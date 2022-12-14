Happenings: Week of Dec. 15, 2022

Happenings includes community events, meetings, classes, community resources and needs. To submit an item for inclusion email to: happenings@vcreporter.com
THURSDAY
MEDITATION FOR TEENS | 4-5 p.m. The holiday season can be stressful. Take a moment to relax in this meditation session. Sponsored by the Friends of the Camarillo Library. Aimed at ages 13-18. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
WHAT IS LARYNGOLOGY? | 6 p.m. Online. Has your voice become hoarse or raspy? Do you have trouble swallowing? Have you experienced ongoing abnormalities in your voice following a cold? Join Community Memorial Health System Laryngology expert Dr. Saranya Reghunathan for this educational exploration of various conditions affecting the larynx and the options available for diagnosis and treatment. www.cmhshealth.org/speaker-series
FRIDAY
WRITE A FRIEND MONTH FOR TEENS | 3-4 p.m. December is Write a Friend Month. Take a moment to express your appreciation to your friends and loved ones. Materials provided for making a greeting card. Aimed at ages 13-18. YA Library of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
VENTURA HARBOR PARADE OF LIGHTS AND CARNIVAL | 4 p.m. A festival of lights on the water near beautiful Ventura Harbor Village. Vessels of all kinds cover themselves in festive decor and sail the harbor, delighting spectators with their seaworthy seasonal displays. The 2022 theme pays homage to all things outer space – Out of This World! We are looking forward to a very colorful boat parade and Harbor Village festivities! Soak up some holiday cheer with shimmering lights, whirling kid carnival rides, boutique gift shopping, delicious dining and more. We’ll SEA you there! Carnival starts at 4 p.m. Boat parade begins at 6:30 p.m. with fireworks at 8 p.m. (weather permitting). Ventura Harbor Village, 1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, 805.477.0470, www.venturaharborvillage.com.
STARGAZING AT TAFT GARDENS | 4:30-8:30 p.m. Taft Gardens invites you to explore the night sky with visiting artist and astronomy enthusiast Russell Crotty, along with assistance from his wife Laura Gruenther. The session will be held December 16th, 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Guests may arrive as early as 3:30 p.m. to enjoy the gardens. Taft Gardens is excited to expand our Art in Nature offerings, with Russell, showing us how to explore the relationship between humans and their environment through understanding the celestial bodies that surround us. $35. www.taftgardens.org/events.
FOOTWORKS YOUTH BALLET: THE NUTCRACKER | 7 p.m. All the magic of the ballet and the holiday season come together in the lavish production with sumptuous costumes, enchanting sets, beautiful music and the incredible talents of dancers performing this beloved Christmas classic. $29. Ventura College Performing Arts Center, 4700 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, www.oakleyballet.com.
RISE UP SINGING | 7 p.m. Singers and instrumentalists of all ages are welcome at this informal and spirited evening of shared music making. Bring a copy of Rise Up Singing or Rise Again if you have one. 740 E. Main St., Santa Paula. For more information or the Zoom address call the church office at 805-525-4647 or email office@uucsp.org.
SATURDAY
SURFRIDER MONTHLY BEACH CLEANUP | 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Bring your sun hats, water bottles, and closed toed shoes to help Surfrider and the City of Ventura keep the beach clean. Buckets, grabbers, and gloves will be provided. Electronic volunteer waivers can be signed online in advance, but walk ups are welcome! Please check in on the Promenade at California Street next to the Crowne Plaza Hotel; look for the blue Surfrider tent. Details and waivers are online at ventura.surfrider.org/beach-clean-ups/. Email beachcleanups@ventura.surfrider.org with any questions.
TEEN MAZE RUNNER ESCAPE ROOM | 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Can you run out of the maze on time? Solve puzzles and clues and escape! This year’s theme is The Maze Runner. Aimed at ages 13-18. Registration required. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
HOLIDAY PLANT SALE | 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The gift shop at Taft Gardens will have native and exotic plants for sale, as well as local vendors selling their wares. Artist in Residence Natasha Wheat will host an open studio with limited works on sale. Complimentary hot cider. Profits from the event will benefit the Taft Nature Preserve Restoration and Pollinator Garden. $10 per vehicle. taft-gardens-and-nature-preserve.networkforgood.com/events/50969-holiday-plant-sale.
