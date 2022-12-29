Happenings includes community events, meetings, classes, community resources and needs. To submit an item for inclusion email to: happenings@vcreporter.com
THURSDAY
MONTHLY MOVIE: DON’T WORRY DARLING | 5-7 p.m. This month our screening features Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde and KiKi Layne. According to Rotten Tomatoes, it “tells an intricate and visually captivating story about marriage dynamics from a perspective not often considered.” Conference Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
FRIDAY
BUON ANNO! BONNE ANNÉE! FELIZ AÑO NUEVO! | 5 p.m. You are invited to end the year with a fun evening which will be a spaghetti and salad dinner with Italian and French café music on Friday, Dec. 30, in the Parish Hall of the Universalist Unitarian Church of Santa Paula, 740 E Main Street, Santa Paula. Rev. Maddie Sifantus and her longtime musical collaborator Richard Conti will perform during dessert. Richard is the former head of music for the Wayland, Massachusetts schools. He has played the accordion since childhood. Maddie is a professional singer who later in life was called to the ministry. All proceeds to benefit the UUCSP. Seating is limited. Ticket reservations from our website via PayPal at uucsp.org/events/1717/buon-anno-bonne-annee-feliz-ano-nuevo-dinner-and-music-fundraiser/ or call the office at 805-525-4647 or email office@uucsp.org. Reservations are $25 per person.
SATURDAY
GINGERBREAD HOUSE EXHIBIT AND TOURS | 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Come see Heritage Square decorated at the best time of the year and take in the festive gingerbread creations at Heritage Square Hall. While visiting, take a guided tour of the Heritage Square houses’ exteriors with select interiors. Gingerbread exhibit is free and open to the public. Tours and private viewings are also available by appointment.Tours are $5 per person. 731 S. A St., Oxnard, heritagesquareoxnard.com/christmas.html.
NOON YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION | 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Please join us at the Hill Road Library for our daytime celebration of the new year, Noon Year’s Eve! Families and children are invited to this event featuring crafts, storytime, and a Countdown to Noon Year’s Eve party! This event is free and open to the public. For additional information, contact Linda Cherry, Librarian, at 805-677-7180.The Hill Road Library is located at 1070 S. Hill Road, Ventura.
SUNDAY
~ Happy New Year! No events. ~
MONDAY
CHAIR YOGA | 3-4 p.m. Take a moment to stretch! Instructor Lisa Clements Feeney will teach chair yoga suitable for everyone. No experience necessary. Sponsored by the Friends of the Camarillo Library. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
TUESDAY
NEW YEAR, JOYFUL LIVING MEDITATION SERIES | 3-4 p.m. Start out your new year with a resolution to be more mindful. In this series of meditation classes, we will explore how to create authentic happiness and develop a stable inner feeling of well-being through meditation. Sponsored by the Friends of the Camarillo Library. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
WEDNESDAY
BEACH CITIES NEIGHBORS AND NEWCOMERS GROUP | 9:30 a.m. Beach Cities Neighbors and Newcomers, BCNN, is a group for women from Ventura, Oxnard and Port Hueneme. It has dozens of small group offshoots, from sports activities to wine tasting, bridge, games, book groups and more. BCNN holds a monthly coffee meet at the Ventura Yacht Club in Ventura Harbor. This first meeting of the year, all the leaders of the various groups offered will be speaking to give insight into the activities that are offered by the group leaders. Come join us! 1755 Spinnaker Dr., Ventura, www.bcnnwomensclub.org.
THURSDAY
LOCAL AUTHOR TALK | 2-3 p.m. Local author P. Scott Corbett will be discussing his books, A Thousand Cranes and Uniformly Undeserved. Sponsored by the Friends of the Camarillo Library. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
COMMUNITY NEEDS,
OPPORTUNITIES AND
RESOURCES
BIG ROCK PRESERVE VOLUNTEERS WANTED | Get outside and assist Ventura Land Trust staff with preserve maintenance and restoration activities such as mulching, invasive species removal and trail maintenance. More information and sign up at www.venturalandtrust.org/big_rock_beautification.
BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION TRADES PRE-APPRENTICESHIP | The Workforce Development Board of Ventura County (WDBVC), Workforce Development Board of San Luis Obispo County (WDBSLO), Workforce Development Board of Santa Barbara County (WDBSB), and the Tri-Counties Building & Construction Trades Council are offering accelerated pre-apprenticeship training at no cost to residents in Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties. This pre-apprenticeship training is designed to prepare applicants to successfully enter full time paid apprenticeships and employment in a multitude of Construction Trades. The next 12-week program starts on Jan. 4, 2023. Watch the info session, check out the FAQs, and apply today at apprenticeship.tcbtcc-slo-sb-vta.org/apply. For more information about the program, email sb1@tcbtcc-slo-sb-vta.org.
