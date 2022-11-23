Happenings includes community events, meetings, classes, community resources and needs. To submit an item for inclusion email to: happenings@vcreporter.com
WEDNESDAY
~ No events ~
THURSDAY
~ Happy Thanksgiving! ~
FRIDAY
CHRISTMAS ON THE FARM | Through Dec. 24. Underwood Family Farm’s autumn celebrations give way to winter delights with a variety of holiday decor and activities to make the season bright. Lights, ornaments, presents and other trimmings deck the animal center, playgrounds and farmstand, to enchant attendees of all ages and provide ample opportunities for festive photos. Holiday arts and crafts, fun games like the cookie toss and ring a tree, duck racing, sleigh rides with draft horses and even a decorated train will help put everyone in the holiday spirit. Find a Christmas tree to take home while picking your own fresh produce in the fields. Kids can enjoy visits with Santa on weekends through Dec. 18, and his reindeer will make special appearances Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 17-18. There’s even more in store, so dash away to this family-friendly, farm-fresh festival of Yuletide cheer this season! $10-14; free for children under 2. Discounts for military, veterans, emergency first responders and seniors. 3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark and 5696 E. Los Angeles Ave., Somis. underwoodfamilyfarms.com.
SATURDAY
2022 VENTURA BODYSURFING CLASSIC | 7 a.m.-3 p.m. The Ventura Bodysurfing Classic is the flagship event for the South Jetty Swells Bodysurfing Association. This event will be held at the south jetty of the Ventura Harbor. The Ventura Bodysurfing Classic will be the final event of the California Bodysurf Tour. The event is well known for providing powerful north west winter swells and cold water. The event takes place 7 a.m.-3 p.m. with check in at 6:30 a.m. An awards dinner will follow the event after it ends at 3 p.m.; location to be determined. $20-80. 1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, www.southjettyswells.com.
TEEN ADVISORY BOARD | 2-4 p.m. Teen Advisory Board (TAB for short) is an engaging leadership group that develops programs and services. Earn service hours at our meetings, which are held every fourth Saturday of the month. Conference Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
SANTA PAULA HOLIDAY PARADE | 6-7:30 p.m. The 72nd running of the Santa Paula Holiday Parade will be headlined by Deaf Santa Claus, who is traveling directly from the North Pole to participate in the holiday festivities. This year’s parade theme is “A Celebration for All.” The Grand Marshal will be David Gillette. The parade starts at 869 East Main Street in Downtown Santa Paula, between Seventh and Mill streets. Shopping, food and other family-friendly activities will also take place. www.santapaulachamber.com/72nd-annual-holiday-parade.
SIERRA NORTHERN HOLIDAY TRAIN | 6:20-9:45 p.m. The Sunburst Train and Sierra Northern Railway, in partnership with our community, will continue the tradition of traveling through the Santa Clara River Valley making stops during the night to collect unwrapped toys for donation. Our friend Santa will ride the train and get off at each stop and, with assistance from his helpers, pass out goodies to the kids. The train’s first stop will be in Ventura at the pedestrian crossing 2,000 feet east of Montgomery Avenue at 6:20 p.m., then arrive at Saticoy Depot at 7 p.m. Stops at the Santa Paula Depot and Fillmore across from the Fire Station will follow. Each stop lasts approximately 30 minutes. Greet Kris Kringle during his journey by rail through Ventura County…and make spirits brighter for others by bringing a new, unwrapped toy for him to deliver where it’s needed most.
For full schedule and locations, please visit
www.sunbursttrain.com/spirit-of-the-holidays.
SUNDAY
SNOW N GLO HOLIDAY FESTIVAL | 4 p.m. through Dec. 26. Gather your family and friends and get ready to make some holiday memories! Snow tube down our giant snow hill made of real snow, sip on hot cocoa while strolling through millions of holiday lights, take a trip through the s’mores bar or ride the festive carousel. For the ultimate experience, rent a Holiday Magic Igloo, which includes fresh snow delivered directly to your site. Bring an unwrapped toy to donate to Spark of Love; on Dec. 4, donors can enjoy free hot chocolate. Fireworks on select nights. Get your tickets now to enjoy this very special Winter Wonderland by the Sea! $14.99-799. Surfer’s Point Live at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, www.snownglow.com.