GINGERBREAD HOUSE EXHIBIT AND TOURS | 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Come see Heritage Square decorated at the best time of the year and take in the festive gingerbread creations at Heritage Square Hall. While visiting, take a guided tour of the Heritage Square houses’ exteriors with select interiors. Gingerbread exhibit is free and open to the public. Tours and private viewings are also available by appointment.Tours are $5 per person. 731 S. A St., Oxnard, heritagesquareoxnard.com/christmas.html.
VENTURA HARBOR PARADE OF LIGHTS AND CARNIVAL | 2 p.m. A festival of lights on the water near beautiful Ventura Harbor Village. Vessels of all kinds cover themselves in festive decor and sail the harbor, delighting spectators with their seaworthy seasonal displays. The 2022 theme pays homage to all things outer space – Out of This World! We are looking forward to a very colorful boat parade and Harbor Village festivities! Soak up some holiday cheer with shimmering lights, whirling kid carnival rides, boutique gift shopping, delicious dining and more. We’ll SEA you there! Carnival starts at 2 p.m. with faux snowfall at 5:30 p.m. Boat parade begins at 6:30 p.m. with fireworks at 8 p.m.. (weather permitting). Ventura Harbor Village, 1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, 805.477.0470, www.venturaharborvillage.com.
FOOTWORKS YOUTH BALLET: THE NUTCRACKER | 2 and 7 p.m. All the magic of the ballet and the holiday season come together in the lavish production with sumptuous costumes, enchanting sets, beautiful music and the incredible talents of dancers performing this beloved Christmas classic. $29. Ventura College Performing Arts Center, 4700 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, www.oakleyballet.com.
PACIFIC FESTIVAL BALLET: THE NUTCRACKER | 2 and 7 p.m. Tiler Peck and Gonzalo Garcia of the New York City Ballet join the resident ballet company of the Bank of America Performing Arts Center for this production featuring opulent sets and costumes, dazzling choreography and a mega-cast. Not recommended for children under age 2. $37-59. Fred Kavli Theatre of the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-449-2787, bapacthousandoaks.com.
WINTER SOLSTICE LANTERN WALK | 4:45 p.m. Join Ventura Land Trust staff in celebrating the shortest day of the year with a guided night walk in Harmon Canyon Preserve. The winter solstice has been celebrated around the world for centuries as the sun’s rebirth and the return of the light to the dark days of winter. We will experience wild Harmon Canyon together as we walk the trail with our flameless, battery-operated lanterns lit, ending at a luminous solstice spiral. We will also be collecting coats to help our local community in need. Jackets will be donated to Coats for Kids, a local project through the Ventura Rotary Club that provides children in our community with warm clothing during the Winter months. Please bring a lantern (flameless, battery-operated ONLY), a coat to donate if you can, and a hot drink to sip.
Gather at the Harmon Canyon Preserve trailhead at 4:45. $10. Registration and more information at www.venturalandtrust.org/lanternwalk.
LAS POSADAS | 6-8 p.m. The Agriculture Museum will once again partner with De Colores Multicultural Folk Art, Inc. on their traditional Las Posadas procession. Candlelight procession begins at the Universalist Unitarian Church of Santa Paula and weaves through the streets of Santa Paula. As the last stop of the night, the Ag Museum will host a nativity scene and musical performance before inviting everyone inside to enjoy refreshments and piñatas! Agriculture Museum, 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula,
venturamuseum.org/event/las-posadas-2/.
