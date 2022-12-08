Happenings includes community events, meetings, classes, community resources and needs. To submit an item for inclusion email to: happenings@vcreporter.com
THURSDAY
VENTURA COUNTY MOBILE LIBRARY AT HARMON CANYON PRESERVE | 9:30 a.m. The Ventura County Mobile Library visits the trailhead of Harmon Canyon Preserve on the second Thursday of every month. A story time for children starts at 10 a.m. You can check out a book to read under Harmon’s oak trees, get a library card, pick-up book holds, check out and return items. 7511 Foothill Road, Ventura, www.venturalandtrust.org.
THE SOMIS THURSDAY CLUB | 11:30 a.m. Local women’s club meeting and catered lunch. This month’s program will feature “Off Beats,” a group of students who participate in the Save Our Kids Music (SOKM) program. Visitors and prospective members are welcome. Please call 805-469-5059 or email patti.dizazzo@gmail.com to RSVP.
25TH ANNUAL POINSETTIA AWARDS | 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Ventura Chamber of Commerce will recognize outstanding achievements of businesses and individuals who make a difference in our community at the December 8 Poinsettia Awards Luncheon, from 11:30am-1:30pm at the Marriott Ventura Beach. This year marks the 25th Anniversary of this local tradition honoring excellence in business, public service and education. These awards acknowledge the best that Ventura has to offer. $60. Marriott Ventura Beach, 2055 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, venturachamber.com.
BLUE CHRISTMAS GATHERING AT UUCSP | 3 p.m. Rev. Maddie Sifantus and the Universalist Unitarian Church of Santa Paula invites the community to a Blue Christmas gathering in the Sanctuary. This season brings forth many feelings — all is not bright lights, presents and the bustle of family and friends for some of us. Blue Christmas is a time when we can reflect together on those blue feelings and bring light to them by sharing them. Join members of the Caring Committee and Rev. Maddie in a reflective time with music, readings and sharing, if you wish, of your difficult stories of this time of year and the losses you hold. All invited in person or on Zoom. Let us support one another. 740 E. Main St., Santa Paula. For more information or the Zoom address call the church office at 805-525-4647 or email office@uucsp.org.
HOUR OF CODE FOR KIDS | 4-5 p.m. A one-hour introduction to computer science with fun tutorials covering the basics. Join us in the Homework Center for “Hello World” from Sprite Lab and learn how to code. Aimed at ages 6-10. Homework Center of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
MEDITATION FOR TEENS | 4-5 p.m. The holiday season can be stressful. Take a moment to relax in this meditation session. Sponsored by the Friends of the Camarillo Library. Aimed at ages 13-18. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
HOLIDAY WREATH MAKING WORKSHOP | 5:30-7:30 p.m. Curb appeal is everything, especially during the holiday season! Make sure your halls are decked and have some fun with your friends at Doora when you attend their Holiday Wreath Making Workshop. Enjoy the tastes of the season and make a wreath that will become a cherished heirloom you’ll love to bring out year after year. $125 per person. DOORA Collective, 327 E. Main St., Ventura, dooracollective.com.
UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL WITH DAVID LEAF | 6:30-8 p.m. David Leaf is the pre-eminent expert on Brian Wilson, the genius behind the Beach Boys. His instant classic book on Wilson now comes updated, titled God Only Knows: The Story of the Beach Boys and the California Myth, which gives an inside look into his life and the groundbreaking sound he engineered with the Beach Boys. In this talk with journalist Ivor Davis, Leaf will give a remarkable inside look at the oft-misunderstood musical artist, as well as his band’s rivalry with the Beatles and with John Lennon. Free for members, $10 for nonmembers, $5 for nonmembers via Zoom. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323, venturamuseum.org.
FRIDAY
GOLD COAST CONCERT CHORUS: SING JOYFULLY | 7:30 p.m. A collection of wonderful, fresh arrangements of your favorite classic Christmas carols and songs of the season. Do you remember caroling with family and friends? Sharing an eggnog under the mistletoe? Director Elizabeth Helms has selected a repertoire that will rekindle the magic of those memories and set your holiday season aglow. “Sing Joyfully” is filled with some of Gold Coast Chorus’ favorite arrangers, including two of our own - Ted Mathews and Jessica Helms! $15-25. St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1500 N. C St., Oxnard, 805-293-4196, www.goldcoastchorus.org.
