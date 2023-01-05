Happenings includes community events, meetings, classes, community resources and needs. To submit an item for inclusion email to: happenings@vcreporter.com
THURSDAY
LOCAL AUTHOR TALK | 2-3 p.m. Local author P. Scott Corbett will be discussing his books, A Thousand Cranes and Uniformly Undeserved. Sponsored by the Friends of the Camarillo Library. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
FRIDAY
ETHIOPIA: IMPRESSIONS AND REFLECTIONS, PART I | 10 a.m.-12 p.m. via Zoom. Do not travel there now — there is danger, starvation and horror. Yet, there remains fascination and fantasy: No country is more diverse, enigmatic and surprising. Taught by Dr. Herb Gooch. Part of the Fifty and Better lecture series, designed to offer university-level courses and lectures (no tests, no homework) taught by experts in the field, and to host social engagement activities for people age 50 and older. Individual and two-Part lectures are $10 each; bundle all fall lectures for $60. www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/lecture-series.html.
SATURDAY
INTRO TO FLY ROD CASTING AND FLY FISHING CLINIC | 9-11 a.m. Whether you are an experienced fly fisher or a complete novice we want to help you improve your casting and learn to enjoy this great sport. If you don’t yet have a fly rod, don’t worry, just come and use one of ours. Please join us at Chumash Park, Petit and Waco, in East Ventura off Telephone Road. For everyone’s safety we ask all those attending to please comply with any current recommendations by the Ventura County Health Department. There is no charge and all are welcome. For more information, contact Casting Program Coordinator Thomas Hall at 805-377-5249 or www.sespeflyfishers.org.
ART AND WELLNESS WORKSHOP | 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tap into your creativity and enjoy a relaxing workshop of mixed media collage and the ancient healing modality of Reiki. We will use Reiki, sound and meditation to clear any energetic blocks that are stored in the chakras and open ourselves up creatively. Using inspiration from this healing process, we will then play, express and create with collage work. Supplies and snacks included. Please bring a yoga mat or pillow to sit on. $98. Vita Art Center, 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com/adults.
BACK STACKS USED BOOK SALE | 10 a.m.-2 p.m. If you love books but are on a tight budget, we have just what you need. Great inventory of gently used books at low prices: fiction, non-fiction, children’s books and more, from $0.50 to $2, as well as collectibles starting at $4. The January special is 50% off all non-fiction. Proceeds support the Blanchard Community Library. 119 N. Eighth St., Santa Paula. Enter via the north parking lot, through the roll-up door in the back.
GINGERBREAD HOUSE EXHIBIT AND TOURS | 11 a.m.-2 p.m. See Heritage Square decorated at the best time of the year and take in the festive gingerbread creations at Heritage Square Hall. While visiting, take a guided tour of the Heritage Square houses’ exteriors with select interiors. Gingerbread exhibit is free and open to the public. Tours and private viewings are also available by appointment.Tours are $5 per person. 731 S. A St., Oxnard, heritagesquareoxnard.com/christmas.html.
YOGA WITH ALANA MITNICK | 12-1:30 p.m. Meditation Mount is pleased to present Yoga with Alana Mitnick every first Saturday of the month in the Auditorium. Yoga brings us into a more loving, conscious, and honest relationship with ourselves, others, and the natural world. Drawing awareness towards the subtle body through breath and sensation, this gentle yoga flow is designed to awaken the heart and inspire a flow of energy in preparation for meditation. Her yoga classes are accessible to people of all ages, bodies and abilities. $27. 10340 Reeves Road, Ojai, meditationmount.org/experience/yoga-with-alana-mitnick-2023-01-07/.
SUNDAY
FREE GUIDED HIKE AT HARMON CANYON | 9-10:30 a.m. Join the Ventura Land Trust on a free naturalist-guided hike of Harmon Canyon Preserve. Bring your curiosity and questions! We will talk about the local plants and animals and the unique adaptations that allow them to make the canyon their home. The hike is typically one to two miles round trip. Great for people of all ages. Please RSVP as space is limited. Harmon Canyon, 7511 Foothill Road, Ventura. RSVP at www.venturalandtrust.org/free_guided_hike_at_harmon_canyon.
