Happenings includes community events, meetings, classes, community resources and needs. To submit an item for inclusion email to: happenings@vcreporter.com
THURSDAY
TEEN ADVISORY BOARD | 4-6 p.m. Teen Advisory Board (TAB for short) is an engaging leadership group that develops programs and services. Earn service hours at our meetings, which are held every second and fourth Thursday of the month. Conference Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
PROFESSIONALLY ORGANIZED | 5-6 p.m. Start the New Year with a new approach to organizing your life. Professional organizer “Life…Simplified by Kaelia” will discuss best practices on how to organize your small business so that you’ll have more free time in your personal life. Come with your organizational questions and walk away with a better strategy. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
UNMET TRANSIT NEEDS COMMUNITY LISTENING SESSION | 6-7 p.m. The Ventura County Transportation Commission invites the public to attend an Unmet Transit Needs listening session to give community members the opportunity to tell VCTC what can be done to improve public transit and help residents get where they need to go. The purpose of the session is to identify transit needs that are not currently being met and are reasonable to meet in the cities of Camarillo, Fillmore, Moorpark, Santa Paula and Thousand Oaks and in adjacent areas of unincorporated Ventura County. Fillmore Library Innovation Lab, 502 Second St., Fillmore. Those unable to attend are encouraged to fill out an online survey or submit a comment at www.goventura.org/unmet-transit-needs.
VENTURA MUSIC FESTIVAL CABARET | 6-9 p.m. An evening of dinner and music in honor of Jordan Laby who has contributed so much to the arts and the community. He and his late life, Sandra, supported New West Symphony, Rubicon Theatre, Ventura Music Festival, the Laby Harmony Project and more. The Dave Tull Trio will perform. $150. Ventura Music Hall, 1888 E. Thompson Blvd. For tickets and more information, visit venturamusicfestival.org/cabaret-event/.
CREATING WAVES OF CHANGE | 6:30-7:30 p.m. via Zoom. The Community Environmental Council hosts a webinar to showcase the Climate Stewards program. Hear alumni share their experience taking the course, the community action projects they designed, and how they are putting new-found climate knowledge to work within Central Coast communities. Free; registration required. For more information and to register, visit https://cecsb.org/climate-stewards.
FRIDAY
ETHIOPIA: IMPRESSIONS AND REFLECTIONS, PART 2 | 10 a.m.-12 p.m. via Zoom. Do not travel there now — there is danger, starvation and horror. Yet, there remains fascination and fantasy: No country is more diverse, enigmatic and surprising. Taught by Dr. Herb Gooch. Part of the Fifty and Better lecture series, designed to offer university-level courses and lectures (no tests, no homework) taught by experts in the field, and to host social engagement activities for people age 50 and older. Individual lectures are $10 each; two-part lectures are $15 for both parts.
www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/lecture-series.html.
JACKBOX PARTY GAMES FOR TEENS | 3-4:45 p.m. Bring your own device and play Jackbox Party Games with other teens in the Young Adult Center. YA Library of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
SATURDAY
HOW TO START YOUR ACTING CAREER IN LOS ANGELES | 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Santa Paula Theater Center offers this seminar for aspiring actors taught by award-winning casting director Francine Selkirk. Topics will include setting goals, the importance of commercial/television and film acting classes, getting effective head shots and more. Please bring a current headshot. Proof of vaccination is required; masks are optional but encouraged. Free; donations accepted. Backstage at SPTC, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 805-525-4645, www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.
A HISTORY OF RINCON POINT IN PHOTOGRAPHS | 1-2 p.m. Historian and writer Vincent Burns and professor of journalism Stephen Bates will visit the Ojai Library to speak about their book, Rincon Point. Rincon Point is renowned as the Queen of the Coast, one of the premier surfing spots in the world, but that is only a fragment of its rich history. The book features unique photographs from the Bateses and other early settlers, pioneer surfers of the 1950s and 1960s, the Carpinteria Valley Museum of History, and elsewhere. This presentation will include a slide show of historical photos, particular information on the surfing history of Rincon Point, and tips on how (and how not) to write a local history book! Rincon Point is available for purchase through Amazon and at www.arcadiapublishing.com. This event is free and open to the public. For additional information, contact Ron Solórzano, Regional Librarian, at 805-218-9146 or ron.solorzano@ventura.org. Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-646-1639, www.vencolibrary.org/library-events.