SATURDAY
GUIDED HIKE AT BIG ROCK PRESERVE | 9-11 a.m. This easy 90-minute hike will cover a two-mile loop in Big Rock Preserve with stops to learn about natural and cultural elements of the preserve. Water, sun protection, and closed-toe footwear are recommended. This hike is free and open to the public. The hike guide will meet participants in the parking area located beneath Highway 33 at Casitas Vista Road. Registration and more information at www.venturalandtrust.org/decbigrockhike.
CAMARILLO CHRISTMAS PARADE AND SANTA’S VILLAGE | 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Camarillo’s annual holiday celebration features shopping, food trucks, live music, visits with Santa and other free activities – all within a fabulously festive setting. Don’t miss the Christmas Parade (the theme for 2022 is “60 Years, Through the Decades), which starts at 10 a.m. at Los Posas and Temple Avenue and ends at the Community Center. Festivities kick off at 9 a.m. Camarillo Community Center, 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo. More information at www.pvrpd.org/2022-12-10-2022-camarillo-christmas-parade-santa-s-village.
HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA | 9 a.m.-3 p.m. An arts and crafts boutique with a Biker Grinch Toy Donation Station. 1300 Kingswood Way, Oxnard.
TOUCH A TRUCK TOY DRIVE | 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary will be on hand to help answer your questions about safe recreational boating during this event, sponsored by the Simi Valley Police Foundation. This unique event gives kid’s young and old a rare opportunity to touch, climb, learn about and explore a variety of large trucks, construction equipment vehicles, police and fire vehicles and meet some of the people who operate them. Admission is free! In lieu of admission fees the Police Foundation is asking visitors to bring a new, unwrapped toy to be donated to Spark of Love Toy Drive. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the front Parking Lot of Simi Valley City Hall, 2929 Tapo Canyon, Simi Valley.
BARGAIN BOUTIQUE SIDEWALK SALE | 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Shop for a cause and make the lives of local seniors better. High-end, gently used designer clothing and accessories, jewelry, home decor, children’s clothing, toys, artwork and more. Presented by Senior Concerns. 80 E. Hillcrest Dr., Thousand Oaks, 805-497-0189, SeniorConcerns.org.
TEEN MAZE RUNNER ESCAPE ROOM | 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Can you run out of the maze on time? Solve puzzles and clues and escape! This year’s theme is The Maze Runner. Aimed at ages 13-18. Registration required. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
SANTA PADDLE | 11 a.m. Santa exchanges his sleigh for an SUP to lead other human-powered vessels during Ventura Harbor’s annual Santa Paddle. Stand-up paddle boards, kayaks and pedal boats (ready to rent at Ventura Boat Rentals) are all welcome to come along. Festive dress is encouraged; seasonal seaside fun guaranteed! Ventura Harbor Village, 1583 Spinnaker Dr., Ventura,
www.venturaharborvillage.com/event/santa-paddle-2022/.
GONG MEDITATION WITH ALARRA SARESS | 12-2 p.m. The gong meditation journey with Alarra is a nurturing sonic space of harmonic waves and healing tones weaved by the 38” Sedna gong, singing bowls, crystal didgeridoo, ocarinas, glockenspiel, planetary tuning forks, and voice. Come rest and restore your body and being. The Meditation Mount gate will open 30 minutes prior to the event start time, allowing guests time to center themselves and connect with the land. $27. Meditation Mount, 10340 Reeves Road, Ojai, meditationmount.org/experience/alarra-2022-12-10/.
WINTER WONDERLAND AND HOLIDAY MARKETPLACE | 12-3 p.m. Reindeer and snow, Santa and Mrs. Claus, Dickenson carolers and holiday characters – it’s a fun-filled afternoon of merriment at Ventura Harbor Village! In addition to all these delights, a Pop-Up Village Makers Market will be set up on the promenade so you can check off that shopping list. Worn out after all this good cheer? Refresh yourself at one of the many fine harborside restaurants. Ventura Harbor Village, 1583 Spinnaker Dr., Ventura, www.venturaharborvillage.com/event/winter-wonderland-holiday-marketplace-2022/.
GINGERBREAD HOUSE EXHIBIT AND TOURS | 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Come see Heritage Square decorated at the best time of the year and take in the festive gingerbread creations at Heritage Square Hall. While visiting, take a guided tour of the Heritage Square houses’ exteriors with select interiors. Gingerbread exhibit is free and open to the public. Tours and private viewings are also available by appointment.Tours are $5 per person. 731 S. A St., Oxnard, heritagesquareoxnard.com/christmas.html.
