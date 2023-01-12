Windy, chilly, rainy days are custom made for soup. And my favorite way to warm up from the inside out is with a big, steaming bowl of pho. Happily, I have found yet another haven for this hot and hearty Vietnamese specialty: Pho Gyu in Ventura.
Opening over the summer in Gateway Plaza (home of Barnes and Noble, Kohl’s and Sprouts supermarket), it describes itself as a purveyor of “modern Vietnamese cuisine at its finest,” and proudly announces its use of Wagyu beef, a darling of the culinary world for its deep flavor and exceptional tenderness. The restaurant’s name pays homage to this special ingredient, which finds its way into the house bone broth soup base (simmered for 12 hours), entrees and, of course, bowls of pho.
The interior definitely feels modern, with a black, white and natural wood color scheme. A long banquette occupies one wall while a large communal high top stands in the middle, surrounded by traditional tables and booths. The weather was too crisp for us to consider sitting outside, but plenty of others were undeterred and happily seated themselves around outdoor tables.
It didn’t feel crowded, thanks to a large, open layout, but it was certainly busy, and while our drinks came up fairly quickly, we did have to wait a bit to place our orders. Having said that, everyone was so cheerful and helpful that it was easy to forgive the lack of speed . . . and it was lunch rush, after all.
The menu sticks to noodle house basics: pho, combination plates with either rice or vermicelli, and appetizers like egg rolls and dumplings. Beverages include sake, Sapporo, soju cocktails, Vietnamese coffee and Thai iced tea. Pho Gyu also has a special lemonade with lychee jelly that can be flavored with your choice of strawberry, mango or lemon.
But it was the wings that caught our attention first. There are three versions — crispy, mild (“Wings of Angels” in a sweet garlic soy dressing) and spicy (“Wings of Hell” with a “volcano” sauce). And it was love at first bite. The plain-Jane crispy wings were simple but fabulous, and the Wings of Angels in their garlicky soy sauce were unbelievably good. All 10 practically evaporated the moment they arrived at the table — and for once, it wasn’t just my two teenagers gobbling them up.
But a full lunch was still before us, and we were in for even more of a treat.
From the moment I saw it on the menu, I knew instantly that I wanted the house special spicy pho. It came to the table in an enormous, beautifully patterned basin brimming with a bright crimson broth (made with spicy sautéed bean sprouts). Inside it swam thinly sliced green and white onions, jalapeños, cilantro, rice noodles, a few plump shrimp and lots of both Wagyu beef and brisket. And it was phenomenal — so much flavor, medium heat, hunks of meat that practically melted in the mouth . . . I’m not sure I’ve had better. I had polished off a portion of my bowl before I realized I’d never even touched the traditional plate of embellishments (basil, lime, jalapeño, bean sprouts). It didn’t need a thing because it was perfect as it was. It easily would have fed two people — and at just $12.95, it was possibly the best deal on the menu.
My husband’s Wagyu beef pho, with the restaurant’s “basic” bone broth, was not quite as large or the same visual spectacle, but it was delicious nonetheless. He kept making yummy noises as he slurped up the meaty liquid (served in yet another pretty bowl), which had hints of garlic, ginger and spice. And of course, those perfectly cooked noodles and generous bits of beef were heavenly.
It took a while for the non-soup dishes to come to the table, but both were worth the wait. The shrimp vermicelli was served cold — more of a noodle salad — and included generous amounts of shrimp, noodles, lettuce, carrots and bean sprouts. With crushed peanuts on top and a seasoned fish sauce on the side, it was full of freshness and texture. More of a minor key, flavor-wise, but that’s not a bad thing: Each ingredient had a chance to shine, and the fish sauce added the right touch of umami. The crispy egg rolls served with it were lovely, too.
My other son had a rice plate with spicy pork — and could not have been happier. The marinated meat was spicy but not overmuch, and nearly as tender as the beef. There was lots of it, served over fantastic fried rice (steamed rice is also available) and accompanied by a simple salad in a somewhat sweet dressing. Less complicated than some of the other dishes on the menu, but, again, undeniably delicious.
To wash these amazing meals down, we had ordered Thai iced teas and lemonade with strawberries — all good in their own right. The tea was sweet, creamy and tannic in equal measure, while the lemonade (filled with fresh strawberries and hunks of lychee) was on the tart side. I wasn’t a fan at first, but it proved to be an ideal accompaniment to the spicy food, and it grew on me the longer I sipped it.
We came away from our lunch at Pho Gyu with full bellies, warm hearts, a bag full of leftovers and an agreement to come back, soon and often. Because in all respects — flavor, texture, quality, portion, ambience — this noodle house’s cups . . . rather, bowls . . . runneth over.
Pho Gyu Vietnamese Noodle House
4960 Telephone Road, Suite 102, Ventura
805-676-0224
$2-15