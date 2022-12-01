Happenings includes community events, meetings, classes, community resources and needs. To submit an item for inclusion email to: happenings@vcreporter.com
THURSDAY
11TH ANNUAL CAN-TREE FOOD DRIVE EVENT | Through Dec. 4. Food Share, Ventura County’s largest hunger-relief organization, is bringing its most popular community event back for the holidays! The 11th Annual CAN-tree food drive will take place in Figueroa Plaza from Thursday, Dec. 1, when the trees will be built, through Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, when they will be dismantled. The event, which brings thousands of individuals, families, and local businesses together to collect and build hundreds of canned food “trees” is Food Share’s biggest food and fund drive of the year and is a critical source of food for the thousands of people still struggling with food insecurity in Ventura County. There are lots of ways to get involved. Participants can Collect & Build, Buy & Build, Raise & Build or Sponsor a Tree. There’s also a chance to win one of 13 coveted awards including the CAN Crusher, the People’s Choice, and the Mayor’s Choice, all of which will be featured on Food Share’s website, social media pages and newsletter. or more information visit: foodshare.com/cantree or reach out to Jess Hug, at jhug@foodshare.com.
DIGITAL HEADSHOTS | 12-2 p.m. Enhance your professional portfolio with a professional headshot courtesy of the Russell Fischer Business Collection. Small business employees, entrepreneurs, job seekers and anyone else with an online profile are welcome to drop in for this first-come, first-served event. Photography will be provided by Ventura County’s Motionshooter Photography. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
CHAIR YOGA | 3-4 p.m. Take a moment to stretch! Instructor Lisa Clements Feeney will teach chair yoga suitable for everyone. No experience needed. Sponsored by the Friends of the Camarillo Library. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
MEDITATION FOR TEENS | 4-5 p.m. The holiday season can be stressful. Take a moment to relax in this meditation session. Sponsored by the Friends of the Camarillo Library. Aimed at ages 13-18. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
DOWNTOWN OXNARD TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY | 5-9 p.m. Join community leaders, Downtown merchants, and friends in a festive tradition to light up the county’s tallest Christmas tree – 110 feet high! Entertainment, food trucks, a holiday marketplace, and Santa’s arrival ring in the season. Plaza Park, 500 S. C St., Oxnard,
www.oxnarddowntowners.org/about-4-1.
NIGHT OF HOPE ON WORLD AIDS DAY | 5:30 p.m. An inspiring program to honor the lives of those we lost to AIDS and a call to action to stop the spread of HIV infections in the Santa Clara Valley through community education, awareness, and action. Universalist Unitarian Church of Santa Paula, 740 E. Main St., Santa Paula, get2zerovc.org.
POSADA EN HONOR OF WORLD AIDS DAY | 6 p.m. An inspiring program to honor the lives of those we lost to AIDS and a call to action to stop the spread of HIV infections in Oxnard through community education, awareness, and action. Heritage Square, 715 S. A St., Oxnard, get2zerovc.org.
FRIDay
STORY TIME AT THE MUSEUM | 3-4 p.m. The Museum of Ventura County has been partnering with the Ventura County Library to bring bilingual (in English and Spanish) in-person Story Time every first Friday of the month at 3pm. Join us for stories, then play and learn in the Evelyn and Howard Boroughs Chumash Children’s Garden, a fabulous and FREE outing for ALL! Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323, venturamuseum.org.
JACKBOX PARTY GAMES FOR TEENS | 4-5:30 p.m. Bring your own device and play Jackbox Party Games with other teens in the Young Adult Center of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
AUTHOR GLORIA MATTIONI | 6 p.m. Mattioni will read a passage from her new release, California Sister. Ojai Coffee Roasters, 337 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-646-4478, ojaicoffeeroasters.com.
DE COLORES WINTER CONCERT | 7 p.m. De Colores, A Cultural Celebration of Choral Music will sweep the audience around the world with musical selections from Mexico to South Korea to East Africa to Great Britain and more. The concert will feature pieces by Black and women composers, works by an Indian-American composer, pieces in Swahili, Arabic, Hebrew and more. “Jubilate Deo” by American composer Dan Forrest will be sung in seven different languages. Directed by KuanFen Liu and featuring the CSUCI Chorus and Santa Paula High School Concert Choir. $20 suggested donation. St. Mary Magdalen Church, 25 N. Las Posas Road, Camarillo.
VILLAGE VOICES CHORALE: HOLIDAY JOY | 8 p.m. Experience the excitement of live music while listening to the beautiful “Gloria” and the stirring “Hope for Resolution.” Reminisce with traditional carols like “Silent Night,” familiar holiday classics such as “Winter Wonderland,” and the haunting strains of Hanukkah’s “Light the Candle of Freedom.” These, and other songs, will round out a vast array of music for all tastes. Bring your family and friends; after all, there is enough Holiday Joy for everyone. $28. Scherr Forum Theatre, Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-449-2787, bapacthousandoaks.com.