BANK OF BOOKS SANTA PAULA BOOK SIGNING | 1-3 p.m. MHR Geer, Assumed. 820 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-420-1050, www.bankofbooks.com.
CAM I AM SUSTAINABLE: ZERO-WASTE STRATEGIES FOR A SUSTAINABLE KITCHEN AND PLANET | 2-3 p.m. Anne-Marie Bonneau, author of The Zero-Waste Chef, will share her tips for a sustainable kitchen and planet in this author talk. She will discuss her journey to low-waste living and her obsession with all things fermented, offer low-cost, actionable tips for reducing food waste and breaking up with plastic and explain why wasting less of everything leads to a tastier, healthier diet. Bonneau will also show that “zero waste” is, above all, an intention, not a hard-and-fast rule. Because while one person eliminating all of their waste is great, thousands doing 20% better will have a much larger impact on the planet. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
SUNDAY
MLK FREEDOM AND UNITY WEEKEND | 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Join the Gathering for Justice for a two-day intergenerational event bringing together the city of Oxnard and Ventura County to build solidarity and collective action. On Sunday, Jan. 15, the Gathering of Youth Summit will hold panels, plenaries, trainings, listening sessions and networking, featuring President and CEO Carmen Perez-Jordan. Oxnard PAL Teen Center, 350 S. K St., Oxnard. For more information and to RSVP for this free event, visit www.gatheringforjustice.org/mlk2023.
CELEBRATION OF SOURCE WITH THE BROTHERS KOREN | 1:30-3:30 p.m. This is a time to meditate together and hnor and celebrate our growing community who are called to help sustain the gift of Meditation Mount in the world. The event will be celebrated both in person and live streamed on Zoom. Reception on the terrace with refreshments and music at 1:30 p.m.; concert at 2:30 p.m. Proceeds support the cost of roof repairs. $12. Meditation Mount, 10340 Reeves Road, Ojai, meditationmount.org/event-offerings/.
WEST AFRICAN KORA | 2-3 p.m. Sean Gaskell will give a performance and educational demonstration on the kora, an ancient 21-stringed harp from West Africa. He will feature traditional songs that are the heart and soul of the kora’s musical repertoire. Sponsored by the Friends of the Camarillo Library. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
YUE DENG IN CONCERT | 3 p.m. The Ojai Art Center offers its first chamber music concert of 2023 on Sunday afternoon with an inspiring performance of solo violin by Yue Deng. A former resident of Ojai and current member of the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, Deng will play a repertoire that includes Bach, Telemann, Reger and Paganini. Masks required. $20. Ojai Art Center, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-640-1158, www.ojaiartcenter.org/music.html.
MONDAY
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY MARCH AND PROGRAM | 8 a.m. The 37th Annual Ventura County commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day will take place on Monday. Events begin at 8 a.m. with a Freedom March starting at Oxnard’s Plaza Park (Fifth and C streets) and ending at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center (800 Hobson Way). The observance program, “In Darkness Be the Light Striving for Freedom,” begins at OPAC at 9 a.m. Keynote speaker Ventura City Councilmember Lorrie Brown will be joined by AKA Sorority Speech Contest Winner Zoe Covarrubias of Oxnard. $10 admission includes refreshments and vendor exhibits. For tickets, full schedule of events and more information, visit www.mlkventuracounty.com.
MLK FREEDOM AND UNITY WEEKEND | 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Join the Gathering for Justice for a two-day intergenerational event bringing together the city of Oxnard and Ventura County to build solidarity and collective action. On Monday, Jan. 16, the day will begin with a Freedom and Solidarity Breakfast, followed by the Pat Bell CommUNITY Basketball Game. Local artists will provide entertainment during the halftime show. Oxnard PAL Teen Center, 350 S. K St., Oxnard. For more information and to RSVP for this free event, visit www.gatheringforjustice.org/mlk2023.
TÁR | 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. (Rescheduled due to Jan. 9 cancellation.) Oxnard Film Society presents this 2022 psychological drama about a groundbreaking orchestra conductor whose life begins to unravel in the face of sexual harassment allegations. Runtime: 2 hours, 30 mins. Rated R. In English. $8 seniors, $11.25 general admission. Plaza Cinemas 14, 255 West Fifth St., Oxnard, www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.
