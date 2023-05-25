Happenings: Week of May 25, 2023

Happenings includes community events, meetings, classes, community resources and needs. To submit an item for inclusion email to: happenings@vcreporter.com
THURSDAY
VENTURA STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS | 7:30-9:30 a.m. Mayor Joe Schroeder will talk about the state of the city of Ventura. Presented by the Ventura Chamber of Commerce. $60 members; $80 nonmembers. Top of the Harbor Ballroom, Crowne Plaza Ventura Beach, 450 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, ventura.chambermaster.com/events/details/2023-state-of-the-city-22851.
RELIGION AND GENOCIDE | 1-3 p.m. via Zoom. This course explores the relationships between genocide and religion in both its institutional and theological frameworks. Taught by Jason Hensley. Part of the Fifty and Better Course Sessions at California Lutheran University. $15-40; bundles $150-200. More information and registration at www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/upcoming-sessions.html.
BUILDING AND SAFETY DIVISION OPEN HOUSE | 2-4 p.m. In honor of the 43rd annual Building Safety Month, the Building and Safety Division of the Resource Management Agency will host an open house. Meet the Building and Safety team, learn about the permitting process and get information about current job openings. Multipurpose Room of the Hall of Administration, Ventura County Government Center, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, vcrma.org/en/divisions/building-and-safety.
QUICK RESUME REVIEW | 4-5 p.m. Our seasoned résumé reviewer will give you suggestions and resources to improve your résumé. Inquire at the second floor Reference Desk for availability. Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
TEEN ADVISORY BOARD | 4-6 p.m. Teen Advisory Board (TAB for short) is an engaging leadership group that develops programs and services. Earn service hours at our meetings, which are held every second and fourth Thursday of the month. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
SIPS AND SCENTS AT THE REFILL SHOPPE | 6 p.m. Join The Refill Shoppe and Ventura Land Trust for a fun and unique event in downtown Ventura. In honor of Ventura Land Trust’s 20th anniversary, The Refill Shoppe is hosting a special fundraising event for 20 VLT supporters. Sip wine, enjoy light bites and create your own custom perfume blend in a cute, transportable perfume roller to take home with you. Sign up and bring a friend. Support VLT in sustainable style and create a scent that’s uniquely yours. For tickets and more information, visit www.venturalandtrust.org/events.
THURSDAY EVENING BOOK CLUB | 6:30-7:45 p.m. The Thursday Evening Book Club meets the fourth Thursday of each month at 6:00 p.m. in the Conference Room. Stop by and check us out. This month we’re reading Pudd’nhead Wilson by Mark Twain. Conference Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
AUTHOR CHRISTINE BARKER | 7 p.m. Timbe Books will host performer and author Christine Barker for a discussion of her new memoir, Third Girl From the Left (Delphinium). Barker will be in conversation with Meg Howrey, author of They’re Going to Love You. 1924 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3370, timbrebooks.com.
FRIDAY
SUMMER READING TEEN VOLUNTEER TRAINING | 1:30-2:30 p.m. Teens, are you interested in volunteering at the library this summer? Meet fellow library lovers and make a difference in your community! Volunteers must attend one training session. Contact Volunteer Coordinator Stephanie Levin (slevin@camarillolibrary.org) for more information. Aimed at ages 13-18. Conference Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
OXNARD COLLEGE ATHLETIC HALL OF FAME BANQUET | 5 p.m. The Oxnard College Athletic Alumni Association invites former athletes, alumni and the general public to attend a reception and dinner to honor two Oxnard College Athletic Alumni superstars, Randi Walters (2006-2008) and Jeremiah Massey (2001-2003). Tickets start at $60. Oxnard College Performing Arts Center Conference Room, 4000 S. Rose Ave., Oxnard, www.ocathleticalumni.com.
CIRCUS VARGAS | 6 p.m., through June 5. Join us for a brand new big top adventure with performers from all over the globe! The newest production, “Bonjour, Paris!” channels the “City of Lights” in all-new high-energy, action-packed extravaganza! $19-75. Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, circusvargas.com.