SATURDAY
INTRO TO FLY FISHING CLINIC | 9-11 a.m. Sespe Fly Fishers of Ventura is hosting an introductory fly rod casting clinic. All experience levels are welcome from those who’ve never held a fly rod to those who have been casting for years. This clinic can help you improve your casting and meet with fellow fly rod enthusiasts. Rods will be on hand to borrow. For more information call Thomas Hall, 805-377-5249. Chumash Park at Petit and Waco in East Ventura. Please adhere to all pandemic guidelines. www.sespeflyfishers.org.
OXNARD TAMALE FESTIVAL | 9 a.m.-6 p.m. The Oxnard Tamale Festival attracts thousands of attendees every year. Set right along the route of the annual Oxnard Christmas Parade, the event captures the spirit of the holidays through a variety of food and arts & crafts vendors, live music and a fun-filled kids zone. Plaza Park in Downtown Oxnard, 500 S. C St., www.oxnardrecevents.com/tamale-festival.html.
COOKIES WITH THE CLAUSES | 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Kick off the holiday season with cookie decorating, crafts, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and a special viewing of the Wonderland of Wreaths auction. $10. Camarillo Community Center, 1605 Burnley St., Camarillo, www.pvrpd.org/2022-12-03-cookies-with-the-clauses.
OXNARD CHRISTMAS PARADE | 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Enjoy the sights and sounds of 2,300 participants in 100 entries including colorful marching bands, equestrian units, local school groups, floats and a visit from Santa! Thousands of guests line the streets to watch this yearly spectacle. The parade route runs through A, Fifth and C streets in Downtown Oxnard. This year’s theme will be “A Blast from Christmas Past.” More information at www.oxnarddowntowners.org/about-2-1.
BACK STACKS BOOKSTORE USED BOOK SALE | 10 a.m.-2 p.m. We have loads of fiction and non-fiction as well as children’s books. Our collection features thousands of used books from 50 cents to $2, as well as collectible books from $4 and up. Half off all holiday books, holiday CDs and oversized books. All book sale proceeds go to support the Blanchard Community Library. Presented by the Friends of the Blanchard Community Library. 119 North Eighth St., Santa Paula; enter via the north parking lot, through the roll-up door in the back.
2022 ANNUAL CHANNEL ISLANDS HARBOR HOLIDAY FOOD AND TOY DRIVE | 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Ventura County Harbor Department and Harbor and Beach Community Alliance (HBCA) are teaming up to spread holiday cheer this season by hosting the 3rd Annual Holiday Food and Toy Drive at Fisherman’s Wharf. On the day of the event, donations will be accepted at a drop off location at Fisherman’s Wharf, located on the southwest corner of Victoria Avenue and Channel Islands Boulevard in Oxnard. No-contact, masked and gloved volunteers will be there to safely accept the donations and provide them to Food Share and the Spark of Love Toy Drive. In addition, money donations to Food Share will be matched up to $12,000. Cash and checks may be written to “Food Share of Ventura County” and dropped off on Dec. 3. Donations can also be made online by visiting: www.foodshare.com/harbor.
CHAMPAGNE AND SHOPPING | 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Indulge in a complimentary glass of bubbly or a cup of hot chocolate while you shop for gifts for everyone on your holiday list during the Santa Paula Art Museum’s annual holiday gift market. Browse one-of-a-kind items from a dozen local artist vendors including original art, handmade jewelry, pottery, bags, candles, soap, and more. The gift shop will also be filled with beautiful new items to explore. Plus, enjoy live holiday music and festive treats. Guests are invited to bring a new, unused, unwrapped toy and/or book, or non-perishable canned or boxed food item to support Rotary Club of Santa Paula’s Christmas Basket Food and Toy Drive. Santa Paula Art Museum, 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554, www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.
HILL ROAD LIBRARY FIFTH BIRTHDAY PARTY | 10:30 a.m. Celebrate at Hill Road Library with craft activities as well as a performance by magician Zany Zoe. All are welcome. 1070 S. Hill Road, Ventura, 805-677-7180.
STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS HOLIDAY ART MARKET | 11 a.m.-5 p.m. SCIART kicks off the holiday season with its annual holiday fair and festival. Enjoy unique gift shopping this holiday season for your family and friends while browsing through 40 professional artists studios and additional guest vendors. There will be free activities for kids, delicious food and treats available for purchase, and craft beer and wine. Admission is free and plenty of parking will be available. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo. Visit studiochannelislands.org or call 805-383-1368 for full details.
