumn sky. Free parking and admission. Arrive early. Please no pets. Presented by the Ventura County Astronomical Society. 6:30 p.m.-11 p.m. at the Moorpark College Observatory, 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark, www.vcas.org.
EMERALD CABARET| 7-10 p.m. Dress to the nines for this once-in-a-lifetime, immersive speakeasy experience! You’ll be stepping back into the 1920s for this fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ventura County. Let us entertain you with a swanky band playing the best jazz music, artisan “giggle juice,” a fortune teller, Instagram-worthy photo ops and so much more! This fun event is 21+, where you’ll have the opportunity to mix and mingle with BBSVC and some surprise guests…learn about all of the ways we have fun as an agency while creating youth mentoring opportunities across the county! We encourage guests to dress to the nines and win a chance at an awesome prize! Tickets: $50 general or $180 for four guests; $70 VIP or $260 for four guests. Secret location in Downtown Ventura; invitation with password and location will be provided after you RSVP. More information at bbsvc.org/emerald/.
SUNDAY
OJAI VALLEY PEACE DAY 2022 | 8 a.m.-9 p.m. “May peace flourish within us, among us and globally.” All residents are encouraged to display peace signs and artwork in their front yards starting on Sunday and the following week and to invite friends and neighbors to a “peace feast.” Several activities will take place at various locations throughout the day. For more information, visit ojaipeace.net.
FALL EQUINOX NATURE HIKE ON PINE MOUNTAIN | 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Join Ojai author and naturalist Lanny Kaufer on a hike up the Reyes Peak Trail to the “sky island” of Pine Mountain to see one of the most beautiful stretches in Los Padres National Forest. Intermediate hike of about 3 miles on a well-used trail through mixed conifer forest. The group will meet at Maricopa Plaza and return there by 4 p.m. Be sure to pack a lunch. Recommended for fit, moderately experienced hikers or physically fit beginners who can safely reach 7,000 feet. No dogs or smoking. Light rain will not cancel; heavy rain will. $45/person. More information and registration at HerbWalks.com or by calling 805-646-6281.
TECHNOLOGY HELP | 2-4 p.m. Technology can be confusing, let us help! Stop by the second floor Tech Lab on Sundays for assistance with your tech questions. Tech Lab of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
CHANNEL ISLANDS DEBRIS ART/ASSEMBLAGE WORKSHOP | 2-5 p.m. Teens 13-18 are invited to join artist Jose Galvin and the Santa Rosa Island Research Team for this opportunity to create impactful works of art out of debris found on Santa Rosa Island. This two-day workshop will include a presentation by the research team, as well as a guided project aimed at creating artwork out of debris from the fishing industry, found off the coast of our very own Santa Rosa Island. Free; registration required. Vita Art Center, 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com/new-page-1.
CHAMBER MUSIC CONCERT WITH JUDITH VANDER | 3 p.m. The Ojai Art Center presents an exciting, unique program of music for voice, piano and oboe, written over the centuries from Bach to Judith Vander, a contemporary Ojai composer. This concert will premiere Vander’s most recent work, Darwin Cantata, with a libretto made entirely of quotes from Charles Darwin’s On the Origin of Species. The music of the Cantata is inspired by Bach cantatas. The program also includes movements from cantatas by Bach and Handel, as well as settings by Vander of poems by Shakespeare and William Blake. The musicians performing the concert are all superb professional artists of the area: Patricia Lathrop-McPherson, soprano; Kathleen McVicker, mezzo soprano; Bryan Lane, tenor; Andrew Petracca, bass; accompanied by Helen Farson, pianist, and Louis Grace, oboist. $20 at the door (exact change, please). Ojai Art Center, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, www.ojaiartcenter.org/music.html.