2022 SIP, TASTE AND TOUR OF CHRISTMAS TREE LANE | 6 p.m.-8:15 p.m. Enjoy an evening stroll through Ventura County’s beautiful Christmas Tree Lane. Tour the interiors of four historic homes, decked out for the holidays.You’ll also enjoy tasting delectable bites from local restaurants, along with beverages from local wineries and breweries. $60 per guest; four tours: 6 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Group discounts are available by calling 805.483.7960; limit of 15 guests per tour. Proceeds benefit the Friends of Heritage Square/Oxnard Heritage Foundation. Henry T. Oxnard Historic District, F and G Streets between Palm and Fifth Streets, Oxnard. More information at heritagesquareoxnard.com/christmas.html.
SUNDAY
FOOTWORKS YOUTH BALLET: THE NUTCRACKER | 2 p.m. All the magic of the ballet and the holiday season come together in the lavish production with sumptuous costumes, enchanting sets, beautiful music and the incredible talents of dancers performing this beloved Christmas classic. $29. Ventura College Performing Arts Center, 4700 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, www.oakleyballet.com.
L.A. WINDS HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR | 2:30 p.m. The 95-piece Los Angeles Symphonic Winds are one of the area’s most acclaimed wind ensembles. This concert features the inspiring and heart-warming sounds of the San Fernando Valley Children’s Choir, who join the winds for an afternoon of holiday music, symphony style. $33-38. Scherr Forum Theatre of the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-449-2787, bapacthousandoaks.com.
PACIFIC FESTIVAL BALLET: THE NUTCRACKER | 2 and 7 p.m. Tiler Peck and Gonzalo Garcia of the New York City Ballet join the resident ballet company of the Bank of America Performing Arts Center for this production featuring opulent sets and costumes, dazzling choreography and a mega-cast. Not recommended for children under age 2. $37-59. Fred Kavli Theatre of the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-449-2787, bapacthousandoaks.com.
HOLIDAY WREATH | 2-3 p.m. Build a wreath to decorate your home or give as a gift. Materials provided. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
TECHNOLOGY HELP | 2-4 p.m. Technology can be confusing, let us help! Stop by the second floor Tech Lab on Sundays for assistance with your tech questions. Tech Lab of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
MONDAY
EO | 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. After being removed from the traveling circus, which is the only life he’s ever known, donkey Eo begins a trek across the Polish and Italian countryside, experiencing cruelty and kindness in equal measure, all the while observing the follies and triumphs of humankind. Poland’s official submission to the 2023 Academy Awards. Runtime: 1 hour, 23 min. Not rated. In Polish, Italian, English and French with English subtitles. $8 seniors, $11.25 general admission. Plaza Cinemas 14, 255 West Fifth St., Oxnard, www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.
WINTER HOLIDAY TAKE AND MAKE: SNOW PEOPLE PENCIL TOPPER | 4-5:30 p.m. Don’t have time to hang out at the library? Take this craft kit home and make your own pencil topper. Aimed at ages 13-18. YA Library of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
TEEN CRAFTERNOON: CROC CHARM EARRINGS | 4-5:30 p.m. Turn your unused Croc Charms into earrings. Aimed at ages 13-18. YA Library of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org
TUESDAY
SANTA PAWS PET PHOTO NIGHT | 5-8 p.m. Four-legged fur friends are part of the family, and part of the fun! Every Tuesday through Dec. 20, furry friends are invited to meet Santa for a photo at Santa Paws Pet Nights, sponsored by Dioji K-9 Resort and Athletic Club. Reservations required: thecollectionrp.com/directory/santa-paws-pet-photo-nights/. The Collection at RiverPark, 2751 Park View Court, Oxnard, 805-278-9500, thecollectionrp.com.
WEDNESDAY
WINTER SOLSTICE GUIDED NATURE IMMERSION WALK | 2:30-4:30 p.m. Join Elena Rios, Certified Nature & Forest Therapy Guide, for this guided nature immersion walk. Relax, restore, release. Rooted in the ancient human practice of nature connection that is reflected in Indigenous Knowledge all over the world, this event is designed to assist you in finding your own way of being in relationship to nature, land, and place. Connect with interesting like-minded people within the almost 200 acres of California open space, past the cultivated gardens and grounds. Begins with greeting/introduction circle and ends with a ceremony of sharing tea made from native plants respectfully foraged in the area. Just come and be yourself! $35.