MAUREEN BECK: IMPROBABLE ASCENT | 8 p.m. With her trademark humor and wit, this 2019 National Geographic Adventurer of the Year will share how a little creativity and a whole lot of grit and determination have propelled her to the top of her field, despite having one hand. $44.50-54.50. Fred Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-449-2787, bapacthousandoaks.com.
SATURDAY
46TH ANNUAL ART IN THE PARK | 10 a.m.-5 p.m. A showcase for some of the best artists in the region, featuring paintings, sculptures, photography, ceramics, jewelry and mixed media. The show will provide a unique opportunity for visitors to experience fine art in a beautiful outdoor setting. Free and open to the public. Come and meet the artists and learn more about their work. Libbey Park, 210 S. Signal St., Ojai, www.ojaiartcenter.org.
AAPI FESTIVAL | 12-5 p.m. The Oxnard Performing Arts Center is proud to partner with Pinaysphere to present the Second Annual Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Festival at Heritage Square in Downtown Oxnard. The event spotlights local talent, entrepreneurs, artists, and grassroots leaders. Guest speakers, lions dancers, Hawaiian dance, workshops, live music and more. $15-25. Heritage Square, 715 S. A St., Oxnard, www.theopac.org/aapi-festival.
VISIT TO ART CITY STUDIOS WITH FOTM | 1-3 p.m. Join Focus on the Masters in an exploration of Art City Studios and its role in shaping the creative landscape of Ventura. $20. Tickets and more information at focusonthemasters.com/visitartcity/.
STILLNESS, SILENCE, STATIC | 4 p.m. Megill & Company Dances… with friends. Featuring new dance work by Megill & Company and pieces by Nathalie Wutkee and Connor Casavan. $20. NAMBA Performing Arts Space, 47 S. Oak St., 805-648-9250, www.nambaarts.com.
SUNDAY
NERVOUS SYSTEM RESET NATURE IMMERSION | 9-11:30 a.m. Reset, restore, relax, re-remember your relationship to the Earth. Interconnection of All Things. Honoring ancient human nature connection practices that are rooted in Indigenous Knowledge all over the world. Starts with a greeting circle and copaltemaliztl (burning of copal). This walk is designed to support you in lowering stress hormone production, and has been shown to influence immune defense, elevate mood states, enhance creativity, and improve cognition. This special Nature Immersion Event and Copaltemaliztl will take place within the almost 200 acres of California open space, past the cultivated gardens and grounds. $35. Tickets and more information at www.taftgardens.org/events.
46TH ANNUAL ART IN THE PARK | 10 a.m.-5 p.m. A showcase for some of the best artists in the region, featuring paintings, sculptures, photography, ceramics, jewelry and mixed media. The show will provide a unique opportunity for visitors to experience fine art in a beautiful outdoor setting. Free and open to the public. Come and meet the artists and learn more about their work. Libbey Park, 210 S. Signal St., Ojai, www.ojaiartcenter.org.
THOM ROTELLA TRIO | 3 p.m. The Beatrice Wood Center for the Arts, in conjunction with Ojai Concerts, is pleased to present the Thom Rotella Trio on Sunday, May 28 at 3 p.m. The performance will feature Thom Rotella on guitar, Ken Wild on bass and Kendall Kay on drums. Meet the artists at a reception following the performance. $35. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, www.beatricewood.com/thom_rotella_trio.html.
STILLNESS, SILENCE, STATIC | 4 p.m. Megill & Company Dances… with friends. Featuring new dance work by Megill & Company and pieces by Nathalie Wutkee and Connor Casavan. $20. NAMBA Performing Arts Space, 47 S. Oak St., 805-648-9250, www.nambaarts.com.
MONDAY
MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE WITH CAMARILLO COMMUNITY BAND | 11 a.m. Dr. Julie Judd will conduct the concert band beginning at 10:30 a.m. with a pre-service selection of patriotic favorites. For more information, click on the Memorial Day link to the band’s website: camarillocommunityband.com/performances/memorial-day/. Conejo Mountain Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 2052 Howard Road, Camarillo.
