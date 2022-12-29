It was back to business as usual for much of 2022. In addition to food fests and beer bashes back on the calendar, new restaurants opened their doors and longtime establishments welcomed customers back inside. Here’s what whet our appetites over the last 12 months.
OLD FAVORITES
We reviewed a number of “oldies but goodies” in 2022 — and found that there’s much more beyond nostalgia that keeps these decades-old restaurants going strong. The roast beef and pastrami sandwiches of Port Hueneme’s Roxsbury Deli and Grill were pure, old-school-diner heaven (with triple layer cakes to match), while the rich, creamy lattes and healthy yet hearty breakfast wraps at Simone’s Coffee and Tea in Ventura showed just why this locally owned coffee shop blows Starbucks out of the water . . . and makes an appearance in our Best Of listings nearly every year. Andria’s Seafood Restaurant and Market in Ventura Harbor Village celebrated its 40th anniversary, and we celebrated what might be Ventura County’s best fish and chips. Gastropub Ojai Beverage Company has maintained its quality and popularity even in the face of stiff competition from the always enticing Ojai dining scene.
WINE TIME
Breweries and beer festivals thrive in Ventura County, but in 2022, we found ourselves gravitating toward the vine. In February, we spoke with local wine experts — Bob Huey of Ojai’s Point de Chêne, Greg Leon of Ventura Wine Co. and Amanda Novak of The Wine Closet in Camarillo — about some delicious red, white, sparkling and dessert wines to impress sweethearts on Valentine’s Day. And in March, we ran a special feature on women making an impact on the local wine industry. Lovely Lake Casitas was the setting for the 34th Ojai Wine Festival in June. We also had the opportunity to check out two new wineries in 2022. We reviewed the wonderful Trois le Fou, where its three proprietors poured out rich and sophisticated boutique wines from a small spot on Market Street in Ventura. Then we headed to the harbor for a flight at Deep Sea Wine Tasting Room, the new Ventura home for Conway Family Wines, which offers an easy-breezy spot for rest and relaxation.
REFURBISHED AND REINVENTED
This year we took a look at a few establishments that recently underwent new management, new menus and some remodeling. Prior to the pandemic, Vaquero Y Mar in Downtown Ventura took up the spot once occupied by the Hong Kong Inn. It managed to outlast the shutdowns to welcome in customers for indoor and outdoor dining once again, serving up homestyle Mexican cuisine rather than greasy Chinese . . . but with a nod to tradition, it kept the original sign, curved roof and mural depicting a Chinese harbor. Nearby, the Sandbox Coffeehouse became Surfers Point, which kept the coffee drinks, acai bowls and simple but tasty sandwiches, but refreshed the space with fresh paint and better furnishings. The Tavern in Downtown Ventura became A Bar Called Country, which impressed with its excellent barbecue and $12 lunch special, and Mai’s Cafe in Midtown gave itself a facelift, replacing the bright, kitschy decor with a chic black and white color scheme. We also checked in on El Capricho in Santa Paula, formerly the home of beloved institution Vince’s Coffee Shop. Many of the dishes that made Vince’s famous remain (and continue to be delicious), but the restaurant remodeled and expanded, and acquired a liquor license.
NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK
New spots did manage to show up on the local dining scene, and the VCReporter had the opportunity to visit a few. In the North Bank Shopping Center off of Johnson Drive, Hello Mai Darling offered up a dizzying array of boba and other teas and juicy “refreshers,” Asian-style baked goods and plenty of charming, youthful ambience (although the vegan donuts left something to be desired). Don Waffly’s dipped and decorated waffle sticks made for colorful, super sweet and inventive dessert options at the Annex Food Hall at The Collection. Popular Brophy’s at Ventura Harbor opened its fast-casual On the Alley downstairs, where diners could skip the wait for table service to order fish tacos, burgers and sandwiches at the counter. And Downtown Oxnard got an absolutely stellar breakfast spot in the aptly named Downtown Cafe.