TECHNOLOGY HELP | 2-4 p.m. Technology can be confusing, let us help! Stop by the second floor Tech Lab on Sundays for assistance with your tech questions. Tech Lab of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
JIM BRICKMAN: A VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS | 7 p.m. Jim Brickman, the multiple Grammy nominated songwriter and piano sensation is back this festive season with his annual holiday tour celebrating music, love and family. Joining him this year will be the daddy-daughter duo Mat and Savanna Shaw. Together they will warm the hearts of all as sounds of faith and love make spirits bright, bringing family and friends together for anything but a silent night. $47-62. Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-4492787, bapacthousandoaks.com.
MONDAY
TAKE AND MAKE: POM POMS | 4-5 p.m. Stop by the Young Adult Center and pick up a take and make kit containing materials to make a pom pom. YA Library of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
VENTURA COUNTY WRITERS SALON | 6-8 p.m. The Ventura County Writers Salon meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month. If you’re looking for a fiction writing group that will complement your high-class adventure, add spice to your innovative work of science fiction or bring order and balance to your historical period piece, look no further than the Ventura County Writers Salon! All genres of fiction are welcome. Conference Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
TUESDAY
HOW CHIC CAN YOU GET: FRENCH ART DECO | 1-3 p.m. via Zoom. Influential factors and chic forms of the Art Deco style will be studied in architectural design, interior decor, furniture, and decorative objects. Taught by Eleanor Schrader. Part of the Fifty and Better lecture series, designed to offer university-level courses and lectures (no tests, no homework) taught by experts in the field, and to host social engagement activities for people age 50 and older. Individual and two-Part lectures are $10 each; bundle all fall lectures for $60. www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/lecture-series.html.
TEEN CRAFTERNOON: FAE POCKET MIRROR | 4-5:30 p.m. Carry a hint of magic in your pocket or leave it in your garden! Materials provided. Crafternoons is a series of afterschool craft activities for teens held in the Young Adult Center. Aimed at ages 13-18. YA Library of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
NANOWRIMO WRITERS SALON | 5-8 p.m. Are you ready for National Novel Writing Month? Grab your pen and paper and start writing with the Ventura County Writers Salon. Every Tuesday in November, the Writers Salon will host writing sessions that include writing sprints and prompt cards. Conference Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
SANTA PAWS PET PHOTO NIGHT | 5-8 p.m. Four-legged fur friends are part of the family, and part of the fun! Every Tuesday through Dec. 20, furry friends are invited to meet Santa for a photo at Santa Paws Pet Nights, sponsored by Dioji K-9 Resort and Athletic Club. Reservations required: thecollectionrp.com/directory/santa-paws-pet-photo-nights/. The Collection at RiverPark, 2751 Park View Court, Oxnard, 805-278-9500, thecollectionrp.com.
Wednesday
MOSAIC ORNAMENT CLASS AT POPPIES | 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Create holiday ornaments to treasure to give to loved ones. Mosaic artist Melissa Welch will lead the workshop on the back patio. $48; includes all materials to make one to three ornaments (time permitting). Poppies Art and Gifts, 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.
OUR FRAGILE SELVES: NEURODEGENERATION ACROSS THE NERVOUS SYSTEM AND HOW IT AFFECTS DAILY LIFE | 10 a.m.-12 p.m. via Zoom. During this lecture we will learn about some of the most life altering neurodegenerative disorders, what happens to the nervous system, and explore new therapeutics for these disorders. Taught by Wesley Tierney. Part of the Fifty and Better lecture series, designed to offer university-level courses and lectures (no tests, no homework) taught by experts in the field, and to host social engagement activities for people age 50 and older. Individual and two-Part lectures
are $10 each; bundle all fall lectures for $60. www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better/lecture-series.html.