HOLIDAY ARTISAN MARKET | 12-5 p.m. Artisanal gifts from local makers, free felting and button making workshops and plenty of creative holiday merriment. Vita Art Center’s CoOp Artisans Market is a place where local artisans offer carefully curated, handmade and unique products. All ages welcome, but children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Free. Vita Art Center, 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.
CHANNEL ISLANDS HARBOR HOLIDAY FESTIVAL | 12-7 p.m. Seasonal festivities at the harbor kick off at noon on Saturday at Harbor View Park, just south of Marine Emporium Landing. Take your family and enjoy a variety of food options, a holiday artists’ market, live music and children’s activities. There will be more than 36 tons of snow moved in for your family to play in, and Santa will be there to take photos free of charge. Stick around until 7 p.m. to catch the Parade of Lights! Free. 3600 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard, www.channelislandsharbor.org/event/56th-annual-parade-of-lights/.
VENTURA COUNTY BALLET: THE NUTCRACKER | 3 p.m. Ventura County Ballet will once again dance into the hearts of local residents during the holiday season as it brings back its acclaimed production of The Nutcracker to the stage. The enchanting choreography featuring life-sized mice, dancing sweets and a magical prince, along with Tchaikovsky’s famed score, will make a memorable holiday event for families. $20-40. Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center, 4235 Mar Vista Drive, Camarillo, www.venturacountyballet.com.
SIP ’N’ SHOP HOLIDAY MARKET | 5-7 p.m. ’Tis the season to Sip ’n’ Shop at The Boutique at MVC! Whether your loved ones are artists, history lovers, Ventura locals, jewelry enthusiasts, artisans or just anyone with impeccable taste, you can buy the perfect gift at our first annual Sip ’n’ Shop. Purchase from local artists – and have your gift wrapping done here so you don’t have to! Let’s shop local! Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323, venturamuseum.org.
CHANNEL ISLANDS HARBOR PARADE OF LIGHTS | 7-9 p.m. “Let It Glow” is the theme for this 56th annual water-based parade, where vessels of all sorts get all decked out and cruise the harbor after dark. A variety of locations around Channel Islands Harbor provide good viewing opportunities. The parade starts at the Channel Islands Maritime Museum, 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard. For schedule and parade route, visit www.channelislandsharbor.org/event/56th-annual-parade-of-lights/.
CONEJO VALLEY YOUTH ORCHESTRA WINTER GALA CONCERT | 6 p.m. The culmination of a rich season of music and art, featuring all five of CVYO’s distinguished orchestras. $14-60. Fred Kavli Theatre, Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-449-2787, bapacthousandoaks.com.
SUNDAY
SANTA TO THE SEA HALF MARATHON | 8 a.m. This annual half marathon, two-person relay and 5K fun run is a fundraiser to help raise money and to collect toys for underprivileged kids. Now celebrating its 15th anniversary, this healthy and fun event runs through the famous strawberry fields of Oxnard, winds through the city and heads straight to the beach ending at the beautiful Marine Emporium Landing. Great expo and prizes all for a good cause. A 1K for kids, Diaper Dash and costume contest will also take place. Race begins at the Santa in Santa Park in Nyeland Acres (off 101 freeway) and finishes at Marine Emporium Landing in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard. Shuttle service will be provided. 2801 Ventura Blvd., Oxnard. Registration required: santatothesea.com.
17TH ANNUAL DAVID MANN CHOPPERFEST | 8 a.m.-4 p.m. The event features a very special motorcycle art exhibit, an all brand antique and custom motorcycle show; custom bike builder displays featuring world class bike builders; hundreds of vendors; a new and used motorcycle parts swap meet; live rock and blues bands, food and beer. General admission is $15, Military with ID $10, kids 12 and under are free. Note: No Colors, No Pets, No Outside Alcohol. Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, www.chopperfestival.com.
POPPIES SECOND SUNDAY ART MARKET | 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Art, jewelry, woodcrafts, mosaics and so much more – all kinds of items by local artists to scratch off that holiday list. Items are displayed in front of the shop at 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.com.