WINTER SOLSTICE AT THE MOUNT | 6-8:30 p.m. Dec. 21 marks the beginning of winter in the Northern Hemisphere and the turning of the yearly cycle. Take a journey into the fertile darkness through deep relaxation, sound healing, kirtan and meditation. Together we will plant seeds for what is to come and release into the darkness that which no longer serves. Gates open at 6 p.m.; Magic Hour tea will be served. Ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. $42. Meditation Mount, 10340 Reeves Road, Ojai, meditationmount.org/experience/winter-solstice-12-21-2022/.
AN IRISH CHRISTMAS | 7:30 p.m. Enjoy all the holiday carols you know and love plus a spectacular high-energy display of Irish dancing at its very best. An Irish Christmas is a celebration of family and community that showcases some of the great Irish holiday traditions and features award-winning dancers from Riverdance, Lord of the Dance and Celtic Wings. $50-75. Scherr Forum Theatre of the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-449-2787, bapacthousandoaks.com.
THURSDAY
AN IRISH CHRISTMAS | 7:30 p.m. Enjoy all the holiday carols you know and love plus a spectacular high-energy display of Irish dancing at its very best. An Irish Christmas is a celebration of family and community that showcases some of the great Irish holiday traditions and features award-winning dancers from Riverdance, Lord of the Dance and Celtic Wings. $50-75. Scherr Forum Theatre of the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-449-2787, bapacthousandoaks.com.
THE ILLUSIONISTS: MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS | 7:30 p.m. Celebrate the holidays with the entire family at The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays, a mind-blowing showcase featuring jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth. The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.. $52-72. Fred Kavli Theatre of the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-449-2787, bapacthousandoaks.com.
COMMUNITY NEEDS, OPPORTUNITIES AND RESOURCES
BIG ROCK PRESERVE VOLUNTEERS WANTED | Get outside and assist Ventura Land Trust staff with preserve maintenance and restoration activities such as mulching, invasive species removal and trail maintenance. More information and sign up at www.venturalandtrust.org/big_rock_beautification.
CAREER PATHWAYS AT BLANCHARD COMMUNITY LIBRARY | Patrons of Blanchard Community Library can now access CAreer Pathways, a collection of digital platforms for online learning tools designed to meet the needs of those entering the workforce or who want to get a better job. Funded by the state and administered by the California State Library, CAreer Pathways offers Coursera, Linkedln Learning, GetSetUp, and Skillshare — resources that offer specialized courseware that help people improve job skills and prepare for high-wage jobs. Access to CAreer Pathways is free and available through the Blanchard Community Library’s website at www.blanchardlibrary.org/resources/online-learning and via the “CAreer Pathways” link on the library’s main page. For additional information, please contact the Adult Services Librarian, Justin Formanek, at 805-525-3615 or email justin.formanek@blanchardlibrary.org.
INFORMATION ON THE HIGH SCHOOL AT MOORPARK COLLEGE | Through March 28. The High School at Moorpark College allows students to earn both their high school diploma and college credits at the same time. HSMC is located on the Moorpark College campus where high schoolers, beginning their freshman year, take both high school and college-level classes. The school is open to any student in Ventura or Los Angeles counties. HSMC will host in-person information nights on Jan. 24 and Feb. 28. Virtual sessions are offered on March 28. For more information, call Dr. Shirleen Oplustic at 805-378-6312 or contact her via email at soplustic@mrpk.org. Additional information can also be found at www.hsmc.mrpk.org.
LANDLORD ENGAGEMENT PROGRAM | Are you a Ventura County property owner/housing provider seeking stable tenancies, rental income, and a way to help our neighbors who need a home? Do you have a housing unit to lease in the near or immediate future? We are seeking studios to 3+ bedrooms. United Way will provide financial and supportive services to ensure a smooth and mutually beneficial housing process. Join the effort and receive a leasing bonus of up to two times the rent charged for the unit! This incentive is available for landlords and is separate from any costs incurred by program participants. For more information or to learn more about the Landlord Engagement Program, contact Carie Bristow at carie.bristow@vcunitedway.org or 805-485-6288 x235.
