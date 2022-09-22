Happenings includes community events, meetings, classes, community resources and needs. To submit an item for inclusion email to: happenings@vcreporter.com
THURSDAY
VENTURA STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS | 7:30-9:30 a.m. Ventura Mayor Sofia Rubalcava will give a state of the city address at the Crowne Plaza Ventura Beach, 450 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura. Hosted by the Ventura Chamber of Commerce. $60 members, $80 nonmembers. Register at ventura.chambermaster.com/events/details/2022-state-of-the-city-22700.
DREAMS N MOTION MINI-EXPOSITION | 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Meet business people from Tunisia looking to do business on the West Coast and in Ventura. Textiles, jewelry, industrial goods and more. Presented by Dreams n Motion and the Ventura Chamber of Commerce. Crowne Plaza Hotel Ventura Beach, 450 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura. More information at venturachamber.com.
THE BINDING OF ART AND FAITH | 10 a.m.-12 p.m. via Zoom. In this course, we will examine the creation of art and its impact on the development of faith, religion and spirituality; and inversely how faith, religion, and spirituality influenced art.. Part of the Fifty and Better series offered by California Lutheran University’s Center for Lifelong Learning. Courses are $40 each; two-part lectures are $15 each; fall bundle (all lectures) for $180; household fall bundle (two members of the same household) for $230. More information and registration at www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/upcoming-sessions.html.
A MODERN HISTORY OF JERUSALEM | 1-3 p.m. via Zoom. Jerusalem has a complex history, both ancient and modern. This course will begin with World War II and trace the city’s modern history in an attempt to understand the political forces that have shaped it. Taught by Jason Hensley. Part of the Fifty and Better series offered by California Lutheran University’s Center for Lifelong Learning. Courses are $40 each; two-part lectures are $15 each; fall bundle (all lectures) for $180; household fall bundle (two members of the same household) for $230. More information and registration at www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/upcoming-sessions.html.
BETTERINVESTING CHANNEL ISLANDS CHAPTER WORKSHOP ON: INTRODUCTION TO VALUE LINE | 4-5 p.m. Introduction to Russell Fischer Business Collection Value Line resource. Representatives from the BetterInvesting Channel Islands Chapter will provide the framework on their BetterInvesting tools. Community Room at the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
JACKBOX PARTY GAMES FOR TEENS | 4-5:30 p.m. Bring your own device and play Jackbox Party Games with other teens in the Young Adult Center. YA Library at the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
YOUR UNIQUE BIRTHING EXPERIENCE | 6 p.m. online. Community Memorial Health System is inviting expectant parents to join a free online seminar that can help growing families get the most out of their unique pregnancy and birthing experiences. Join the CMH maternity team as they share information about the hospital, its resources and support, and what parents-to-be can expect when it’s time to deliver. The virtual tour of CMH’s Mother Baby Unit will be followed by a live question and answer session with CMH maternity experts. Part of CMH’s 2022 Speaker Series Online. To attend this free virtual event, please RSVP at www.cmhshealth.org/RSVP.
CVUSD SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATE FORUM | 6-8 p.m. via Zoom. A community forum for the six candidates running for the Conejo Valley Unified School District Board of Education, hosted by Conejo Unido. Each candidate will give a prepared statement prior to a moderated question-and-answer session. More information at www.adelantecomunidadconejo.org/candidateforum.
FRIDAY
AMERICAN CIVICS 101+ | 10 a.m.-12 p.m. via Zoom. A timely six-part discussion that provides a simple but comprehensive path to understanding what every person applying for U.S. citizenship today needs to know. Taught by Alan Perper. Part of the Fifty and Better series offered by California Lutheran University’s Center for Lifelong Learning. Courses are $40 each; two-part lectures are $15 each; fall bundle (all lectures) for $180; household fall bundle (two members of the same household) for $230. More information and registration at www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/upcoming-sessions.html.