VENTURA COUNTY BALLET: THE NUTCRACKER | 1 and 5 p.m. Ventura County Ballet will once again dance into the hearts of local residents during the holiday season as it brings back its acclaimed production of The Nutcracker to the stage. The enchanting choreography featuring life-sized mice, dancing sweets and a magical prince, along with Tchaikovsky’s famed score, will make a memorable holiday event for
families. $20-40. Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center, 4235 Mar Vista Drive, Camarillo, www.venturacountyballet.com.
TEEN FIGURE SCULPTING WORKSHOP | 2-5 p.m. This two-day, hands-on workshop is designed to provide students with an introduction to figurative sculpture. We will work with non-drying plasticine clay over a wire armature to help build the figure. Free, but pre-registration is required. Vita Art Center, 28 W. Main St., Ventura, www.vitaartcenter.com.
DECORATE A HOLIDAY TEA TOWEL | 2-3 p.m. Spruce up your cooking space with holiday cheer. Materials provided. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
TECHNOLOGY HELP | 2-4 p.m. Technology can be confusing, let us help! Stop by the second floor Tech Lab on Sundays for assistance with your tech questions. Tech Lab of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
THE SOUND OF CHRISTMAS SING ALONG | 2:30 p.m. A fun-filled sing-along with orchestra and choir! “Jingle Bells,” “Deck the Halls,” “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” “White Christmas” and many other beloved hoiday favorites will ring through the theater as orchestra, choir and audience join forces in a delightful afternoon to celebrate the holidays. A festive event for the entire family! With Emmy-nominated conductor Charles Fernandez, the Sound of Christmas Chamber Players and Choir, and narrator Sheelagh Cullen. $5-65. Fred Kavli Theatre, Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-449-2787, bapacthousandoaks.com.
CHAMBER ON THE MOUNTAIN | 3 p.m. Evgeny Tonkha (cello) and Steven Vanhauwaert (piano) perform selections from Fauré, Grieg, Debussy and de Falla. $30. Beatrice Wood Center for the Arts, 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, 805-646-3381, www.ChamberOnTheMountain.com.
HOLIDAY PARADE ON WHEELS | 4-7 p.m. Bike Ventura County is the sponsor for this family-friendly, people-powered mobility parade. Prizes awarded for “Most Beautiful,” “Most Humorous,” “Most Sustainable” entries. Booths, exhibits and more. Parade starts at 6 p.m. and travels the bike path at Ventura Community Park at Kimball and Telephone roads in Ventura. More information at bikeventura.org/events/.
CHRISTMAS TREE LANE | 6-10 p.m. through Dec. 26. Starting the second Sunday of December, residents of the Henry T. Oxnard Historic District go all out for the holidays, with a spectacle of Christmas lights and decorations for passersby to enjoy. Covering F and G streets between Palm and Fifth streets, this Downtown Oxnard tradition is one of the highlights of the season that can be enjoyed by young and old alike. The best way to view the decorations is by parking on an adjacent street and walking. Drivers must follow all traffic guidelines. Please be courteous and respect the privacy of residents. More information at visitoxnard.com/directory/christmas-tree-lane/.
WILD LIGHTS AND JUNGLE NIGHTS | 6-8:30 p.m. through Dec. 30. America’s Teaching Zoo at Moorpark College is all aglow with dynamic lights, immersive interactive experiences and seasonal magic — all throughout a wild wonderland boasting exotic birds, tigers, reptiles, Ira the Lion and more. You’ve never seen the zoo quite like this before! See the zoo in all this sparkling splendor on Sunday, Dec. 11; Dec. 16-23; and Dec. 26-30. Wild Lights and Jungle Nights hours are always 6-8:30 p.m. $3-15. 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark, zoo.moorparkcollege.edu/holiday-lights/.
MONDAY
WOMEN IN STEM: LYDIA DIXON | 4-5 p.m. What’s it like having a STEM career? How do you get there? Join us for a discussion led by Lydia Dixon, who will share her experience as a medical anthropologist. Aimed at ages 13-18. Conference Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
OXNARD WATER SUPPLY COMMUNITY MEETING | 6-8 p.m. The city of Oxnard is hosting a series of public meetings and City Council meetings for the community to learn more about local water supplies, the cost of water, rate adjustments and long-term water reliability needs. The meetings will review the City’s water supplies, water operations and long term needs to ensure water rates keep pace with increasing costs to provide safe, reliable water. The public is encouraged to attend one of the upcoming community meetings, address the City Council during general public comment, send questions and comments to water.inquiry@oxnard.org or call the Public Works Department at 805-385-8390. Additional information is also available at www.oxnardwater.org. City Council Chambers, 305 W. Third St., Oxnard.