VENTURA WINTER WINE WALK AND STREET FAIR | 12-8 p.m. California’s largest Wine Walk and Street Fair returns to Downtown Ventura on Saturday, Dec. 3! Sip, sing and shop your way through a holiday spirit-filled Downtown Ventura. Stay for the snowfall that will transform Main Street into a Winter Wonderland. A free Holiday Street Fair takes place 12-8pm on Main Street. NOTE: You do not need a Wine Walk ticket for the Street Fair. The Wine Walk starts at 4 p.m. and showcases wineries and breweries in your favorite downtown businesses. Each guest will receive a tasting cup and a map of tasting sites. VIP Lounge in Plaza Park. $55-139; $20 for parking at Ventura County Fairgrounds. Tickets and more information at www.venturawinterwinewalk.com.
SUBURBANOID SOUND BATH MEDITATION AND ALBUM RELEASE CONCERT | 12:30-2:30 p.m. Just in time for the busy holiday season, the artist Suburbanoid will perform a special concert to celebrate the worldwide release of his new album, Sound Bath Meditation Volume 1. This hour-long album features the unique, transcendent sound bath experience that Suburbanoid has offered Sunday mornings at Meditation Mount in Ojai since May 2021. Treat yourself to this grounding calm as a balance to the business of the season. More information at www.suburbanoid.com.
VENTURA COUNTY BALLET: THE NUTCRACKER | 2 and 7 p.m. Ventura County Ballet will once again dance into the hearts of local residents during the holiday season as it brings back its acclaimed production of The Nutcracker to the stage. The enchanting choreography featuring life-sized mice, dancing sweets and a magical prince, along with Tchaikovsky’s famed score, will make a memorable holiday event for families. $20-40. Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center, 4235 Mar Vista Drive, Camarillo, www.venturacountyballet.com.
WATERCOLORS AND WINE HOLIDAY ORNAMENTS | 2-4 p.m. Join local artist Christine May Brand for an afternoon of ornament painting! Christine will share her techniques for using watercolor and ink on wood to create festive decorations for your tree. Let’s set sail! Participants will receive three blank wood ornaments to decorate during the two-hour class. A sailboat, anchor, and ship’s wheel ornaments will be yours to take home! Tickets are $65 per person and include a glass of wine and snacks. Space is limited. Must be over 21 years of age. Channel Islands Maritime Museum, 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, www.cimmvc.org.
VILLAGE VOICES CHORALE: HOLIDAY JOY | 2:30 p.m. Experience the excitement of live music while listening to the beautiful “Gloria” and the stirring “Hope for Resolution.” Reminisce with traditional carols like “Silent Night,” familiar holiday classics such as “Winter Wonderland,” and the haunting strains of Hanukkah’s “Light the Candle of Freedom.” These, and other songs, will round out a vast array of music for all tastes. Bring your family and friends; after all, there is enough Holiday Joy for everyone. $28. Scherr Forum Theatre, Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-449-2787, bapacthousandoaks.com.
YOUTH ARTS FUNDRAISER AND GALA | 4-7 p.m. Museum-quality, limited-edition prints by regional artists, delicious sweets by Desserts To Die For, signature drinks by Ventura Spirits and more. Free for members; $10 nonmembers. Proceeds support youth arts programming. Vita Art Center, 28 W. Main St., Ventura, www.vitaartcenter.com.
LIGHT UP A LIFE CELEBRATION | 4:30-5:30 p.m. Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice hosts its 38th annual event which provides comfort, solace and an opportunity for those who have lost someone to honor their loved one’s memory. Live music, readings, acts of remembrance and a beautifully lit Tree of Life. Free. Constitution Park, 1287 Paseo Camarillo, Camarillo, www.lmvna.org/LightUpALife.
2022 TALL SHIP MAST LIGHTING AT CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM | 5:30-7:30 p.m. The museum will once again host the Holiday Lighting of the Tall Ship Mast in the museum’s outdoor courtyard. Instead of a typical tree-lighting ceremony Santa will arrive at 7 p.m. and, with the crowd’s encouragement, kick off the holiday season by lighting up the tall ship mast. Live music by the Coco Knots, singalongs to holiday favorites, refreshments, shopping and more. Festivities start at 5:30 p.m. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, www.cimmvc.org.