BOARD GAME HANG | 4-5:30 p.m. Play a wide array of board games after school every Wednesday in the Young Adult Center. Aimed at ages 13-18. YA Library of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
Thursday
11TH ANNUAL CAN-TREE FOOD DRIVE EVENT | Through Dec. 4. Food Share, Ventura County’s largest hunger-relief organization, is bringing its most popular community event back for the holidays! The 11th Annual CAN-tree food drive will take place in Figueroa Plaza from Thursday, Dec. 1, when the trees will be built, through Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, when they will be dismantled. The event, which brings thousands of individuals, families, and local businesses together to collect and build hundreds of canned food “trees” is Food Share’s biggest food and fund drive of the year and is a critical source of food for the thousands of people still struggling with food insecurity in Ventura County. There are lots of ways to get involved. Participants can Collect & Build, Buy & Build, Raise & Build or Sponsor a Tree. There’s also a chance to win one of 13 coveted awards including the CAN Crusher, the People’s Choice, and the Mayor’s Choice, all of which will be featured on Food Share’s website, social media pages and newsletter. or more information visit: foodshare.com/cantree or reach out to Jess Hug at jhug@foodshare.com.
DIGITAL HEADSHOTS | 12-2 p.m. Enhance your professional portfolio with a professional headshot courtesy of the Russell Fischer Business Collection. Small business employees, entrepreneurs, job seekers and anyone else with an online profile are welcome to drop in for this first-come, first-served event. Photography will be provided by Ventura County’s Motionshooter Photography. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
CHAIR YOGA | 3-4 p.m. Take a moment to stretch! Instructor Lisa Clements Feeney will teach chair yoga suitable for everyone. No experience needed. Sponsored by the Friends of the Camarillo Library. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
MEDITATION FOR TEENS | 4-5 p.m. The holiday season can be stressful. Take a moment to relax in this meditation session. Sponsored by the Friends of the Camarillo Library. Aimed at ages 13-18. Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
NIGHT OF HOPE ON WORLD AIDS DAY | 5:30 p.m. An inspiring program to honor the lives of those we lost to AIDS and a call to action to stop the spread of HIV infections in the Santa Clara Valley through community education, awareness, and action. Universalist Unitarian Church of Santa Paula, 740 E. Main St., Santa Paula, get2zerovc.org.
POSADA EN HONOR OF WORLD AIDS DAY | 6 p.m. An inspiring program to honor the lives of those we lost to AIDS and a call to action to stop the spread of HIV infections in Oxnard through community education, awareness, and action. Heritage Square, 715 S. A St., Oxnard, get2zerovc.org.
COMMUNITY NEEDS, OPPORTUNITIES AND RESOURCES
CAREER PATHWAYS AT BLANCHARD COMMUNITY LIBRARY | Patrons of Blanchard Community Library can now access CAreer Pathways, a collection of digital platforms for online learning tools designed to meet the needs of those entering the workforce or who want to get a better job. Funded by the state and administered by the California State Library, CAreer Pathways offers Coursera, Linkedln Learning, GetSetUp, and Skillshare — resources that offer specialized courseware that help people improve job skills and prepare for high-wage jobs. Access to CAreer Pathways is free and available through the Blanchard Community Library’s website at www.blanchardlibrary.org/resources/online-learning and via the “CAreer Pathways” link on the library’s main page. For additional information, please contact the Adult Services Librarian, Justin Formanek, at 805-525-3615 or email justin.formanek@blanchardlibrary.org.
CHANNEL ISLANDS CHORAL ASSOCIATION | Community singers are needed! Audition now for the California State University, Channel Islands University Chorus, composed of CSUCI students, faculty, staff and alumni as well as community singers. Auditions are by appointment with Dr. KuanFen Liu. The chorus meets Monday evenings, 6:30-9:15 p.m., in Malibu Hall 100. Concerts on Dec. 2 and 4. To request an audition, email downbeatplus@gmail.com. More information at cicachoir.org.
GINGERBREAD SCAVENGER HUNT | Through Dec. 24. Explore every exciting nook and cranny of The Collection with a festive adventure. The fun begins at Guest Services on Park View Court, where guests can pick up their Gingerbread Scavenger Hunt. From there, guests are invited to find all the hidden gingerbread before returning their completed scavenger hunt to Guest Services to be entered to win a holiday surprise! The Collection at RiverPark, 2751 Park View Court, Oxnard, 805-278-9500, thecollectionrp.com.