CAMARILLO READS: KIDS BOOK CLUB | 4-5 p.m. Camarillo Reads: One City, One Book is an annual citywide reading initiative to inspire community conversations. Our Children’s book selection for this year is Sylvia & Aki by Winifred Conkling. Pick up a copy at the Children’s Desk starting Sept. 1. For ages 7-12. Community Room at the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
FOOD SHARE FED UP ANNUAL SHINDIG | 5 p.m. Join us in your boots and jeans as we gather with like-minded community partners all working together to ensure our food-insecure friends and neighbors in Ventura County get FED UP. With your help, we can and will feed everyone! Tickets start at $225 per person and include six drink and tasting stations, tour of the Food Share facilities, cocktail hour with entertainment, a special presentation and a full meal prepared and plated by Peirano’s. Food Share Headquarters, 4156 Southbank Road, Oxnard. Tickets and more information at foodshare.com/event/fed-up-annual-shindig/.
CAMARILLO OLD TOWN FRIDAY NIGHT CAR CRUISE | 5-8 p.m. A free event featuring beautifully-restored vintage automobiles and trucks, hot rods, race cars, VW vans and lowriders for up-close inspection. The event takes place in the heart of Old Town Camarillo. Tunes by Jammin’ Jimmy, The Hot Rod DJ. All cars welcome. This is the last Cruise Night of the 2022 season! 2222 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo (in the Farmers’ Market parking lot).
DINING WITH DOGS | 6-9 p.m. The Ventura Police Department K9 Unit hosts this family-friendly fundraiser where attendees will have the opportunity to meet some of the department’s “top dogs.” $75 includes dinner, K9 demos and photo opportunities. Proceeds support the Ventura Police K9 Unit, their weekly trainings, food, protective gear, vet expenses and more. Ventura County Credit Union, 2575 Vista Del Mar Drive, Ventura, www.venturapdk9.com.
NAT GEO LIVE: CORAL KINGDOMS AND EMPIRES OF ICE | 8 p.m. Discover the reality of life behind the camera as the underwater photographic team of photographer David Doubilet and aquatic biologist and photojournalist Jennifer Hayes share their adventures working in three unique marine environments. From Papua New Guinea to Antarctica to the Gulf of St. Lawrence, see rare imagery and hear stories of adventures from these two longtime National Geographic contributors. Part of the National Geographic Live series presented by TOArts. $44.50-54.50. Fred Kavli Theatre, Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-449-2787, bapacthousandoaks.com/nat-geo-live.
SATURDAY
WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S | 8 a.m. The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is full of flowers, each carried by someone committed to ending this disease. Because like flowers, our participants don’t stop when something’s in their way. They keep raising funds and awareness for a breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. It’s time to add your flower to the fight. Walk takes place at The Collection at Riverpark, 2751 Park View Court, Oxnard. Registration begins at 8 a.m.; ceremony at 9 a.m. Walk officially begins at 9:15 a.m. More information at act.alz.org.
CAMINATA GUIADA EN ESPAÑOL EN HARMON CANYON PRESERVE / SPANISH GUIDED HIKE AT HARMON CANYON PRESERVE | 9-11 a.m. Únase al personal de Ventura Land Trust en una caminata guiada en la reserva de Harmon Canyon. Esta caminata de 90 minutos, cubrirá un circuito de 2 millas en la parte inferior de Harmon Canyon con paradas para aprender sobre los elementos naturales y culturales de la reserva. Se recomienda traer agua, protección solar y zapatos cerrados. Esta caminata es gratuita y abierta al público. Join Ventura Land Trust staff on a guided hike of Harmon Canyon Preserve. This easy to moderate 90-minute hike will cover a 2-mile loop in lower Harmon Canyon with stops to learn about natural and cultural elements of the preserve. Water, sun protection, and closed-toe footwear are recommended. This hike is free and open to the public. Harmon Canyon Preserve, 7511 Foothill Road, Ventura, www.venturalandtrust.org/septspanishguidedhike.
BANANA FESTIVAL | 10 a.m.-6 p.m. It’s gonna be bananas on Sept. 24! Get ready for the tastes and sounds of ports near and far, with a variety of cuisine and banana treats available for purchase. Festival attendees can also enjoy tours of the port, a kids’ zone, live music, and a variety of goods at the All Ports Marketplace. We’ve also added an Oldies By the Sea Car Show as you enter on Market Street. Tons of fun for the whole family! Free admission and parking. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Port of Hueneme, 105 E. Port Hueneme Road. More information at bananaportfest.com.
MONKEYPOX VACCINE CLINIC | 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Get your free monkeypox vaccine. First and second doses available. Enjoy food and music. Diversity Collective Community Center, 2471 Portola Road, Ventura, www.diversitycollectivevc.org.