WINTERFEST | 5:30 p.m. Join us for pre-concert international food and entertainment event, celebrating the Winter Solstice! You will dine on authentic international holiday foods from the Ukraine to Mexico, with a few stops in between. Many foods are represented from countries reflected in our Winter Spectacular concert programming. With your complimentary drink ticket, enjoy a Merry Merry pre-cocktail (plus a cash bar for additional beverages), international food tastings, an array of desserts, plus carolers, performers, and our special favorite guest – Santa Claus! $75. Fred Kavli Theatre, Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-449-2787, bapacthousandoaks.com.
WINTER SPECTACULAR | 7:30 p.m. An extravaganza of traditional holiday and classical favorites with distinguished performing arts partners; Los Robles Children’s Choir, the Ukrainian folk dance ensemble Chervona Kalyna and more. This is certain to be a highlight of the season you’ll want to share. $35-125. Fred Kavli Theatre, Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-449-2787, bapacthousandoaks.com.
SUNDAY
STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS HOLIDAY ART MARKET | 12-4 p.m. SCIART kicks off the holiday season with its annual holiday fair and festival. Enjoy unique gift shopping this holiday season for your family and friends while browsing through 40 professional artists studios and additional guest vendors. There will be free activities for kids, delicious food and treats available for purchase, and craft beer and wine. Admission is free and plenty of parking will be available. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo. Visit studiochannelislands.org or call 805-383-1368 for full details.
FIGURE SCULPTING WITH CERAMICS | 2-5 p.m. Thomas Weber teaches this four-day workshop where students will learn hand building techniques to create a human bust. The final class will be for glazing. $180. Vita Art Center, 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.
TEEN FIGURE SCULPTING WORKSHOP | 2-5 p.m. This two-day, hands-on workshop is designed to provide students with an introduction to figurative sculpture. We will work with non-drying plasticine clay over a wire armature to help build the figure. Free, but pre-registration is required. Vita Art Center, 28 W. Main St., Ventura, www.vitaartcenter.com.
TECHNOLOGY HELP | 2-4 p.m. Technology can be confusing, let us help! Stop by the second floor Tech Lab on Sundays for assistance with your tech questions. Tech Lab of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
DE COLORES WINTER CONCERT | 3 p.m. De Colores, A Cultural Celebration of Choral Music will sweep the audience around the world with musical selections from Mexico to South Korea to East Africa to Great Britain and more. The concert will feature pieces by Black, Indian American and women composers, pieces in Swahili, Arabic, Hebrew and more. “Jubilate Deo” by American composer Dan Forrest will be sung in seven different languages. Directed by KuanFen Liu and featuring the CSUCI Chorus and Santa Paula High School Concert Choir. $20 suggested donation. Santa Paula High School Auditorium, 404 N. Sixth St., Santa Paula.
SILENT BOOK CLUB | 3-4 p.m. Shhh, we’re reading! Do you love the idea of a book club but hate being told what book to read? Then this is the book club for you. Bring whatever book you want and enjoy quietly reading with fellow book lovers. Everyone will have the chance to share what they are reading. Conference Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
CAMARILLO COMMUNITY BAND CHRISTMAS CONCERT | 4 p.m. Enjoy a free festive concert of Christmas songs performed by the Camarillo Community Band. Under the direction of Corey Nordal, the band will perform popular and classic holiday favorites while Santa Claus greets children in the audience. Community Center Auditorium, 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo, www.pvrpd.org/2022-12-04-annual-christmas-concert.
MONDAY
MEMORIES OF MY FATHER | 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Based on the eponymous book Oblivion. A Memoir, this film is about a good man, Héctor Abad Gómez, a prominent doctor and human rights activist, in the polarized and violent Medellín of the 1970s. Colombia’s official submission to the 2023 Academy Awards. Runtime: 2 hours, 20 min. Not rated. In Spanish with English subtitles. $8 seniors, $11.25 general admission. Plaza Cinemas 14, 255 West Fifth St., Oxnard, www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.
BOARD GAME HANG | 4-5:30 p.m. Play a wide array of board games after school in the Young Adult Center of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
TUESDAY
TAKE AND MAKE WINTER CRAFT: PINECONE BIRD FEEDER | All day. Attract native birds with our take-and-make bird feeder. All ages. Children’s Library of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
TEEN CRAFTERNOON: FISHBOWL ORNAMENT | 4-5:30 p.m. These shy fish are also very koi and are perfect for hanging anywhere, particularly on a Christmas tree. Materials provided. Crafternoons is a series of afterschool craft activities for teens held in the Young Adult Center. Aimed at ages 13-18. YA Library of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
CELEBRATION OF THE SECTOR | 4:30-6:15 p.m. This annual event celebrates the work of our region’s nonprofit sector. Explore stories of adaptive leadership and resilience, connect with friends, network with new ones and savor appetizers from Peirano’s. Presented by California Lutheran University’s Center for Nonprofit Leadership at the Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. RSVP at www.callutheran.edu/centers/nonprofit.