TUESDAY
VENTURA COUNTY GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY WRITERS GROUP | 1-3 p.m. Members of VCGS will assist you with properly documenting your genealogical research. Conference Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
WEDNESDAY
LET YOUR LIGHT SHINE WORKSHOP | 10-11:30 a.m. A series of two workshops will be led by author Janna Lee at the Center for Spiritual Living Pleasant Valley in Camarillo. Participants will work with both affirmations and techniques to clear emotional baggage and Janna’s book, Empower Your Dreams, will be available. The cost is $30 for the two classes. They take place at 221 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo. To sign up, call 805-482-4300 or email cslpleasantvalley@gmail.com.
BABY BOP DANCE PARTY | 10:30-11:15 a.m. Dance the morning away with your little one. Enjoy songs, scarves and musical instruments with a storytime break in the middle! Aimed at ages 0-5. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
CYCLEMAYNIA MINI-EXPO | 10 a.m-2 p.m. The County of Ventura Sustainability Division will celebrate National Bike Month this year by hosting CycleMAYnia Mini-Expo, a free event open to the public that aims to inspire more people to embrace cycling as a sustainable, eco-friendly, and health-enhancing mode of transportation. Bike displays, workshops, cycling clubs, food vendors and more. Ventura County Government Center, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. More information at www.sustain.ventura.org.
NONPROFIT EMPLOYMENT LAW LUNCH AND LEARN | 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. This free lunch-time presentation aims to address important employment law matters common to nonprofit practice. Jon Light will share his insights on legal obligations, avoiding labor violations, setting up a successful defense in the event of litigation and more. co-convened by the Ventura County Bar Association, Museum of Ventura County, Ventura Community Foundation and CLU Center for Nonprofit Leadership. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura, Register at www.callutheran.edu/centers/nonprofit/workshops/event/2023-05-30-nonprofit-employment-law-lunch-learn.
VENTURA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT STRATEGIC PLAN WORKSHOP | 6 p.m. Online. The City of Ventura’s Economic Development team invites community members to participate in a virtual workshop to discuss the development of a five-year economic plan. During the workshop, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from industry experts and community leaders on the importance of economic development and contribute ideas and insights on what they believe are the most important priorities for our community. An online survey is also available for those who are unable to attend the workshop on the project website. The survey will remain open until Friday, June 16, 2023. More information at www.cityofventura.ca.gov/913/Economic-Development.
CAM I AM SUSTAINABLE: HOW TO ATTRACT BENEFICIAL INSECTS TO YOUR GARDEN | 6-7 p.m. Come learn from Certified Master Gardener of Ventura County Laura Pasetta about what insects are healthy for your plants and how to attract them to your garden. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
THURSDAY
ROSS MATHEWS: I GOTCHU, GURL! | 7:30 p.m. Television personality Ross Mathews brings his new stand-up tour to Thousand Oaks! With his Hollywood experience – from interning at The Tonight Show with Jay Leno to judging RuPaul’s Drag Race – and now as co-host on the daily syndicated talk show The Drew Barrymore Show he has a lot to talk about. It will be a fun night out full of stand-up, cocktails, games and major LOLs where everyone is welcome! $44.50-104.50. Scherr Forum Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-449-2787, bapacthousandoaks.com.
COMMUNITY NEEDS, OPPORTUNITIES AND RESOURCES
BIG ROCK PRESERVE VOLUNTEERS WANTED | Get outside and assist Ventura Land Trust staff with preserve maintenance and restoration activities such as mulching, invasive species removal and trail maintenance. More information and sign up at www.venturalandtrust.org/big_rock_beautification.
CAREER PATHWAYS AT BLANCHARD COMMUNITY LIBRARY | Patrons of Blanchard Community Library can now access CAreer Pathways, a collection of digital platforms for online learning tools designed to meet the needs of those entering the workforce or who want to get a better job. Funded by the state and administered by the California State Library, CAreer Pathways offers Coursera, Linkedln Learning, GetSetUp, and Skillshare — resources that offer specialized courseware that help people improve job skills and prepare for high-wage jobs. Access to CAreer Pathways is free and available through the Blanchard Community Library’s website at www.blanchardlibrary.org/resources/online-learning and via the “CAreer Pathways” link on the library’s main page. For additional info, contact the Adult Services Librarian Justin Formanek, at 805-525-3615 or email justin.formanek@blanchardlibrary.org.