LIS WIEHL CONVERSATION/BOOK SIGNING | 1-3 p.m. Calling all true crime fanatics! New York Times Bestselling Author Lis Wiehl will discuss her newest book, A Spy in Plain Sight: The Inside Story of the FBI and Robert Hanssen--America’s Most Damaging Russian Spy. Afterwards, Lis will sign copies. Barnes & Noble, Ventura Gateway, 4820 Telephone Road, Ventura. More information at stores.barnesandnoble.com/event/9780062151932-0.
TEEN ADVISORY BOARD | 2-4 p.m. Teen Advisory Board (TAB for short) is an engaging leadership group that develops programs and services. Earn service hours at our meetings, which are held every second and fourth Saturday of the month. Conference Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
REGGAE FESTIVAL AT OJAI VALLEY BREWERY | 5-10 p.m. We are celebrating our one year anniversary of the tap room with a Reggae Music Festival. Tables and benches will be set up in the brewery parking lot with a stage for concerts, lights, delicious local food and a local makers market. Join us for a fun-filled evening of music, eating, drinking and shopping! Ojai Valley Brewery, 307 Bryant St., Ojai, 805-798-9282, ojaivalleybrewery.com.
SUNDAY
DRIVE ELECTRIC CAR SHOW | 1-4 p.m. Ventura Harbor Village celebrates National Drive Electric Week with its 10th annual show where attendees can see a variety of electric vehicles and learn about their many benefits. EV owners will be able to charge at several charging stations near Island Packers and Harbor Cove Beach. Ventura Harbor Village, 1583 Spinnaker Dr., Ventura, 805-477-0470, www.VenturaHarborVillage.com.
HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH: FLAMENCO | 2-3 p.m. Get ready to shout Olé! Enjoy the passionate strumming of the guitar and the thundering rhythms of a dancer striking the stage. This is flamenco in its pure essence. Registration required. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
TECHNOLOGY HELP | 2-4 p.m. Technology can be confusing, let us help! Stop by the second floor Tech Lab on Sundays for assistance with your tech questions. Tech Lab of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
CAMERATA PACIFICA | 3 p.m. One of Southern California’s most prestigious chamber music groups returns for its 2022-23 season. Nicholas Daniel, Tereza Stanislav, Ani Aznavoorian and Irina Zahharenkova perform selections by Prokofiev, Bruch, Silvestrov and Shostakovich at the Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. For ticket packages and more information, visit cameratapacifica.org.
DAVE BERG: STORIES TO SHARE | 4 p.m. Join Dave Berg, author of Behind the Curtain, as he steps back in time to share the highlights of his career with Jay Leno and his tales learned at his mother’s knee. Enjoy a relaxing afternoon at the buildings and gardens and a docent-led tour. Bring a blanket and picnic to enjoy in the garden as you immerse yourself in stories about a time gone by. $5 suggested donation. Rancho Camulos Museum, 5164 E. Telegraph Road (Highway 126), Fillmore, 805-521-1501, www.ranchocamulos.org.
THE GREAT ART THEFT GALA | 4 p.m. At the Great Art Theft (where great art is a steal) local artists have donated paintings, sculptures, jewelry, ceramics and much more to be on display starting Sept.3. Come view the art, pick your favorite(s) and buy a ticket. For the mere price of $100, you can own an original piece of art donated by these artists (art valued at much more than the price of a ticket.) When you buy a ticket, your name is put in a basket and drawn one by one at the gala on Sunday, Sept. 25. The party starts at 4 p.m. Refreshments will be available. Don’t miss an opportunity to own a beautiful piece of art at a great price — a real “steal.” Ojai Art Center, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, www.ojaiartcenter.org.