SANTA PAWS PET PHOTO NIGHT | 5-8 p.m. Four-legged fur friends are part of the family, and part of the fun! Every Tuesday through Dec. 20, furry friends are invited to meet Santa for a photo at Santa Paws Pet Nights, sponsored by Dioji K-9 Resort and Athletic Club. Reservations required: thecollectionrp.com/directory/santa-paws-pet-photo-nights/. The Collection at RiverPark, 2751 Park View Court, Oxnard, 805-278-9500, thecollectionrp.com.
STORYTIME WITH SANTA | 5:30-7:30 p.m. ’Tis the season to gather round as Santa tells a holiday tale. Afterwards, children can visit with Santa and take photos. Online registration required. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
COMMUNITY WORKSHOP ON THE VENTURA RIVER TRAIL | 6:30 p.m. This workshop will give the community an opportunity to share ideas regarding the reinvigoration and renovation of the Ventura River Trail as the city of Ventura prepares for construction in the coming year. Continuous improvements of the Ventura River Trail include repaving the bike trail, addition of solar lighting and the removal and replacement of trail fencing. Targeted improvements include accessibility improvements to access the trail, public art, trail monuments, environmental and “no litter” signage, native and drought-tolerant shrub and tree planting, trash cans, wayfinding to the trail, and other various trail user amenities. Learn more about the Ventura River Trail Project at www.cityofventura.ca.gov/VenturaRiverTrail. The workshop will take place at the Westpark Community Center; Spanish interpretation services and materials will be provided. 450 W. Harrison Ave., Ventura.
Wednesday
WRITE A FRIEND MONTH: LETTER WRITING PARTY | 2-3 p.m. There’s something magical about sending and receiving letters. Spread the magic by writing a letter to your loved ones at our letter writing party. Stationery, pens and stickers provided. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
HOUR OF CODE FOR TEENS | 4-5 p.m. An opportunity to learn and practice your computer science skills. Haven’t coded before? This program will cover the basics so that you master coding later. Participants are encouraged to bring their own device. Aimed at ages 13-18. YA Library of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
HOLIDAY LIGHTS CRUISE | 6:30-7:30 p.m., through Dec. 23. Passengers cruise the Ventura Keys to view decorated boats and waterfront homes aboard Island Packers’ 64-foot catamaran. Snack bar available onboard. Cruises start at 6:30 p.m. and last one hour. $18 adults, $16 seniors 55+, $12 children ages 12 and under. 1691 Spinnaker Dr., Ventura. Book online at www.islandpackers.com or call 805-642-1393.
MARIANO RANCH PRESERVE COMMUNITY MEETING | 7-8:30 p.m. Ventura Land Trust’s final Mariano Ranch Preserve Community Meeting will focus on VLT’s plan for long-term conservation and restoration of the 1,645-acre property. Conservation Director Laura Pavliscak will discuss the opportunities and challenges of large landscape restoration, including how to navigate oil infrastructure on the land. Ventura Missionary Church, 500 High Point Drive, Ventura. For more information and to RSVP, visit www.venturalandtrust.org/conservation.
Thursday
VENTURA COUNTY MOBILE LIBRARY AT HARMON CANYON PRESERVE | 9:30 a.m. The Ventura County Mobile Library visits the trailhead of Harmon Canyon Preserve on the second Thursday of every month. A story time for children starts at 10 a.m. You can check out a book to read under Harmon’s oak trees, get a library card, pick-up book holds, check out and return items. 7511 Foothill Road, Ventura, www.venturalandtrust.org.
THE SOMIS THURSDAY CLUB | 11:30 a.m. Local women’s club meeting and catered lunch. This month’s program will feature “Off Beats,” a group of students who participate in the Save Our Kids Music (SOKM) program. Visitors and prospective members are welcome. Please call 805-469-5059 or email patti.dizazzo@gmail.com to RSVP.
25TH ANNUAL POINSETTIA AWARDS | 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Ventura Chamber of Commerce will recognize outstanding achievements of businesses and individuals who make a difference in our community at the December 8 Poinsettia Awards Luncheon, from 11:30am-1:30pm at the Marriott Ventura Beach. This year marks the 25th Anniversary of this local tradition honoring excellence in business, public service and education. These awards acknowledge the best that Ventura has to offer. $60. Marriott Ventura Beach, 2055 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, venturachamber.com.