SILENT BOOK CLUB | 3-4 p.m. Shhh, we’re reading! Do you love the idea of a book club but hate being told what book to read? Then this is the book club for you. Bring whatever book you want and enjoy quietly reading with fellow book lovers. Everyone will have the chance to share what they are reading. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
MONDAY
TÁR | 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Oxnard Film Society presents this 2022 psychological drama about a groundbreaking orchestra conductor whose life begins to unravel in the face of sexual harassment allegations. Runtime: 2 hours, 30 mins. Rated R. In English. $8 seniors, $11.25 general admission. Plaza Cinemas 14, 255 West Fifth St., Oxnard, www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.
GET ORGANIZED FOR TEENS | 4-5:30 p.m. Welcome the New Year with a planning workshop! Plan for the year ahead and stay on top of your school assignments, deadlines and social life. Materials provided. Aimed at ages 13-18. YA Library of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
VENTURA COUNTY WRITERS SALON | 6-8 p.m. The Ventura County Writers Salon meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month. If you’re looking for a fiction writing group that will complement your high-class adventure, add spice to your innovative work of science fiction or bring order and balance to your historical period piece, look no further than the Ventura County Writers Salon! All genres of fiction are welcome. Conference Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
TUESDAY
UNEARTHING THE CITY OF DAVID | 10 a.m.-12 p.m. via Zoom. Before Solomon and before the First Temple, there was The City of David. What have the centuries left behind to tell us of this king and his kingdom? Christine Maasdam is pleased to share her most recent experience at the dig site in Israel. This lecture will outline the topography of early Jerusalem and provide an overview of the wars and cultures that have left physical objects embedded in the landscape. Part of the Fifty and Better lecture series, designed to offer university-level courses and lectures (no tests, no homework) taught by experts in the field, and to host social engagement activities for people age 50 and older. Individual and two-Part lectures are $10 each; bundle all fall lectures for $60. www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/lecture-series.html.
TUESDAY MORNING BOOK CLUB | 11 a.m.-12 p.m. The Tuesday Morning Book Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. in the Conference Room. Stop by and check us out. This month we’re reading Between Two Kingdoms by Suleika Jaouad. Conference Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
NEW YEAR, JOYFUL LIVING MEDITATION SERIES | 3-4 p.m. Start out your new year with a resolution to be more mindful. In this series of meditation classes, we will explore how to create authentic happiness and develop a stable inner feeling of well-being through meditation. Sponsored by the Friends of the Camarillo Library. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
TEEN CRAFTERNOON: STAND UP AGAINST HATE | 4-5:30 p.m. To honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s message of acceptance, teens are invited to make a piece of art or poetry that takes a stand against hate. Teens can opt to have their creation displayed in the Young Adult Center. YA Library of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
A 27-YEAR WILDFLOWER JOURNEY | 7 p.m. via Zoom. Rob Badger and Nita Winter take you behind the scenes on their 27-year journey photographing wildflowers throughout California and the West. Photographing these beautiful landscapes and individual flowers evolved into their multiple award-winning coffee table book, Beauty and the Beast: Wildflowers and Climate Change. The photographers show how they create wildflower portraits in the field, and Badger also shares two innovative field techniques he developed to capture unique floral portraits that go beyond traditional wildflower photography. Please visit www.venturaaudubon.org/monthly-speakers for more information and the Zoom link.
WEDNESDAY
VENTURA COUNTY REAL ESTATE INVESTORS ASSOCIATION MEETING AND EXPO | 6:30-9:30 p.m. The Ventura County Real Estate Investors Association presents its first meeting of 2023 with special guest speaker Abbas Mohammed, who will discuss his expertise buying and selling multi-family properties. There will also be an expo featuring vendors with all of the real estate services you will need to become a successful investor. Come early, meet and greet, and expand your “Dream Team” of real estate professionals that are eager to help you succeed. Be sure to bring lots and lots of business cards to pass out. This is a fantastic networking opportunity. Free. River Ridge Country Club, 2401 W. Vineyard Ave., Oxnard. RSVP at
www.VCRealEstateInvestors.com.