CAREER PATHWAYS AT BLANCHARD COMMUNITY LIBRARY | Patrons of Blanchard Community Library can now access CAreer Pathways, a collection of digital platforms for online learning tools designed to meet the needs of those entering the workforce or who want to get a better job. Funded by the state and administered by the California State Library, CAreer Pathways offers Coursera, Linkedln Learning, GetSetUp, and Skillshare — resources that offer specialized courseware that help people improve job skills and prepare for high-wage jobs. Access to CAreer Pathways is free and available through the Blanchard Community Library’s website at www.blanchardlibrary.org/resources/online-learning and via the “CAreer Pathways” link on the library’s main page. For additional information, please contact the Adult Services Librarian, Justin Formanek, at 805-525-3615 or email justin.formanek@blanchardlibrary.org.
FREE DAYS AT VENTURA BOTANICAL GARDENS | The public is invited to visit the Ventura Botanical Gardens free of charge on the following dates: Jan. 1, Feb. 2, March 22, April 8, May 29, June 21, Aug. 17, Sept. 4, Oct. 31, Nov. 23 and Dec. 25. Come enjoy this beautiful, natural environment boasting picturesque paths, thousands of plants and extraordinary views at no cost! 567 Poli St., Ventura, venturabotanicalgardens.com.
INFORMATION ON THE HIGH SCHOOL AT MOORPARK COLLEGE | Through March 28. The High School at Moorpark College allows students to earn both their high school diploma and college credits at the same time. HSMC is located on the Moorpark College campus where high schoolers, beginning their freshman year, take both high school and college-level classes. The school is open to any student in Ventura or Los Angeles counties. HSMC will host in-person information nights on Jan. 24 and Feb. 28. Virtual sessions are offered on March 28. For more information, call Dr. Shirleen Oplustic at 805-378-6312 or contact her via email at soplustic@mrpk.org. Additional information can also be found at www.hsmc.mrpk.org.
LANDLORD ENGAGEMENT PROGRAM | Are you a Ventura County property owner/housing provider seeking stable tenancies, rental income, and a way to help our neighbors who need a home? Do you have a housing unit to lease in the near or immediate future? We are seeking studios to 3+ bedrooms. United Way will provide financial and supportive services to ensure a smooth and mutually beneficial housing process. Join the effort and receive a leasing bonus of up to two times the rent charged for the unit! This incentive is available for landlords and is separate from any costs incurred by program participants. For more information or to learn more about the Landlord Engagement Program, contact Carie Bristow at carie.bristow@vcunitedway.org or 805-485-6288 x235.
MENTORS NEEDED FOR WOMEN UNITED EDUCATION AWARD RECIPIENTS | Women United is seeking potential mentors in professional positions who would like to guide a single mother college student and help her reach her career goals. Anyone who has professional experience in a business environment and is willing to meet with a mentee for 2-3 sessions during the semester (in person or via Zoom) is encouraged to apply. To learn more, contact Leslie Osuna at leslie.osuna@vcunitedway.org or 805-485-6288, ext. 224.
VENTURA POLICE DEPARTMENT COMMUNITY ACADEMY | Through Dec. 31. The Community Academy is part of the Ventura Police Department’s ongoing efforts to strengthen community partnerships and increase transparency. This free program will take participants on a patrol ride-along, provide interactive trainings, showcase hands-on activities that provide an inside look at local policing, and much more. Each night features a new topic with different speakers, demonstrations and discussions. The Community Academy takes place March 1-May 3, 2023 and can accommodate no more than 30 participants. Open to Ventura residents and business owners 18 years of age and older. Deadline to apply is Dec. 31, 2022. Application and more information at www.cityofventura.ca.gov/1324/Community-Academy.
ONGOING/UPCOMING EVENTS
CAMARILLO QUILTERS | 9:30 a.m., second Tuesdays of the month. The Camarillo Quilters meet the second Tuesday of every month. Quilting speakers, workshops, library, free table and community quilts. All are welcome. Pleasant Valley Community Center, 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo, camarilloquilters.com.
CIRCLE OF FRIENDS | First Wednesday of the month. Want to cure the Holiday Blues? Consider joining Circle of Friends, a social group for retired women. The Club is seeking new members. The group meets once a month for business/luncheon on the first Wednesday of the month at the Poinsettia Pavilion, 3451 Foothill Road, Ventura. Various events promote friendship and fun by the members hosting several special interest activities: cooking, walks, crafts, Scrabble, excursions, discussion group, movie night and card and board games. For more information, call Loretta at 805-216-1694 or Carol at 805-340-6336. Price for luncheon is $25 and annual fee is $50.