HOLIDAY COMMUNITY COOKBOOK SUBMISSIONS | Through Nov. 23. Share your favorite holiday recipes with others from Nov. 1 through Nov. 23. Drop off your recipes at the second floor Reference Desk or email them to Adult Services Librarian Allison Williams (awilliams@camarillolibrary.org). Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
INFORMATION ON THE HIGH SCHOOL AT MOORPARK COLLEGE | Through March 28. The High School at Moorpark College allows students to earn both their high school diploma and college credits at the same time. HSMC is located on the Moorpark College campus where high schoolers, beginning their freshman year, take both high school and college-level classes. The school is open to any student in Ventura or Los Angeles counties. HSMC will host in-person information nights on Jan, 24 and Feb. 28. Virtual sessions are offered Nov. 29 and March 28. For more information, call Dr. Shirleen Oplustic at 805-378-6312 or contact her via email at soplustic@mrpk.org. Additional information can also be found at www.hsmc.mrpk.org.
LANDLORD ENGAGEMENT PROGRAM | Are you a Ventura County property owner/housing provider seeking stable tenancies, rental income, and a way to help our neighbors who need a home? Do you have a housing unit to lease in the near or immediate future? We are seeking studios to 3+ bedrooms. United Way will provide financial and supportive services to ensure a smooth and mutually beneficial housing process. Join the effort and receive a leasing bonus of up to two times the rent charged for the unit! This incentive is available for landlords and is separate from any costs incurred by program participants. For more information or to learn more about the Landlord Engagement Program, contact Carie Bristow at carie.bristow@vcunitedway.org or 805.485.6288 x235.
LETTERS TO SANTA | Through Dec. 18. The Collection’s elves are back to help make sure every holiday wish list makes it to the North Pole. Families can bring their own custom cards or write their special message on a complimentary postcard available at Guest Services. Letters to Santa should be dropped off in the special North Pole mailbox located on Collection Boulevard. The Collection will help carefully deliver letters written to Santa to ensure they are mailed and received at the North Pole, where Santa and Mrs. Claus will reply to every letter that has a return address and is placed in the mailbox by Dec.18. The Collection at RiverPark, 2751 Park View Court, Oxnard, 805-278-9500, thecollectionrp.com.
MENTORS NEEDED FOR WOMEN UNITED EDUCATION AWARD RECIPIENTS | Women United is seeking potential mentors in professional positions who would like to guide a single mother college student and help her reach her career goals. Anyone who has professional experience in a business environment and is willing to meet with a mentee for 2-3 sessions during the semester (in person or via Zoom) is encouraged to apply. To learn more, contact Leslie Osuna at leslie.osuna@vcunitedway.org or 805.485.6288, ext. 224.
PARADE OF LIGHTS (CHANNEL ISLANDS HARBOR) VESSEL REGISTRATION | The 56th Annual Parade of Lights at Channel Islands Harbor will take place on Dec. 10. Registration is now open for boaters interested in participating. The 2022 theme is “Let It Glow.” Entrants are asked to decorate their vessels as bright asthey can with a holiday twist. Entry form and information at www.channelislandsharbor.org/event/56th-annual-parade-of-lights/.
PARADE OF LIGHTS (VENTURA HARBOR) VESSEL REGISTRATION | The Ventura Harbor Parade of Lights is back Dec. 16-17. The 2022 theme is “Out of This World!” We anticipate fun boat decor to include twinkling stars, colorful planets, perhaps even astronauts and aliens. If you are interested in entering your boat and participating in the parade, email marketing@venturaharbor.com.
PHOTOS WITH SANTA | Through Dec. 24. The holiday season isn’t complete without a family picture with old St. Nick! Be sure to visit Santa’s Workshop at 620 Collection Boulevard to create special memories with keepsake photos that will bring holiday joy for years to come. Reservations are required and can be made online at thecollectionrp.com/events/. The Collection at RiverPark, 2751 Park View Court, Oxnard, 805-278-9500, thecollectionrp.com.