VENTURA COUNTY WRITERS SALON | 6-8 p.m. The Ventura County Writers Salon meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month. If you’re looking for a fiction writing group that will complement your high-class adventure, add spice to your innovative work of science fiction or bring order and balance to your historical period piece, look no further than the Ventura County Writers Salon! All genres of fiction are welcome. Conference Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
TUESDAY
HOLIDAY COMMUNITY COOKBOOK | All day. Throughout November community members shared their favorite holiday recipes. Those recipes have been compiled into a booklet that can be picked up at the Second Floor Reference Desk starting on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
THOUSAND OAKS STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS | 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Mayor Bob Engler will address the current state of the city; discuss accomplishments such as Project Homekey, drought management and waste hauler transition; and offer highlights of what’s on the horizon for 2023. $60. Gilbert Sports Arena, California Lutheran University, 1-67 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, www.conejochamber.org.
CODING 101: DR. SCOTT FEISTER | 2-3 p.m. Does computer coding look like gibberish to you? If so, fear not! Dr. Scott Feister, Assistant Professor of Computer Science at California State University Channel Islands, will be teaching a class on the basics of coding. Patrons are encouraged to bring their laptops to the class, but it is not required. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
TEEN CRAFTERNOON: KEYCHAIN | 4-5:30 p.m. Create your own unique keychain with Shrinky Dinks. Materials provided. Crafternoons is a series of afterschool craft activities for teens held in the Young Adult Center. Aimed at ages 13-18. YA Library of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
SANTA PAWS PET PHOTO NIGHT | 5-8 p.m. Four-legged fur friends are part of the family, and part of the fun! Every Tuesday through Dec. 20, furry friends are invited to meet Santa for a photo at Santa Paws Pet Nights, sponsored by Dioji K-9 Resort and Athletic Club. Reservations required: thecollectionrp.com/directory/santa-paws-pet-photo-nights/. The Collection at RiverPark, 2751 Park View Court, Oxnard, 805-278-9500, thecollectionrp.com.
DOWNTOWN OXNARD HOLLY TROLLEY TOURS | 6-8 p.m. Climb aboard a double-decker trolley for a 50-minute guided tour of Heritage Square’s Gingerbread Exhibit and Oxnard’s Historic District’s spectacular display of lights and decor at Christmas Tree Lane. The tour starts at Heritage Square with included refreshments. Tours at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Prepaid reservations required. heritagesquareoxnard.com/christmas.html.
HOLIDAY TWILIGHT GATHERING | 7 p.m. Gathering is a reflective time in our busy weeks to hear some beautiful music, share some silence and hear spoken word. Sanctuary of the Universalist Unitarian Church of Santa Paula, 740 E. Main St., Santa Paula, www.uucsp.org.
Wednesday
BOARD GAME HANG | 4-5:30 p.m. Play a wide array of board games after school every Wednesday in the Young Adult Center. Aimed at ages 13-18. YA Library of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
TIP-A-COP FUNDRAISER | 5-9 p.m. Tip-A-Cop is a law enforcement fundraising event in which Ventura police officers, accompanied by Special Olympics athletes, assist with waiting tables to collect “tip” donations for the Special Olympics. Envelopes will be provided to dining residents upon checkout to give directly to the cause without impacting the income of the servers working that evening. Community members are invited to join the Ventura Police Department for a Tip-A-Cop fundraiser at California Pizza Kitchen, located inside the Pacific View Mall at 3301 E. Main St., Ventura.
Thursday
MEDITATION FOR TEENS | 4-5 p.m. The holiday season can be stressful. Take a moment to relax in this meditation session. Sponsored by the Friends of the Camarillo Library. Aimed at ages 13-18. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
COMMUNITY NEEDS, OPPORTUNITIES AND RESOURCES
CAREER PATHWAYS AT BLANCHARD COMMUNITY LIBRARY | Patrons of Blanchard Community Library can now access CAreer Pathways, a collection of digital platforms for online learning tools designed to meet the needs of those entering the workforce or who want to get a better job. Funded by the state and administered by the California State Library, CAreer Pathways offers Coursera, Linkedln Learning, GetSetUp, and Skillshare; resources that offer specialized courseware that help people improve job skills and prepare for high-wage jobs. Access to CAreer Pathways is free and available through the Blanchard Community Library’s website at www.blanchardlibrary.org/resources/online-learning and via the “CAreer Pathways” link on the library’s main page. For additional information, please contact the Adult Services Librarian, Justin Formanek, at 805-525-3615 or email justin.formanek@blanchardlibrary.org.
