For nearly 40 years, Vince’s Coffee Shop in Downtown Santa Paula was a beloved institution. The humble, somewhat tacky but cheerful space welcomed everyone — families, regulars, locals and out-of-towners alike — in for hearty, homestyle breakfast and lunch fare of the Mexican and American persuasion. Owner Vincent Montes’s chile verde and huevos rancheros were the stuff of legend, and the salsa was spectacular.
A few years ago, the place changed hands, undergoing a remodel, rename and expansion. And while El Capricho is significantly less kitschy and cluttered than its predecessor, it has held onto the traditions that made Vince’s a favorite.
For one thing — there’s still plenty of color and camaraderie. The staff is efficient but warm and welcoming, and the brightly painted walls with Mexican decor and murals add vibrancy. The extensive breakfast menu maintains a wide array of Mexican specialties, including the famous huevos rancheros and chile verde (the new owners proudly boast that the recipe hasn’t changed), with a very respectable list of pancakes and French toast to boot.
It does appear that El Capricho has leaned a little harder on the Mexican side of the spectrum. Along with familiar dishes like enchiladas, burritos and carne asada are less common ones such as birria and mole. These are homey, south-of-the-border comfort foods, and based on my recent meal, that home-cooked touch that Vince Montes brought to his creations has been maintained.
In addition, a newly acquired liquor license means the restaurant can offer a lovely selection of adult beverages. Ice cold mimosas and micheladas make for a great brunch, while martinis, margaritas and other cocktails liven things up the rest of the time. Beers on tap, a variety of Mexican sodas and, if you’re lucky, agua fresca beckon as well. And yes — the restaurant now offers happy hour and is open for dinner.
I wandered in around lunch time on a weekday, and was immediately charmed by colorful sun and moon wall plaques behind the counter, and playful hummingbirds painted on an adjacent wall. In a flash my server settled me into a booth with water, chips and salsa (divine) and a menu. Cucumber, lime and mint agua fresca was on the menu that day, so I indulged — and was rewarded with a frosty goblet filled with a sweet, fresh, cooling beverage.
As much as I love chile verde, I felt compelled to try something different (for a change). Which is how I ended up with costillitas de puerco, small pork ribs cooked in your choice of red or green sauce. And by cooked, I mean beautifully braised, falling-off-the-bone tender. I’d chosen red sauce, and it was so full of flavor — garlic, chile, cumin and possibly 100 other seasonings. Not too spicy; just very deep and complex. With refried beans, rice and tortillas (corn) on the side, it was a fabulous and filling lunch — with leftovers that practically evaporated the moment the kids got home.
As I was dining solo, I was unable to try any of the other intriguing options. Which means a future trip to El Capricho, perhaps with the family in tow, is in order. I’ve no doubt we’ll be greeted with equal warmth and efficiency, and served the same delicious and satisfying homestyle fare. Perhaps it’s time for a new tradition.
El Capricho
827 E. Main St., Santa Paula
805-420-9542
$8-32