THURSDAY
VENTURA COUNTY MOBILE LIBRARY AT HARMON CANYON PRESERVE | 10 a.m. The Ventura County Mobile Library visits the trailhead of Harmon Canyon Preserve on the second Thursday of every month. A story time for children starts at 10 a.m. You can check out a book to read under Harmon’s oak trees, get a library card, pick-up book holds, check out and return items. Harmon Canyon, 7511 Foothill Road, Ventura, www.venturalandtrust.org/jan_mobile_library_at_harmon_canyon_preserve.
TEEN ADVISORY BOARD | 4-6 p.m. Teen Advisory Board (TAB for short) is an engaging leadership group that develops programs and services. Earn service hours at our meetings, which are held every second and fourth Thursday of the month. Conference Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
PROFESSIONALLY ORGANIZED | 5-6 p.m. Start the New Year with a new approach to organizing your life. Professional organizer “Life…Simplified by Kaelia” will discuss best practices on how to organize your small business so that you’ll have more free time in your personal life. Come with your organizational questions and walk away with a better strategy. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
UNMET TRANSIT NEEDS COMMUNITY LISTENING SESSION | 6-7 p.m. The Ventura County Transportation Commission invites the public to attend an Unmet Transit Needs listening session to give community members the opportunity to tell VCTC what can be done to improve public transit and help residents get where they need to go. The purpose of the session is to identify transit needs that are not currently being met and are reasonable to meet in the cities of Camarillo, Fillmore, Moorpark, Santa Paula and Thousand Oaks and in adjacent areas of unincorporated Ventura County. Fillmore Library Innovation Lab, 502 Second St., Fillmore. Those unable to attend are encouraged to fill out an online survey or submit a comment at www.goventura.org/unmet-transit-needs.
VENTURA MUSIC FESTIVAL CABARET | 6-9 p.m. An evening of dinner and music in honor of Jordan Laby who has contributed so much to the arts and the community. He and his late life, Sandra, supported New West Symphony, Rubicon Theatre, Ventura Music Festival, the Laby Harmony Project and more. The Dave Tull Trio will perform. $150. Ventura Music Hall, 1888 E. Thompson Blvd. For tickets and more information, visit venturamusicfestival.org/cabaret-event/.
CREATING WAVES OF CHANGE | 6:30-7:30 p.m. via Zoom. The Community Environmental Council hosts a webinar to showcase the Climate Stewards program. Hear alumni share their experience taking the course, the community action projects they designed, and how they are putting new-found climate knowledge to work within Central Coast communities. Free; registration required. For more information and to register, visit https://cecsb.org/climate-stewards.
COMMUNITY NEEDS, OPPORTUNITIES AND RESOURCES
BIG ROCK PRESERVE VOLUNTEERS WANTED | Get outside and assist Ventura Land Trust staff with maintenance and restoration activities such as mulching, invasive species removal and trail maintenance. More information and sign up at www.venturalandtrust.org/big_rock_beautification.
BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION TRADES PRE-APPRENTICESHIP | The Workforce Development Board of Ventura County (WDBVC), Workforce Development Board of San Luis Obispo County (WDBSLO), Workforce Development Board of Santa Barbara County (WDBSB), and the Tri-Counties Building & Construction Trades Council are offering accelerated pre-apprenticeship training at no cost to residents in Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties. This pre-apprenticeship training is designed to prepare applicants to successfully enter full time paid apprenticeships and employment in a multitude of Construction Trades. The next 12-week program starts on Jan. 4, 2023. Watch the info session, check out the FAQs, and apply today at apprenticeship.tcbtcc-slo-sb-vta.org/apply. For more information about the program, email sb1@tcbtcc-slo-sb-vta.org.
