Happenings includes community events, meetings, classes, community resources and needs. To submit an item for inclusion email to: happenings@vcreporter.com
THURSDAY
VENTURA COUNTY MOBILE LIBRARY/BIBLIOTECO MÓVIL DEL CONDADO DE VENTURA | 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Children’s storytime! The Ventura County Mobile Library is coming to Harmon Canyon Preserve on the first Thursday of every month, starting Sept. 8. Meet at the trailhead at 10:30 a.m. for children’s storytime. You can also check out a book to read under Harmon’s oaks, get a library card, pick up book holds, and check out and return items. Harmon Canyon Preserve, 7511 Foothill Road, Ventura, www.venturalandtrust.org.
THE SOMIS THURSDAY CLUB | 11:30 a.m. A local women’s club monthly lunch meeting. This month’s program will be entertainment by Wendy Morgan Hunter, who will sing songs from opera and Broadway. Visitors and prospective members are welcome. RSVP to 805-469-5059, patti.dizazzo@gmail.com. Somis Clubhouse, 5380 Bell Street, Somis.
BACK TO SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE | 4-5:30 p.m. Get a head start on the school year with our Back to School Open House. Learn about resources the library has to help you succeed. Young Adult Center of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
JACKBOX PARTY GAMES FOR TEENS | 4-5:30 p.m. Bring your own device and play Jackbox Party Games with other teens in the Young Adult Center. YA Library at the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
LOCAL HISTORY HAPPY HOUR WITH MELINA SEMPILL WATTS | 5-6 p.m. The Museum of Ventura County invites you to join us for the next installment of our popular in-person and Zoom series, in which local authors and historians sit down with The Barbara Barnard Smith Executive Director Elena Brokaw to discuss their unique perspectives on our region’s history and take questions from the audience. The next episode features Melinda Sempill Watts, author of Tree. Free for members, $10 for nonmembers in person, $5 for nonmembers on Zoom. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323, venturamuseum.org.
VENTURA COUNTY’S WATER CRISIS AND CALIFORNIA’S DROUGHT | 5:30-7:45 p.m. This forum, presented by Assemblymember Steve Bennett in conjunction with State Senator Monique Limón and the county of Ventura, is an opportunity for the community to learn about the threats of extreme drought and potential regional aridization conditions that threaten Ventura County and California. Ventura County Government Center Hall of Administration, Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. For more information and remote access, visit https://a37.asmdc.org/event/20220908-californias-drought-conditions-and-local-response-forum.
VENTURA COUNTY PROFESSIONAL WOMEN’S NETWORK DINNER MEETING | 5:30-8 p.m. Please join us for an in-person meeting where you can see old friends, make new ones and enjoy sisterhood. Bring a door prize for extra exposure. This month’s speaker will be Leslie Rinchen-Wongmo, who will discuss her work as a Buddhist textile artist. La Dolce Vita/1901 Restaurant, Heritage Square, 740 S. B St., Oxnard. Register at www.vcpwn.org.
FRIDAY
FULL MOON NATURE HIKE | 6-8:30 p.m. Join Ojai author and naturalist Lanny Kaufer to watch the sunset and moonrise. Kaufer’s group will gradually walk about 1.5 miles on a well-used dirt road with gradual elevation gain to a vista point. The group will walk back by daylight, moonlight and flashlight, returning to the trailhead around 8:30 p.m. No dogs or smoking. Light rain will not cancel; heavy rain will. $35/person. Register now at HerbWalks.com or by calling 805-646-6281.
GLOW HIKE AT HARMON CANYON PRESERVE | 7-8:30 p.m. What glows in the dark at Harmon Canyon Preserve? Come learn about the fascinating creatures that light up the night, as well as other nighttime ecology in the preserve. This is a naturalist-guided hike, so expect a slow pace where discovery and discussion are the goals, rather than the destination. Harmon Canyon Preserve, 7511 Foothill Road, Ventura, www.venturalandtrust.org/septemberglowhike.
SATURDAY
14TH ANNUAL VENTURA ART AND STREET PAINTING FESTIVAL | 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The annual street painting festival returns to Ventura Harbor Village, giving visitors a chance to see artists working in real time on their chalk masterpieces right there on the sidewalks of the harbor. Also enjoy crafts and other goods at the vendor fair, live music by Karen Eden and more. The festival is a fundraiser for FOOD Share of Ventura County and Boys and Girls Club of Greater Ventura. More information at venturaartfestival.com.
THIRD ANNUAL MARVELOUS MUG MARKETPLACE | 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The Ventura County Potters’ Guild Gallery will have available for purchase hundreds of handcrafted mugs – dishwasher and microwave safe, and finished with lead-free glazes – made by over 40 local artists. Gallery artists will also offer clay demonstrations. The first 20 purchasers of the day will receive a free cup of coffee from Top This Chocolate. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura Harbor, venturapotterygallery.com.