HOUR OF CODE FOR KIDS | 4-5 p.m. A one-hour introduction to computer science with fun tutorials covering the basics. Join us in the Homework Center for “Hello World” from Sprite Lab and learn how to code. Aimed at ages 6-10. Homework Center of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
MEDITATION FOR TEENS | 4-5 p.m. The holiday season can be stressful. Take a moment to relax in this meditation session. Sponsored by the Friends of the Camarillo Library. Aimed at ages 13-18. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
HOLIDAY WREATH MAKING WORKSHOP | 5:30-7:30 p.m. Curb appeal is everything, especially during the holiday season! Make sure your halls are decked and have some fun with your friends at Doora when you attend their Holiday Wreath Making Workshop. Enjoy the tastes of the season and make a wreath that will become a cherished heirloom you’ll love to bring out year after year. $125 per person. DOORA Collective, 327 E. Main St., Ventura, dooracollective.com.
UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL WITH DAVID LEAF | 6:30-8 p.m. David Leaf is the pre-eminent expert on Brian Wilson, the genius behind the Beach Boys. His instant classic book on Wilson now comes updated, titled God Only Knows: The story of the Beach Boys and the California Myth, which gives an inside look into his life and the groundbreaking sound he engineered with the Beach Boys. In this talk with journalist Ivor Davis, Leaf will give a remarkable inside look at the oft-misunderstood musical artist, as well as his band’s rivalry with the Beatles and with John Lennon. Free for members, $10 for nonmembers, $5 for nonmembers via Zoom. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323, venturamuseum.org.
COMMUNITY NEEDS, OPPORTUNITIES AND RESOURCES
CAREER PATHWAYS AT BLANCHARD COMMUNITY LIBRARY | Patrons of Blanchard Community Library can now access CAreer Pathways, a collection of digital platforms for online learning tools designed to meet the needs of those entering the workforce or who want to get a better job. Funded by the state and administered by the California State Library, CAreer Pathways offers Coursera, Linkedln Learning, GetSetUp, and Skillshare — resources that offer specialized courseware that help people improve job skills and prepare for high-wage jobs. Access to CAreer Pathways is free and available through the Blanchard Community Library’s website at www.blanchardlibrary.org/resources/online-learning and via the “CAreer Pathways” link on the library’s main page. For additional information, please contact the Adult Services Librarian, Justin Formanek, at 805-525-3615 or email justin.formanek@blanchardlibrary.org.
INFORMATION ON THE HIGH SCHOOL AT MOORPARK COLLEGE | Through March 28. The High School at Moorpark College allows students to earn both their high school diploma and college credits at the same time. HSMC is located on the Moorpark College campus where high schoolers, beginning their freshman year, take both high school and college-level classes. The school is open to any student in Ventura or Los Angeles counties. HSMC will host in-person information nights on Jan. 24 and Feb. 28. Virtual sessions are offered on March 28. For more information, call Dr. Shirleen Oplustic at 805-378-6312 or contact her via email at soplustic@mrpk.org. Additional information can also be found at www.hsmc.mrpk.org.
LANDLORD ENGAGEMENT PROGRAM | Are you a Ventura County property owner/housing provider seeking stable tenancies, rental income, and a way to help our neighbors who need a home? Do you have a housing unit to lease in the near or immediate future? We are seeking studios to 3+ bedrooms. United Way will provide financial and supportive services to ensure a smooth and mutually beneficial housing process. Join the effort and receive a leasing bonus of up to two times the rent charged for the unit! This incentive is available for landlords and is separate from any costs incurred by program participants. For more information or to learn more about the Landlord Engagement Program, contact Carie Bristow at carie.bristow@vcunitedway.org or 805.485.6288 x235.
LETTERS TO SANTA (CAMARILLO) | Through Dec. 12. Write a letter to Santa and drop it in the big red mailbox at the Community Center. He will write a letter back to you! Use your own stationery or download our letter template. Be sure to include your name and address so Santa can reply. No postage stamps are necessary. The
mailbox can be found in front of the Admin-istrative Office at 1605 Burnley St., Camarillo. www.pvrpd.org/2022-11-28-letters-to-santa.
LETTERS TO SANTA (OXNARD) | Through Dec. 18. The Collection’s elves are back to help make sure every holiday wish list makes it to the North Pole. Families can bring their own custom cards or write their special message on a complimentary postcard available at Guest Services. Letters to Santa should be dropped off in the special North Pole mailbox located on Collection Boulevard. The Collection will help carefully deliver letters written to Santa to ensure they are mailed and received at the North Pole, where Santa and Mrs. Claus will reply to every letter that has a return address and is placed in the mailbox by Dec.18. The Collection at RiverPark, 2751 Park View Court, Oxnard, 805-278-9500, thecollectionrp.com.