CAREER PATHWAYS AT BLANCHARD COMMUNITY LIBRARY | Patrons of Blanchard Community Library can now access CAreer Pathways, a collection of digital platforms for online learning tools designed to meet the needs of those entering the workforce or who want to get a better job. Funded by the state and administered by the California State Library, CAreer Pathways offers Coursera, Linkedln Learning, GetSetUp, and Skillshare — resources that offer specialized courseware that help people improve job skills and prepare for high-wage jobs. Access to CAreer Pathways is free and available through the Blanchard Community Library’s website at www.blanchardlibrary.org/resources/online-learning and via the “CAreer Pathways” link on the library’s main page. For additional information, please contact the Adult Services Librarian, Justin Formanek, at 805-525-3615 or email justin.formanek@blanchardlibrary.org.
FREE DAYS AT VENTURA BOTANICAL GARDENS | The public is invited to visit the Ventura Botanical Gardens free of charge on the following dates: Feb. 2, March 22, April 8, May 29, June 21, Aug. 17, Sept. 4, Oct. 31, Nov. 23 and Dec. 25. Come enjoy this beautiful, natural environment boasting picturesque paths, thousands of plants and extraordinary views at no cost! 567 Poli St., Ventura, venturabotanicalgardens.com.
INFORMATION ON THE HIGH SCHOOL AT MOORPARK COLLEGE | Through March 28. The High School at Moorpark College allows students to earn both their high school diploma and college credits at the same time. HSMC is located on the Moorpark College campus where high schoolers, beginning their freshman year, take both high school and college-level classes. The school is open to any student in Ventura or Los Angeles counties. HSMC will host in-person information nights on Jan. 24 and Feb. 28. Virtual sessions are offered on March 28. For more information, call Dr. Shirleen Oplustic at 805-378-6312 or contact her via email at soplustic@mrpk.org. Additional information can also be found at www.hsmc.mrpk.org.
LANDLORD ENGAGEMENT PROGRAM | Are you a Ventura County property owner/housing provider seeking stable tenancies, rental income, and a way to help our neighbors who need a home? Do you have a housing unit to lease in the near or immediate future? We are seeking studios to 3+ bedrooms. United Way will provide financial and supportive services to ensure a smooth and mutually beneficial housing process. Join the effort and receive a leasing bonus of up to two times the rent charged for the unit! This incentive is available for landlords and is separate from any costs incurred by program participants. For more information or to learn more about the Landlord Engagement Program, contact Carie Bristow at carie.bristow@vcunitedway.org or 805-485-6288 x235.
MENTORS NEEDED FOR WOMEN UNITED EDUCATION AWARD RECIPIENTS | Women United is seeking potential mentors in professional positions who would like to guide a single mother college student and help her reach her career goals. Anyone who has professional experience in a business environment and is willing to meet with a mentee for 2-3 sessions during the semester (in person or via Zoom) is encouraged to apply. To learn more, contact Leslie Osuna at leslie.osuna@vcunitedway.org or 805-485-6288, ext. 224.
ONGOING/UPCOMING EVENTS
CAMARILLO QUILTERS | 9:30 a.m., second Tuesdays of the month. The Camarillo Quilters meet the second Tuesday of every month. Quilting speakers, workshops, library, free table and community quilts. All are welcome. Pleasant Valley Community Center, 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo, camarilloquilters.com.
CIRCLE OF FRIENDS | First Wednesday of the month. Want to cure the Holiday Blues? Consider joining Circle of Friends, a social group for retired women. The Club is seeking new members. The group meets once a month for business/luncheon on the first Wednesday of the month at the Poinsettia Pavilion, 3451 Foothill Road, Ventura. Various events promote friendship and fun by the members hosting several special interest activities: cooking, walks, crafts, Scrabble, excursions, discussion group, movie night and card and board games. For more information, call Loretta at 805-216-1694 or Carol at 805-340-6336. Price for luncheon is $25 and annual fee is $50.
