Santa and his elves will be traveling through Ventura County on the Sierra Northern Holiday Train starting at 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, in Ventura. Bring an unwrapped toy to donate and he’ll make sure it finds a good home. For full schedule, visit www.sunbursttrain.com/spirit-of-the-holidays/. Pictured: Ol’ St. Nick with Sierra Northern GM Matt Blackburn. (Photo courtesy of Sierra Northern Railway)