TUESDAY
REMBRANDT TO RUBENS: THE NORTHERN BAROQUE | 10 a.m.-12 p.m. via Zoom. The dramatic and theatrical Baroque style of the 17th century rapidly travels through Europe and evolves with its geographic regions and patronage. Peter Paul Rubens and Rembrandt van Rijn, along with all of the artists that they inspired and influenced, defined the Northern Baroque tradition. Taught by art historian Katherine E. Zoraster. Part of the Fifty and Better lecture series, designed to offer university-level courses and lectures (no tests, no homework) taught by experts in the field, and to host social engagement activities for people age 50 and older. Six-week courses are $40; two-part lectures are $15; or bundle all winter courses for $140-200.
www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/lecture-series.html.
THE GRAND TOUR: THE HISTORY OF UNIVERSAL, HOLLYWOOD’S FIRST GREAT STUDIO | 1-3 p.m. via Zoom. This course will cover the entire history of Universal Studios including its early embrace of television, which turned the studio into a giant television production factory. We will discuss Carl Laemmle – an innovative pioneer who built the studio and was responsible for some of the early, ground-breaking decisions (including opening up to the public for tours). We will also talk about Lon Chaney – Universal’s first great star – and other big names in the silent era. Taught by Matthew Weisman. Part of the Fifty and Better lecture series, designed to offer university-level courses and lectures (no tests, no homework) taught by experts in the field, and to host social engagement activities for people age 50 and older. Six-week courses are $40; two-part lectures are $15; or bundle all winter courses for $140-200. www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/lecture-series.html.
NEW YEAR, JOYFUL LIVING MEDITATION SERIES | 3-4 p.m. Start out your new year with a resolution to be more mindful. In this series of meditation classes, we will explore how to create authentic happiness and develop a stable inner feeling of well-being through meditation. Sponsored by the Friends of the Camarillo Library. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
TEEN CRAFTERNOON: LUNAR NEW YEAR | 4-5:30 p.m. Lunar New Year is on Sunday, Jan. 22. Get ready to welcome the new year by making a holiday-inspired paper lantern. Materials provided. Aimed at ages 13-18. YA Library of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
WEDNESDAY
TEA AND CRUMPETS: ENGLISH DESIGN FROM HENRY VIII TO QUEEN VICTORIA | 10 a.m.-12 p.m. The increasing wealth in Europe following the Renaissance and exploration of the New World was reflected in the sumptuous furniture, interiors, and decorative arts of English palaces and country homes. This course will focus on the popular styles and design influences during the reigns of Henry VIII through Queen Victoria, including Tudor, Jacobean, William and Mary, Queen Anne, Georgian, Regency, and Victorian styles. Taught by Eleanor Schrader. Part of the Fifty and Better lecture series, designed to offer university-level courses and lectures (no tests, no homework) taught by experts in the field, and to host social engagement activities for people age 50 and older. Six-week courses are $40; two-part lectures are $15; or bundle all winter courses for $140-200. www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/lecture-series.html.
THE WHY OF THE HOLOCAUST | 1-3 p.m. This course will examine why and how the Nazis were able to influence and enable almost an entire continent to murder, and why many of the Jews in Europe stayed in Europe. It will focus specifically on what impact these conclusions can have on genocide prevention for today. Taught by Jason Hensley. Part of the Fifty and Better lecture series, designed to offer university-level courses and lectures (no tests, no homework) taught by experts in the field, and to host social engagement activities for people age 50 and older. Six-week courses are $40; two-part lectures are $15; or bundle all winter courses for $140-200. www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/lecture-series.html.
HOUSING TRUST FUND VENTURA COUNTY ANNUAL MEETING | 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. via Zoom. Anyone interested in learning about affordable housing impacts and solutions is invited to join this meeting. Richard Green, director and Lusk Chair in Real Estate at the USC Lusk Center for Real Estate, will showcase the multifamily real estate forecast. Alan Greenlee, executive director of the Southern California Association of Non-Profit Housing, will discuss the Homelessness and Housing Solutions Tax. Register free at www.housingtrustfundvc.org/2023annualmeeting.html.