DEPRESSION AND BIPOLAR SUPPORT ALLIANCE MEETING | Tuesdays, 6:30-8 p.m. This Ventura-based peer support group for those experiencing depression and bipolar disorder will resume its free weekly meetings at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Ventura. Enter by way of the main door. Please bring your own N95 mask. For more information, contact Wendell Jones at 805-640-6472, wenj16630@sbcglobal.net or DBSAlliance.org. 5654 Ralston St., Ventura.
FAMILY STORYTIME | Mondays, 4 p.m. Every Monday the South Oxnard Library hosts an all-ages storytime with Miss Joanne in the Children’s Area. South Oxnard Branch Library, 4300 Saviers Road, Oxnard, 805-385-8129, www.oxnard.org/library/south-oxnard-branch-library/.
FREE TUTORING FOR ADULTS | Aimed at anyone 18+ who wants to learn or improve their English and learn American culture. One-on-one tutoring is arranged by the tutor. Instruction is available in Oxnard, Ventura, Camarillo, Ojai, Saticoy, Santa Paula, Thousand Oaks and Moorpark. Locations can be in public libraries, coffee shops, churches, outdoors, or any place convenient to the tutor and adult learner. Free. For more information, contact Laubach Literacy of Ventura County, 805-385-9584 or www.laubachventura@gmail.com.
GRIEF AND BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT | The Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice offers compassion and understanding through a variety of support groups that focus on restorative activities, seeking meaning and purpose, identifying changes to self and receiving support in making life good again. All support groups are free for the community. To find a support group near you, visit www.lmvna.org/grief/.
HOPE AND HELP FOR OVEREATERS | Saturdays, 10-11 a.m. Is your eating out of control? Are you feeling fat? Overeaters Anonymous can help. 133 S. Laurel St., Ventura (building next to the church). For more information call Amy at 805-340-5882. Donations only.
JEST IMPROV | Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Need to laugh or be silly? JEST Improv holds weekly, improv drop-in classes for beginners and all experience levels, Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. at Diversity Collective, 2471 Portola Road, Ventura. Classes are $15 each, or $10 each with JEST membership. More information at www.jestimprov.com.
SOUND MEDITATION | Fridays and Sundays. Morning and sunset sound meditation sessions will take place weekly in person at the Viewpoint at Meditation Mount. Sunday morning sessions 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with Suburbanoid. Friday evening sessions 6:15-8:15 p.m. with Trinity of Sound. $25; registration is required. 10340 Reeves Road, Ojai. For exact dates and times, visit meditationmount.org/events.
SUNSET YOGA AND SOUND MEDITATION | Thursdays, 6:30-8 p.m. Connect with your mind, heart and body in a picturesque outdoor garden setting overlooking the beautiful Ojai Valley. Please bring your own yoga mat and props, and a blanket (optional) for closing meditation, which will be accompanied by crystal singing bowls. $20; registration is required. 10340 Reeves Road, Ojai. For exact dates and times, visit meditationmount.org/events.
SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE LOSS GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP | First and third Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m. If you have experienced the loss of a loved one due to suicide, do not hesitate to join this Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice group. Livingston’s Grief and Bereavement Programs are committed to maintaining an open, accepting, confidential atmosphere. All are free of charge and conducted over Zoom. More information at www.lmvna.org.
SWAP MEET | Wednesdays, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Every week, the Ventura County Fairgrounds hosts dozens of vendors selling a wide array of antiques and collectibles. Vendor space available; contact Sue Adams at 818-590-5435. $2 admission.10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, www.snaauctions.com.
VENTURA SENIOR MEN’S GROUP | Twice monthly. Any man who considers himself in the “senior” category, (and many who don’t) might benefit from a visit to the Ventura Senior Men’s Group lunch meetings at the Ventura Poinsettia Pavilion twice monthly. We’re strictly a social bunch, with no governing agenda and no obligation to any sponsor. Drop in and say YOUR piece; we might all benefit by it and we’ll treat you to a lunch to hear it. Call Lyle at 805-341-9820 if you’d like to know more; he’ll fill you in.