CHANNEL ISLANDS NATIONAL MARINE SANCTUARY ADVISORY COUNCIL | Through June 8. NOAA’s Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary is seeking applications to fill a Commercial Fishing-alternate seat on its advisory council. The Sanctuary Advisory Council ensures public participation in sanctuary matters and provides advice to sanctuary management. Candidates will be selected based on their expertise and experience, community and professional affiliations, and views regarding the protection and management of sanctuary resources. Applications are accepted until June 8, 2023. Application kits can be downloaded from the sanctuary’s website: channelislands.noaa.gov/sac/apply.html. For more information, contact Kacy Cooper: kacy.cooper@noaa.gov; 805-203-6004; NOAA Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary, Ocean Science Education Building 514, MC 6155, University of California, Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara, CA, 93106.
FABULOUS SUMMER LECTURE SERIES 2023 | Through June 1. Registration is now open for the Fifty and Better Summer Lecture Series offered through the Center for Lifelong Learning at California Lutheran University. Bundle all monthly lectures for $60, bundle all summer lectures for $165 or pay $10 for each lecture meeting. All lectures will be virtual via Zoom. Lectures run June 1-Aug. 30. More information and registration at www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/
lecture-series.html.
FIND YOUR VOICE SUMMER READING PROGRAM | Through Aug. 4. The Ventura County Library encourages the love of reading with a range of free activities for children, teens and adults throughout the summer. Summer is a wonderful time to explore a variety of topics or learn about a new hobby with books available from VCL. This initiative helps keep youth and families engaged in a range of critical thinking and skill building, and fun throughout the summer months to avoid the summer slide. Participants may register at vencolibrary.beanstack.org and record their reading with opportunities to win prizes for reaching reading goals. Once again VCL will give away 13 Nintendo Switch Grand Prizes as well as other STEAM prizes throughout the summer to readers who reach various reading challenge goals. Youth may visit their local branch to choose a free new book to add to their personal collections, once they log 500 minutes of reading. To learn more about the summer reading adventure at the library, please call your local branch or view the library’s website at vencolibrary.org.
FREE DAYS AT VENTURA BOTANICAL GARDENS | The public is invited to visit the Ventura Botanical Gardens free of charge on the following dates: May 29, June 21, Aug. 17, Sept. 4, Oct. 31, Nov. 23 and Dec. 25. Come enjoy this beautiful, natural environment boasting picturesque paths, thousands of plants and extraordinary views at no cost! 567 Poli St., Ventura, venturabotanicalgardens.com.
INTERN WITH VENTURA WILD | June 12-Aug. 19. Ventura Wild’s internship program is a professional development opportunity for those interested in working with children in an education environment that promotes awareness, understanding and profound respect for nature. Interns are scheduled to assist one of our Summer Camps (one week, 5-7 hours/day) with the opportunity to secure additional camps. We ask for interns to be present for the whole week to best establish a rapport with the group and build a consistent and meaningful group dynamic. Interns will work alongside three experienced outdoor educators to support a group of 12 participants. Camps run June 12 through Aug. 19. For more information and to apply, visit www.venturawild.com/internships.
LANDLORD ENGAGEMENT PROGRAM | Are you a Ventura County property owner/housing provider seeking stable tenancies, rental income, and a way to help our neighbors who need a home? Do you have a housing unit to lease in the near or immediate future? We are seeking studios to 3+ bedrooms. United Way will provide financial and supportive services to ensure a smooth and mutually beneficial housing process. Join the effort and receive a leasing bonus of up to two times the rent charged for the unit! This incentive is available for landlords and is separate from any costs incurred by program participants. For more information or to learn more about the Landlord Engagement Program, contact Carie Bristow at carie.bristow@vcunitedway.org or 805-485-6288 x235.