INFORMATION ON THE HIGH SCHOOL AT MOORPARK COLLEGE | Through March 28. The High School at Moorpark College allows students to earn both their high school diploma and college credits at the same time. HSMC is located on the Moorpark College campus where high schoolers, beginning their freshman year, take both high school and college-level classes. The school is open to any student in Ventura or Los Angeles counties. HSMC will host in-person information nights on Jan. 24 and Feb. 28. Virtual sessions are offered on March 28. For more information, call Dr. Shirleen Oplustic at 805-378-6312 or email at soplustic@mrpk.org. More info at www.hsmc.mrpk.org.
LANDLORD ENGAGEMENT PROGRAM | Are you a Ventura County property owner/housing provider seeking stable tenancies, rental income, and a way to help our neighbors who need a home? Do you have a housing unit to lease in the near or immediate future? We are seeking studios to 3+ bedrooms. United Way will provide financial and supportive services to ensure a smooth and mutually beneficial housing process. Join the effort and receive a leasing bonus of up to two times the rent charged for the unit! This incentive is available for landlords and is separate from any costs incurred by program participants. For more information or to learn more about the Landlord Engagement Program, contact Carie Bristow at carie.bristow@vcunitedway.org or 805.485.6288 x235.
LETTERS TO SANTA (CAMARILLO) | Through Dec. 12. Write a letter to Santa and drop it in the big red mailbox at the Community Center. He will write a letter back to you! Use your own stationery or download our letter template. Be sure to include your name and address so Santa can reply. No postage stamps are necessary. The mailbox can be found in front of the Administrative Office at 1605 Burnley St., Camarillo. www.pvrpd.org/2022-11-28-letters-to-santa.
LETTERS TO SANTA (OXNARD) | Through Dec. 18. The Collection’s elves are back to help make sure every holiday wish list makes it to the North Pole. Families can bring their own custom cards or write their special message on a complimentary postcard available at Guest Services. Letters to Santa should be dropped off in the special North Pole mailbox located on Collection Boulevard. The Collection will help carefully deliver letters written to Santa to ensure they are mailed and received at the North Pole, where Santa and Mrs. Claus will reply to every letter that has a return address and is placed in the mailbox by Dec.18. The Collection at RiverPark, 2751 Park View Court, Oxnard, 805-278-9500, thecollectionrp.com.
MECHANICS BANK HOLIDAY TOY DRIVE | Through Dec. 15. Mechanics Bank is teaming up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program this holiday season to help ensure less fortunate children can receive a gift. Customers and community members are invited to donate new, unwrapped toys at participating branches in Ventura County through Dec. 15. LOCATIONS: 470 Arneill Road, Camarillo; 1207 Maricopa Highway, Ojai; 1171 S. Victoria Ave., Suite 2A, Ventura; 3815 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Suite A, Westlake Village. Parents and legal guardians who want to request for a toy for a child should visit Toys for Tots’ “Request a Toy page,” which will direct them to their local Toys for Tots program for more information (www.toysfortots.org/request_toys/apply-for-toys.aspx).
MENTORS NEEDED FOR WOMEN UNITED EDUCATION AWARD RECIPIENTS | Women United is seeking potential mentors in professional positions who would like to guide a single mother college student and help her reach her career goals. Anyone who has professional experience in a business environment and is willing to meet with a mentee for 2-3 sessions during the semester (in person or via Zoom) is encouraged to apply. To learn more, contact Leslie Osuna at leslie.osuna@vcunitedway.org or 805.485.6288, ext. 224.
PARADE OF LIGHTS (VENTURA HARBOR) VESSEL REGISTRATION | The Ventura Harbor Parade of Lights is back Dec. 16-17. The 2022 theme is “Out of This World!” We anticipate fun boat decor to include twinkling stars, colorful planets, perhaps even astronauts and aliens. If you are interested in entering your boat and participating in the parade, email marketing@venturaharbor.com.