MECHANICS BANK HOLIDAY TOY DRIVE | Through Dec. 15. Mechanics Bank is teaming up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program this holiday season to help ensure less fortunate children can receive a gift. Customers and community members are invited to donate new, unwrapped toys at participating branches in Ventura County through Dec. 15. LOCATIONS: 470 Arneill Road, Camarillo; 1207 Maricopa Highway, Ojai; 1171 S. Victoria Ave., Suite 2A, Ventura; 3815 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Suite A, Westlake Village. Parents and legal guardians who want to request for a toy for a child should visit Toys for Tots’ “Request a Toy page,” which will direct them to their local Toys for Tots program for more information (www.toysfortots.org/request_toys/apply-for-toys.aspx).
MENTORS NEEDED FOR WOMEN UNITED EDUCATION AWARD RECIPIENTS | Women United is seeking potential mentors in professional positions who would like to guide a single mother college student and help her reach her career goals. Anyone who has professional experience in a business environment and is willing to meet with a mentee for 2-3 sessions during the semester (in person or via Zoom) is encouraged to apply. To learn more, contact Leslie Osuna at leslie.osuna@vcunitedway.org or 805.485.6288, ext. 224.
PARADE OF LIGHTS (CHANNEL ISLANDS HARBOR) VESSEL REGISTRATION | The 56th Annual Parade of Lights at Channel Islands Harbor will take place on Dec. 10. Registration is now open for boaters interested in participating. The 2022 theme is “Let It Glow.” Entrants are asked to decorate their vessels as bright asthey can with a holiday twist. Entry form and information at www.channelislandsharbor.org/event/56th-annual- parade-of-lights/.
PARADE OF LIGHTS (VENTURA HARBOR) VESSEL REGISTRATION | The Ventura Harbor Parade of Lights is back Dec. 16-17. The 2022 theme is “Out of This World!” We anticipate fun boat decor to include twinkling stars, colorful planets, perhaps even astronauts and aliens. If you are interested in entering your boat and participating in the parade, email marketing@venturaharbor.com.
PHOTOS WITH SANTA | Through Dec. 24. The holiday season isn’t complete without a family picture with old St. Nick! Be sure to visit Santa’s Workshop at 620 Collection Boulevard to create special memories with keepsake photos that will bring holiday joy for years to come. Reservations are required and can be made online at thecollectionrp.com/events/. The Collection at RiverPark, 2751 Park View Court, Oxnard, 805-278-9500, thecollectionrp.com.
SANTA TO A SENIOR | Through Dec. 13. The city of Ventura, in partnership with Home Instead, is seeking gift donations for this year’s Santa to a Senior program. All donations are given to local seniors enrolled in the Ventura Avenue Adult Center’s Senior Nutrition Meal Program. Gift ideas include blankets, books, crafting supplies, puzzles, robes, slippers, warm sweaters, bath towels, scarves, gloves, gift cards, flashlights, white noise machines, toiletries and more. Please leave gifts unwrapped. For more information, including ways to participate and dropoff locations, visit www.cityofventura.ca.gov/2197/Santa-to-a-Senior.
SPARK OF LOVE TOY DRIVE | Through Dec. 16. The Fire Departments of Ventura County team up every year with ABC7 and local sponsors for the Spark of Love toy drive, the largest community toy drive in the nation. For 30 years, your local firefighters have been collecting donations for distribution to Ventura County children and teens in need of a happier holiday experience. This special community campaign collects new, unwrapped toys and sports equipment for underserved children and teens in Ventura County. Our newest partner this year, Food Share, will be providing boxes of food to families served through this year’s toy drive. Non-perishable food and toys can be dropped off at any participating location. Donations collected stay within our community. Find a dropoff location at vcfd.org/sparkoflovedropoff/. Donate online at www.venturafirefoundation.org/sparkoflove. Purchase a gift through the Spark of Love registry at www.amazon.com/registries/holiday/16IXO8KYJRTMH/guest-view.
ONGOING/UPCOMING EVENTS
CHRISTMAS ON THE FARM | Through Dec. 24. Underwood Family Farm’s autumn celebrations give way to winter delights with a variety of holiday decor and activities to make the season bright. Lights, ornaments, presents and other trimmings deck the animal center, playgrounds and farmstand, to enchant attendees of all ages and provide ample opportunities for festive photos. Holiday arts and crafts, fun games like the cookie toss and ring a tree, duck racing, sleigh rides with draft horses and even a decorated train will help put everyone in the holiday spirit. Find a Christmas tree to take home while picking your own fresh produce in the fields. Kids can enjoy visits with Santa on weekends through Dec. 18, and his reindeer will make special appearances Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 17-18. There’s even more in store, so dash away to this family-friendly, farm-fresh festival of Yuletide cheer this season! $10-14; free for children under 2. Discounts for military, veterans, emergency first responders and seniors. 3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark and 5696 E. Los Angeles Ave., Somis. underwoodfamilyfarms.com.