MENTORS NEEDED FOR WOMEN UNITED EDUCATION AWARD RECIPIENTS | Women United is seeking potential mentors in professional positions who would like to guide a single mother college student and help her reach her career goals. Anyone who has professional experience in a business environment and is willing to meet with a mentee for 2-3 sessions during the semester (in person or via Zoom) is encouraged to apply. To learn more, contact Leslie Osuna at leslie.osuna@vcunitedway.org or 805-485-6288, ext. 224.
MOST OPTIMISTIC COMMUNITY MEMBER NOMINATION 2023 | Through June 1. Do you know someone who has moved, touched, or inspired you by their optimism? Do you know someone who encourages you to be your best self? Do you know someone who sees hope and makes a positive difference in the lives of others? The second annual Most Optimistic Community Member nominations are now being accepted by the Sunrise Optimist Club until June 1, 2023. To access the nomination form, go to the Club’s website at www.venturasunriseoptimist.org. For more information about the nomination process for the 2023 Most Optimistic Community Member or about the Sunrise Optimist Club of Ventura contact MOCM.VenturaSOC@gmail.com.
OJAI SENIOR POETRY COMPETITION | Through May 31. In collaboration with the Ojai Valley Museum and the Gables of Ojai, Sunset Poetry is launching the senior-exclusive (55+) poetry competition aimed to celebrate the originality and individuality of Ojai seniors through poetry. The winning poems will be featured on the Ojai Valley Museum website. Submissions accepted through May 31. For rules, submission guidelines and more information, email ojaipoetry@gmail.com.
OLLI TASTE OF SUMMER | May 30-June 12. Make your summer something to remember by exploring new ideas, staying mentally active, and making new friends at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at California State University, Channel Islands. The “Taste of OLLI” program offers 25 classes for people age 50+ that are both in-person and online via Zoom. Each class is two hours long, and there are no homework assignments, tests, or grades to worry about. Instead, learning is fun. For more information, go to go.csuci.edu/olli or call 805-437-2748.
VC 150 MEMORIES WEBSITE | Designed to be a community-driven project, “VC 150 Memories” aims to celebrate and preserve the cherished memories of residents in Ventura County. The website provides an opportunity for residents from across the county to collectively contribute photos of special moments and experiences, both past and present, that have shaped their lives in Ventura County. Community members are invited to submit their favorite images, which will be featured in a public photo gallery on the website. Images submitted will be used to create a visual representation of the county’s rich history and diverse communities. In partnership with the Museum of Ventura County, photos that are submitted will be incorporated into public event exhibits and later archived by the museum. To access VC 150 Memories, please visit: www.venturacounty150.com. Submissions are open to all who would like to participate in the project.
YOUTH POET LAUREATE APPLICATION | Through May 31. We are still accepting applications from emerging poets between the ages of 13 to 19 to be selected as the next Ventura County Youth Poet Laureate. If you or someone you know is a young writer and leader committed to poetry, performance and community engagement, visit our website to apply at vcartscouncil.org/en/programs/youth-poet-laureate/ and apply by May 31.
ONGOING/UPCOMING EVENTS
CAMARILLO QUILTERS | 9:30 a.m., second Tuesdays of the month. The Camarillo Quilters meet the second Tuesday of every month. Quilting speakers, workshops, library, free table and community quilts. All are welcome. Pleasant Valley Community Center, 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo, camarilloquilters.com.
DEPRESSION AND BIPOLAR SUPPORT ALLIANCE MEETING | Tuesdays, 6:30-8 p.m. This Ventura-based peer support group for those experiencing depression and bipolar disorder will resume its free weekly meetings at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Ventura. Enter by way of the main door. Please bring your own N95 mask. For more information, contact Wendell Jones at 805-640-6472, wenj16630@sbcglobal.net or DBSAlliance.org. 5654 Ralston St., Ventura.
FAMILY STORYTIME | Mondays, 4 p.m. Every Monday
the South Oxnard Library hosts an all-ages storytime with Miss Joanne in the Children’s Area. South Oxnard Branch Library, 4300 Saviers Road, Oxnard, 805-385-8129,
www.oxnard.org/library/south-oxnard-branch-library/.