MONDAY
TAKE AND MAKE FOR TEENS: SHOFAR | 4-5:30 p.m. Stop by the Young Adult Center and pick up a take and make kit containing materials and instructions to make your own paper shofar for Rosh Hashanah. A shofar is an ancient musical instrument made of a ram’s horn used for Jewish religious holidays such as Rosh Hashanah. Aimed at ages 13-18. Young Adult Library of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
VENTURA COUNTY WRITERS SALON | 6-8 p.m. The Ventura County Writers Salon meets on the 2nd and 4th Monday of each month. If you’re looking for a fiction writing group that will complement your high-class adventure, add spice to your innovative work of science fiction or bring order and balance to your historical period piece, look no further than the Ventura County Writers Salon! All genres of fiction are welcome. Conference Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
TUESDAY
ITALIAN BAROQUE OF BERNINI, CARAVAGGIO AND GENTILESCHI | 10 a.m.-12 p.m. via Zoom and HyFlex. The Baroque art style in Italy emerges as part of the Catholic Counter-Reformation’s effort to reinspire the faithful back to the Church. Understanding the power of art, the Church began to commission grand scale works of art to communicate directly with the public. This class will give an overview of the development of this distinctive style. Taught by Katherine Zoraster. Part of the Fifty and Better series offered by California Lutheran University’s Center for Lifelong Learning. Courses are $40 each; two-part lectures are $15 each; fall bundle (all lectures) for $180; household fall bundle (two members of the same household) for $230. More information and registration at www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/upcoming-sessions.html.
ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOWCASE | 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Ventura County Regional Energy Alliance is hosting this free event where the public can meet with local EV owners and check out their vehicles, test drive EVs from local dealerships and seek purchase guidance from industry experts. Ventura County Government Center, Lot G, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. More information at driveelectricweek.org/event?eventid=3365
GLOBAL CLIMATE CHANGE: PRINCIPLES, IMPLICATIONS AND CHALLENGES | 1-3 p.m. via Zoom. The goal of this six-week course is to present the audience with not only the most accurate scientific information, but also an explanation of how these principles come together using real-world examples and predictive computer models. Taught by Grady Hanrahan. Part of the Fifty and Better series offered by California Lutheran University’s Center for Lifelong Learning. Courses are $40 each; two-part lectures are $15 each; fall bundle (all lectures) for $180; household fall bundle (two members of the same household) for $230. More information and registration at www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/upcoming-sessions.html.
HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH TEEN CRAFTERNOON: WORRY DOLLS | 4-5:30 p.m. Crafternoons are a series of after school crafts held in the Young Adult Center. September is Hispanic Heritage Month. For this crafternoon, we are celebrating Guatemala by making worry dolls. According to legend, if someone shares a worry with the doll and places it underneath their pillow before going to bed, the worry will disappear. Ages 13-18. YA Library of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
WEDNESDAY
RELIGIOUS ARCHITECTURE AND DESIGN: FROM THE ROMAN CATACOMBS TO MODERN TIMES | 10 a.m.-12 p.m. via Zoom. Beginning with the Early Christian and Jewish period during Roman times, we explore the influences of symbolism and pictorial representations of religious images in Europe and the Middle East, ending our journey with sleek contemporary structures. Taught by Eleanor Schrader. Part of the Fifty and Better series offered by California Lutheran University’s Center for Lifelong Learning. Courses are $40 each; two-part lectures are $15 each; fall bundle (all lectures) for $180; household fall bundle (two members of the same household) for $230. More information and registration at www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/upcoming-sessions.html.
KNOWLEDGE AND NETWORKING LUNCH | 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Don’t miss our exclusive lunch with Oxnard City Manager Alex Nguyen, who will address “the Key to Oxnard’s Future” and answer audience questions. Residence Inn Oxnard River Ridge, 2101 W. Vineyard Ave., Oxnard. Hosted by the West Ventura County Business Alliance. $45-55. Register at web.wvcba.org/events.
LEGENDS OF ISRAEL’S KINGS | 1-3 p.m. via Zoom. The legends of Israel’s kings have been preserved through the writings of the Hebrew Scriptures and Jewish tradition. This course will dive deep into these rarely-told stories, will enliven them through context, and will examine the depth of ancient folklore and the messages that they convey, even to today. Taught by Jason Hensley. Part of the Fifty and Better series offered by California Lutheran University’s Center for Lifelong Learning. Courses are $40 each; two-part lectures are $15 each; fall bundle (all lectures) for $180; household fall bundle (two members of the same household) for $230. More information and registration at www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/
upcoming-sessions.html.