WEIRD AL YANKOVIC | 7 p.m. Almost four years after his first foray into unfamiliar concert territory with his highly-acclaimed “Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour,” “Weird Al” Yankovic is pressing his luck again, this time with “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour.” The tour marks Weird Al’s long-anticipated return to the concert stage. Rather than focusing on the hits from his career, the show will feature Yankovic’s non-parody material – the somewhat more obscure pastiches and original songs that have largely escaped the pop culture radar but are adored by his long-time fans. He is joined by special guest Emo Philips. $59.50-95.50. Fred Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-449-2787, bapacthousandoaks.com.
MONDAY
CARE FOR KIDS GOLF CLASSIC | 8:30 a.m. Experienced and novice golfers alike can take a swing for Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families and the Rotary Clubs of Camarillo at the 30th annual Care for Kids Golf Classic, hosted by the Rotary Clubs of Camarillo. One of Ventura County’s longest running charity golf tournaments, Care for Kids takes place at Spanish Hills Club and will feature a four-person “Texas Scramble” format, a range of on-course competitions, online auction and post-tournament awards banquet. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., followed by 11 a.m. shotgun start and cocktail hour at 4:15 p.m. Dinner and awards ceremony take place at 5 p.m. Spanish Hills Club, 999 Crestview Avenue, Camarillo. Registration and sponsorship information can be found at www.careforkidsgolf.org.
THE OTHER SIDE OF NASHVILLE | 10 a.m.-12 p.m. via Zoom. In this class, we will explore the incredible and mostly unknown secret of Nashville: the wealth and variety of non-country music that has its roots there. Taught by Tony Moon. Part of the Fifty and Better series offered by California Lutheran University’s Center for Lifelong Learning. Courses are $40 each; two-part lectures are $15 each; fall bundle (all lectures) for $180; household fall bundle (two members of the same household) for $230. More information and registration at www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/upcoming-sessions.html.
REFLECTIONS ON WAR | 1-3 p.m. via Zoom. Humans are not unique in resorting to violence to slack desire, defend or assert themselves. In this class we reflect on the nature and changing character of war. Are we “hard-wired” to destructiveness? What is the attraction of war? Explore these and other topiscs with Herb Gooch. Taught by Tony Moon. Part of the Fifty and Better series offered by California Lutheran University’s Center for Lifelong Learning. Courses are $40 each; two-part lectures are $15 each; fall bundle (all lectures) for $180; household fall bundle (two members of the same household) for $230. More information and registration at www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/upcoming-sessions.html.
THE GOOD BOSS/EL BEUN PATRON | 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Oxnard Film Society presents this 2021 comedy/drama from Spain. Básculas Blanco, a Spanish company producing industrial scales in a provincial Spanish town, awaits the imminent visit from a committee which holds its fate in their hands as to whether they merit a local Business Excellence award. Starring Javier Bardem. Runtime: 2 hours. Not rated. In Spanish with English subtitles. $8 seniors, $11.25 general admission. Plaza Cinemas 14, 255 West Fifth St., Oxnard, www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.
ZINE MONDAYS FOR TEENS | 4-5:30 p.m. Pronounced like magazine – without the mag – zines are self-published and independently made. Make your own and connect with others. Materials will be provided. Aimed at ages 13-18. Young Adult Library of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
TUESDAY
ITALIAN BAROQUE OF BERNINI, CARAVAGGIO AND GENTILESCHI | 10 a.m.-12 p.m. via Zoom and HyFlex. The Baroque art style in Italy emerges as part of the Catholic Counter-Reformation’s effort to reinspire the faithful back to the Church. Understanding the power of art, the Church began to commission grand scale works of art to communicate directly with the public. This class will give an overview of the development of this distinctive style. Taught by Katherine Zoraster. Part of the Fifty and Better series offered by California Lutheran University’s Center for Lifelong Learning. Courses are $40 each; two-part lectures are $15 each; fall bundle (all lectures) for $180; household fall bundle (two members of the same household) for $230. More information and registration at www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/upcoming-sessions.html.