PHOTOS WITH SANTA | Through Dec. 24. The holiday season isn’t complete without a family picture with old St. Nick! Be sure to visit Santa’s Workshop at 620 Collection Boulevard to create special memories with keepsake photos that will bring holiday joy for years to come. Reservations are required and can be made online at thecollectionrp.com/events/. The Collection at RiverPark, 2751 Park View Court, Oxnard, 805-278-9500, thecollectionrp.com.
SANTA TO A SENIOR | Through Dec. 13. The city of Ventura, in partnership with Home Instead, is seeking gift donations for this year’s Santa to a Senior program. All donations are given to local seniors enrolled in the Ventura Avenue Adult Center’s Senior Nutrition Meal Program. Gift ideas include blankets, books, crafting supplies, puzzles, robes, slippers, warm sweaters, bath towels, scarves, gloves, gift cards, flashlights, white noise machines, toiletries and more. Please leave gifts unwrapped. For more information, including ways to participate and dropoff locations, visit www.cityofventura.ca.gov/2197/Santa-to-a-Senior.
SPARK OF LOVE TOY DRIVE | Through Dec. 16. The Fire Departments of Ventura County team up every year with ABC7 and local sponsors for the Spark of Love toy drive, the largest community toy drive in the nation. For 30 years, your local firefighters have been collecting donations for distribution to Ventura County children and teens in need of a happier holiday experience. This special community campaign collects new, unwrapped toys and sports equipment for underserved children and teens in Ventura County. Our newest partner this year, Food Share, will be providing boxes of food to families served through this year’s toy drive. Non-perishable food and toys can be dropped off at any participating location. Donations collected stay within our community. Find a dropoff location at vcfd.org/sparkoflovedropoff/. Donate online at www.venturafirefoundation.org/sparkoflove. Purchase a gift through the Spark of Love registry at www.amazon.com/registries/holiday/16IXO8KYJRTMH/guest-view.
VENTURA POLICE DEPARTMENT COMMUNITY ACADEMY | Through Dec. 31. The Community Academy is part of the Ventura Police Department’s ongoing efforts to strengthen community partnerships and increase transparency. This free program will take participants on a patrol ride-along, provide interactive trainings, showcase hands-on activities that provide an inside look at local policing, and much more. Each night features a new topic with different speakers, demonstrations and discussions. The Community Academy takes place March 1-May 3, 2023 and can accommodate no more than 30 participants. Open to Ventura residents and business owners 18 years of age and older. Deadline to apply is Dec. 31, 2022. Application and more information at www.cityofventura.ca.gov/1324/Community-Academy.
ONGOING/UPCOMING EVENTS
CAMARILLO QUILTERS | 9:30 a.m., second Tuesdays of the month. The Camarillo Quilters meet the second Tuesday of every month. Quilting speakers, workshops, library, free table and community quilts. All are welcome. Pleasant Valley Community Center, 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo, camarilloquilters.com.
CHRISTMAS ON THE FARM | Through Dec. 24. Underwood Family Farm’s autumn celebrations give way to winter delights with a variety of holiday decor and activities to make the season bright. Lights, ornaments, presents and other trimmings deck the animal center, playgrounds and farmstand, to enchant attendees of all ages and provide ample opportunities for festive photos. Holiday arts and crafts, fun games like the cookie toss and ring a tree, duck racing, sleigh rides with draft horses and even a decorated train will help put everyone in the holiday spirit. Find a Christmas tree to take home while picking your own fresh produce in the fields. Kids can enjoy visits with Santa on weekends through Dec. 18, and his reindeer will make special appearances Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 17-18. There’s even more in store, so dash away to this family-friendly, farm-fresh festival of Yuletide cheer this season! $10-14; free for children under 2. Discounts for military, veterans, emergency first responders and seniors. 3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark and 5696 E. Los Angeles Ave., Somis. underwoodfamilyfarms.com.
CIRCLE OF FRIENDS | First Wednesday of the month. Want to cure the Holiday Blues? Consider joining Circle of Friends, a social group for retired women. The Club is seeking new members. The group meets once a month for business/luncheon on the first Wednesday of the month at the Poinsettia Pavilion, 3451 Foothill Road, Ventura. Various events promote friendship and fun by the members hosting several special interest activities: cooking, walks, crafts, Scrabble, excursions, discussion group, movie night and card and board games. For more information, call Loretta at 805-216-1694 or Carol at 805-340-6336. Price for luncheon is $25 and annual fee is $50.
