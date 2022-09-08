What’s the best way to savor the flavor of Ventura County this month? By attending the Taste of Local Festival, of course!
“Local” is right in the name, and this is, indeed, a homegrown celebration of Ventura County’s agricultural heritage writ large. More than 60 local food professionals will take part: farmers, chefs, purveyors, wineries, breweries and even distilleries. The location for this most delectable experience will be the lawn of the Ventura County Credit Union on Vista Del Mar in Ventura.
The theme of this year’s event (the fourth one ever offered) is “We Are Different,” highlighting the climate, soil, crops and chefs that make this region a one-of-a-kind spot in the culinary world.
Dozens of booths will feature samples to taste from local restaurants and purveyors, including Aloha Steakhouse, Barrelhouse 101, Copa Cubana, Peirano’s, Water’s Edge, Winchester’s and more. Wines by Cantara Cellars, Clos des Amis, Four Brix and Strey Cellars; beer by Enegren, Leashless, Poseidon, Tarantula Hill and Ventura Coast; and ciders by Balcom Canyon and Pier City will be among the many locally produced beverages available to sample as well. Be sure to save room for dessert, so you can take advantage of the build-your-own strawberry short cake bar sponsored by the California Strawberry Commission.
One of the highlights of the event will be the Homebrew Challenge, hosted by festival presenter Totally Local VC and Ventura Independent Beer Enthusiasts. Attendees will have the chance to taste the brews made by the competitors, talk to them about their process and vote for their favorites. The top two vote-getters will receive awards and prizes.
Bartenders will have a chance to shine, too, when they craft unique cocktails using locally sourced ingredients and liquors from Ventura Spirits Company for the Mixology Throwdown. Festival attendees can sip these libations and cast their votes to help determine the winners. The top tipple will be crowned “The Venturan” and offered at select bars and restaurants in the county.
In addition, the Taste of Local will feature live music by Dan Grimm, the Rose Valley Thorns and Spencer the Gardener. Shawn Pritchett of Ragamuffin Coffee Roasters, Chef Julia San Bartolome of Sweet Arleen’s and Andy Carter, president of the California Homebrewers Association, will all offer presentations, respectively, on coffee, cakes and brewing your own beer.
Tickets to the Taste of Local Festival are $75 for general admission in advance, or $95 at the door. VIP admission is $125 and includes a swag bag, a boxed sampler of local goodies and a signature cocktail from Barrelhouse 101. This is a 21 and older event; all food and samples are included in the admission price. Proceeds benefit the Totally Local VC Agricultural Education Foundation, which offers programs to prepare students for successful careers in agriculture, food science and the culinary arts.
So much flavor to savor . . . all for a good cause. What a delicious way to spend a Sunday afternoon!