BANK OF BOOKS VENTURA BOOK SIGNING | 1-3 p.m. Katy Hoover, Changing Tides. Bank of Books, 820 E. Main St., Santa Paula, www.bankofbooks.com.
FIGURE SCULPTING WITH CERAMICS | 2-5 p.m. A three-day workshop where students will learn hand building techniques to create a human bust. The first two classes will be spent building and the final class will be for glazing. Taught by Thomas Weber. $135. Vita Art Center, 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.
SOUND EXPERIENCE WITH DAMIAN GALLAGHER | 2:30-4:15 pm. Come journey into a sound bath and breathwork experience with Damian at Meditation Mount. This is an opportunity to connect more deeply with the inner self. We will begin with setting an intention as a way to attract what you’re wanting in your life, whether it is for healing, self-love, or personal growth.Please bring a yoga mat and anything to make you feel comfortable, such as a blanket or pillow. $25. Meditation Mount, 10340 Reeves Road, Ojai, meditationmount.org.
EVENING SOUND HEALING | 4-7 p.m. Taft Gardens hosts a Sunset Sound Experience with Trinity of Sound. Prepare for the ultimate in self-care, restoration and relaxation where you will be guided in a grounding meditation and breathwork before being immersed in a continual sound healing vortex. Instruments include clear quartz singing bowls,Tibetan bowls, gongs, chimes and shakers, rain sticks, harmonium, voice, and more. Guests can arrive as early as 4 p.m. to enjoy the garden; event begins at 5 p.m. For an optimal experience and comfort, please bring yoga mat/cushions/light blanket, water, bug spray, and dress in loose-fitting clothing. $45. Tickets available online at www.taftgardens.org/events.
SUNDAY
SECOND SUNDAY ART MARKET AT POPPIES | 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Local artists and makers will display their items (from art to jewelry to woodwork) in front of Poppies Art and Gifts. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.com.
FOURTH ANNUAL TASTE OF LOCAL | 1-5 p.m. The Taste of Local is about bringing together farmers, chefs and community to celebrate our local harvest and the diversity of great food we have right here in Ventura County. It’s sure to be the epicurean event of the year! Over 50 area chefs, wineries, brewers, farmers and purveyors are expected to showcase their culinary expertise on the lawn area at Ventura County Credit Union’s corporate office in Ventura. All food and samples are included in the admission price. $75 in advance, $95 at the door, $125 VIP (pre-sale only). 2575 Vista Del Mar Drive, Ventura. Tickets and more information at totallylocalvc.com/taste-of-local-festival.
TOUR OF THE LIBRARY | 2-3 p.m. Ever wonder how the Dewey Decimal System works or what the library offers besides books? Discover all of this and more during a special tour of the library. Tour starts in the front lobby. Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
TECHNOLOGY HELP | 2-4 p.m. Technology can be confusing, let us help! Stop by the second floor Tech Lab on Sundays for assistance with your tech questions. Tech Lab of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
CHANNEL ISLANDS DEBRIS ART/ASSEMBLAGE WORKSHOP | 2-5 p.m. Teens 13-18 are invited to join teaching artist Jose Galvin and the Santa Rosa Island Research Team for this unique opportunity to create impactful works of art out of debris found on Santa Rosa Island. This two-day workshop will include a presentation by the research team, as well as a guided project aimed at creating artwork out of debris from the fishing industry, found off the coast of our very own Santa Rosa Island. Free; registration required. Vita Art Center, 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com/new-page-1.
MONDAY
THE OTHER SIDE OF NASHVILLE | 10 a.m.-12 p.m. via Zoom. In this class, we will explore the incredible and mostly unknown secret of Nashville: the wealth and variety of non-country music that has its roots there. Taught by Tony Moon. Part of the Fifty and Better series offered by California Lutheran University’s Center for Lifelong Learning. Courses are $40 each; two-part lectures are $15 each; fall bundle (all lectures) for $180; household fall bundle (two members of the same household) for $230. More information and registration at www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/upcoming-sessions.html.
WOMEN IN STEM: DEVI NALLAMALA | 4-5 p.m. What’s it like having a STEM career? How do you get there? Join us for a discussion led by Devi Nallamala, engineering manager at Ventura County Public Works Agency Engineering Services. Aimed at ages 13-18. Young Adult Library of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
TUESDAY
ITALIAN BAROQUE OF BERNINI, CARAVAGGIO AND GENTILESCHI | 10 a.m.-12 p.m. via Zoom and HyFlex. The Baroque art style in Italy emerges as part of the Catholic Counter-Reformation’s effort to reinspire the faithful back to the Church. Understanding the power of art, the Church began to commission grand scale works of art to communicate directly with the public. This class will give an overview of the development of this distinctive style. Taught by Katherine Zoraster. Part of the Fifty and Better series offered by California Lutheran University’s Center for Lifelong Learning. Courses are $40 each; two-part lectures are $15 each; fall bundle (all lectures) for $180; household fall bundle (two members of the same household) for $230. More information and registration at www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/upcoming-sessions.html.