GLOBAL CLIMATE CHANGE: PRINCIPLES, IMPLICATIONS AND CHALLENGES | 1-3 p.m. via Zoom. The goal of this six-week course is to present the audience with not only the most accurate scientific information, but also an explanation of how these principles come together using real-world examples and predictive computer models. Taught by Grady Hanrahan. Part of the Fifty and Better series offered by California Lutheran University’s Center for Lifelong Learning. Courses are $40 each; two-part lectures are $15 each; fall bundle (all lectures) for $180; household fall bundle (two members of the same household) for $230. More information and registration at www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/upcoming-sessions.html.
HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH TEEN CRAFTERNOON: MINI PIÑATA | 4-5:30 p.m. Crafternoons are a series of after school crafts held in the Young Adult Center. Celebrate Mexico by making a mini piñata. YA Library of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
WVCBA FALL BUSINESS EXPO AND MIXER | 4-6:30 p.m. Mix, mingle and discover local businesses at this event put on by the West Ventura County Business Alliance. The expo is free and open to the public. Make valuable connections while sipping wine and vying for door prizes. Cantara Cellars, 126 Wood Road, Suite 104, Camarillo, www.wvcba.org.
WEDNESDAY
RELIGIOUS ARCHITECTURE AND DESIGN: FROM THE ROMAN CATACOMBS TO MODERN TIMES | 10 a.m.-12 p.m. via Zoom. Beginning with the Early Christian and Jewish period during Roman times, we explore the influences of symbolism and pictorial representations of religious images in Europe and the Middle East, ending our journey with sleek contemporary structures. Taught by Eleanor Schrader. Part of the Fifty and Better series offered by California Lutheran University’s Center for Lifelong Learning. Courses are $40 each; two-part lectures are $15 each; fall bundle (all lectures) for $180; household fall bundle (two members of the same household) for $230. More information and registration at www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/upcoming-sessions.html.
LEGENDS OF ISRAEL’S KINGS | 1-3 p.m. via Zoom. The legends of Israel’s kings have been preserved through the writings of the Hebrew Scriptures and Jewish tradition. This course will dive deep into these rarely-told stories, will enliven them through context, and will examine the depth of ancient folklore and the messages that they convey, even to today. Taught by Jason Hensley. Part of the Fifty and Better series offered by California Lutheran University’s Center for Lifelong Learning. Courses are $40 each; two-part lectures are $15 each; fall bundle (all lectures) for $180; household fall bundle (two members of the same household) for $230. More information and registration at www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/upcoming-sessions.html.
KOMBUCHA WORKSHOP FOR TEENS | 4-5 p.m. Discover the history and basics of how to safely make kombucha and natural sodas at home with Brie Wakeland. Workshop includes recipes and a kombucha scoby. Sponsored by the Friends of the Camarillo Library. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH: JOURNEY OF THE SKELETONS | 6:30-7:30 p.m. Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with highlights from the Elite Theatre’s production of Journey of the Skeletons. This award-winning multicultural comedy explains the beautiful Day of the Dead tradition. Register on our online Event Calendar. Sponsored by the Friends of the Camarillo Library. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM SPEAKER SERIES: CORINNE HEYNING LAVERTY | 7 p.m. Corinne Heyning Laverty will be speaking on her remarkable book North America’s Galapagos: The Historic Channel Islands Biological Survey. This book recounts the story of a group of researchers, naturalists, adventurers, cooks, immigrants and scientifically curious teenagers who came together in the late 1930s to piece together the broken shards of the Channel Islands’ history and evolution. $10 adults, $5 seniors and active military members, free for CIMM members. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, www.cimmvc.org.
THURSDAY
VENTURA STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS | 7:30-9:30 a.m. Ventura Mayor Sofia Rubalcava will give a state of the city address at the Crowne Plaza Ventura Beach, 450 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura. Hosted by the Ventura Chamber of Commerce. $60 members, $80 nonmembers. Register at ventura.chambermaster.com/events/details/2022-state-of-the-city-22700.