SPARK OF LOVE TOY DRIVE | Through Dec. 16. The Fire Departments of Ventura County team up every year with ABC7 and local sponsors for the Spark of Love toy drive, the largest community toy drive in the nation. For 30 years, your local firefighters have been collecting donations for distribution to Ventura County children and teens in need of a happier holiday experience. This special community campaign collects new, unwrapped toys and sports equipment for underserved children and teens in Ventura County. Our newest partner this year, Food Share, will be providing boxes of food to families served through this year’s toy drive. Non-perishable food and toys can be dropped off at any participating location. Donations collected stay within our community. Find a dropoff location at vcfd.org/sparkoflovedropoff/. Donate online at www.venturafirefoundation.org/sparkoflove. Purchase a gift through the Spark of Love registry at www.amazon.com/registries/holiday/16IXO8KYJRTMH/guest-view.
ONGOING/UPCOMING EVENTS
CIRCLE OF FRIENDS | First Wednesday of the month. Want to cure the Holiday Blues? Consider joining Circle of Friends, a social group for retired women. The Club is seeking new members. The group meets once a month for business/luncheon on the first Wednesday of the month at the Poinsettia Pavilion, 3451 Foothill Road, Ventura. Various events promote friendship and fun by the members hosting several special interest activities: cooking, walks, crafts, Scrabble, excursions, discussion group, movie night and card and board games. For more information, call Loretta at 805-216-1694 or Carol at 805-340-6336. Price for luncheon is $25 and annual fee is $50.
DEPRESSION AND BIPOLAR SUPPORT ALLIANCE MEETING | Tuesdays, 6:30-8 p.m. This Ventura-based peer support group for those experiencing depression and bipolar disorder will resume its free weekly meetings at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Ventura. Enter by way of the main door. Please bring your own N95 mask. For more information, contact Wendell Jones at 805-640-6472, wenj16630@sbcglobal.net or DBSAlliance.org. 5654 Ralston St., Ventura.
FAMILY STORYTIME | Mondays, 4 p.m. Every Monday the South Oxnard Library hosts an all-ages storytime with Miss Joanne in the Children’s Area. South Oxnard Branch Library, 4300 Saviers Road, Oxnard, 805-385-8129, www.oxnard.org/library/south-oxnard-branch-library/.
HOPE AND HELP FOR OVEREATERS | Saturdays, 10-11 a.m. Is your eating out of control? Are you feeling fat? Overeaters Anonymous can help. 133 S. Laurel St., Ventura (building next to the church). For more information call Amy at 805-340-5882. Donations only.
JEST IMPROV | Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Need to laugh or be silly? JEST Improv holds weekly, improv drop-in classes for beginners and all experience levels, Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. at Diversity Collective, 2471 Portola Road, Ventura. Classes are $15 each, or $10 each with JEST membership. More information at www.jestimprov.com.
SOUND MEDITATION | Fridays and Sundays. Morning and sunset sound meditation sessions will take place weekly in person at the Viewpoint at Meditation Mount. Sunday morning sessions 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with Suburbanoid. Friday evening sessions 6:15-8:15 p.m. with Trinity of Sound. $25; registration is required. 10340
Reeves Road, Ojai. For exact dates and times,
visit meditationmount.org/events.
SUNSET YOGA AND SOUND MEDITATION | Thursdays, 6:30-8 p.m. Connect with your mind, heart and body in a picturesque outdoor garden setting overlooking the beautiful Ojai Valley. Please bring your own yoga mat and props, and a blanket (optional) for closing meditation, which will be accompanied by crystal singing bowls. $20; registration is required. 10340 Reeves Road, Ojai. For exact dates and times, visit meditationmount.org/events.
SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE LOSS GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP | First and third Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m. If you have experienced the loss of a loved one due to suicide, do not hesitate to join this Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice group. Livingston’s Grief and Bereavement Programs are committed to maintaining an open, accepting, confidential atmosphere. All are free of charge and conducted over Zoom. More information at www.lmvna.org.
SWAP MEET | Wednesdays, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Every week, the Ventura County Fairgrounds hosts dozens of vendors selling a wide array of antiques and collectibles. Vendor space available; contact Sue Adams at 818-590-5435. $2 admission.10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, www.snaauctions.com.