HOW TO RECORD PAYROLL IN QUICKBOOKS ONLINE | 10:30 a.m. This live, interactive webinar session is designed to help you understand the features, functions and benefits of QuickBooks Online for small business owners as well as assist you in implementing accounting best practices to manage your business finance. This webinar will concentrate on steps to properly record payroll transactions that are administered. A free webinar presented by the Ventura County Chapter of SCORE. Registration and more information at ventura.score.org/event/how-record-payroll-quickbooks-online.
SAN BUENAVENTURA WOMEN’S CLUB LUNCH | 12 p.m. The club meets the second Tuesday each month from September through May. Everyone is welcome. Author and local historian Betsy Blanchard Chess will be featured in this program. $20. Poinsettia Pavilion, 3451 Foothill Road, Ventura. Reservations required: 805-654-8370.
GLOBAL CLIMATE CHANGE: PRINCIPLES, IMPLICATIONS AND CHALLENGES | 1-3 p.m. via Zoom. The goal of this six-week course is to present the audience with not only the most accurate scientific information, but also an explanation of how these principles come together using real-world examples and predictive computer models. Taught by Grady Hanrahan. Part of the Fifty and Better series offered by California Lutheran University’s Center for Lifelong Learning. Courses are $40 each; two-part lectures are $15 each; fall bundle (all lectures) for $180; household fall bundle (two members of the same household) for $230. More information and registration at www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/upcoming-sessions.html.
TEEN CRAFTERNOON: FELT HATS | 4-5:30 p.m. Crafternoons are a series of after school crafts held in the Young Adult Center. National Felt Hat Day is on Sept. 15. Participate in this silly national holiday by making your own felt hat. YA Library of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
TWILIGHT GATHERING AT UUCSP | 7 p.m. Gathering is a reflective time in our busy week to hear some beautiful music, share some silence and hear spoken word. The music will be provided by Christine Snipes Mazor on violin, Geno Palilla on piano and Maddie Sifantus, soprano, featuring the Romance in G major by Ludwig van Beethoven. By donation. May also be attended via Zoom. Universalist Unitarian Church of Santa Paula, 740 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-525-4670, www.uucsp.org.
WEDNESDAY
RELIGIOUS ARCHITECTURE AND DESIGN: FROM THE ROMAN CATACOMBS TO MODERN TIMES | 10 a.m.-12 p.m. via Zoom. Beginning with the Early Christian and Jewish period during Roman times, we explore the influences of symbolism and pictorial representations of religious images in Europe and the Middle East, ending our journey with sleek contemporary structures. Taught by Eleanor Schrader. Part of the Fifty and Better series offered by California Lutheran University’s Center for Lifelong Learning. Courses are $40 each; two-part lectures are $15 each; fall bundle (all lectures) for $180; household fall bundle (two members of the same household) for $230. More information and registration at www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/upcoming-sessions.html.
FINANCIAL PROJECTIONS MADE EASY | 10:30 a.m. Financial projections are an important part of managing your business. Preparing financial projections may seem like a daunting task for small business owners, but if you can create financial statements, you can create financial projections. Similar to creating a budget, financial projections are a way to forecast future revenue and expenses for your business. A free webinar presented by the Ventura County Chapter of SCORE. Registration and more information at ventura.score.org/event/financial-projections-made-easy-17.
LEGENDS OF ISRAEL’S KINGS | 1-3 p.m. via Zoom. The legends of Israel’s kings have been preserved through the writings of the Hebrew Scriptures and Jewish tradition. This course will dive deep into these rarely-told stories, will enliven them through context, and will examine the depth of ancient folklore and the messages that they convey, even to today. Taught by Jason Hensley. Part of the Fifty and Better series offered by California Lutheran University’s Center for Lifelong Learning. Courses are $40 each; two-part lectures are $15 each; fall bundle (all lectures) for $180; household fall bundle (two members of the same household) for $230. More information and registration at www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/upcoming-sessions.html.
BOARD GAME HANG | 4-5:30 p.m. Play a wide array of board games after school every Wednesday in the Young Adult Center. YA Library of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
SWAN LAKE | 7 p.m. A part of the World Ballet Series, the Swan Lake will be performed live by a multinational cast of 50 professional ballet dancers gathered to bring the most famous love story to life. See the iconic Dance of the Little Swans, count the 32 fouettés performed by the Odile and immerse yourself in magical Tchaikovsky’s music. The production will feature richly detailed, hand-painted sets as well as over 150 radiant costumes that bring fresh representation to this timeless classic. $50-130. Fred Kavli Theatre, Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-449-2787, bapacthousandoaks.com.