BETTERINVESTING CHANNEL ISLANDS CHAPTER WORKSHOP ON: INTRODUCTION TO VALUE LINE | 4-5 p.m. Introduction to Russell Fischer Business Collection Value Line resource. Representatives from the BetterInvesting Channel Islands Chapter will provide the framework on their BetterInvesting tools. Community Room at the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
COMMUNITY NEEDS, OPPORTUNITIES AND RESOURCES
CHANNEL ISLANDS CHORAL ASSOCIATION | Community singers are needed! Audition now for the California State University, Channel Islands University Chorus, composed of CSUCI students, faculty, staff and alumni as well as community singers. Auditions are by appointment with Dr. KuanFen Liu. The chorus meets Monday evenings, 6:30-9:15 p.m., in Malibu Hall 100. Concerts on Dec. 2 and 4. To request an audition, email downbeatplus@gmail.com. More information at cicachoir.org.
LIBRARY CARD SIGN-UP MONTH | Through Sept. 30. September is Library Card Sign-up Month. Do you know all the benefits of having a library card? Teens can play bingo to find out! Or travel throughout the library with your library passport and discover new adventures with your library card. Visit the second floor Reference Desk to pick up your passport. Return your completed passport by September 30 for a chance to win a prize. Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
QUILT RAFFLE | Through Oct. 15. The Ojai Valley Museum is holding a raffle for a beautiful quilt made by the Ojai Community Quilters. Tickets are on sale now; the winner will be drawn on Ojai Day, Oct. 15. Tickets are available at the museum. All proceeds benefit museum programs. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, info@OjaiValleyMuseum.org, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.
ONGOING/UPCOMING EVENTS
DEPRESSION AND BIPOLAR SUPPORT ALLIANCE MEETING | Tuesdays, 6:30-8 p.m. This Ventura-based peer support group for those experiencing depression and bipolar disorder will resume its free weekly meetings at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Ventura. Enter by way of the main door. Please bring your own N95 mask. For more information, contact Wendell Jones at 805-640-6472, wenj16630@sbcglobal.net or DBSAlliance.org. 5654 Ralston St., Ventura.
FAMILY STORYTIME | Mondays, 4 p.m. Every Monday the South Oxnard Library hosts an all-ages storytime with Miss Joanne in the Children’s Area. South Oxnard Branch Library, 4300 Saviers Road, Oxnard, 805-385-8129, www.oxnard.org/library/south-oxnard-branch-library/.
HOPE AND HELP FOR OVEREATERS | Saturdays, 10-11 a.m. Is your eating out of control? Are you feeling fat? Overeaters Anonymous can help. 133 S. Laurel St., Ventura (building next to the church). For more information call Amy at 805-340-5882. Donations only.
JEST IMPROV | Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Need to laugh or be silly? JEST Improv holds weekly, improv drop-in classes for beginners and all experience levels, Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. at Diversity Collective, 2471 Portola Road, Ventura. Classes are $15 each, or $10 each with JEST membership. More information at www.jestimprov.com.
SOUND MEDITATION | Fridays and Sundays. Morning and sunset sound meditation sessions will take place weekly in person at the Viewpoint at Meditation Mount. Sunday morning sessions 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with Suburbanoid. Friday evening sessions 6:15-8:15 p.m. with Trinity of Sound. $25; registration is required. 10340 Reeves Road, Ojai. For exact dates and times, visit meditationmount.org/events.
SUNSET YOGA AND SOUND MEDITATION | Thursdays, 6:30-8 p.m. Connect with your mind, heart and body in a picturesque outdoor garden setting overlooking the beautiful Ojai Valley. Please bring your own yoga mat and props, and a blanket (optional) for closing meditation, which will be accompanied by crystal singing bowls. $20; registration is required. 10340 Reeves Road, Ojai. For exact dates and times, visit meditationmount.org/events.