LET’S GET ORGANIZED! | 4-5:30 p.m. Need some help getting organized and staying on top of your homework? Parents and kids will get useful tips to put into action. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
THURSDAY
UNMET TRANSIT NEEDS COMMUNITY LISTENING SESSION | 12-1 p.m. via Zoom. The Ventura County Transportation Commission invites the public to attend an Unmet Transit Needs listening session to give community members the opportunity to tell VCTC what can be done to improve public transit and help residents get where they need to go. The purpose of the session is to identify transit needs that are not currently being met and are reasonable to meet in the cities of Camarillo, Fillmore, Moorpark, Santa Paula and Thousand Oaks and in adjacent areas of unincorporated Ventura County. A link to the virtual meeting, meeting ID and password are available at www.goventura.org/unmet-transit-needs.
MONTHLY MOVIE: SELMA | 5-7 p.m. This month we’re honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a screening of this 2014 drama about the civil rights leader and his crusade for equality. Starring David Oyelowo, Carmen Ejogo and Cuba Gooding Jr. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
COMMUNITY NEEDS, OPPORTUNITIES AND RESOURCES
BIG ROCK PRESERVE VOLUNTEERS WANTED | Get outside and assist Ventura Land Trust staff with preserve maintenance and restoration activities such as mulching, invasive species removal and trail
maintenance. More information and sign up at www.venturalandtrust.org/big_rock_beautification.
CAREER PATHWAYS AT BLANCHARD COMMUNITY LIBRARY | Patrons of Blanchard Community Library can now access CAreer Pathways, a collection of digital platforms for online learning tools designed to meet the needs of those entering the workforce or who want to get a better job. Funded by the state and administered by the California State Library, CAreer Pathways offers Coursera, Linkedln Learning, GetSetUp, and Skillshare — resources that offer specialized courseware that help people improve job skills and prepare for high-wage jobs. Access to CAreer Pathways is free and available through the Blanchard Community Library’s website at www.blanchardlibrary.org/resources/online-learning and via the “CAreer Pathways” link on the library’s main page. For additional information, please contact the Adult Services Librarian, Justin Formanek, at 805-525-3615 or email justin.formanek@blanchardlibrary.org.
FREE DAYS AT VENTURA BOTANICAL GARDENS | The public is invited to visit the Ventura Botanical Gardens free of charge on the following dates: Feb. 2, March 22, April 8, May 29, June 21, Aug. 17, Sept. 4, Oct. 31, Nov. 23 and Dec. 25. Come enjoy this beautiful, natural environment boasting picturesque paths, thousands of plants and extraordinary views at no cost! 567 Poli St., Ventura, venturabotanicalgardens.com.
INFORMATION ON THE HIGH SCHOOL AT MOORPARK COLLEGE | Through March 28. The High School at Moorpark College allows students to earn both their high school diploma and college credits at the same time. HSMC is located on the Moorpark College campus where high schoolers, beginning their freshman year, take both high school and college-level classes. The school is open to any student in Ventura or Los Angeles counties. HSMC will host in-person information nights on Jan. 24 and Feb. 28. Virtual sessions are offered on March 28. For more information, call Dr. Shirleen Oplustic at 805-378-6312 or contact her via email at soplustic@mrpk.org. Additional information can also be found at www.hsmc.mrpk.org.
LANDLORD ENGAGEMENT PROGRAM | Are you a Ventura County property owner/housing provider seeking stable tenancies, rental income, and a way to help our neighbors who need a home? Do you have a housing unit to lease in the near or immediate future? We are seeking studios to 3+ bedrooms. United Way will provide financial and supportive services to ensure a smooth and mutually beneficial housing process. Join the effort and receive a leasing bonus of up to two times the rent charged for the unit! This incentive is available for landlords and is separate from any costs incurred by program participants. For more information or to learn more about the Landlord Engagement Program, contact Carie Bristow at carie.bristow@vcunitedway.org or 805-485-6288 x235.
MENTORS NEEDED FOR WOMEN UNITED EDUCATION AWARD RECIPIENTS | Women United is seeking potential mentors in professional positions who would like to guide a single mother college student and help her reach her career goals. Anyone who has professional experience in a business environment and is willing to meet with a mentee for 2-3 sessions during the semester (in person or via Zoom) is encouraged to apply. To learn more, contact Leslie Osuna at leslie.osuna@vcunitedway.org or 805-485-6288, ext. 224.