DEPRESSION AND BIPOLAR SUPPORT ALLIANCE MEETING | Tuesdays, 6:30-8 p.m. This Ventura-based peer support group for those experiencing depression and bipolar disorder will resume its free weekly meetings at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Ventura. Enter by way of the main door. Please bring your own N95 mask. For more information, contact Wendell Jones at 805-640-6472, wenj16630@sbcglobal.net or DBSAlliance.org. 5654 Ralston St., Ventura.
FAMILY STORYTIME | Mondays, 4 p.m. Every Monday the South Oxnard Library hosts an all-ages storytime with Miss Joanne in the Children’s Area. South Oxnard Branch Library, 4300 Saviers Road, Oxnard, 805-385-8129, www.oxnard.org/library/south-oxnard-branch-library/.
FREE TUTORING FOR ADULTS | Aimed at anyone 18+ who wants to learn or improve their English and learn American culture. One-on-one tutoring is arranged by the tutor. Instruction is available in Oxnard, Ventura, Camarillo, Ojai, Saticoy, Santa Paula, Thousand Oaks and Moorpark. Locations can be in public libraries, coffee shops, churches, outdoors, or any place convenient to the tutor and adult learner. Free. For more information, contact Laubach Literacy of Ventura County, 805-385-9584 or www.laubachventura@gmail.com.
HOPE AND HELP FOR OVEREATERS | Saturdays, 10-11 a.m. Is your eating out of control? Are you feeling fat? Overeaters Anonymous can help. 133 S. Laurel St., Ventura (building next to the church). For more information call Amy at 805-340-5882. Donations only.
JEST IMPROV | Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Need to laugh or be silly? JEST Improv holds weekly, improv drop-in classes for beginners and all experience levels, Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. at Diversity Collective, 2471 Portola Road, Ventura. Classes are $15 each, or $10 each with JEST membership. More information at www.jestimprov.com.
SOUND MEDITATION | Fridays and Sundays. Morning and sunset sound meditation sessions will take place weekly in person at the Viewpoint at Meditation Mount. Sunday morning sessions 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with Suburbanoid. Friday evening sessions 6:15-8:15 p.m. with Trinity of Sound. $25; registration is required. 10340 Reeves Road, Ojai. For exact dates and times, visit meditationmount.org/events.
SUNSET YOGA AND SOUND MEDITATION | Thursdays, 6:30-8 p.m. Connect with your mind, heart and body in a
picturesque outdoor garden setting overlooking the beautiful Ojai Valley. Please bring your own yoga mat and props,
and a blanket (optional) for closing meditation, which will be accompanied by crystal singing bowls. $20; registration is required. 10340 Reeves Road, Ojai.
For exact dates and times, visit
SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE LOSS GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP | First and third Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m. If you have experienced the loss of a loved one due to suicide, do not hesitate to join this Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice group. Livingston’s Grief and Bereavement Programs are committed to maintaining an open, accepting, confidential atmosphere. All are free of charge and conducted over Zoom. More information at www.lmvna.org.
SWAP MEET | Wednesdays, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Every week, the Ventura County Fairgrounds hosts dozens of vendors selling a wide array of antiques and collectibles. Vendor space available; contact Sue Adams at 818-590-5435. $2 admission.10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, www.snaauctions.com.
VENTURA SENIOR MEN’S GROUP | Twice monthly. Any man who considers himself in the “senior” category, (and many who don’t) might benefit from a visit to the Ventura Senior Men’s Group lunch meetings at the Ventura Poinsettia Pavilion twice monthly. We’re strictly a social bunch, with no governing agenda and no obligation to any sponsor. Drop in and say YOUR piece; we might all benefit by it and we’ll treat you to a lunch to hear it. Call Lyle at 805-341-9820 if you’d like to know more; he’ll fill you in.
WILD LIGHTS AND JUNGLE NIGHTS | 6-8:30 p.m. through Dec. 30. America’s Teaching Zoo at Moorpark College is all aglow with dynamic lights, immersive interactive experiences and seasonal magic — all throughout a wild wonderland boasting exotic birds, tigers, reptiles, Ira the Lion and more. You’ve never seen the zoo quite like this before! See the zoo in all this sparkling splendor Dec. 16-23 and Dec. 26-30. Wild Lights and Jungle Nights hours are always 6-8:30 p.m. $3-15. 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark, zoo.moorparkcollege.edu/holiday-lights/.