FREE TUTORING FOR ADULTS | Aimed at anyone 18+ who wants to learn or improve their English and learn American culture. One-on-one tutoring is arranged
by the tutor. Instruction is available in Oxnard, Ventura, Camarillo, Ojai, Saticoy, Santa Paula, Thousand Oaks and Moorpark. Locations can be in public libraries, coffee
shops, churches, outdoors, or any place convenient to the tutor and adult learner. Free. For more information, contact Laubach Literacy of Ventura County, 805-385-9584 or
GRIEF AND BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT | The Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice offers compassion and understanding through a variety of support groups that focus on restorative activities, seeking meaning and purpose, identifying changes to self and receiving support in making life good again. All support groups are free for the community. To find a support group near you,
visit www.lmvna.org/grief/.
HOPE AND HELP FOR OVEREATERS | Saturdays, 10-11 a.m. Is your eating out of control? Are you feeling fat? Overeaters Anonymous can help. 133 S. Laurel St., Ventura (building next to the church). For more information call Amy at 805-340-5882. Donations only.
JEST IMPROV | Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Need to laugh or be silly? JEST Improv holds weekly, improv drop-in classes for beginners and all experience levels, Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. at 2750 E. Main St., Ventura. Classes are $15 each, or $10 each with JEST membership. For more information call Alex Sattler at 805-630-7574, email alex@jestimprov.com or team@jestimprov.com, or visit www.jestimprov.com.
MEDITATION | Mondays, 7-8:30 p.m. Freely offered by Insight Meditation of Ventura at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 3290 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, room 13. Arrive by 6:45 pm. Forty-minute meditation begins at 7 p.m. We break for conversation and connection before a talk and discussion. ventura.net/meditate-with-us/ and info@insightventura.net.
OUTDOOR MEDITATION | 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Freely offered by Insight Meditation of Ventura at Arroyo Verde Park, 5000 Foothill Road, Ventura. Bring a chair, blanket or cushion to sit on. Layered clothing, a water bottle, and sunscreen recommended. Meditate for 20 minutes followed by a brief talk and discussion. We gather towards the south end of the park, just past the entrance. Turn left into the first parking lot and park. We’re about 100 feet across the grass on a slight incline under a tree in a circle of chairs. insightventura.net/meditate-with-us/ and info@insightventura.net.
SOUND MEDITATION | Fridays and Sundays. Morning and sunset sound meditation sessions will take place weekly in person at the Viewpoint at Meditation Mount. Sunday morning sessions 10 a.m.-12 p.m. with Suburbanoid. Friday evening sessions 6-7:30 p.m. with DeAnna Carpenter and Kelly Jean Anderson. $25; registration is required. 10340 Reeves Road, Ojai. For exact dates and times, visit meditationmount.org/events.
SUNSET YOGA AND SOUND MEDITATION | Thursdays, 6:30-8 p.m. Connect with your mind, heart and body in a picturesque outdoor garden setting overlooking the beautiful Ojai Valley. Please bring your own yoga mat and props, and a blanket (optional) for closing meditation, which will be accompanied by crystal singing bowls. $20; registration is required. 10340 Reeves Road, Ojai. For exact dates and times, visit meditationmount.org/events.
SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE LOSS GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP | First and third Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m. If you have experienced the loss of a loved one due to suicide, do not hesitate to join this Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice group. Livingston’s Grief and Bereavement Programs are committed to maintaining an open, accepting, confidential atmosphere. All are free of charge and conducted over Zoom. More information at www.lmvna.org.
SWAP MEET | Wednesdays, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Every week, the Ventura County Fairgrounds hosts dozens of vendors selling a wide array of antiques and collectibles. Vendor space available; contact Sue Adams at 818-590-5435. $2 admission.10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, www.snaauctions.com.
VENTURA SENIOR MEN’S GROUP | Twice monthly. Any man who considers himself in the “senior” category, (and many who don’t) might benefit from a visit to the Ventura Senior Men’s Group lunch meetings at the Ventura Poinsettia Pavilion twice monthly. We’re strictly a social bunch, with no governing agenda and no obligation to any sponsor. Drop in and say YOUR piece; we might all benefit by it and we’ll treat you to a lunch to hear it. Call Lyle at 805-341-9820 if you’d like to know more; he’ll fill you in.