LETTERS TO SANTA (OXNARD) | Through Dec. 18. The Collection’s elves are back to help make sure every holiday wish list makes it to the North Pole. Families can bring their own custom cards or write their special message on a complimentary postcard available at Guest Services. Letters to Santa should be dropped off in the special North Pole mailbox located on Collection Boulevard. The Collection will help carefully deliver letters written to Santa to ensure they are mailed and received at the North Pole, where Santa and Mrs. Claus will reply to every letter that has a return address and is placed in the mailbox by Dec.18. The Collection at RiverPark, 2751 Park View Court, Oxnard, 805-278-9500, thecollectionrp.com.
MECHANICS BANK HOLIDAY TOY DRIVE | Through Dec. 15. Mechanics Bank is teaming up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program this holiday season to help ensure less fortunate children can receive a gift. Customers and community members are invited to donate new, unwrapped toys at participating branches in Ventura County through Dec. 15. LOCATIONS: 470 Arneill Road, Camarillo; 1207 Maricopa Highway, Ojai; 1171 S. Victoria Ave., Suite 2A, Ventura; 3815 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Suite A, Westlake Village. Parents and legal guardians who want to request for a toy for a child should visit Toys for Tots’ “Request a Toy page,” which will direct them to their local Toys for Tots program for more information (www.toysfortots.org/request_toys/apply-for-toys.aspx).
MENTORS NEEDED FOR WOMEN UNITED EDUCATION AWARD RECIPIENTS | Women United is seeking potential mentors in professional positions who would like to guide a single mother college student and help her reach her career goals. Anyone who has professional experience in a business environment and is willing to meet with a mentee for 2-3 sessions during the semester (in person or via Zoom) is encouraged to apply. To learn more, contact Leslie Osuna at leslie.osuna@vcunitedway.org or 805-485-6288, ext. 224.
PHOTOS WITH SANTA | Through Dec. 24. The holiday season isn’t complete without a family picture with old St. Nick! Be sure to visit Santa’s Workshop at 620 Collection Boulevard to create special memories with keepsake photos that will bring holiday joy for years to come. Reservations are required and can be made online at thecollectionrp.com/events/. The Collection at RiverPark, 2751 Park View Court, Oxnard, 805-278-9500, thecollectionrp.com.
SPARK OF LOVE TOY DRIVE | Through Dec. 16. The Fire Departments of Ventura County team up every year with ABC7 and local sponsors for the Spark of Love toy drive, the largest community toy drive in the nation. For 30 years, your local firefighters have been collecting donations for distribution to Ventura County children and teens in need of a happier holiday experience. This special community campaign collects new, unwrapped toys and sports equipment for underserved children and teens in Ventura County. Our newest partner this year, Food Share, will be providing boxes of food to families served through this year’s toy drive. Non-perishable food and toys can be dropped off at any participating location. Donations collected stay within our community. Find a dropoff location at vcfd.org/sparkoflovedropoff/. Donate online at www.venturafirefoundation.org/sparkoflove. Purchase a gift through the Spark of Love registry at www.amazon.com/registries/holiday/16IXO8KYJRTMH/guest-view.
VENTURA POLICE DEPARTMENT COMMUNITY ACADEMY | Through Dec. 31. The Community Academy is part of the Ventura Police Department’s ongoing efforts to strengthen community partnerships and increase transparency. This free program will take participants on a patrol ride-along, provide interactive trainings, showcase hands-on activities that provide an inside look at local policing, and much more. Each night features a new topic with different speakers, demonstrations and discussions. The Community Academy takes place March 1-May 3, 2023 and can accommodate no more than 30 participants. Open to Ventura residents and business owners 18 years of age and older. Deadline to apply is Dec. 31, 2022. Application and more information at www.cityofventura.ca.gov/1324/Community-Academy.