THURSDAY
THE BINDING OF ART AND FAITH | 10 a.m.-12 p.m. via Zoom. In this course, we will examine the creation of art and its impact on the development of faith, religion and spirituality; and inversely how faith, religion, and spirituality influenced art.. Part of the Fifty and Better series offered by California Lutheran University’s Center for Lifelong Learning. Courses are $40 each; two-part lectures are $15 each; fall bundle (all lectures) for $180; household fall bundle (two members of the same household) for $230. More information and registration at www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/upcoming-sessions.html.
A MODERN HISTORY OF JERUSALEM | 1-3 p.m. via Zoom. Jerusalem has a complex history, both ancient and modern. This course will begin with World War II and trace the city’s modern history in an attempt to understand the political forces that have shaped it. Taught by Jason Hensley. Part of the Fifty and Better series offered by California Lutheran University’s Center for Lifelong Learning. Courses are $40 each; two-part lectures are $15 each; fall bundle (all lectures) for $180; household fall bundle (two members of the same household) for $230. More information and registration at www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/upcoming-sessions.html.
COMMUNITY NEEDS, OPPORTUNITIES AND RESOURCES
CHANNEL ISLANDS CHORAL ASSOCIATION | Community singers are needed! Audition now for the California State University, Channel Islands University Chorus, composed of CSUCI students, faculty, staff and alumni as well as community singers. Auditions are by appointment with Dr. KuanFen Liu. The chorus meets Monday evenings, 6:30-9:15 p.m., in Malibu Hall 100. Concerts on Dec. 2 and 4. To request an audition, email downbeatplus@gmail.com. More information at cicachoir.org.
LIBRARY CARD SIGN-UP MONTH | Through Sept. 30. September is Library Card Sign-up Month. Do you know all the benefits of having a library card? Teens can play bingo to find out! Or travel throughout the library with your library passport and discover new adventures with your library card. Visit the second floor Reference Desk to pick up your passport. Return your completed passport by September 30 for a chance to win a prize. Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
QUILT RAFFLE | Through Oct. 15. The Ojai Valley Museum is holding a raffle for a beautiful quilt made by the Ojai Community Quilters. Tickets are on sale now; the winner will be drawn on Ojai Day, Oct. 15. Tickets are available at the museum. All proceeds benefit museum programs. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, info@OjaiValleyMuseum.org, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.
ONGOING/UPCOMING EVENTS
DEPRESSION AND BIPOLAR SUPPORT ALLIANCE MEETING | Tuesdays, 6:30-8 p.m. This Ventura-based peer support group for those experiencing depression and bipolar disorder will resume its free weekly meetings at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Ventura. Enter by way of the main door. Please bring your own N95 mask. For more information, contact Wendell Jones at 805-640-6472, wenj16630@sbcglobal.net or DBSAlliance.org. 5654 Ralston St., Ventura.
FAMILY STORYTIME | Mondays, 4 p.m. Every Monday the South Oxnard Library hosts an all-ages storytime with Miss Joanne in the Children’s Area. South Oxnard Branch Library, 4300 Saviers Road, Oxnard, 805-385-8129, www.oxnard.org/library/south-oxnard-branch-library/.
HOPE AND HELP FOR OVEREATERS | Saturdays, 10-11 a.m. Is your eating out of control? Are you feeling fat? Overeaters Anonymous can help. 133 S. Laurel St., Ventura (building next to the church). For more information call Amy at 805-340-5882. Donations only.
JEST IMPROV | Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Need to laugh or be silly? JEST Improv holds weekly, improv drop-in classes for beginners and all experience levels, Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. at Diversity Collective, 2471 Portola Road, Ventura. Classes are $15 each, or $10 each with JEST membership. More information at www.jestimprov.com.
SOUND MEDITATION | Fridays and Sundays. Morning and sunset sound meditation sessions will take place weekly in person at the Viewpoint at Meditation Mount. Sunday morning sessions 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with Suburbanoid. Friday evening sessions 6:15-8:15 p.m. with Trinity of Sound. $25; registration is required. 10340 Reeves Road, Ojai. For exact dates and times, visit meditationmount.org/events.
SUNSET YOGA AND SOUND MEDITATION | Thursdays, 6:30-8 p.m. Connect with your mind, heart and body in a picturesque outdoor garden setting overlooking the beautiful Ojai Valley. Please bring your own yoga mat and props, and a blanket (optional) for closing meditation, which will be accompanied by crystal singing bowls. $20; registration is required. 10340 Reeves Road, Ojai. For exact dates and times, visit meditationmount.org/events.