CAMARILLO READS: TEEN BOOK CLUB | 4-5 p.m. Camarillo Reads: One City, One Book is an annual citywide reading initiative to inspire community conversations. Our Young Adult book selection for this year is I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter by Erika L. Sanchez. Pick up a copy at the Young Adult Desk starting Thursday, Sept. 1. For ages 13-18. Conference Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
EXPLORERS OF THE DEEP: STEM CHALLENGE | 4-5 p.m. Ocean Robot Test Tank helps kids learn foundational STEM skills. Kids will learn how to “ballast” their ocean robot by adding weights to create the sinking and floating behavior of a real ocean robot. Kids will learn about the value of ocean exploration in the process. Register on the online Event Calendar. This is part one of a STEM Challenge by 4-H. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
BOARD GAME HANG | 4-5:30 p.m. Play a wide array of board games after school every Wednesday in the Young Adult Center. Young Adult Library of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
THURSDAY
CHANNEL ISLANDS CHAPTER OF THE EMBROIDERERS’ GUILD OF AMERICA | 9:30 a.m. This month we have scheduled a smocking workshop. United Methodist Church, 291 Anacapa Drive, Camarillo. For more information, email president@channelislandsega.org or visit our website at www.channelislandsega.org.
EV SHOW | 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Ventura County Regional Energy Alliance will host a static EV Show in conjunction with the Thursday Plaza Park Farmers Market. The public is invited to check out local EVs, learn about rebates and incentives, talk to Clean Power Alliance reps and more. Plaza Park North Fifth Street Parking, 392 N. Fifth St., Oxnard. More information at driveelectricweek.org/event?eventid=3386.
THE BINDING OF ART AND FAITH | 10 a.m.-12 p.m. via Zoom. In this course, we will examine the creation of art and its impact on the development of faith, religion and spirituality; and inversely how faith, religion, and spirituality influenced art. Taught by Christine Maasdam. Part of the Fifty and Better series offered by California Lutheran University’s Center for Lifelong Learning. Courses are $40 each; two-part lectures are $15 each; fall bundle (all lectures) for $180; household fall bundle (two members of the same household) for $230. More information and registration at www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/upcoming-sessions.html.
A MODERN HISTORY OF JERUSALEM | 1-3 p.m. via Zoom. Jerusalem has a complex history, both ancient and modern. This course will begin with World War II and trace the city’s modern history in an attempt to understand the political forces that have shaped it. Taught by Jason Hensley. Part of the Fifty and Better series offered by California Lutheran University’s Center for Lifelong Learning. Courses are $40 each; two-part lectures are $15 each; fall bundle (all lectures) for $180; household fall bundle (two members of the same household) for $230. More information and registration at www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/
upcoming-sessions.html.
JACKBOX PARTY GAMES FOR TEENS | 4-5:30 p.m. Bring your own device and play Jackbox Party Games with other teens in the Young Adult Center. YA Library at the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
BIKE RIDE, FILM SCREENING AND COMMUNITY CONVERSATION | 4:45 p.m. With more and more hikers and cyclists on the trails, what are the rules for navigating one another with respect, while protecting the outdoor spaces we love? Join Ventura Land Trust for a Harmon Canyon bike ride guided by Preserve Director Dan Hulst, then gather at Patagonia headquarters for a screening of Patagonia’s new mountain bike short film North Shore Betty and a community conversation on practices for safely sharing trails. Harmon Canyon Preserve, 7511 Foothill Road, Ventura. More information at www.venturalandtrust.org/events.
EVENING MOVIE SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 | 5-7 p.m. This month we’re screening Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022), featuring James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, Tika Sumpter and Idris Elba. Community Room at the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
THOUSAND OAKS CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATE FORUM | 6-8 via Zoom. A community forum for the 10 candidates running for the Thousand Oaks City Council, hosted by Conejo Unido. Each candidate will give a prepared statement prior to a moderated question-and-answer session. Free. More information at www.adelantecomunidadconejo.org.
COMMUNITY NEEDS, OPPORTUNITIES AND RESOURCES
CHANNEL ISLANDS CHORAL ASSOCIATION | Community singers are needed! Audition now for the California State University, Channel Islands University Chorus, composed of CSUCI students, faculty, staff and alumni as well as community singers. Auditions are by appointment with Dr. KuanFen Liu. The chorus meets Monday evenings, 6:30-9:15 p.m., in Malibu Hall 100. Concerts on Dec. 2 and 4. To request an audition, email downbeatplus@gmail.com. More information at cicachoir.org.
