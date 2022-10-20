Bill “Blinky” Hubina is the William in the famed Ventura surfboard company William Dennis, but his first attempt at building a surfboard when he was about 16 years old was nothing to brag about.
It was around 1959, Hubina said, that he was living in Simi Valley and started surfing on borrowed boards at a friend’s house at Faria Beach. Surf shops were few and far between in those days, and a new surfboard cost upwards of $60. But there was another option at the time, Hubina said. He and a buddy saw do-it-yourself surfboard kits advertised in Surfer Magazine that only cost $30.
“We actually got a surfboard kit and built a surfboard ourselves in about 1960, which is really pretty crazy,” he said. “I don’t think a lot of people bought them, but we tried.”
Hubina and his friend decided to test out their new creation at a surf break in Malibu where the sport was becoming more popular. The board they built ended up being the opposite of awesome.
“It didn’t turn out good,” Hubina recalled. “And when we took it to Malibu it was just like in the movies where all the good surfers were on the beach, pointing their fingers and laughing. So that was a very embarrassing situation to have all the people at Malibu pointing the fingers and actually laughing at me and my buddy. And rightfully so.”
THE START OF
SOMETHING BIG
Hubina has come a long way since his first foray into building surfboards, and had a front row seat as the industry evolved, playing a role in the creation of innovations such as removable fins. He continues to shape surfboards and mentor younger shapers at Ventura Surf Shop at 88 East Thompson Boulevard, not far from Surfer’s Point.
After dedicating his life to creating surfboards, Hubina, 78, was inducted into the International Surfboard Builders Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Huntington Beach on Oct. 15.
“I was really excited about it,” Hubina said. “I have a lot of great, good friends that are in it.”
While many of the people inducted into the hall of fame since its creation in 2000 are from places even better known for surfing such as Huntington Beach or Hawaii, Hubina said Ventura is now getting its due.
“People have to recognize you and nominate you into it. I was never down in an area where all these famous people were. You know, I’m from Ventura, which is a different area. So it takes a while to be noticed,” he said. “I only make surfboards in Ventura for Ventura. I don’t send stuff all over the country . . . I mean, people come from all over to buy them. But we don’t have distributors. We were just a small, little business. So, you know, it’s hard as a small, little business to be recognized with all the big businesses.”
SAME NUMBER SINCE 1967
After that first disastrous attempt at building a surfboard, Hubina started working alongside older and more established shapers in Ventura.
In 1967 he and a friend, Dennis Ryder, started their own company called William Dennis on Callens Road in Ventura’s industrial zone. Ryder was the expert shaper at the time and Hubina did everything else, including sanding and glassing.
“We made surfboards together for three months and then he left,” Hubina explained. “He went to New York when his girlfriend moved, so he moved, too. So I ended up being William Dennis without Dennis. And I never dreamed that, you know, 56 years later, I’d be still making the surfboards.”
The original surfboard shop was assigned a phone number, 805-643-1062. While the Callens Road location is now a distant memory, the phone number continues to ring for new surfboard customers at the current Ventura Surf Shop location on Thompson Boulevard.
SHORT BOARD
REVOLUTION
Before the mid-1960s nearly all surfboards were longboards, sometimes more than 10 feet long, easier to ride and more stable than short surfboards favored by competitive shredders to this day, but far less maneuverable.
Hubina explained that the blanks — the original material that shapers start with — made for surfboard shapers back then were all for longboards, but he sometimes bought rejected ones that were broken to save money. He experimented with new designs and built a board that was “only” 7 ft., 11 in.
“It was basically an accident,” he said. “I had an eight-foot blank left over so I made a surfboard. And that fluke started my short board revolution here in Ventura.”
The happy accident turned out to be a game changer when other surfers tried out his creation.
“No one else had one in Ventura,” Hubina recalled. “And I went out surfing it and it was much more maneuverable, a lot more fun. And everybody who saw it and rode it wanted one. So pretty quick I was making short boards. I know I had never dreamed that would even happen.”