ONGOING/UPCOMING EVENTS
CAMARILLO QUILTERS | 9:30 a.m., second Tuesdays of the month. The Camarillo Quilters meet the second Tuesday of every month. Quilting speakers, workshops, library, free table and community quilts. All are welcome. Pleasant Valley Community Center, 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo, camarilloquilters.com.
CHRISTMAS ON THE FARM | Through Dec. 24. Underwood Family Farm’s autumn celebrations give way to winter delights with a variety of holiday decor and activities to make the season bright. Lights, ornaments, presents and other trimmings deck the animal center, playgrounds and farmstand, to enchant attendees of all ages and provide ample opportunities for festive photos. Holiday arts and crafts, fun games like the cookie toss and ring a tree, duck racing, sleigh rides with draft horses and even a decorated train will help put everyone in the holiday spirit. Find a Christmas tree to take home while picking your own fresh produce in the fields. Kids can enjoy visits with Santa on weekends through Dec. 18, and his reindeer will make special appearances Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 17-18. There’s even more in store, so dash away to this family-friendly, farm-fresh festival of Yuletide cheer this season! $10-14; free for children under 2. Discounts for military, veterans, emergency first responders and seniors. 3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark and 5696 E. Los Angeles Ave., Somis. underwoodfamilyfarms.com.
CHRISTMAS TREE LANE | 6-10 p.m. through Dec. 26. Starting the second Sunday of December, residents of the Henry T. Oxnard Historic District go all out for the holidays, with a spectacle of Christmas lights and decorations for passersby to enjoy. Covering F and G streets between Palm and Fifth streets, this Downtown Oxnard tradition is one of the highlights of the season that can be enjoyed by young and old alike. The best way to view the decorations is by parking on an adjacent street and walking. Drivers must follow all traffic guidelines. Please be courteous and respect the privacy of residents. More information at visitoxnard.com/directory/christmas-tree-lane/.
CIRCLE OF FRIENDS | First Wednesday of the month. Want to cure the Holiday Blues? Consider joining Circle of Friends, a social group for retired women. The Club is seeking new members. The group meets once a month for business/luncheon on the first Wednesday of the month at the Poinsettia Pavilion, 3451 Foothill Road, Ventura. Various events promote friendship and fun by the members hosting several special interest activities: cooking, walks, crafts, Scrabble, excursions, discussion group, movie night and card and board games. For more information, call Loretta at 805-216-1694 or Carol at 805-340-6336. Price for luncheon is $25 and annual fee is $50.
DEPRESSION AND BIPOLAR SUPPORT ALLIANCE MEETING | Tuesdays, 6:30-8 p.m. This Ventura-based peer support group for those experiencing depression and bipolar disorder will resume its free weekly meetings at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Ventura. Enter by way of the main door. Please bring your own N95 mask. For more information, contact Wendell Jones at 805-640-6472, wenj16630@sbcglobal.net or DBSAlliance.org. 5654 Ralston St., Ventura.
FAMILY STORYTIME | Mondays, 4 p.m. Every Monday the South Oxnard Library hosts an all-ages storytime with Miss Joanne in the Children’s Area. South Oxnard Branch Library, 4300 Saviers Road, Oxnard, 805-385-8129, www.oxnard.org/library/south-oxnard-branch-library/.
FREE TUTORING FOR ADULTS | Aimed at anyone 18+ who wants to learn or improve their English and learn American culture. One-on-one tutoring is arranged by the tutor. Instruction is available in Oxnard, Ventura, Camarillo, Ojai, Saticoy, Santa Paula, Thousand Oaks and Moorpark. Locations can be in public libraries, coffee shops, churches, outdoors, or any place convenient to the tutor and adult learner. Free. For more information, contact Laubach Literacy of Ventura County, 805-385-9584 or www.laubachventura@gmail.com.