INFORMATION ON THE HIGH SCHOOL AT MOORPARK COLLEGE | Through March 28. Students can get a head start on their future at the High School at Moorpark College. The High School at Moorpark College, a free public school founded by Moorpark Unified School District in 2000, allows students to earn both their highschool diploma and college credits at the same time. HSMC is located on the Moorpark College campus where high schoolers, beginning their freshman year, take both high school and college-level classes. College credits earned at HSMC are transferable to any university in the United States. The school is open to any student in Ventura or Los Angeles counties. HSMC will host in-person information nights on Nov. 1, Jan, 24 and Feb. 28. Virtual sessions are offered Sept. 27, Nov. 29 and March 28. For more information, call Dr. Shirleen Oplustic at 805-378-6312 or contact her via email at soplustic@mrpk.org. Additional information can also be found at www.hsmc.mrpk.org.
LIBRARY CARD SIGN-UP MONTH | Through Sept. 30. September is Library Card Sign-up Month. Do you know all the benefits of having a library card? Teens can play bingo to find out! Or travel throughout the library with your library passport and discover new adventures with your library card. Visit the second floor Reference Desk to pick up your passport. Return your completed passport by Sept. 30 for a chance to win a prize. Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
NEW VOICES IN WRITING SCHOLARSHIPS | Through Sept. 25. Writers and Publishers Network (WPN), a literary nonprofit based in Ojai, has announced that applications for the 2022 New Voices in Writing Scholarship are open. There are two categories for entrants, ages 15-25 and over 60. Scholarship winners will be selected from submissions to be judged by published authors and professional editors. The scholarship program is based on story, characters, plot and writing quality. Completed applications must be submitted by Sept. 25. For application, submission guidelines and more information, visit www.805wc.com.
QUILT RAFFLE | Through Oct. 15. The Ojai Valley Museum is holding a raffle for a beautiful quilt made by the Ojai Community Quilters. Tickets are on sale now; the winner will be drawn on Ojai Day, Oct. 15. Tickets are available at the museum. All proceeds benefit museum programs. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, info@OjaiValleyMuseum.org, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.
ONGOING/UPCOMING EVENTS
DEPRESSION AND BIPOLAR SUPPORT ALLIANCE MEETING | Tuesdays, 6:30-8 p.m. This Ventura-based peer support group for those experiencing depression and bipolar disorder will resume its free weekly meetings at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Ventura. Enter by way of the main door. Please bring your own N95 mask. For more information, contact Wendell Jones at 805-640-6472, wenj16630@sbcglobal.net or DBSAlliance.org. 5654 Ralston St., Ventura.
FAMILY STORYTIME | Mondays, 4 p.m. Every Monday the South Oxnard Library hosts an all-ages storytime with Miss Joanne in the Children’s Area. South Oxnard Branch Library, 4300 Saviers Road, Oxnard, 805-385-8129, www.oxnard.org/library/south-oxnard-branch-library/.
HOPE AND HELP FOR OVEREATERS | Saturdays, 10-11 a.m. Is your eating out of control? Are you feeling fat? Overeaters Anonymous can help. 133 S. Laurel St., Ventura (building next to the church). For more information call Amy at 805-340-5882. Donations only.
JEST IMPROV | Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Need to laugh or be silly? JEST Improv holds weekly, improv drop-in classes for beginners and all experience levels, Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. at Diversity Collective, 2471 Portola Road, Ventura. Classes are $15 each, or $10 each with JEST membership. More information at www.jestimprov.com.
SOUND MEDITATION | Fridays and Sundays. Morning and sunset sound meditation sessions will take place weekly in person at the Viewpoint at Meditation Mount. Sunday morning sessions 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with Suburbanoid. Friday evening sessions 6:15-8:15 p.m. with Trinity of Sound. $25; registration is required. 10340 Reeves Road, Ojai. For exact dates and times, visit meditationmount.org/events.
SUNSET YOGA AND SOUND MEDITATION | Thursdays, 6:30-8 p.m. Connect with your mind, heart and body in a picturesque outdoor garden setting overlooking the beautiful Ojai Valley. Please bring your own yoga mat and props, and a blanket (optional) for closing meditation, which will be accompanied by crystal singing bowls. $20; registration is required.
10340 Reeves Road, Ojai. For exact dates and times, visit meditationmount.org/events.