SURFBOARD BUILDERS HALL OF FAME
The International Surfboard Builders Hall of Fame was created by two surfers, Mike “Mickey Rat” Ester and Bob “The Greek” Bolen, in Orange County. Ester told the Ventura County Reporter that they realized the significant contribution to the sport made by the early shapers in 1999.
“I came up with the idea while Greek and I were coming home from a surf session one day because we had received a call that one of the legend board builders had passed away,” Ester remembered. “And so while we’re on the freeway, I’m thinking, ‘You know, somebody’s got to do something, man, because we come from a very special time when these guys were the innovators of our sport.’”
The event is held annually at the Huntington Beach Pier Plaza and this year featured Polynesian dancers and music before the ceremony. Each year’s new inductees make nominations for the following year’s recipients.
Ester said it was great to see the reaction of all the 2022 inductees.
“These guys are so moved that they finally get their recognition. It’s really cool,” he said. “I’m like, ‘Holy cow, this is our history right here in our sport.’”
Ester said he was especially moved on Saturday by Hubina’s reaction to being inducted.
“He kept telling Greek and I that, ‘I can’t believe I’m here to be able to be part of this group,’” he said. “And so he was really moved and stoked on Saturday when he came to get inducted.”
HONORS FROM ANOTHER LOCAL SHAPER
Another legendary Ventura County surfboard shaper who was already inducted into the hall of fame in 2015 is Steve Walden, known for high-performance longboards including a design that carries its own patent called Magic Model that retails for over $1,000.
Walden got his start in Huntington Beach before relocating to Ventura in 1991 and recalled delivering boards to Hubina to sell at a surf shop in the 1970s on Front Street right across the street from the current location of Walden Surfboards.
He said there are many variables when it comes to designing surfboards that veteran shapers like Hubina master over many years.
“It all depends on if you’re looking for something that has more of a traditional feel, or something that has a real high performance feel,” explained Walden. “And there’s a whole myriad of different types of designs and approaches to surfing. You’ve got big wave surfing, you’ve got really small waves. You have boards for beginners. And all of those have different attributes to them that make them good for that specific use.”
Walden traveled to the Oct. 15 event to see his longtime friend inducted and said Hubina is worthy of the honor for his innovations as well as the length of time he’s been at it.
“Longevity number one, he’s been around a long time. And he is probably the number one board builder for Ventura, you know, all the way back from the sixties,” he said. “And he still shapes today, still does boards. And so he’s still very active.”
Walden said he was proud to see his friend win the honor. “Well, it’s well deserved. He knows the industry. He is kind of the main guy that’s been shaping out of Ventura forever. And so I think it’s fitting that he be honored for his contribution to surfboards and shaping specifically in the Ventura area. So, he deserves it.”
LEGACY FOR THE FUTURE
Hubina said surfboard design has come a long way since he started in the 1960s and that the trend towards innovation only accelerated during the pandemic when more people than ever were drawn to surfing as a safe way to recreate outdoors. Some of the new designs he’s seeing are like nothing he ever would have envisioned in the past.
“There are a lot of young kids who wanted to shape surfboards. And these kids have come up with just wonderful, creative designs. I mean, there are a lot of young people I’ve got to credit. There’s stuff I’ve never dreamed of shaping that they’re doing. And the quality of the work is wonderful,” said Hubina.
Now that he’s been inducted into the International Surfboard Builders Hall of Fame, Hubina will be able to nominate a few people for next year. One of them will be Malcom Campbell of Campbell Brothers Surfboards, known for some of the first three-fin models in the 1970s.
“I get to elect one of my best friends who’s been making surfboards almost as long as I have,” Hubina said. “He still makes them and works his butt off. And I’m going to nominate him for next year, and then hopefully he’ll get it.”
Looking back on his legacy, Hubina said he’s proud of the community of surfer’s he’s helped nurture. Some of the people he worked with in the ’60s have children and even grandchildren who now work in his store or shape surfboards for him.
“We’ve had a lot of people come through our store as employees, starting out in high school, working their way through college and then leaving. So we have created a huge, huge William Dennis family of people,” he said. “We’ve had the same customers for 50-some years.”
Ventura Surf Shop, 88 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-1062, shopvss.com.
International Surfboard Builders Hall of Fame, www.isbhof.com.