GINGERBREAD SCAVENGER HUNT | Through Dec. 24. Explore every exciting nook and cranny of The Collection with a festive adventure. The fun begins at Guest Services on Park View Court, where guests can pick up their Gingerbread Scavenger Hunt. From there, guests are invited to find all the hidden gingerbread before returning their completed scavenger hunt to Guest Services to be entered to win a holiday surprise! The Collection at RiverPark, 2751 Park View Court, Oxnard, 805-278-9500, thecollectionrp.com.
HOLIDAY LIGHTS CRUISE | 6:30-7:30 p.m., through Dec. 23. Passengers cruise the Ventura Keys to view decorated boats and waterfront homes aboard Island Packers’ 64-foot catamaran. Snack bar available onboard. Cruises start at 6:30 p.m. and last one hour. $18 adults, $16 seniors 55+, $12 children ages 12 and under. 1691 Spinnaker Dr., Ventura. Book online at www.islandpackers.com or call 805-642-1393.
HOPE AND HELP FOR OVEREATERS | Saturdays, 10-11 a.m. Is your eating out of control? Are you feeling fat? Overeaters Anonymous can help. 133 S. Laurel St., Ventura (building next to the church). For more information call Amy at 805-340-5882. Donations only.
JEST IMPROV | Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Need to laugh or be silly? JEST Improv holds weekly, improv drop-in classes for beginners and all experience levels, Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. at Diversity Collective, 2471 Portola Road, Ventura. Classes are $15 each, or $10 each with JEST membership. More information at www.jestimprov.com.
SNOW N GLO HOLIDAY FESTIVAL | Through Dec. 26. Gather your family and friends and get ready to make some holiday memories! Snow tube down our giant snow hill made of real snow, sip on hot cocoa while strolling through millions of holiday lights, take a trip through the s’mores bar or ride the festive carousel. For the ultimate experience, rent a Holiday Magic Igloo, which includes fresh snow delivered directly to your site. Bring an unwrapped toy to donate to Spark of Love; on Dec. 4, donors can enjoy free hot chocolate. Fireworks on select nights. Get your tickets now to enjoy this very special Winter Wonderland by the Sea! $14.99-799. Surfer’s Point Live at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, www.snownglow.com.
SOUND MEDITATION | Fridays and Sundays. Morning and sunset sound meditation sessions will take place weekly in person at the Viewpoint at Meditation Mount. Sunday morning sessions 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with Suburbanoid. Friday evening sessions 6:15-8:15 p.m. with Trinity of Sound. $25; registration is required. 10340 Reeves Road, Ojai. For exact dates and times, visit meditationmount.org/events.
SUNSET YOGA AND SOUND MEDITATION | Thursdays, 6:30-8 p.m. Connect with your mind, heart and body in a picturesque outdoor garden setting overlooking the beautiful Ojai Valley. Please bring your own yoga mat and props, and a blanket (optional) for closing meditation, which will be accompanied by crystal singing bowls. $20; registration is required. 10340 Reeves Road, Ojai. For exact dates and times, visit meditationmount.org/events.
SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE LOSS GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP | First and third Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m. If you have experienced the loss of a loved one due to suicide, do not hesitate to join this Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice group. Livingston’s Grief and Bereavement Programs are committed to maintaining an open, accepting, confidential atmosphere. All are free of charge and conducted over Zoom. More information at www.lmvna.org.
SWAP MEET | Wednesdays, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Every week, the Ventura County Fairgrounds hosts dozens of vendors selling a wide array of antiques and collectibles. Vendor space available; contact Sue Adams at 818-590-5435. $2 admission.10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, www.snaauctions.com.
WILD LIGHTS AND JUNGLE NIGHTS | 6-8:30 p.m. through Dec. 30. America’s Teaching Zoo at Moorpark College is all aglow with dynamic lights, immersive interactive experiences and seasonal magic — all throughout a wild wonderland boasting exotic birds, tigers, reptiles, Ira the Lion and more. You’ve never seen the zoo quite like this before! See the zoo in all this sparkling splendor Dec. 16-23 and Dec. 26-30. Wild Lights and Jungle Nights hours are always 6-8:30 p.m. $3-15. 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark, zoo.moorparkcollege.edu/holiday-lights/.