DEPRESSION AND BIPOLAR SUPPORT ALLIANCE MEETING | Tuesdays, 6:30-8 p.m. This Ventura-based peer support group for those experiencing depression and bipolar disorder will resume its free weekly meetings at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Ventura. Enter by way of the main door. Please bring your own N95 mask. For more information, contact Wendell Jones at 805-640-6472, wenj16630@sbcglobal.net or DBSAlliance.org. 5654 Ralston St., Ventura.
FAMILY STORYTIME | Mondays, 4 p.m. Every Monday the South Oxnard Library hosts an all-ages storytime with Miss Joanne in the Children’s Area. South Oxnard Branch Library, 4300 Saviers Road, Oxnard, 805-385-8129, www.oxnard.org/library/south-oxnard-branch-library/.
GINGERBREAD SCAVENGER HUNT | Through Dec. 24. Explore every exciting nook and cranny of The Collection with a festive adventure. The fun begins at Guest Services on Park View Court, where guests can pick up their Gingerbread Scavenger Hunt. From there, guests are invited to find all the hidden gingerbread before returning their completed scavenger hunt to Guest Services to be entered to win a holiday surprise! The Collection at RiverPark, 2751 Park View Court, Oxnard, 805-278-9500, thecollectionrp.com.
HOLIDAY LIGHTS CRUISE | 6:30-7:30 p.m., through Dec. 23. Passengers cruise the Ventura Keys to view decorated boats and waterfront homes aboard Island Packers’ 64-foot catamaran. Snack bar available onboard. Cruises start at 6:30 p.m. and last one hour. $18 adults, $16 seniors 55+, $12 children ages 12 and under. 1691 Spinnaker Dr., Ventura. Book online at www.islandpackers.com or call 805-642-1393.
HOPE AND HELP FOR OVEREATERS | Saturdays, 10-11 a.m. Is your eating out of control? Are you feeling fat? Overeaters Anonymous can help. 133 S. Laurel St., Ventura (building next to the church). For more information call Amy at 805-340-5882. Donations only.
JEST IMPROV | Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Need to laugh or be silly? JEST Improv holds weekly, improv drop-in classes for beginners and all experience levels, Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. at Diversity Collective, 2471 Portola Road, Ventura. Classes are $15 each, or $10 each with JEST membership. More information at www.jestimprov.com.
SNOW N GLO HOLIDAY FESTIVAL | Through Dec. 26. Gather your family and friends and get ready to make some holiday memories! Snow tube down our giant snow hill made of real snow, sip on hot cocoa while strolling through millions of holiday lights, take a trip through the s’mores bar or ride the festive carousel. For the ultimate experience, rent a Holiday Magic Igloo, which includes fresh snow delivered directly to your site. Bring an unwrapped toy to donate to Spark of Love; on Dec. 4, donors can enjoy free hot chocolate. Fireworks on select nights. Get your tickets now to enjoy this very special Winter Wonderland by the Sea! $14.99-799. Surfer’s Point Live at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, www.snownglow.com.
SOUND MEDITATION | Fridays and Sundays. Morning and sunset sound meditation sessions will take place weekly in person at the Viewpoint at Meditation Mount. Sunday morning sessions 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with Suburbanoid. Friday evening sessions 6:15-8:15 p.m. with Trinity of Sound. $25; registration is required. 10340 Reeves Road, Ojai. For exact dates and times, visit meditationmount.org/events.
SUNSET YOGA AND SOUND MEDITATION | Thursdays, 6:30-8 p.m. Connect with your mind, heart and body in a picturesque outdoor garden setting overlooking the beautiful Ojai Valley. Please bring your own yoga mat and props, and a blanket (optional) for closing meditation, which will be accompanied by crystal singing bowls. $20; registration is required. 10340 Reeves Road, Ojai. For exact dates and times, visit meditationmount.org/events.
SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE LOSS GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP | First and third Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m. If you have experienced the loss of a loved one due to suicide, do not hesitate to join this Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice group. Livingston’s Grief and Bereavement Programs are committed to maintaining an open, accepting, confidential atmosphere. All are free of charge and conducted over Zoom. More information at www.lmvna.org.
SWAP MEET | Wednesdays, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Every week, the Ventura County Fairgrounds hosts dozens of vendors selling a wide array of antiques and collectibles. Vendor space available; contact Sue Adams at 818-590-5435. $2 admission.10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, www.snaauctions.com.