CIRCLE OF FRIENDS | First Wednesday of the month. Want to cure the Holiday Blues? Consider joining Circle of Friends, a social group for retired women. The Club is seeking new members. The group meets once a month for business/luncheon on the first Wednesday of the month at the Poinsettia Pavilion, 3451 Foothill Road, Ventura. Various events promote friendship and fun by the members hosting several special interest activities: cooking, walks, crafts, Scrabble, excursions, discussion group, movie night and card and board games. For more information, call Loretta at 805-216-1694 or Carol at 805-340-6336. Price for luncheon is $25 and annual fee is $50.
DEPRESSION AND BIPOLAR SUPPORT ALLIANCE MEETING | Tuesdays, 6:30-8 p.m. This Ventura-based peer support group for those experiencing depression and bipolar disorder will resume its free weekly meetings at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Ventura. Enter by way of the main door. Please bring your own N95 mask. For more information, contact Wendell Jones at 805-640-6472, wenj16630@sbcglobal.net or DBSAlliance.org. 5654 Ralston St., Ventura.
FAMILY STORYTIME | Mondays, 4 p.m. Every Monday the South Oxnard Library hosts an all-ages storytime with Miss Joanne in the Children’s Area. South Oxnard Branch Library, 4300 Saviers Road, Oxnard, 805-385-8129, www.oxnard.org/library/south-oxnard-branch-library/.
GINGERBREAD SCAVENGER HUNT | Through Dec. 24. Explore every exciting nook and cranny of The Collection with a festive adventure. The fun begins at Guest Services on Park View Court, where guests can pick up their Gingerbread Scavenger Hunt. From there, guests are invited to find all the hidden gingerbread before returning their completed scavenger hunt to Guest Services to be entered to win a holiday surprise! The Collection at RiverPark, 2751 Park View Court, Oxnard, 805-278-9500, thecollectionrp.com.
HOPE AND HELP FOR OVEREATERS | Saturdays, 10-11 a.m. Is your eating out of control? Are you feeling fat? Overeaters Anonymous can help. 133 S. Laurel St., Ventura (building next to the church). For more information call Amy at 805-340-5882. Donations only.
JEST IMPROV | Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Need to laugh or be silly? JEST Improv holds weekly, improv drop-in classes for beginners and all experience levels, Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. at Diversity Collective, 2471 Portola Road, Ventura. Classes are $15 each, or $10 each with JEST membership. More information at www.jestimprov.com.
SNOW N GLO HOLIDAY FESTIVAL | Through Dec. 26. Gather your family and friends and get ready to make some holiday memories! Snow tube down our giant snow hill made of real snow, sip on hot cocoa while strolling through millions of holiday lights, take a trip through the s’mores bar or ride the festive carousel. For the ultimate experience, rent a Holiday Magic Igloo, which includes fresh snow delivered directly to your site. Bring an unwrapped toy to donate to Spark of Love; on Dec. 4, donors can enjoy free hot chocolate. Fireworks on select nights. Get your tickets now to enjoy this very special Winter Wonderland by the Sea! $14.99-799. Surfer’s Point Live at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, www.snownglow.com.
SOUND MEDITATION | Fridays and Sundays. Morning and sunset sound meditation sessions will take place weekly in person at the Viewpoint at Meditation Mount. Sunday morning sessions 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with Suburbanoid. Friday evening sessions 6:15-8:15 p.m. with Trinity of Sound. $25; registration is required. 10340 Reeves Road, Ojai. For exact dates and times, visit meditationmount.org/events.
SUNSET YOGA AND SOUND MEDITATION | Thursdays, 6:30-8 p.m. Connect with your mind, heart and body in a picturesque outdoor garden setting overlooking the beautiful Ojai Valley. Please bring your own yoga mat and props, and a blanket (optional) for closing meditation, which will be accompanied by crystal singing bowls. $20; registration is required. 10340 Reeves Road, Ojai. For exact dates and times, visit meditationmount.org/events.
SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE LOSS GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP | First and third Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m. If you have experienced the loss of a loved one due to suicide, do not hesitate to join this Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice group. Livingston’s Grief and Bereavement Programs are committed to maintaining an open, accepting, confidential atmosphere. All are free of charge and conducted over Zoom. More information at www.lmvna.org.
SWAP MEET | Wednesdays, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Every week, the Ventura County Fairgrounds hosts dozens of vendors selling a wide array of antiques and collectibles. Vendor space available; contact Sue Adams at 818-590-5435. $2 admission.10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, www.snaauctions.com.